Doncic, Hardaway lead Mavericks over Trail Blazers, 120-112

  • Jan 18, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 29 and the Dallas Mavericks beat Portland 120-112 on Friday night to avoid getting swept at home by the Trail Blazers.

Doncic, who drained a career-high eight 3-pointers, had eight rebounds and seven assists in the 20-year-old's first chance to tie Jason Kidd's career club record of 21 triple-doubles. Doncic has an NBA-best 12 this season.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points and Carmelo Anthony had 22 for the Blazers, who lost guard CJ McCollum to a sprained left ankle in the first half. Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 18 rebounds.

The Mavericks were without Doncic's European sidekick, Kristaps Porzingis, for the 10th consecutive game because of right knee soreness. The 7-foot-3 Latvian was ruled out early in the day after being a late scratch Wednesday in Sacramento.

The Mavs kept Portland at a safe distance in the closing minutes after losing 121-119 in Dallas in October when the Blazers got a key reversal on a challenge of a foul call against Lillard in the final seconds.

The Blazers won another challenge to reverse a foul call on Whiteside while trailing by six late in the fourth quarter, but it was right before Portland missed five straight shots in the final three minutes.

Doncic topped his previous career high of seven 3s with a punctuating 27-footer for a 120-109 lead with 46 seconds to go. The Slovenia sensation was 8 of 12 from long range to help the Mavericks finish 20 of 47 from beyond the arc compared to 9 of 30 for Portland, which was coming off an impressive win in Houston.

Seth Curry scored 16 points, including the only two field goals for Dallas in a six-minute stretch of the fourth quarter. Hardaway was 9 of 16 from the field and 5 of 8 from long range.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: F Mario Hezonja returned after missing two games with a back contusion. He scored seven points in 19 minutes. ... G Gary Trent Jr. was ruled out by illness in the second half.

Mavericks: Doncic was called for a flagrant foul on what appeared to be an inadvertent elbow to the face of Whiteside when Doncic was driving in the third quarter. Doncic wasn't pleased with the decision on the review, but Whiteside missed both free throws. ... Doncic got fouled on made 3-pointers twice, missing the free throw the first time before making the second one for the four-point play.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Oklahoma City on Saturday to finish a back-to-back and a three-game trip.

Mavericks: A three-day break without having to travel before hosting the Clippers on Tuesday.

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 37
DAL Mavericks 38

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 2-0
11:30   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:11   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell  
10:55   Luka Doncic missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
10:45 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 4-0
10:30   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Kent Bazemore  
10:25 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 7-0
10:03   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed layup  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:02   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
10:02 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7-1
10:02 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-2
9:48   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:33   Luka Doncic missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:23 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 9-2
9:05   Dwight Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:56 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 12-2
8:42   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:42 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made free throw 12-3
8:35   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
8:27   Dwight Powell missed hook shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
8:12 +2 Carmelo Anthony made turnaround jump shot 14-3
7:59 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 14-6
7:42   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:37   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
7:28 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 14-9
7:11 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 17-9
6:59   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:58 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk 17-11
6:58   Violation  
6:58   Shooting foul on Damian Lillard  
6:58 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made free throw 17-12
6:38   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:38 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 18-12
6:38 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-12
6:24 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 19-15
6:13 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 22-15
6:03   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:02   DAL team rebound  
5:51 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 22-18
5:38 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 24-18
5:30 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 24-21
5:30   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
5:30   Luka Doncic missed free throw  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:15   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:04   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
5:04 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
5:04 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-21
4:49   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
4:49 +1 Dwight Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 26-22
4:49 +1 Dwight Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-23
4:37   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
4:37   DAL team rebound  
4:37   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
4:37 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
4:37 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
4:22 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by Damian Lillard 28-25
4:14   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:14 +1 Seth Curry made free throw 28-26
4:09 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 28-29
3:53 +2 Anfernee Simons made finger-roll layup, assist by Hassan Whiteside 30-29
3:31   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:12 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 33-29
2:52   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
2:41 +2 Delon Wright made jump shot 33-31
2:19   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
2:00 +2 Dwight Powell made finger-roll layup, assist by Delon Wright 33-33
1:46   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
1:38   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:29   Personal foul on Dwight Powell  
1:20 +2 Mario Hezonja made finger-roll layup, assist by Anfernee Simons 35-33
1:11   Delon Wright missed layup  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
0:55 +2 Anfernee Simons made layup, assist by Hassan Whiteside 37-33
0:33 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 37-36
0:15   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot, blocked by Justin Jackson  
0:13   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
0:03   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
0:03 +1 Jalen Brunson made 1st of 2 free throws 37-37
0:03 +1 Jalen Brunson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-38
0:00   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 26
DAL Mavericks 34

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
11:37   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
11:37   Carmelo Anthony missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:37   POR team rebound  
11:37 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-38
11:27   Shooting foul on Anthony Tolliver  
11:27 +1 Maxi Kleber made 1st of 2 free throws 38-39
11:27 +1 Maxi Kleber made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-40
11:07 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 40-40
10:48   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
10:31   Jumpball  
10:31   Lost ball turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
10:19   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
10:09 +2 Jalen Brunson made layup 40-42
9:58   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
9:48   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   DAL team rebound  
9:49   Personal foul on Anthony Tolliver  
9:41   Jalen Brunson missed floating jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Seth Curry, stolen by Anfernee Simons  
9:29   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
9:19   Seth Curry missed layup  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
9:13   Anfernee Simons missed layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:07   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:51 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot 40-44
8:38   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
8:33   Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony  
8:33   Turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
8:21 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot 40-47
8:04   CJ McCollum missed driving layup  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
7:54   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
7:34   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
7:17   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
7:10   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
7:00   Out of bounds turnover on Delon Wright  
6:51   Shooting foul on Delon Wright  
6:51 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 41-47
6:51 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-47
6:45 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 42-50
6:26   Personal foul on Jalen Brunson  
6:17 +2 Hassan Whiteside made turnaround jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 44-50
6:06   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
5:54   Kent Bazemore missed layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
5:45 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 44-52
5:23   3-second violation turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
5:09 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 44-54
4:50   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:50 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 45-54
4:50 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-54
4:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:39   Seth Curry missed free throw  
4:39   DAL team rebound  
4:31 +2 Dwight Powell made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 46-56
4:15 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 48-56
3:59 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 48-59
3:47   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
3:47   Kent Bazemore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:47   POR team rebound  
3:47 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-59
3:30   Dorian Finney-Smith missed driving layup  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:22 +2 Damian Lillard made layup 51-59
3:05   Jalen Brunson missed floating jump shot  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Dwight Powell  
3:00   Dwight Powell missed dunk  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:54 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 53-59
2:41 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot 53-61
2:29 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 55-61
2:22 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 55-64
2:22   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
2:22 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 55-65
2:09   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:59 +2 Carmelo Anthony made layup 57-65
1:45   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:33 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 59-65
1:16   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:11   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
1:09   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Damian Lillard  
1:05 +2 Kent Bazemore made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 61-65
0:52 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 61-68
0:35 +2 Damian Lillard made driving dunk 63-68
0:24 +2 Luka Doncic made finger-roll layup 63-70
0:08   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Jalen Brunson  
0:06 +2 Jalen Brunson made reverse layup 63-72
0:01   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
0:00   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  