Cavs, Bulls must confront Mother Nature before each other

  • FLM
  • Jan 18, 2020

Inclement winter weather in Chicago is presenting itself as a pesky obstacle for the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Saturday night game the teams are slated to play at United Center.

According to reports, the Bulls were stuck in Philadelphia for an extra night following Friday's 100-89 loss to the 76ers, while the Cavaliers planned to stay in Memphis after Friday's 113-109 loss to the surging Grizzlies.

Both struggling teams planned to fly to Chicago early Saturday. The Cavaliers have lost three straight and eight of 10, while the Bulls have also lost eight of 10.

The Bulls led the 76ers 47-46 at halftime but were unable to keep pace, falling behind by 10 points entering the fourth quarter.

Chicago was unable to corral Furkan Korkmaz, who swished six 3-pointers en route to a game- and career-high 24 points. Still, Bulls coach Jim Boylen said he felt content enough about a defensive effort that limited the 76ers under their season average on their home floor, where Philadelphia is 20-2.

"To hold a team to 100 on their home floor, we've got to try to score 101, and we didn't do that," Boylen told reporters after the game.

While Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 23 points -- his sixth straight game with at least that many -- the Bulls were unable to produce a consistent secondary scoring option. Coby White (14), Luke Kornet (13) and Lauri Markkanen (12) followed LaVine in double figures, but Boylen offered constructive criticism for the tentative Markkanen, who attempted just nine field goals.

"I just want him to be aggressive in his opportunities," Boylen said. "Be as aggressive as you can."

Markkanen, a former lottery pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves, remained diplomatic.

"I know I can probably attack the rim a little bit more often and be more aggressive and try to get to my spots," he said. "But I didn't feel that I had the opportunities where I could really attack the closeout. So I just tried to play the system and find the open man."

Cleveland enters the finale of a six-game road trip at 2-3. The games have featured a mixed bag, including a three-point victory in overtime and two lopsided losses by 25 or more points. On Friday, Cleveland trailed by as many as 21 before a fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell short.

Collin Sexton has led Cleveland in scoring in three of the past four games, including 28 points against the Grizzlies.

"Just making the right play," Sexton said after Friday's game. "If I had the shot, shoot it. But if I didn't, make sure I pass to my teammates. ... I feel like I had an all-around good game tonight. We didn't come out with a win, but we're going to bounce back tomorrow against Chicago."

Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland went just 1-for-5 from 3-point range against Memphis. He had drilled at least two treys in 10 consecutive games before Friday to extend his league-leading streak among rookies this season.

Saturday's game marks the first of two games between the Bulls and Cavaliers over the next week. The teams are set to meet on Jan. 25 in Cleveland before concluding the season series on March 10 at United Center.

The Cavaliers topped the visiting Bulls 117-111 on Oct. 30 behind double-doubles from Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love.

--Field Level Media

1st Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 20
CHI Bulls 16

Time Team Play Score
5:29   Turnover on Collin Sexton  
5:29   CLE team rebound  
5:29   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:48   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Lauri Markkanen  
6:17 +2 Zach LaVine made reverse layup 20-16
6:26 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk 20-14
6:26   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
6:32   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Kris Dunn  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:46   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 18-14
7:06   Personal foul on Lauri Markkanen  
7:06   CLE team rebound  
7:07   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Luke Kornet  
7:23   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
7:27   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Bad pass turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Lauri Markkanen  
7:44 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 15-14
7:53 +2 Tristan Thompson made jump shot 15-11
7:53   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
7:57   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
8:18 +2 Kris Dunn made driving layup, assist by Luke Kornet 13-11
8:28 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 13-9
8:40 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Luke Kornet 10-9
8:58 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 10-7
9:07   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:10   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
9:20   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
9:27   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:35   Kris Dunn missed driving layup  
9:47 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 8-7
10:03 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 6-7
10:10   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
10:14   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
10:21   Luke Kornet missed floating jump shot  
10:36 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 6-5
10:49 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 3-5
11:11 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 3-2
11:20 +2 Luke Kornet made jump shot 0-2
11:20   Offensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
11:24   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
11:36   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
11:45   Out of bounds turnover on Lauri Markkanen  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
K. Love
0 PF
Z. LaVine
8 PG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
24.6 Pts. Per Game 24.6
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
45.8 Field Goal % 44.0
45.6 Three Point % 43.9
83.9 Free Throw % 83.2
Team Stats
Points 20 16
Field Goals 8-13 (61.5%) 7-14 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-7 (57.1%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 3
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 6 2
Team 1 0
Assists 6 4
Steals 0 2
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 3 1
Fouls 1 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Love PF 0
13 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
L. Kornet PF 2
8 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 12-30 20---20
home team logo Bulls 15-28 16---16
United Center Chicago, IL
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 12-30 105.0 PPG 44.3 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Bulls 15-28 105.6 PPG 43 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
K. Love PF 17.1 PPG 10.3 RPG 2.9 APG 45.4 FG%
L. Kornet PF 3.8 PPG 1.8 RPG 0.6 APG 36.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Love PF 13 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
L. Kornet PF 8 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
61.5 FG% 50.0
57.1 3PT FG% 40.0
0 FT% 0
Cavaliers
Starters
K. Love
C. Osman
C. Sexton
L. Nance Jr.
D. Exum
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Love 13 2 0 5/7 3/5 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 +4 15
C. Osman 3 2 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 2 +4 7
C. Sexton 2 3 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 2 +4 9
L. Nance Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
D. Exum 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
K. Dunn
C. Felicio
L. Markkanen
C. White
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -4 4
K. Dunn 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 1 -4 4
C. Felicio 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
L. Markkanen 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 2 0 1 0 1 -4 2
C. White 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
T. Young
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
M. Strus
D. Gafford
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
A. Mokoka
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gafford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 3 4 7/14 2/5 0/0 2 20 2 2 1 1 2 -12 10
NBA Scores