After recording consecutive victories for the first time in nearly a month, a healthier Toronto Raptors team will push for more Saturday night in a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The defending NBA champions crushed the visiting Washington Wizards 140-111 on Friday, two days after they got the best of the Thunder by scoring 130 points at Oklahoma City. A resurgent offense is no surprise with a number of Toronto players back in the mix.

The last time the Raptors won as many as two consecutive games was during their five-game winning streak from Dec. 14-22. Since then, it has been an on-again, off-again run that included four home defeats in a 4-6 stretch that tested the team's resolve prior to the Wednesday and Friday victories.

However, with Pascal Siakam (groin) and Norman Powell (shoulder) returning Sunday, and then Marc Gasol (hamstring) playing two games since his return, the Raptors are looking more like themselves. Fred VanVleet (hamstring) is expected to be back Saturday after missing five games.

Powell had 28 points and Siakam had 12 against Washington. Gasol contributed 20 points while tying his career high for made 3-pointers in a game at six (in seven attempts). Now comes a chance for coach Nick Nurse to dial in his preferred rotations.

"I think it's time to start honing that in a little bit, and I think it starts with a lot of experimenting," Nurse said, according to the Toronto Star. "And I think we want to be flexible."

Nurse will have plenty to work with. Not only did all five Raptors starters score in double figures Friday, but so did two reserves. And the two players off the bench were the high scorers, Powell and Terence Davis (23 points).

The Wolves can relate when it comes to getting healthier. It's the part about stringing together victories that is tough to identify with.

Minnesota is back home after falling 116-114 at Indiana on Friday, the Timberwolves' fourth consecutive defeat. The Wolves have won consecutive games once since the start of the new year, but the last time it occurred before that, the turkey was thawing for Thanksgiving dinner.

Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns made his return from a sprained left knee Friday after missing the previous 15 games. But with the team dedicated to easing him back into action, he could end up a scratch for Saturday's back-to-back contest.

"He hasn't played for a while here, so rhythm will be a factor," Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said about Towns before Friday's game. "Wind will be a factor, so we'll take all those things into consideration."

Looking spry, Towns scored 27 points on 9-of-21 shooting in the Friday defeat, the second loss in two games to the Pacers.

"It felt good," Towns said postgame of getting back to action, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "I had to take my time and had an unfortunate setback getting sick. If I could really say, I'm just so happy basketball is here for me, because it was some great therapy for me today."

Andrew Wiggins added 22 points as Minnesota lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Wolves are expected to get Allen Crabbe into the mix for the first time Saturday. He was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday in exchange for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham.

Shabazz Napier played 30 minutes as the starting point guard for the Wolves on Friday, dishing out nine assists while scoring 12 points.

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 17
MIN Timberwolves 21

Time Team Play Score
6:28   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
6:29   Kyle Lowry missed finger-roll layup  
6:41 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
6:41 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
6:41   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
6:55 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup 17-19
7:16 +2 Robert Covington made floating jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 15-19
7:33 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 15-17
7:44 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 13-17
7:53   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:56   Kyle Lowry missed free throw  
7:56   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
7:56 +2 Kyle Lowry made jump shot 13-14
8:02 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 11-14
8:19 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 11-12
8:26   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
8:28   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
8:36   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:07 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 8-12
9:20 +2 Fred VanVleet made driving layup 8-9
9:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
9:27   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41 +2 Marc Gasol made hook shot 6-9
9:58 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 4-9
10:03   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:08   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 4-7
10:28   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:30   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:36   OG Anunoby missed layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:53 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 4-5
11:04 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 4-3
11:12   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
11:14   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27 +2 Marc Gasol made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 2-3
11:42 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 0-3
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
P. Siakam
43 PF
A. Wiggins
22 SF
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
22.7 Pts. Per Game 22.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
45.7 Field Goal % 44.2
45.5 Three Point % 44.0
81.2 Free Throw % 74.7
  Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns 6:28
  Kyle Lowry missed finger-roll layup 6:29
+ 1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:41
+ 1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 6:41
  Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet 6:41
+ 2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup 6:55
+ 2 Robert Covington made floating jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 7:16
+ 2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 7:33
+ 3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 7:44
  Defensive rebound by Robert Covington 7:53
  Kyle Lowry missed free throw 7:56
Team Stats
Points 17 21
Field Goals 8-13 (61.5%) 8-11 (72.7%)
3-Pointers 1-4 (25.0%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 5
Offensive 1 0
Defensive 3 5
Team 0 0
Assists 2 7
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 0 0
Fouls 1 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
A. Wiggins SF 22
7 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 27-14 17---17
home team logo Timberwolves 15-26 21---21
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 27-14 111.5 PPG 46 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 15-26 111.4 PPG 46.2 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
F. VanVleet SG 18.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 7.0 APG 39.4 FG%
J. Culver SG 9.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.0 APG 39.4 FG%
Top Scorers
F. VanVleet SG 5 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
J. Culver SG 8 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
61.5 FG% 72.7
25.0 3PT FG% 50.0
0.0 FT% 100.0
Raptors
Starters
F. VanVleet
K. Lowry
M. Gasol
P. Siakam
O. Anunoby
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. VanVleet 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 -4 5
K. Lowry 4 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/1 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -4 7
M. Gasol 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2 -4 6
P. Siakam 4 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -4 6
O. Anunoby 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 -4 1
On Court
F. VanVleet
K. Lowry
M. Gasol
P. Siakam
O. Anunoby
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. VanVleet 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 -4 5
K. Lowry 4 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/1 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -4 7
M. Gasol 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2 -4 6
P. Siakam 4 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -4 6
O. Anunoby 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 -4 1
On Bench
S. Ibaka
N. Powell
R. Hollis-Jefferson
M. Thomas
S. Johnson
P. McCaw
T. Davis
M. Miller
C. Boucher
D. Hernandez
O. Brissett
P. Watson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 4 2 8/13 1/4 0/1 1 25 0 0 0 1 3 -20 25
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
S. Napier
K. Towns
J. Okogie
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 7 1 4 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +4 16
R. Covington 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +4 3
S. Napier 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 +4 6
K. Towns 2 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 5 0 1 0 0 2 +4 7
J. Okogie 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
S. Napier
K. Towns
J. Okogie
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 7 1 4 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +4 16
R. Covington 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +4 3
S. Napier 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 +4 6
K. Towns 2 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 5 0 1 0 0 2 +4 7
J. Okogie 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
J. Layman
A. Crabbe
G. Dieng
N. Vonleh
K. Martin
K. Bates-Diop
J. McLaughlin
J. Bell
J. Nowell
N. Reid
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dieng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 5 7 8/11 3/6 2/2 2 21 0 1 0 0 5 +16 32
NBA Scores