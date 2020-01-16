CHI
PHI

Sixers looking to stay hot at home when Bulls visit

  • FLM
  • Jan 16, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for their 20th victory in 22 home games when they play the visiting Chicago Bulls on Friday.

The Sixers improved to 19-2 at home with Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Tobias Harris led the way with 34 points while Ben Simmons added 20 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for the Sixers, who continue to be short-handed without injured All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Embiid recently had surgery for a torn ligament on his left hand.

Harris took a leadership role by going 14 of 20 from the field, including making four 3-pointers.

"There is a sincerity in him as a person and there is a genuine desire to win," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said of Harris. "You can't dismiss that. There is a genuine desire to win and you can see it in his face and his action in the locker room. It matters and he cares a lot. I think that coming back to Philadelphia, where we dropped two on the road and still trying to find our feet. He was our bell-ringer [Wednesday] and I was proud of him.

"It's deeper than him just making shots. It doesn't surprise me that he came out the way that he did."

The Sixers, who have struggled mightily on the road (7-14), are determined to keep the positive momentum at home when they face the Bulls.

"I think all of us want to go out each and every night and we want to win every game we can," Harris said. "When we do fall short of wins, it's disappointing for us. Just to get out there and get [Wednesday's] win, to feel good, to play good as a team, just to feed off of one another, was big for us. We have to just keep that rolling and do more of the same that works for us."

The Bulls are 3-7 in their last 10 games and 15-27 overall.

In their most recent game, the Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards 115-106 on Wednesday, thanks in large part to Zach LaVine's 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

There was balance throughout the lineup with seven players scoring in double figures. Thaddeus Young, a former member of the Sixers, and Tomas Satoransky added 18 points apiece.

Any success the Bulls have enjoyed all season can be attributed to the ascension in LaVine's overall game. LaVine was 6 of 11 on 3-pointers and finished his fifth consecutive game with at least 25 points. The last Chicago player to accomplish this feat was Derrick Rose, who had six 25-point-plus games in a row in 2010.

"I expect myself to play this way," LaVine told the Chicago Tribune. "I put a lot of work into it. And it's good, doesn't mean a lot to me unless it ends in a win. You have to be consistent. I think I have in the past and I got to continue to do it going forward. I'm in a nice little groove right now, but I got the same mindset every time I step on the floor."

The news wasn't all good for the Bulls, though, as Daniel Gafford dislocated his right thumb against the Wizards and will be out two to four weeks. Chandler Hutchison also suffered an elbow injury in the fourth quarter.

"You may see some guys that haven't been playing start playing more," Bulls head coach Jim Boylen said.

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 18
PHI 76ers 21

Time Team Play Score
2:09 +1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 42-42
2:09   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Raul Neto  
2:30 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Richardson 42-41
2:50 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 42-39
2:50   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
2:50 +2 Zach LaVine made finger-roll layup 41-39
2:54   Violation  
3:04   CHI team rebound  
3:06   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
3:19 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 39-39
3:34   Lost ball turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:43   Zach LaVine missed finger-roll layup  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
3:55   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
4:23 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 36-39
4:45 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk, assist by James Ennis III 34-39
4:49   Bad pass turnover on Kris Dunn, stolen by James Ennis III  
4:56 +2 Matisse Thybulle made driving layup, assist by Tobias Harris 34-37
5:12 +2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 34-35
5:16   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
5:19   Ben Simmons missed driving layup  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:34   Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
5:54 +2 Al Horford made jump shot 32-35
6:05 +1 Tobias Harris made free throw 32-33
6:05   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:19   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 32-32
6:51   Personal foul on Coby White  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
6:57   Ryan Arcidiacono missed floating jump shot  
7:11 +2 James Ennis III made layup, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 32-29
7:36 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Thaddeus Young 32-27
7:55 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Ben Simmons 30-27
8:00   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
8:03   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
8:19   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot 30-25
9:09   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
9:12   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:22   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
9:34   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
9:58   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot  
10:09 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 27-25
10:28   Bad pass turnover on Coby White, stolen by Kyle O'Quinn  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
10:42   Kyle O'Quinn missed jump shot  
10:54   Lost ball turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Tobias Harris  
11:10 +2 Kyle O'Quinn made dunk 27-23
11:12   Offensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
11:13   Raul Neto missed driving layup  
11:33 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 27-21
11:37   Bad pass turnover on Matisse Thybulle, stolen by Chandler Hutchison  

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 24
PHI 76ers 21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made finger-roll layup 24-21
0:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
0:06   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
0:27 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot 22-21
0:31   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
0:33   Mike Scott missed jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
0:47   Ryan Arcidiacono missed driving layup  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
0:57   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
1:07   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
1:13   Josh Richardson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Luke Kornet  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
1:33   Chandler Hutchison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:33   CHI team rebound  
1:33   Chandler Hutchison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:33   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
1:38   Mike Scott missed driving dunk, blocked by Luke Kornet  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
1:49   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle O'Quinn  
2:06 +2 Kyle O'Quinn made layup, assist by Mike Scott 19-21
2:24   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:27   Coby White missed layup  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
2:33   Kyle O'Quinn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Out of bounds turnover on Chandler Hutchison  
2:43   Turnover  
3:02 +1 Luke Kornet made free throw 19-19
3:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:49 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Scott 18-22
3:02   Traveling violation turnover on Zach LaVine  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:19   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
3:27   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
3:46   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01 +2 Cristiano Felicio made layup, assist by Coby White 18-19
4:18 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 16-19
4:22   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
4:25   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
4:42 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 16-17
5:06 +2 Chandler Hutchison made finger-roll layup 16-14
5:09   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
5:15   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Personal foul on Kris Dunn  
5:39   Double dribble turnover on Kris Dunn  
5:51 +2 Ben Simmons made reverse layup, assist by Al Horford 14-14
6:03 +2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk, assist by Kris Dunn 14-12
6:06   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
6:10   Ben Simmons missed layup, blocked by Lauri Markkanen  
6:28 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Kris Dunn 12-12
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Al Horford, stolen by Lauri Markkanen  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
6:47   Tomas Satoransky missed turnaround jump shot  
7:11 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Al Horford 10-12
7:30 +2 Zach LaVine made alley-oop shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 10-10
7:39 +1 Matisse Thybulle made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
7:39 +1 Matisse Thybulle made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
7:39   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:55   Kris Dunn missed jump shot  
8:20 +2 Josh Richardson made floating jump shot 8-8
8:36 +1 Luke Kornet made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
8:36   CHI team rebound  
8:36   Luke Kornet missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:36   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
8:46   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
9:02 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
9:02 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
9:02   Shooting foul on Kris Dunn  
9:19 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 7-4
9:31   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:33   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
9:37   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
9:52 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot 4-4
10:11 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk, assist by Tobias Harris 2-4
10:30   PHI team rebound  
10:31   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Violation  
10:56 +2 Al Horford made jump shot 2-2
11:08   Personal foul on Luke Kornet  
11:19 +2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 2-0
11:24   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
11:26   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
11:34   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
B. Simmons
25 PG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
8.4 Ast. Per Game 8.4
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
44.0 Field Goal % 56.6
43.9 Three Point % 56.6
82.9 Free Throw % 58.2
+ 1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 2:09
  Shooting foul on Zach LaVine 2:09
  Defensive rebound by Raul Neto 2:17
+ 2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Richardson 2:30
+ 1 Zach LaVine made free throw 2:50
  Shooting foul on Josh Richardson 2:50
+ 2 Zach LaVine made finger-roll layup 2:50
  CHI team rebound 3:04
  Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup 3:06
+ 3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 3:19
  Lost ball turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Thaddeus Young 3:34
Team Stats
Points 42 42
Field Goals 17-36 (47.2%) 17-39 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 21
Offensive 0 2
Defensive 19 18
Team 4 1
Assists 11 12
Steals 3 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 7 3
Fouls 7 3
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
T. Satoransky SG 31
2 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
12 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 15-27 2418--42
home team logo 76ers 26-16 2121--42
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 15-27 106.0 PPG 43.1 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo 76ers 26-16 109.1 PPG 46.2 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine PG 24.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.0 APG 44.0 FG%
B. Simmons PG 15.3 PPG 7.6 RPG 8.4 APG 56.6 FG%
Top Scorers
Z. LaVine PG 9 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
B. Simmons PG 12 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
47.2 FG% 43.6
35.7 3PT FG% 16.7
50.0 FT% 100.0
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
T. Young
T. Satoransky
C. Hutchison
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 9 1 2 4/8 0/2 1/1 1 15 0 0 2 0 1 -3 12
L. Markkanen 9 0 0 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 11 1 1 0 0 0 -3 11
T. Young 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 0 1 +4 5
T. Satoransky 2 3 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 3 -1 13
C. Hutchison 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 9 1 0 1 0 3 +2 5
On Bench
C. White
R. Arcidiacono
C. Felicio
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
S. Harrison
M. Strus
D. Gafford
W. Carter Jr.
A. Mokoka
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. White 6 4 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 4 -3 11
R. Arcidiacono 5 3 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3 +4 10
C. Felicio 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -6 3
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gafford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 19 11 17/36 5/14 3/6 7 84 3 3 7 0 19 -6 70
76ers
Starters
B. Simmons
A. Horford
F. Korkmaz
J. Richardson
R. Neto
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Simmons 12 6 1 6/11 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 1 5 +2 20
A. Horford 8 2 3 3/5 1/3 1/1 0 13 0 0 1 0 2 +4 15
F. Korkmaz 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 -1 3
J. Richardson 2 4 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 4 -5 8
R. Neto 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -2 1
On Bench
K. O'Quinn
J. Ennis III
M. Scott
T. Burke
J. Embiid
J. Bolden
M. Shayok
S. Milton
Z. Smith
N. Pelle
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. O'Quinn 4 3 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 8 1 1 0 1 2 -4 13
J. Ennis III 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 1 0 0 +2 4
M. Scott 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -4 3
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 20 12 17/39 2/12 6/6 3 71 4 3 3 2 18 -8 67
NBA Scores