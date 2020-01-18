PHI
NY

Sixers visit Knicks, hoping to end road losing streak

  • FLM
  • Jan 18, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to get healthy at home with 20 wins in 22 games, but their road record still leaves plenty to be desired.

After completing a sweep of a brief two-game homestand, the 76ers aim to snap a six-game road losing streak on Saturday when they visit the New York Knicks.

Reserve Furkan Korkmaz drained six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 24 points as Philadelphia posted a 100-89 victory over Chicago on Friday.

"Everybody saw that I was really feeling it, and then they just tried to find me," Korkmaz said. "I got some good open looks."

Sixers coach Brett Brown likened Korkmaz's performance to that of former Philly sharpshooter JJ Redick.

"For us to see him come in, do JJ-like stuff, and have that type of a (shooter) that was different," Brown said. "That was different from what we have as it related to the current skill set."

Ben Simmons reached the 20-point plateau for the third straight game, landing on that total Friday after making 10 of 17 shots from the floor. He also added 11 rebounds, but Simmons wasn't interested in talking about himself.

"He was in rhythm," Simmons said of Korkmaz, "just keep trying to find him whenever he's open."

The 76ers hope the sharpshooting of Korkmaz and consistent performances of Simmons travel with them on the road, where they sport a dismal 7-14 mark.

Philadelphia, however, has defeated New York in both encounters this season, albeit with Joel Embiid leading the team in scoring in both contests. The All-Star center had 23 points in a 109-104 victory in Philadelphia on Nov. 20 and 27 points in a 101-95 win nine days later in New York.

Embiid, however, remains sidelined with an injured left finger, causing the 76ers to rely heavily on veteran Al Horford.

"If you look at it, he may go up a little bit, but it's never a reckless amount," Brown said of the 33-year-old Horford. "In regard to cutting our nose off to spite our face, that won't happen. We're very mindful of it."

New York has its own injuries to address, with rookie shooting guard RJ Barrett expected to be sidelined at least a week with a right ankle sprain. Barrett, the third overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, sustained the injury during the Knicks' 121-98 setback to Phoenix on Thursday, marking the team's seventh loss in eight games.

"It hurts. I never really been hurt before," Barrett said. "I don't remember the last time I missed a game. But we play so many games, it was bound to happen."

Julius Randle scored 26 points versus the Suns, marking his third straight contest with at least 25. Randle, who is tied with Marcus Morris Sr. for the team lead in scoring with 19.0 points per game and is tops in rebounding at 9.1, had 17 and 22 points, respectively, in the first two meetings with the 76ers.

Morris scored 17 points on Thursday in his return following a five-game absence due to a sore neck. He has averaged 21.0 points in the two meetings with Philadelphia this season.

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 12
NY Knicks 8

Time Team Play Score
6:11   Full timeout called  
6:12 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 40-33
6:16   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
6:18   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:23   Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Tobias Harris  
6:48 +1 Ben Simmons made free throw 40-30
6:48   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
6:48 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup 39-30
7:08 +2 Kevin II Knox made finger-roll layup, assist by Julius Randle 37-30
7:25   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
7:26   Norvel Pelle missed dunk  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
7:30   Ben Simmons missed hook shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
7:40   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
7:59   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
8:19   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
8:27 +1 Reggie Bullock made free throw 37-28
8:27   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:47 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 37-27
8:50   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
8:52   Bobby Portis missed dunk  
9:08 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 34-27
9:26 +2 Kevin II Knox made dunk 31-27
9:29   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
9:31   Allonzo Trier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Allonzo Trier  
9:38   Mitchell Robinson missed dunk  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
9:39   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
9:39   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
9:43   Mitchell Robinson missed layup, blocked by Raul Neto  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Allonzo Trier  
9:53   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Richardson  
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Frank Ntilikina, stolen by James Ennis III  
10:28 +2 Raul Neto made floating jump shot 31-25
10:37   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
10:39   Bobby Portis missed hook shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
10:52   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
11:09   Frank Ntilikina missed driving layup, blocked by Raul Neto  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
11:19   Raul Neto missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
11:31   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
11:41 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-25
11:41   PHI team rebound  
11:41   James Ennis III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:41   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 28
NY Knicks 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:15   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
0:16   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
0:31   Kevin II Knox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:31   Team rebound  
0:31   Kevin II Knox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:31   Personal foul on Mike Scott  
0:31   NY team rebound  
0:32   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
0:47 +2 Frank Ntilikina made driving layup 28-25
1:02 +2 Josh Richardson made dunk 28-23
1:04   Bad pass turnover on Frank Ntilikina, stolen by Josh Richardson  
1:23 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 26-23
1:27   Lost ball turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by Mike Scott  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:35   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
1:57 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 23-23
2:22 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 23-21
2:29   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:31   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
2:52   Ben Simmons missed hook shot  
3:11 +1 Marcus Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-21
3:11 +1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
3:11   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
3:18   Personal foul on Norvel Pelle  
3:34 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made floating jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 20-19
3:48   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:50   Elfrid Payton missed turnaround jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
4:01   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 18-19
4:38   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:39   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:39   PHI team rebound  
4:39   Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:39   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
4:51 +2 Julius Randle made reverse layup 18-16
5:01   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
5:03   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Matisse Thybulle missed jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:17   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
5:25   Al Horford missed hook shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
5:40 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-14
5:40   NY team rebound  
5:40   Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:40   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
5:53   Out of bounds turnover on Matisse Thybulle  
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
5:57   NY team rebound  
5:58   Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Richardson  
6:17 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk, assist by Tobias Harris 18-13
6:22   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
6:24   Matisse Thybulle missed driving layup  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
6:41   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
6:52   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01 +1 Taj Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-13
7:01 +1 Taj Gibson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-12
7:01   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
7:10 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup 16-11
7:16   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:18   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
7:27   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
7:42 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 14-11
7:46   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:48   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
8:09   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
8:27 +2 Matisse Thybulle made driving layup, assist by Al Horford 11-11
8:38   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:40   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:59   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot 9-11
9:36 +2 Ben Simmons made hook shot 9-8
9:51 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 7-8
9:59   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:01   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 7-6
10:38 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 4-6
10:49 +1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
10:49 +1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 3-4
10:49   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
11:11 +2 Julius Randle made floating jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 2-4
11:28 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot, assist by Al Horford 2-2
11:47 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 0-2
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
J. Randle
30 PF
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
56.8 Field Goal % 45.2
56.7 Three Point % 45.3
57.8 Free Throw % 70.4
  Full timeout called 6:11
+ 3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 6:12
  Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton 6:16
  James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:18
  Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris 6:21
  Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Tobias Harris 6:23
+ 1 Ben Simmons made free throw 6:48
  Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton 6:48
+ 2 Ben Simmons made driving layup 6:48
+ 2 Kevin II Knox made finger-roll layup, assist by Julius Randle 7:08
  Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton 7:25
Team Stats
Points 40 33
Field Goals 15-32 (46.9%) 12-33 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 20 24
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 15 14
Team 2 5
Assists 9 8
Steals 4 0
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 6 4
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Randle PF 30
8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 27-16 2812--40
home team logo Knicks 11-31 258--33
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 27-16 108.9 PPG 46.2 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Knicks 11-31 104.6 PPG 46 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
B. Simmons PG 15.4 PPG 7.7 RPG 8.4 APG 56.7 FG%
M. Morris SF 19.0 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.5 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Simmons PG 9 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
M. Morris SF 9 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
46.9 FG% 36.4
42.9 3PT FG% 37.5
57.1 FT% 66.7
76ers
Starters
B. Simmons
F. Korkmaz
T. Harris
J. Ennis III
A. Horford
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Simmons 9 3 2 4/6 0/0 1/3 1 13 0 0 0 1 2 +2 16
F. Korkmaz 8 0 0 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 -5 8
T. Harris 6 2 3 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 2 +5 15
J. Ennis III 4 2 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 5 1 0 0 0 2 +4 7
A. Horford 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 2 -1 6
On Bench
R. Neto
M. Scott
N. Pelle
K. O'Quinn
T. Burke
J. Embiid
J. Bolden
M. Shayok
S. Milton
Z. Smith
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Neto 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 2 0 0 0 +5 4
M. Scott 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 0 2 +2 3
N. Pelle 0 5 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 4 +8 5
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 18 9 15/32 6/14 4/7 6 64 4 4 2 3 15 +20 64
Knicks
Starters
M. Morris
J. Randle
T. Gibson
R. Bullock
E. Payton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 9 1 1 3/5 1/2 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 1 -3 12
J. Randle 8 3 2 3/6 1/1 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 0 3 +1 15
T. Gibson 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 -3 5
R. Bullock 4 0 0 1/4 1/2 1/1 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 +2 4
E. Payton 0 2 5 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 2 +2 11
On Bench
K. Knox
B. Portis
F. Ntilikina
A. Trier
M. Robinson
W. Ellington
K. Allen
I. Rabb
D. Smith Jr.
D. Dotson
R. Barrett
I. Brazdeikis
K. Wooten
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Knox 4 2 0 2/3 0/1 0/2 1 6 0 0 0 1 1 -4 6
B. Portis 2 1 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1 -8 2
F. Ntilikina 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 2 0 2 -9 2
A. Trier 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 2 0 -9 2
M. Robinson 0 5 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 1 4 -4 6
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wooten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 19 8 12/33 3/8 6/9 4 85 0 1 4 5 14 -35 65
