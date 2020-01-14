SA
Home is where the Miami Heat have prospered, and they look to continue the trend against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

A return to AmericanAirlines Arena, where Miami is a league-best 17-1, could help reverse an ugly pattern that prevailed throughout last season and has resurfaced lately.

Miami missed the playoffs and losses against sub-.500 teams, notably to high-lottery entrants Phoenix, Atlanta and Chicago, didn't help. A 27-12 start, third best in the Eastern Conference, has helped Miami overcome last season's frustrations but recent performances are becoming worrisome.

For the first time this season, the Heat have lost consecutive games. And the concerning theme again are the losses to teams with inferior records.

Sunday's 124-121 loss to the New York Knicks completed a 1-2 road trip that also included a 117-113 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets Friday. The Nets were winless in seven games before beating the Heat while the Knicks, 14th in the East, ended a five-game losing skid.

The forgetful New York weekend dropped Miami to 10-11 on the road. The Heat's three previous road losses also were to sub.-500 Orlando, Washington and Memphis.

"The season has become real for us, like it becomes real for everybody," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Seasons don't just go easy all the way through.

"Like I said, we've been able to bail ourselves out with incredible fourth quarters on both sides of the floor but these last couple of games we haven't been able to defend and our offense dried out and you get the result like this."

One solace in Sunday's loss was the outing by Miami forward James Johnson. Although healthy, Johnson didn't play in 18 consecutive games but has earned rotation minutes the past week. Johnson scored 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 19 minutes against the Knicks.

"Just keep to your work, keep your confidence and keep grinding and when you get your opportunity, make the most of it," Johnson said.

Difficult to imagine that the Spurs are four games under .500 at this stage in the season. But San Antonio (17-21), which last finished with a losing season in 1996-97, has won three of its past four, including a 105-104 victory at defending champion Toronto on Sunday.

Former Raptor DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and had eight rebounds in his second appearance at Toronto following his trade to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard before the 2018-19 season. The Spurs rallied from a 13-point deficit after three quarters.

"Once you have that confidence, no matter if you have a slow start, you're not going to get down on yourself or get frustrated," DeRozan said of the Spurs' comeback win. "You know it's going to come back around. It goes a long way and you can tell when guys have it."

A victory over Miami will clinch a winning four-game road trip for the Spurs. In addition to the win over Toronto, San Antonio defeated Boston and lost at Memphis.

"I don't think we've played a complete game yet," Spurs forward Rudy Gay said. "So there is a lot of room for us to get better."

The Spurs and Heat will become fairly acquainted in the next five days as the teams complete their two-game set. Following Wednesday's game, Miami returns to the road for a two-game trip that concludes at San Antonio on Sunday.

4th Quarter
SA Spurs 0
MIA Heat 3

Time Team Play Score
11:40 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Meyers Leonard 77-78

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 26
MIA Heat 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:01   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
0:11   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
0:14   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32 +1 Derrick White made free throw 77-75
0:32   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
0:32 +2 Derrick White made floating jump shot 76-75
0:43 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Goran Dragic 74-75
0:48   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
0:50   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:04   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Derrick White  
0:59   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:59   MIA team rebound  
1:00   Derrick Jones Jr. missed jump shot  
1:14   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:23   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk 74-73
1:39   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:42   Bam Adebayo missed alley-oop shot  
2:01   Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
2:01   Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
2:17 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 74-71
2:33   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:36   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:59   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:59   MIA team rebound  
2:59   Jimmy Butler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:59 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 74-68
2:59   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:59   Full timeout called  
2:59   Shooting foul on Patty Mills  
3:12 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-68
3:12 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 72-68
3:12   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
3:13   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:15   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 71-68
3:59 +1 Jimmy Butler made 3rd of 3 free throws 68-68
3:59   MIA team rebound  
3:59   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
3:59 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 3 free throws 68-67
3:59   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
4:06 +2 Patty Mills made jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 68-66
4:39 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 66-66
4:58 +2 Rudy Gay made driving layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 66-63
5:10   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:13   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
5:29 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made finger-roll layup 64-63
5:41   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:43   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   MIA team rebound  
5:58   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:07   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
6:27 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 62-63
6:46 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 59-63
7:04 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 59-61
7:16   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
7:19   Bam Adebayo missed layup  
7:34 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 57-61
7:56 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-61
7:56   MIA team rebound  
7:56   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:56   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:05   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:32 +2 Duncan Robinson made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 55-60
8:48 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 55-58
8:57   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:00   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
9:07   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
9:23 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot 53-58
9:35   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:37   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot  
9:43   SA team rebound  
9:43   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Duncan Robinson  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:46   Trey Lyles missed dunk  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:50   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
10:05   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:18   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
10:38 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 53-56
11:03 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 53-54
11:20 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 51-54
11:32   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
11:34   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 34
MIA Heat 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
0:03   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
0:05 +2 DeMar DeRozan made layup, assist by Trey Lyles 51-51
0:09   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
0:30 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 49-51
0:39 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 46-51
0:48 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk 46-48
0:47   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
0:48   Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
1:05   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
1:05   SA team rebound  
1:05   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
1:21   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
1:39 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk, assist by Kendrick Nunn 44-48
1:55   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
1:58   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot 44-46
2:37 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 44-44
2:50   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
2:52   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 42-44
3:24 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 40-44
3:33 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 40-41
3:51   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
3:51   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:09   DeMar DeRozan missed free throw  
4:09   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
4:09 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 38-41
4:24 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 36-41
4:42 +2 Trey Lyles made reverse layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 36-39
4:56   SA team rebound  
4:58   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   MIA team rebound  
5:08   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
5:19   Jimmy Butler missed hook shot  
5:43 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 34-39
6:03 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 32-39
6:13   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
6:17   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
6:32   Personal foul on James Johnson  
6:47 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 32-36
7:10 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk 32-33
7:10   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:15   Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:26   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:48   Bryn Forbes missed floating jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
8:09   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
8:17   Lonnie Walker IV missed layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
8:27   Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot  
8:48 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made layup, assist by Rudy Gay 30-33
8:51   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
8:54   Goran Dragic missed layup  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
9:01   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Derrick White  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
9:24   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 28-33
9:48   Violation  
9:48 +2 Derrick White made layup 28-30
9:50   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
9:53   James Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
10:07 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 26-30
10:17 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 23-30
10:30 +2 Patty Mills made reverse layup, assist by Rudy Gay 23-27
10:43 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 21-27
11:03 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 21-24
11:11   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
11:14   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:27   Rudy Gay missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:27 +1 Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
11:27   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Rudy Gay  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
11:47   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 17
MIA Heat 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
0:02   Derrick White missed driving layup  
0:20 +2 James Johnson made jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 17-24
0:26   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:28   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:40   Derrick White missed driving layup  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:47   Derrick Jones Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
0:51   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
0:53   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:11   Derrick White missed jump shot  
1:30 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 17-22
1:48   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:52   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
2:00   Bam Adebayo missed layup  
2:02   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
2:06   Rudy Gay missed floating jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
2:24   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Personal foul on Derrick White  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:49   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
2:58   Goran Dragic missed turnaround jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
3:09   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:25   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45 +2 Patty Mills made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 17-19
4:10 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 15-19
4:29   Traveling violation turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
4:29   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
