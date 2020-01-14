No Text
HOU
MEM
No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
J. Morant
12 PG
|29.5
|Min. Per Game
|29.5
|17.8
|Pts. Per Game
|17.8
|6.9
|Ast. Per Game
|6.9
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|44.8
|Field Goal %
|49.4
|44.9
|Three Point %
|48.6
|86.2
|Free Throw %
|80.4
|Out of bounds turnover on Ben McLemore
|0:22
|+ 1
|De'Anthony Melton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:30
|+ 1
|De'Anthony Melton made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:30
|Personal foul on Eric Gordon
|0:30
|+ 1
|Clint Capela made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:40
|+ 1
|Clint Capela made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:40
|Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.
|0:40
|HOU team rebound
|0:40
|James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:41
|+ 2
|Brandon Clarke made jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton
|0:54
|Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton
|0:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|110
|121
|Field Goals
|37-86 (43.0%)
|46-90 (51.1%)
|3-Pointers
|14-45 (31.1%)
|13-37 (35.1%)
|Free Throws
|22-24 (91.7%)
|16-19 (84.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|48
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|32
|35
|Team
|9
|6
|Assists
|18
|29
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|1
|9
|Turnovers
|15
|7
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|0
|2
Video Carousel
|
|43.0
|FG%
|51.1
|
|
|31.1
|3PT FG%
|35.1
|
|
|91.7
|FT%
|84.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Harden
|41
|6
|6
|13/37
|5/19
|10/11
|3
|39
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|+3
|59
|C. Capela
|16
|16
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|33
|0
|0
|4
|3
|13
|+7
|32
|B. McLemore
|14
|3
|0
|5/12
|4/10
|0/0
|1
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-6
|17
|A. Rivers
|10
|2
|5
|3/7
|1/3
|3/4
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-18
|20
|P. Tucker
|0
|7
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|38
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-4
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Morant
|26
|5
|8
|10/11
|3/4
|3/3
|1
|36
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|+16
|47
|D. Brooks
|24
|4
|3
|8/17
|6/10
|2/2
|3
|31
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|+13
|37
|J. Valanciunas
|19
|6
|2
|8/14
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-14
|29
|J. Jackson Jr.
|15
|2
|1
|6/16
|2/7
|1/1
|6
|30
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|+14
|23
|K. Anderson
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-13
|5
