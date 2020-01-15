BKN
PHI

Sixers face Nets, hope home is still where wins are

  • FLM
  • Jan 15, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers are among the NBA's most formidable home teams, and following a disappointing road trip against opponents with similar records, they are hoping to maintain their dominance in front of the home fans.

The 76ers look to add to their 18-2 home record Wednesday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia's 25-16 overall record is built mostly upon its dominance at home. The Sixers own the NBA's third-highest winning percentage in home games, 90.0 percent, only behind Miami at 17-1 (94.4 percent) and Milwaukee, which is 19-2 (90.5 percent) after beating New York on Tuesday.

Philadelphia's only two losses at home occurred Dec. 18 (by four points to Miami) and Dec. 20 (by 19 to Dallas). The Sixers have since won four straight at home, but the dominance did not carry over to the road trip. They followed up an 18-point loss in Dallas on Saturday with a 101-95 setback in Indiana on Monday.

The Sixers had a chance to take a one-point lead against the Pacers with 29 seconds left, but Tobias Harris' 3-point attempt was blocked by T.J. Warren.

Instead, Philadelphia lost after leading by nine points at halftime, in large part because of missing 14 of 17 3-point tries in the second half.

"In the fourth quarter, we got to find a little bit more movement than what we are doing," Harris said. "Executing. We got to figure out where we want to get to and how we want to get a bucket, to get a good shot up."

The Sixers hope they can execute better while playing their fourth game without center Joel Embiid, who is out indefinitely with a torn ligament in his left ring finger.

Ben Simmons led the Sixers with 24 points Monday, and Josh Richardson continued his hot streak with 23. Richardson has scored at least 20 in three of his past four games and is shooting 48 percent (32-of-66) in that span.

Philadelphia also hopes it plays significantly better than in the first meeting with the Nets on Dec. 8, a 109-89 loss in Brooklyn.

The Nets are heading to Philadelphia for the first time since enduring a 122-100 loss in Game 5 of the first round of the 2019 playoffs. Brooklyn did not have Kyrie Irving last season, and he missed the first meeting this season while recovering from right shoulder impingement.

Irving is set to play his third game since the Nets went 13-13 in his absence. He has scored 53 points on 22-of-30 shooting since returning from missing nearly two months.

Irving scored 32 points Tuesday, but the Nets also dropped to 2-8 in their past 10 games with a 118-107 home loss to the red-hot Utah Jazz, who are 15-1 in their past 16 games.

Irving played 32 minutes Tuesday and could play around the same amount on the second night of a back-to-back set.

"They'll be very physical, and it's always a great crowd in Philly, so we got to expect that, and they're pretty good on their home floor this year," Irving said. "We give them their respect, but we got to come in there and as a road team just continue to battle."

The Nets played Tuesday's game without veterans Garrett Temple (right knee contusion) and Wilson Chandler (left hamstring tightness). Both players remain day-to-day.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
BKN Nets 13
PHI 76ers 16

Time Team Play Score
4:42   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:45   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 103-102
5:05   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:07   Tobias Harris missed free throw  
5:07   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:07 +2 Tobias Harris made layup, assist by Al Horford 101-102
5:17   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
5:19   Taurean Waller-Prince missed free throw  
5:19   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
5:19 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup 101-100
5:27   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:31   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:43   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:50   Josh Richardson missed finger-roll layup  
6:13 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 99-100
6:22   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
6:22   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
6:31   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:42   Tobias Harris missed finger-roll layup  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:59   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
7:07   Furkan Korkmaz missed finger-roll layup  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
7:17   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
7:32   Kyrie Irving missed driving layup  
7:49 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 96-100
7:59 +1 Kyrie Irving made 2nd of 2 free throws 96-97
7:59   BKN team rebound  
7:59   Kyrie Irving missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:59   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
8:06   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
8:13   Joe Harris missed reverse layup  
8:26 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made layup 95-97
8:28   Offensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
8:29   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
8:29   PHI team rebound  
8:29   Furkan Korkmaz missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:29 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 1st of 3 free throws 95-95
8:29   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
8:50 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot 95-94
9:04   Personal foul on Norvel Pelle  
9:24 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 92-94
9:33   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
9:37   Kyrie Irving missed fade-away jump shot  
10:02 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 92-91
10:07   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
10:10   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Personal foul on Mike Scott  
10:19   BKN team rebound  
10:20   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
10:33   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:33   PHI team rebound  
10:33   Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:33   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:46   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:54   Rodions Kurucs missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Norvel Pelle  
11:11 +2 Norvel Pelle made alley-oop shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 92-88
11:30 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 92-86
11:46   Bad pass turnover on Furkan Korkmaz, stolen by Caris LeVert  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 33
PHI 76ers 32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   Rodions Kurucs missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Richardson  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
0:01   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
0:04   Raul Neto missed floating jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
0:26   Caris LeVert missed dunk  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
0:29   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
0:37 +1 Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws 90-86
0:37 +1 Raul Neto made 1st of 2 free throws 90-85
0:37   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:42 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 90-84
0:42   BKN team rebound  
0:42   Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:42   Shooting foul on Raul Neto  
1:01 +1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 89-84
1:01 +1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 89-83
1:01   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
1:11 +2 Wilson Chandler made hook shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 89-82
1:23   Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:26   Caris LeVert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:26 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 87-82
1:26   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
1:48 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 86-82
2:05 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made layup 86-80
2:08   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:10   Mike Scott missed dunk  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:15   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
2:44   Bad pass turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
2:48   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
2:51   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
3:04 +1 Wilson Chandler made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-80
3:04 +1 Wilson Chandler made 1st of 2 free throws 83-80
3:04   Personal foul on Norvel Pelle  
3:18 +2 Norvel Pelle made dunk 82-80
3:18   Offensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
3:23   Raul Neto missed floating jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
3:44   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:44 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 82-78
3:44   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
4:10   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3rd of 3 free throws 81-78
4:20 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 3 free throws 80-78
4:20   BKN team rebound  
4:20   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:20   Shooting foul on Ben Simmons  
4:39 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 79-78
4:42   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
4:44   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 79-75
5:20 +1 Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-75
5:20 +1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 76-74
5:20   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
5:20   PHI team rebound  
5:20   Kyrie Irving missed layup  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:28   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35 +2 Kyrie Irving made finger-roll layup 76-73
5:49 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot 74-73
6:04 +2 Kyrie Irving made floating jump shot 74-71
6:20 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 72-71
6:35 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 72-68
6:46   Personal foul on Josh Richardson  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:57   Ben Simmons missed free throw  
6:57   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:57 +2 Ben Simmons made layup 69-68
7:01   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
7:05   Taurean Waller-Prince missed fade-away jump shot  
7:16 +2 Ben Simmons made layup 69-66
7:19   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Ben Simmons  
7:26 +2 James Ennis III made floating jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 69-64
7:44 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-62
7:44   BKN team rebound  
7:44   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:44   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:53   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
8:07   Personal foul on Kyrie Irving  
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Josh Richardson  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:21   Joe Harris missed reverse layup  
8:43 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-62
8:43   PHI team rebound  
8:43   Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:43   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
8:56 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made free throw 68-61
8:56   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
8:56 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 67-61
8:59   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
9:01   Ben Simmons missed dunk  
9:06   Bad pass turnover on Kyrie Irving, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:16   Al Horford missed jump shot  
9:31 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot 65-61
9:43 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot 63-61
9:51   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:54   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Bad pass turnover on Josh Richardson, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
10:11   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Tobias Harris  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
10:16   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
10:21   Joe Harris missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Richardson  
10:40 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 63-59
10:44   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:46   Jarrett Allen missed free throw  
10:46   Shooting foul on Ben Simmons  
10:46 +2 Jarrett Allen made floating jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 63-56
11:07 +2 Josh Richardson made floating jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 61-56
11:18 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup, assist by Kyrie Irving 61-54
11:25   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
11:28   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42 +2 Jarrett Allen made driving dunk 59-54

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 29
PHI 76ers 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 57-54
0:00   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
0:01   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
0:24 +2 James Ennis III made jump shot 55-54
0:35 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made reverse layup 55-52
0:51   BKN team rebound  
0:51   Spencer Dinwiddie missed reverse layup, blocked by Al Horford  
0:59 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 53-52
1:15   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
1:17   Kyrie Irving missed floating jump shot  
1:31 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 53-50
1:44 +2 Kyrie Irving made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 53-47
1:52   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
1:54   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Personal foul on Kyrie Irving  
2:10   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
2:13   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 51-47
2:41   Turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:41   Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie