SAC
UTA

Jazz look to start new streak against Kings

  • Jan 17, 2020

The red-hot Utah Jazz haven't had to bounce back from a loss in 3 1/2 weeks.

But that is the position the Jazz are in as they host the Sacramento Kings in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Utah's 10-game winning streak ended Thursday when the Jazz suffered a 138-132 overtime loss to the host New Orleans Pelicans. It represents only the second setback in 17 games for the Jazz, who are 28-13 at the midway point of their schedule.

"These games come down to a few plays," Utah coach Quin Snyder said afterward. "We made a few, but there were a few we didn't make. We tip our hats to New Orleans. They did an excellent job and made a few more plays than we did.

"But I think we competed. We've just got to keep playing well."

Star guard Donovan Mitchell certainly played well as he matched his career highs of 46 points and seven 3-pointers.

Mitchell scored 36 of his points after halftime as he and New Orleans' Brandon Ingram (career-best 49 points) engaged in a shootout.

But being on the losing side of the ledger erased away some of the joy over an impressive individual effort.

"That was a winnable game," Mitchell said. "It's tough to lose that one."

The Jazz escaped defeat in regulation when they trailed by one with 0.2 seconds left as center Rudy Gobert was fouled on a desperation in-bounds pass toward the basket. Gobert missed the first free throw and made the second to force overtime.

Then Utah was in solid position with a five-point lead in overtime before missing its final nine shots. The Pelicans scored the final 11 points to hand the Jazz their first loss since Dec. 23.

Now Utah looks to win the season series from Sacramento. The teams split the first two meetings this season but the Jazz have won 11 of the past 14 meetings.

The Kings are struggling at 15-26 at the midway point as they begin a five-game road trip. Sacramento has lost three consecutive games and 12 of its last 15.

The Kings dropped their past two games by a total of six points -- 114-112 to the Orlando Magic on Monday and 127-123 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Point guard De'Aaron Fox recorded 27 points and 12 assists against Dallas while small forward Harrison Barnes and shooting guard Buddy Hield each scored 25 points.

While the offense was good, the defense struggled as the Kings allowed 35 or more points in three different quarters.

"It should be pretty clear until we can get out there and play that hard, at that pace and still keep a defensive mindset, there's going to be a lot of ups and downs," Sacramento coach Luke Walton said afterward.

The team's shoddy results have reduced the tolerance of their fans. The boo-birds have been out lately and made multiple appearances during the loss to Dallas.

"Everybody is frustrated, it's not even them, we're trying to figure it out too," Hield said afterward. "But it's the home team and we get booed. ... We don't agree with it, but they're going to voice their opinion.

"I understand their frustration, but like I said, I'm going to keep shooting the ball. When I make a 3, they like me. When I don't, they hate you. That's how Sacramento fans are so you've got to embrace it."

The Kings may start second-year pro Marvin Bagley III at center for the second straight game as Richaun Holmes (shoulder) remains sidelined. Backup shooting Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) will likely miss his seventh consecutive contest.

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 9
UTA Jazz 10

Time Team Play Score
8:00   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:03   Nemanja Bjelica missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
8:14 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 58-73
8:29   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:33   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
8:44   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:51   Personal foul on Buddy Hield  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:54   De'Aaron Fox missed layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
8:57   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
9:00   Donovan Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Marvin Bagley III  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:04   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 58-70
9:44 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Joe Ingles 55-70
10:04 +3 Marvin Bagley III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 55-68
10:15 +2 Royce O'Neale made layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 52-68
10:34 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 52-66
10:47   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
10:51   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:13   Marvin Bagley III missed layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
11:33 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 49-66
11:39   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Royce O'Neale  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 27
UTA Jazz 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:00   Royce O'Neale missed driving layup  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:01   Rudy Gobert missed dunk  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:06   Donovan Mitchell missed running Jump Shot  
0:28 +2 Harrison Barnes made jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 49-63
0:42   Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
0:53   Offensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:56   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
1:01   Marvin Bagley III missed layup  
1:14   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Ingles  
1:27   Bad pass turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
1:38 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-63
1:38 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 47-62
1:38   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
1:51 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 47-61
2:14 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 45-61
2:33 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot 45-58
2:40   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
2:43   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 43-58
3:15 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 41-58
3:35 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 41-56
3:45   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
3:45   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:05 +2 Marvin Bagley III made floating jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 39-56
4:16 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 3rd of 3 free throws 37-56
4:16 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 3 free throws 37-55
4:16 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 3 free throws 37-54
4:16   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:31   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
4:43 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-53
4:43 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 37-52
4:43   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
5:02 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 37-51
5:07   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:10   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:21   Marvin Bagley III missed hook shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
5:29   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
5:36   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-51
5:49   SAC team rebound  
5:49   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:49   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
5:59 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-51
5:59 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 33-50
5:59   Personal foul on Marvin Bagley III  
5:59   UTA team rebound  
6:00   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
6:22   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:22 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 33-49
6:22   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
6:30   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
6:45   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made finger-roll layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 33-48
7:13 +2 Jordan Clarkson made driving layup 31-48
7:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
7:25   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
7:37   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:52   De'Aaron Fox missed free throw  
7:52   Shooting foul on Mike Conley  
7:52 +2 De'Aaron Fox made fade-away jump shot 31-46
8:02 +2 Georges Niang made running Jump Shot, assist by Joe Ingles 29-46
8:17   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
8:25   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
8:48 +2 De'Aaron Fox made finger-roll layup 29-44
8:57   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
8:57   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:00   Tony Bradley missed layup  
9:19 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 27-44
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
9:41 +2 Cory Joseph made reverse layup 24-44
9:56 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot 22-44
10:08   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:10   DeWayne Dedmon missed hook shot  
10:24 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-42
10:24 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 22-41
10:24   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
10:39   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
10:53   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
11:05   DeWayne Dedmon missed turnaround jump shot  
11:26 +2 Jordan Clarkson made finger-roll layup 22-40
11:44   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:46   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 22
UTA Jazz 38

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
0:22 +1 DeWayne Dedmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-38
0:22   SAC team rebound  
0:22   DeWayne Dedmon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:22   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
0:22   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
0:22   DeWayne Dedmon missed layup  
0:32   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
0:35   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Out of bounds turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
1:12 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Mike Conley 21-38
1:33   Out of bounds turnover on Buddy Hield  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
1:41   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
1:55   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 21-36
2:25   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
2:28   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
2:51 +2 Marvin Bagley III made layup, assist by Buddy Hield 21-33
3:00   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
3:04   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:20   Cory Joseph missed running Jump Shot  
3:38 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 19-33
3:42   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
3:45   Marvin Bagley III missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
3:57   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10 +2 Buddy Hield made floating jump shot 19-30
4:18 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 17-30
4:37 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 17-28
4:48 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made finger-roll layup, assist by Joe Ingles 15-28
4:51   Bad pass turnover on Harrison Barnes, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
4:57   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made turnaround jump shot 15-26
5:33 +2 Marvin Bagley III made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 15-24
5:36   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
5:38   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
5:55 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 13-24
6:01   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:04   Joe Ingles missed floating jump shot, blocked by Marvin Bagley III  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
6:14   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
6:35 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 10-24
6:53   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:56   Marvin Bagley III missed jump shot  
7:14 +2 Rudy Gobert made jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 10-21
7:27 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 10-19
7:43 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 8-19
8:02   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
8:05   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
8:13 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-16
8:13 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
8:13   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
8:37 +2 Marvin Bagley III made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 8-14
8:49 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 6-14
9:00   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
9:03   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
9:19 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 6-12
9:26   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:30   Buddy Hield missed floating jump shot  
9:42 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 6-9
9:58 +2 Buddy Hield made driving layup, assist by Marvin Bagley III 6-6
10:17 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 4-6
10:41 +2 Marvin Bagley III made jump shot 4-4
10:43   Offensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
10:45   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 2-4
11:17 +2 Marvin Bagley III made floating jump shot 2-2
11:38 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 0-2
11:39   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:42   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
D. Mitchell
45 SG
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
24.8 Pts. Per Game 24.8
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
47.8 Field Goal % 45.8
47.7 Three Point % 45.9
69.9 Free Throw % 85.6
Team Stats
Points 58 73
Field Goals 25-51 (49.0%) 25-49 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 6-13 (46.2%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 14-15 (93.3%)
Total Rebounds 23 31
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 17 22
Team 2 2
Assists 15 16
Steals 2 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 5 5
Fouls 12 5
Technicals 0 0
D. Fox PG 5
11 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
R. Gobert C 27
15 PTS, 9 REB
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
Key Players
M. Bagley III PF 13.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 0.6 APG 46.7 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 21.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.1 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Bagley III PF 15 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 27 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
49.0 FG% 51.0
46.2 3PT FG% 36.0
40.0 FT% 93.3