MIN
IND

Short-handed Wolves hope Towns returns vs. Pacers

  • FLM
  • Jan 16, 2020

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be short-handed again Friday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers in the second half of a home-and-home sequence.

Indiana used a dominant performance by Domantas Sabonis to capture the first half of the back-to-back 104-99 at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Timberwolves had hoped to get Karl-Anthony Towns back from a 14-game absence to help deal with the taller Pacers, but the All-Star center suffered an illness just when his left knee had healed to the point where he was likely to play.

Sabonis took advantage, scoring mostly from the interior en route to a season-high-tying 29 points to go with 13 rebounds.

Sabonis had been questionable for the game because of a sore left knee that had forced him to sit out one game and hampered him in a 3-for-12, 10-point outing in the Pacers' previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"You feel a bit sore, but you try to wash it away when you're on the court," Sabonis told reporters about giving himself a thumbs-up before the game. "You try to just play."

Minnesota finds itself in the same situation with Towns as two nights earlier. He has been cleared to play, but now must feel up to it after battling an illness this week.

Towns likely would enjoy returning at Indiana, the site of a 42-point, 17-rebound explosion last season. The illness, plus the fact that the Timberwolves return home to face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, make that questionable.

Several other Timberwolves, including star forward Andrew Wiggins, have been under the weather of late as well.

"We're into analytics, but I don't have the analytics on that," Minnesota head coach Ryan Saunders joked with the media of his team's health epidemic before Wednesday's loss. "You remind everybody to wash your hands."

The Timberwolves washed their hands of point guard Jeff Teague on Wednesday, agreeing to send him and Treveon Graham to the Atlanta Hawks for Allen Crabbe.

Crabbe, who averaged 13.2 points a game with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017-18, didn't find his niche on the young Hawks squad, averaging just 5.1 points in 28 games this season.

He is unlikely to join the team for Friday's game, leaving the Timberwolves another two men down.

The Timberwolves might have a high-profile spot for Crabbe with rumors that forward Robert Covington likely will be moved before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Covington had 14 points in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers and has scored in double figures in seven straight games, hitting four 3-pointers on five of those occasions.

Sabonis wasn't the only difference-maker in the win over the Timberwolves. Malcolm Brogdon, also coming off an illness, added 21 points on Wednesday.

En route to their third straight win, the Pacers outshot the Timberwolves 51.8 percent to 43.2 percent.

Rookie Jarrett Culver led Minnesota with 17 points, but the story of the night was Wiggins, who went scoreless in the second half of the tightly contested affair.

He finished with 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Timberwolves, who catch no break in having to deal with Toronto and the Denver Nuggets in the next three days, have lost three in a row.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 30
IND Pacers 32

Time Team Play Score
1:03   Violation  
1:06 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremy Lamb 56-64
1:10   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
1:23 +2 Goga Bitadze made dunk, assist by T.J. Warren 56-61
1:29   Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
1:33   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   IND team rebound  
1:42   Josh Okogie missed jump shot, blocked by Doug McDermott  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:47   Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup, blocked by Jarrett Culver  
1:58   Violation  
2:11 +2 Josh Okogie made dunk 56-59
2:14   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Josh Okogie  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
2:26   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
2:33   Personal foul on Doug McDermott  
2:45 +2 T.J. Warren made layup 54-59
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Myles Turner  
3:05 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 54-57
3:15 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk, assist by Andrew Wiggins 54-55
3:28 +2 Doug McDermott made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 52-55
3:36   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
3:39   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:49   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:04   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
4:07   Karl-Anthony Towns missed driving layup  
4:20   Violation  
4:38 +2 T.J. Warren made layup 52-53
4:53   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
4:55   Josh Okogie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:55 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 52-51
4:55   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
5:04 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 51-51
5:22 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot 51-49
5:42 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 49-49
5:59 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot 49-47
6:10   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
6:13   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
6:33   Robert Covington missed driving layup  
6:47   Traveling violation turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:49   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
7:09 +2 Jarrett Culver made finger-roll layup 47-47
7:27 +2 T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot 45-47
7:41 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 45-45
7:49 +2 Doug McDermott made driving layup 42-45
8:03 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 42-43
8:19 +2 T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot 39-43
8:29   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
8:38 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made driving layup 39-41
8:58 +2 Aaron Holiday made floating jump shot 37-41
9:22   Traveling violation turnover on Keita Bates-Diop  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
9:29   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39 +2 Jarrett Culver made jump shot 37-39
9:52 +2 Doug McDermott made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 35-39
10:09 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 35-37
10:15   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:17   Justin Holiday missed driving layup  
10:36 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 32-37
10:47   Traveling violation turnover on Doug McDermott  
10:47   IND team rebound  
10:47   Doug McDermott missed layup  
11:00 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot 29-37
11:15 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday 26-37
11:21   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
11:23   Robert Covington missed finger-roll layup  
11:41 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 26-34

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 26
IND Pacers 32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
0:02   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:08 +1 Aaron Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
0:08 +1 Aaron Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
0:08   Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng  
0:09   Offensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
0:12   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
0:32   Jarrett Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:32 +1 Jarrett Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 26-30
0:32   Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze  
0:48 +2 Aaron Holiday made finger-roll layup 25-30
0:58   IND team rebound  
0:58   Jordan McLaughlin missed driving layup, blocked by Aaron Holiday  
1:14 +2 Goga Bitadze made dunk, assist by Aaron Holiday 25-28
1:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
1:26   Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:38   T.J. McConnell missed driving layup  
1:52 +1 Jarrett Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-26
1:52 +1 Jarrett Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
1:52   Personal foul on Aaron Holiday  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
1:58   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
2:10 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving layup 23-26
2:26 +2 T.J. McConnell made finger-roll layup 21-26
2:45 +2 Gorgui Dieng made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 21-24
2:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
3:01   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins  
3:28 +3 Gorgui Dieng made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 19-24
3:40 +2 Jeremy Lamb made finger-roll layup, assist by Justin Holiday 16-24
3:44   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:45   Andrew Wiggins missed finger-roll layup  
3:58 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 16-22
4:11   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
4:13   Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot  
4:23 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot 16-20
4:39 +2 Shabazz Napier made finger-roll layup, assist by Gorgui Dieng 16-18
4:47   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
4:50   Goga Bitadze missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14 +2 Josh Okogie made finger-roll layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 14-18
5:26   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:28   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
5:37 +1 Andrew Wiggins made free throw 12-18
5:37   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
5:37 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup 11-18
5:57 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot 9-18
6:09   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
6:33 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 9-16
6:40   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:42   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
6:57 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 9-13
7:05   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:08   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 9-11
7:32 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 9-9
7:32   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
7:32 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 8-9
7:46 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot 6-9
7:49   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
7:52   Robert Covington missed driving layup, blocked by Malcolm Brogdon  
8:08   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
8:08   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
8:29 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 6-6
8:40 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-6
8:40 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
8:40   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
8:50 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 3-4
8:50   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
8:50 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 2-4
8:55   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
9:02   Traveling violation turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
9:16   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:28   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:38   T.J. Warren missed driving layup  
9:47   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:50   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
9:57   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:09   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:23   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
10:38   IND team rebound  
10:38   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:48   Domantas Sabonis missed free throw  
10:48   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
10:48 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Jeremy Lamb 0-4
11:04   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
11:07   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   MIN team rebound  
11:10   Jarrett Culver missed finger-roll layup  
11:26 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 0-2
11:40   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:44   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
A. Wiggins
22 SF
D. Sabonis
11 PF
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
13.1 Reb. Per Game 13.1
43.7 Field Goal % 53.1
43.6 Three Point % 53.0
75.0 Free Throw % 72.4
+ 3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremy Lamb 1:06
  Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Jeremy Lamb 1:10
+ 2 Goga Bitadze made dunk, assist by T.J. Warren 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze 1:29
  Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
  IND team rebound 1:42
  Josh Okogie missed jump shot, blocked by Doug McDermott 1:42
  Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng 1:44
  Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup, blocked by Jarrett Culver 1:47
+ 2 Josh Okogie made dunk 2:11
  Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Josh Okogie 2:14
Team Stats
Points 56 64
Field Goals 21-44 (47.7%) 28-45 (62.2%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 27
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 14 20
Team 1 4
Assists 12 15
Steals 1 2
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 4 5
Fouls 5 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
M. Brogdon PG 7
7 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 15-25 2630--56
home team logo Pacers 26-15 3232--64
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 15-25 111.3 PPG 46.4 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Pacers 26-15 109.2 PPG 43.6 RPG 25.9 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 26.5 PPG 11.7 RPG 4.4 APG 51.4 FG%
T. Warren SF 17.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.4 APG 50.6 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
T. Warren SF 11 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
47.7 FG% 62.2
43.8 3PT FG% 44.4
77.8 FT% 80.0
Timberwolves
Starters
J. Culver
A. Wiggins
G. Dieng
J. Okogie
S. Napier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Culver 12 1 0 4/6 1/2 3/4 0 15 0 1 0 0 1 -5 14
A. Wiggins 7 0 2 3/7 0/1 1/1 2 14 0 0 1 0 0 -13 10
G. Dieng 5 3 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 3 +2 10
J. Okogie 5 3 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 12 1 0 0 0 3 -7 9
S. Napier 2 1 4 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 1 -14 9
On Court
J. Culver
A. Wiggins
G. Dieng
J. Okogie
S. Napier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Culver 12 1 0 4/6 1/2 3/4 0 15 0 1 0 0 1 -5 14
A. Wiggins 7 0 2 3/7 0/1 1/1 2 14 0 0 1 0 0 -13 10
G. Dieng 5 3 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 3 +2 10
J. Okogie 5 3 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 12 1 0 0 0 3 -7 9
S. Napier 2 1 4 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 1 -14 9
On Bench
J. McLaughlin
K. Bates-Diop
J. Layman
A. Crabbe
N. Vonleh
K. Martin
J. Bell
J. Nowell
N. Reid
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. McLaughlin 9 1 3 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1 +6 16
K. Bates-Diop 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0 +5 -1
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 15 12 21/44 7/16 7/9 5 81 1 1 4 1 14 -26 67
Pacers
Starters
T. Warren
D. McDermott
J. Lamb
M. Brogdon
G. Bitadze
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Warren 11 2 1 5/8 1/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 1 +10 15
D. McDermott 9 5 0 4/6 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 1 1 0 5 +7 14
J. Lamb 8 3 2 4/6 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 3 +13 16
M. Brogdon 7 3 6 3/7 1/1 0/0 0 14 0 1 1 0 3 +13 22
G. Bitadze 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 +3 5
On Court
T. Warren
D. McDermott
J. Lamb
M. Brogdon
G. Bitadze
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Warren 11 2 1 5/8 1/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 1 +10 15
D. McDermott 9 5 0 4/6 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 1 1 0 5 +7 14
J. Lamb 8 3 2 4/6 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 3 +13 16
M. Brogdon 7 3 6 3/7 1/1 0/0 0 14 0 1 1 0 3 +13 22
G. Bitadze 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 +3 5
On Bench
T. McConnell
A. Holiday
J. Holiday
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
B. Bowen
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. McConnell 8 0 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 -5 8
A. Holiday 6 2 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 1 0 1 1 -5 11
J. Holiday 3 1 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1 -1 8
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 23 15 28/45 4/9 4/5 9 91 2 4 5 3 20