DET
ATL

Hawks expect to have Teague in lineup vs. Pistons

  • FLM
  • Jan 18, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks will have a recognizable new face on the roster when they return home to host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

In a move expected to bolster the bench, the Hawks acquired point guard Jeff Teague from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday along with guard Treveon Graham in exchange for guard Allen Crabbe.

The Hawks selected Teague No. 19 overall out of Wake Forest in 2009, and he played in Atlanta from 2009-16 before being part of a three-team trade that saw him land with the Indiana Pacers.

Teague should be helpful for a young team that has struggled to find a suitable backup for leading scorer Trae Young, who averages more than 35 minutes per game.

In searching for someone to give Young a break, Atlanta has had luck of late using G-League graduate Brandon Goodwin. However, Evan Turner has been a bust, and the team suffers when forced to use Cam Reddish or Kevin Huerter out of position.

Young embraced the idea of bringing Teague back to Atlanta.

"I know a lot about his game," Young recently told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He's very smart, a really good scorer, knows how to draw fouls, knows how to get his teammates involved."

Teague is averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 assists in 34 games, and Graham is averaging 5.2 points in 20 minutes per game. Teague and Graham are expected to be available for the game against Detroit.

The Pistons broke a three-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 116-103 road victory over the Boston Celtics. Two of the losses on that skid came in overtime.

Detroit is led by Derrick Rose, who averages 18.1 points and 5.8 assists. He scored 22 against Boston, his 17th game with at least 20 points this season.

Forward Sekou Doumbouya is coming off a career-high 24 points against the Celtics, his seventh double-digit scoring effort in the past eight games. He is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds since being placed in the starting lineup on Jan. 2.

"He's come along," Pistons coach Dwane Casey told reporters. "He's developing right before us. He has a way to go. You don't want to overreact, but I like what his future holds."

Atlanta is coming off a dramatic 121-120 win in San Antonio on Friday. It was the first time the Hawks had beaten the Spurs on the road since 1997, ending a 21-game losing streak there and giving Atlanta a two-game sweep in the season series.

Huerter made a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to help the Hawks overcome a 15-point deficit. Atlanta, which played without Teague, has a two-game winning streak for the first time since opening the season with a pair of victories.

"Our guys, gritty, tough," Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. "That's a lot of growth out there tonight. The way they competed, the way they got down and came back. It was fully a team effort."

Detroit, meanwhile, hasn't won two in a row since early December.

Pistons forward Blake Griffin has missed 24 games this season and is currently sidelined because of left knee surgery. Atlanta will be without Jabari Parker (right shoulder impingement) and seldom-used reserve Chandler Parsons (concussion following an auto accident) but remains hopeful Alex Len will able to return after missing two games with lower back pain.

This will be the third of four meetings between the Hawks and Pistons this season. They split the two previous games, both in Detroit. The finale will be April 7 in Atlanta.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 24
ATL Hawks 16

Time Team Play Score
4:38   DET team rebound  
4:38   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 60-45
5:02 +2 Cam Reddish made driving layup 58-45
5:06   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Cam Reddish  
5:20 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot 58-43
5:29   Personal foul on Tim Frazier  
5:37 +2 Tim Frazier made floating jump shot 58-41
5:49   Defensive rebound by Tim Frazier  
5:52   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
6:04   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
6:22   John Collins missed dunk  
6:22   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
6:26   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
6:30   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
6:49 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier 56-41
6:56   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
6:57   Christian Wood missed free throw  
6:57 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made free throw 53-41
6:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:57   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
6:57 +2 Christian Wood made jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier 52-41
6:59   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
7:02   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Wood  
7:02   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
7:05   Trae Young missed dunk  
7:11   Lost ball turnover on Tim Frazier, stolen by Trae Young  
7:19   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Huerter  
7:21   ATL team rebound  
7:23   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
7:32 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot 50-41
7:41   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
7:41 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by Trae Young 48-41
7:47   John Collins missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
7:58   Tim Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:05   Cam Reddish missed driving dunk, blocked by Christian Wood  
8:27 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier 48-39
8:36 +1 De'Andre Hunter made free throw 45-39
8:36   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
8:36 +2 De'Andre Hunter made hook shot, assist by Trae Young 45-38
8:50 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier 45-36
9:02 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 43-36
9:12 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 43-33
9:12   Shooting foul on John Collins  
9:12 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Tim Frazier 42-33
9:18   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:23   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
9:27   ATL team rebound  
9:28   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:45 +2 Christian Wood made layup, assist by Langston Galloway 40-33
10:03 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by De'Andre Hunter 38-33
10:17   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:19   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29 +2 De'Andre Hunter made driving layup, assist by Jeff Teague 38-31
10:52 +2 Markieff Morris made turnaround jump shot 38-29
11:05   Personal foul on Treveon Graham  
10:52   3-second violation turnover on John Collins  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
11:25   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
11:41   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
11:46   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 36
ATL Hawks 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   Tim Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:06 +2 Vince Carter made driving layup, assist by Jeff Teague 36-29
0:29 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 36-27
0:33   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Langston Galloway  
0:46   Bad pass turnover on Markieff Morris, stolen by Bruno Fernando  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
0:59   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12 +2 Markieff Morris made hook shot 33-27
2:01 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made layup, assist by Markieff Morris 31-24
2:15 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 29-24
2:17   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
2:20   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
2:26   ATL team rebound  
2:28   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
2:41   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:54   Cam Reddish missed jump shot  
3:07 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 29-21
3:24 +1 DeAndre' Bembry made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-21
3:24 +1 DeAndre' Bembry made 1st of 2 free throws 26-20
3:24   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
3:32   Out of bounds turnover on Andre Drummond  
3:45 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 26-19
3:51   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
3:59   Out of bounds turnover on Tim Frazier  
4:09 +2 John Collins made driving layup, assist by Jeff Teague 26-16
4:30 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier 26-14
4:41   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:08 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot 23-14
5:20   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:26   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Lost ball turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Bruno Fernando  
5:52 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 20-14
6:06 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Derrick Rose 20-12
6:11   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Andre Drummond  
6:25 +2 Tony Snell made finger-roll layup 18-12
6:28   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Tony Snell  
7:01   DET team rebound  
7:01   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
7:08   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by De'Andre Hunter 14-12
7:30   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
7:34   Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Tony Snell  
7:47 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 14-10
8:07 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 12-10
8:14   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:16   Andre Drummond missed layup, blocked by John Collins  
8:27 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 12-7
8:38 +2 Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Derrick Rose 12-5
8:41   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:52   ATL team rebound  
8:52   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Andre Drummond  
9:26   DET team rebound  
9:31   ATL team rebound  
9:31   De'Andre Hunter missed running Jump Shot  
9:50 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 8-5
9:50   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:55   Sekou Doumbouya missed driving layup  
10:07 +2 Trae Young made finger-roll layup 6-5
10:17 +2 Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Derrick Rose 6-3
10:23   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Andre Drummond  
10:33 +1 Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
10:33 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
10:33   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:39   Kevin Huerter missed layup  
10:45 +2 Derrick Rose made layup 2-3
10:48   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
10:51   John Collins missed alley-oop shot  
10:57   ATL team rebound  
10:57   Cam Reddish missed layup, blocked by Tony Snell  
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by De'Andre Hunter  
11:16 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
11:23   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
11:40   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
11:45   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
T. Young
11 PG
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
29.2 Pts. Per Game 29.2
8.5 Ast. Per Game 8.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
53.2 Field Goal % 44.5
53.1 Three Point % 44.5
60.3 Free Throw % 84.2
  DET team rebound 4:38
  De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:38
+ 2 Langston Galloway made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 4:49
+ 2 Cam Reddish made driving layup 5:02
  Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Cam Reddish 5:06
+ 2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot 5:20
  Personal foul on Tim Frazier 5:29
+ 2 Tim Frazier made floating jump shot 5:37
  Defensive rebound by Tim Frazier 5:49
  De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:52
  Defensive rebound by Trae Young 6:00
Team Stats
Points 63 45
Field Goals 26-36 (72.2%) 18-46 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 18 20
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 12 8
Team 4 6
Assists 15 12
Steals 4 5
Blocks 7 1
Turnovers 7 6
Fouls 5 5
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
6 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
T. Young PG 11
7 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 15-27 3627--63
home team logo Hawks 10-32 2916--45
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 15-27 108.5 PPG 42.2 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Hawks 10-32 107.7 PPG 42.5 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
S. Mykhailiuk SG 7.8 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.7 APG 41.9 FG%
D. Hunter SF 11.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.7 APG 40.1 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Mykhailiuk SG 12 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
D. Hunter SF 13 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
72.2 FG% 39.1
50.0 3PT FG% 37.5
80.0 FT% 100.0
Pistons
Starters
S. Mykhailiuk
D. Rose
L. Galloway
A. Drummond
S. Doumbouya
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Mykhailiuk 12 1 1 4/5 3/4 1/1 0 11 0 1 0 0 1 +8 16
D. Rose 10 1 3 4/5 0/0 2/2 0 8 0 0 1 0 1 +10 16
L. Galloway 9 2 2 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 2 +10 16
A. Drummond 6 5 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 10 2 1 1 1 4 +9 17
S. Doumbouya 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 +15 0
On Court
S. Mykhailiuk
D. Rose
L. Galloway
A. Drummond
S. Doumbouya
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Mykhailiuk 12 1 1 4/5 3/4 1/1 0 11 0 1 0 0 1 +8 16
D. Rose 10 1 3 4/5 0/0 2/2 0 8 0 0 1 0 1 +10 16
L. Galloway 9 2 2 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 2 +10 16
A. Drummond 6 5 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 10 2 1 1 1 4 +9 17
S. Doumbouya 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 +15 0
On Bench
M. Morris
C. Wood
T. Frazier
R. Jackson
B. Griffin
K. Thomas
T. Maker
J. Bone
L. Kennard
L. King
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 10 0 1 4/5 2/3 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0 +3 11
C. Wood 7 4 0 3/4 0/1 1/2 0 8 0 2 0 1 3 +9 13
T. Frazier 2 1 6 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 1 +8 13
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 14 15 26/36 7/14 4/5 5 77 4 7 7 2 12 +72 102
Hawks
Starters
D. Hunter
T. Young
C. Reddish
D. Bembry
D. Jones
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Hunter 13 2 2 5/10 2/5 1/1 0 13 1 0 0 1 1 -17 20
T. Young 7 3 6 3/9 1/4 0/0 0 14 1 0 1 0 3 -16 22
C. Reddish 5 0 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 0 -16 6
D. Bembry 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +1 2
D. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
On Court
D. Hunter
T. Young
C. Reddish
D. Bembry
D. Jones
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Hunter 13 2 2 5/10 2/5 1/1 0 13 1 0 0 1 1 -17 20
T. Young 7 3 6 3/9 1/4 0/0 0 14 1 0 1 0 3 -16 22
C. Reddish 5 0 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 0 -16 6
D. Bembry 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +1 2
D. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
On Bench
V. Carter
J. Teague
T. Graham
B. Fernando
C. Parsons
E. Turner
A. Len
B. Goodwin
J. Parker
C. Brown
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
V. Carter 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +3 5
J. Teague 3 2 4 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 0 2 -1 11
T. Graham 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
B. Fernando 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 2 0 0 1 0 -1 3
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Len - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 14 12 18/46 6/16 3/3 5 67 5 1 6 6 8 -51 69
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores