HOU
MEM

No Text

No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
J. Morant
12 PG
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
44.8 Field Goal % 49.4
44.9 Three Point % 48.6
86.2 Free Throw % 80.4
  Out of bounds turnover on Ben McLemore 0:22
+ 1 De'Anthony Melton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
+ 1 De'Anthony Melton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Personal foul on Eric Gordon 0:30
+ 1 Clint Capela made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:40
+ 1 Clint Capela made 1st of 2 free throws 0:40
  Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr. 0:40
  HOU team rebound 0:40
  James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:41
+ 2 Brandon Clarke made jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 0:54
  Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton 0:54
Team Stats
Points 110 121
Field Goals 37-86 (43.0%) 46-90 (51.1%)
3-Pointers 14-45 (31.1%) 13-37 (35.1%)
Free Throws 22-24 (91.7%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 50 48
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 32 35
Team 9 6
Assists 18 29
Steals 4 6
Blocks 1 9
Turnovers 15 7
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
41 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
J. Morant PG 12
26 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 26-13 37242227110
home team logo Grizzlies 19-22 32351836121
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 26-13 119.2 PPG 47.5 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 19-22 113.4 PPG 45.7 RPG 27.9 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 37.7 PPG 6.2 RPG 7.5 APG 45.3 FG%
J. Morant PG 17.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 6.9 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 41 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
J. Morant PG 26 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
43.0 FG% 51.1
31.1 3PT FG% 35.1
91.7 FT% 84.2
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
B. McLemore
A. Rivers
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 41 6 6 13/37 5/19 10/11 3 39 0 1 1 3 3 +3 59
C. Capela 16 16 2 6/7 0/0 4/4 5 33 0 0 4 3 13 +7 32
B. McLemore 14 3 0 5/12 4/10 0/0 1 38 2 0 2 0 3 -6 17
A. Rivers 10 2 5 3/7 1/3 3/4 4 26 0 0 2 0 2 -18 20
P. Tucker 0 7 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 5 38 1 0 3 1 6 -4 11
Bench
E. Gordon
D. House Jr.
I. Hartenstein
T. Chandler
T. Sefolosha
R. Westbrook
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
Nene
W. Howard
G. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Gordon 23 4 1 9/19 4/12 1/1 3 31 1 0 1 1 3 -6 29
D. House Jr. 4 3 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 26 0 0 2 1 2 -23 5
I. Hartenstein 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -8 4
T. Chandler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 41 18 37/86 14/45 22/24 23 236 4 1 15 9 32 -55 177
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Morant
D. Brooks
J. Valanciunas
J. Jackson Jr.
K. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Morant 26 5 8 10/11 3/4 3/3 1 36 1 1 2 0 5 +16 47
D. Brooks 24 4 3 8/17 6/10 2/2 3 31 1 2 0 1 3 +13 37
J. Valanciunas 19 6 2 8/14 0/2 3/4 2 27 0 1 1 2 4 -14 29
J. Jackson Jr. 15 2 1 6/16 2/7 1/1 6 30 3 2 1 0 2 +14 23
K. Anderson 0 4 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 17 0 1 0 1 3 -13 5
Bench
B. Clarke
D. Melton
G. Allen
S. Hill
T. Jones
J. Crowder
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
J. Konchar
M. Guduric
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Clarke 14 7 2 6/7 0/1 2/2 2 23 1 0 3 1 6 -3 23
D. Melton 12 6 4 4/9 1/4 3/4 1 26 0 1 0 1 5 +10 27
G. Allen 6 2 4 2/5 0/3 2/3 2 21 0 0 0 0 2 +12 16
S. Hill 3 6 4 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 13 0 1 0 1 5 +25 18
T. Jones 2 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 -5 4
J. Crowder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Guduric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 42 29 46/90 13/37 16/19 19 235 6 9 7 7 35 +55 229
NBA Scores