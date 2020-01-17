ORL
GS

Orlando on road again at Golden State

  • FLM
  • Jan 17, 2020

The Orlando Magic were unable to build off the momentum of defeating one Los Angeles team by losing to the other in their last time on the court.

The Magic aim to get back on track Saturday when they continue a six-game road trip in San Francisco by facing the Golden State Warriors, who have lost a season-high 10 in a row.

Orlando followed up ending the Lakers' nine-game winning streak on Wednesday by dropping a 122-95 decision to the Clippers a night later.

Magic power forward Aaron Gordon answered his 21-point performance against the Lakers by making 8 of 11 shots to finish with 20 points on Thursday.

"It would have been nice to come in here sweep the L.A. teams, but obviously we didn't play with enough energy at all," the 24-year-old Gordon said. "This next stretch is going to be very tough for us, it's going to be a testament to our mental toughness. We have to lock in, we got dig in and get a couple more wins on this road (trip)."

Orlando coach Steve Clifford credited Gordon for his play, however told reporters he needed more out of the other Magic players.

"Look, you have to have the necessary intensity, purpose, attitude of play, to win any night in this league, especially against a team as good as (the Clippers)," Clifford said. "You have to be on it. I thought Aaron Gordon was terrific. Except for that ... our team, our approach and our attitude has been a real strength all year. Tonight it was not."

Gordon has scored 60 points while making 23 of 39 shots over his last three games.

Gordon would like to avenge a porous performance in the first meeting with Golden State. He made just 2 of 11 shots and scored eight points in Orlando's 100-96 win on Dec. 1.

Evan Fournier, who averages a team-best 19.1 points, scored a career-high-tying 32 with six 3-pointers in that game.

As the Magic aim to move closer to .500 while playing the fifth game of their six-game trek, the Warriors find themselves continuing their pursuit for their first win in the calendar year.

That search continued on Thursday, when Golden State dropped a 134-131 overtime decision to Denver. Coach Steve Kerr was quick to compliment his injury-riddled team after it featured seven players in double-digit scoring.

"I thought our guys were great tonight," Kerr told reporters. "They competed, they played really well together. ... When Denver came at us in the second half with multiple runs, we kept fighting. We just couldn't quite get over the hump."

Alec Burks recorded a team-high 25 points off the bench while Damion Lee added 21 a day after signing a multi-year contract.

D'Angelo Russell had 19 points despite his second straight woeful shooting performance. He followed up a 5-for-17 effort in Tuesday's 124-97 setback to Dallas with a 6-of-18 performance against the Nuggets.

Glenn Robinson III chipped in with 17 points against Denver and had a team-high 19 in the first meeting with the Magic.

4th Quarter
ORL Magic 11
GS Warriors 4

Time Team Play Score
7:57   Out of bounds turnover on Ky Bowman  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:15   Terrence Ross missed free throw  
8:15   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
8:16 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 82-86
8:22   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
8:26   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Turnover on Michael Carter-Williams  
8:33   Offensive foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
8:49 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 79-86
9:01 +2 Mo Bamba made alley-oop shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 79-84
9:18 +2 Omari Spellman made driving layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 77-84
9:37 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made jump shot 77-82
9:56   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
10:01   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 75-82
10:12   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:14   Terrence Ross missed driving layup  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
10:26   Jordan Poole missed finger-roll layup  
10:43 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup, assist by Mo Bamba 73-82
10:52   ORL team rebound  
10:57   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
11:02   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   ORL team rebound  
11:37   Alec Burks missed driving layup, blocked by Wes Iwundu  
11:37   Alec Burks missed driving layup  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 19
GS Warriors 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Alec Burks missed driving layup  
0:00 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Spellman 71-82
0:00   Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
0:04   Wes Iwundu missed jump shot  
0:06   Offensive rebound by Gary Clark  
0:10   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:28   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:40 +3 Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 71-79
0:51   Traveling violation turnover on Ky Bowman  
1:05   GS team rebound  
1:05   Wes Iwundu missed layup  
1:11   Bad pass turnover on Omari Spellman, stolen by Wes Iwundu  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
1:26   Michael Carter-Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:26 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 68-79
1:26   Shooting foul on Omari Spellman  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
1:40   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:53   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Bad pass turnover on Ky Bowman, stolen by Mo Bamba  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
2:17   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33 +2 Jordan Poole made floating jump shot 67-79
2:48 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 67-77
3:14 +2 Jordan Poole made floating jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 65-77
3:42 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 65-75
3:55 +2 Eric Paschall made floating jump shot 62-75
4:10   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
4:14   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
4:35   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:54   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
5:04   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
5:15   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Eric Paschall  
5:42 +2 Damion Lee made finger-roll layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 62-73
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Jordan Poole  
6:01 +2 D'Angelo Russell made floating jump shot 62-71
6:17 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 62-69
6:43 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 60-69
6:59   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:03   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
7:10   D'Angelo Russell missed driving layup  
7:21   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
7:38 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 60-66
7:55 +2 Damion Lee made floating jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 57-66
8:18 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 57-64
8:39 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 54-64
8:46   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
8:50   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
9:10   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
9:32   Markelle Fultz missed floating jump shot  
9:42 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made alley-oop shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 54-62
9:49   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:53   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
10:11 +2 Eric Paschall made fade-away jump shot 54-60
10:18   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
10:31 +2 D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup 54-58
10:50 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
10:50 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 53-56
10:50   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
11:05 +3 Eric Paschall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 52-56
11:14   Traveling violation turnover on Evan Fournier  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
11:22   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
11:43   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Personal foul on Damion Lee  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 27
GS Warriors 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving dunk 52-53
0:20   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
0:24   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
0:33   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
0:48   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:58   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
1:16 +2 Alec Burks made driving layup 50-53
1:27 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 50-51
1:48 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Omari Spellman 48-51
1:57   Bad pass turnover on Wes Iwundu, stolen by Eric Paschall  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
2:08   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 48-49
2:43 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 46-49
2:49   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
2:52   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06 +2 Omari Spellman made finger-roll layup, assist by Alec Burks 46-47
3:20 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 46-45
3:27   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:31   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
3:39 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-45
3:39 +1 Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws 43-45
3:39   Shooting foul on Omari Spellman  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:50   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Damion Lee  
4:18 +2 Damion Lee made finger-roll layup, assist by Jordan Poole 42-45
4:33 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 42-43
4:41   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:44   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58 +1 Khem Birch made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-43
4:58 +1 Khem Birch made 1st of 2 free throws 39-43
4:58   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
5:11 +1 Jordan Poole made free throw 38-43
5:11   Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu  
5:11 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 38-42
5:18   GS team rebound  
5:21   Evan Fournier missed fade-away jump shot  
5:31   Personal foul on Ky Bowman  
5:46 +3 Omari Spellman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 38-40
6:05   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:08   Evan Fournier missed layup  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
6:14   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
6:23   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 38-37
6:49   Out of bounds turnover on Ky Bowman  
6:52   Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Ky Bowman  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
6:58   Jordan Poole missed layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
7:11   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-37
7:18 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 36-36
7:18   Shooting foul on Khem Birch  
7:32 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 36-35
7:38   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:42   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   GS team rebound  
7:45   Omari Spellman missed layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
7:49   Omari Spellman missed dunk  
7:49   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
8:15 +2 Aaron Gordon made fade-away jump shot 33-35
8:25   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:27   Alec Burks missed driving layup  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
8:39   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04 +3 Omari Spellman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 31-35
9:16   Personal foul on Gary Clark  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
9:29   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:47   GS team rebound  
9:48   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11 +2 Terrence Ross made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 31-32
10:16   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:20   D'Angelo Russell missed finger-roll layup  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:40   Aaron Gordon missed fade-away jump shot  
10:48   Personal foul on Alec Burks  
10:55 +2 D'Angelo Russell made fade-away jump shot 29-32
11:16 +2 Gary Clark made dunk 29-30
11:10   Offensive rebound by Gary Clark  
11:18   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
11:24 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 27-30
11:24   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:27   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
11:46 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 27-28

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 25
GS Warriors 26

Time Team Play Score
