Hawks look to break home losing streak vs. Raptors

  • Jan 19, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks enjoy being a part of the NBA's Martin Luther King Day festivities, commemorating their native son. But hosting the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Monday won't give the home team any cause for celebration.

The matchup, the first part of a televised NBA quadrupleheader, has been tilted heavily in favor of the Raptors. Toronto has won eight straight meetings against the Hawks, including five in a row at Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

The Raptors prevailed 119-116 in the first meeting between the two clubs on Nov. 23 in Atlanta. The Hawks haven't beaten the Raptors since March 10, 2017.

Toronto, which has the third-best record in the Eastern Conference, has won three in a row, most recently a 122-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Toronto shot 51.6 percent from the field and held the Timberwolves to 28.0 percent shooting on 3-pointers.

Fred VanVleet sparked Toronto in his return to the lineup after missing five games with a right hamstring strain. Despite playing under restricted minutes, VanVleet scored 29 points and was 7-for-8 on 3-point shots.

"It looked like he was just riding a bike," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. "He was really good."

Norman Powell came off the bench to score 20 points. He has posted four consecutive 20-plus efforts since returning from a left shoulder injury that caused him to miss 11 games. During this hot streak Powell is averaging 22.8 points and shooting 61.4 percent from the floor.

Toronto continues to be led in scoring by Pascal Siakam (23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds) and Kyle Lowry (20.4 points, 7.6 assists). Siakam moved into second place among Eastern Conference forwards in the most recent All-Star voting.

Atlanta has won two of its past three but is coming off a dreadful 136-103 loss to Detroit on Saturday. That occurred on the second half of a back-to-back that saw the Hawks win in San Antonio on Friday for the first time since 1997.

"We just didn't execute our plan well," forward John Collins said. "We came out a little slow and they hit us first and we really didn't respond too well."

The bright spot in the loss to the Pistons was Atlanta's ability to force 18 turnovers. The Hawks rank fifth in the league with 15.8 forced turnovers per game and have forced 15-plus turnovers on 24 occasions.

Collins had 20 points against the Pistons and blocked two shots, giving him a streak of seven games with at least one block, the second-longest streak of his career.

Trae Young, who averages 28.8, had only 16 points against the Pistons. The second-year guard is on pace to become only the third Hawk to average 28 points on the season, joining Bob Pettit (three times) and Dominique Wilkins (four times).

Jeff Teague, re-acquired in a trade earlier in the week, had 15 points and seven assists upon his return. That is the sort of relief effort for Young at point guard that the team has lacked all season.

The Hawks and Raptors have two more games this season, both in Toronto, Jan. 28 and April 10.

4th Quarter
TOR Raptors 15
ATL Hawks 7

Time Team Play Score
7:37   Full timeout called  
7:39 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 98-89
7:44   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
7:48   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 95-89
8:18 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 92-89
8:18 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 92-88
8:18   Violation  
8:18   Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:31   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:31   ATL team rebound  
8:31   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:45   Bruno Fernando missed jump shot  
9:00 +1 Norman Powell made 3rd of 3 free throws 92-87
9:00 +1 Norman Powell made 2nd of 3 free throws 91-87
9:00 +1 Norman Powell made 1st of 3 free throws 90-87
9:00   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
9:13 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 89-87
9:13 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 89-86
9:13   ATL team rebound  
9:13   Trae Young missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:13   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
9:25   ATL team rebound  
9:25   Trae Young missed layup, blocked by Terence Davis  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
9:30   Norman Powell missed driving layup, blocked by John Collins  
9:37   TOR team rebound  
9:37   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup, blocked by John Collins  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:39   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 89-85
10:07   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
10:13   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 89-82
10:35   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:38   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
10:50 +2 Terence Davis made driving layup, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 86-82
10:54   Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
11:17   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:17 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 84-82
11:17   Shooting foul on John Collins  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:29   Damian Jones missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
11:47   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 26
ATL Hawks 22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   ATL team rebound  
0:00   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
0:03   Norman Powell missed driving layup, blocked by Damian Jones  
0:26 +2 Trae Young made layup 83-82
0:32 +1 Norman Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 83-80
0:32 +1 Norman Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 82-80
0:32   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
0:46   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
1:02   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
1:08   Cam Reddish missed jump shot  
1:20 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made dunk, assist by Patrick McCaw 81-80
1:37 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-80
1:37   ATL team rebound  
1:37   Trae Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:37   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
1:44 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-79
1:44 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 78-79
1:44   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
1:53   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Turnover on Damian Jones  
2:01   Offensive foul on Damian Jones  
2:15 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 77-79
2:23   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
2:26   Damian Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:26   ATL team rebound  
2:26   Damian Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:26   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
2:45 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 74-79
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Vince Carter, stolen by Norman Powell  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
3:10   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
3:19   TOR team rebound  
3:19   Fred VanVleet missed layup, blocked by Vince Carter  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
3:26   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Damian Jones  
3:56   TOR team rebound  
3:56   DeAndre' Bembry missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
4:11   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 71-79
4:42   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
4:45   Fred VanVleet missed layup  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:55   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
5:16   Fred VanVleet missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:16   TOR team rebound  
5:16   Fred VanVleet missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:16   Shooting foul on John Collins  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:22   DeAndre' Bembry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-76
5:41 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 70-76
5:41   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
5:57 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-76
5:57 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 69-75
5:57   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
6:12 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup, assist by Marc Gasol 69-74
6:23   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
6:26   Trae Young missed free throw  
6:26   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
6:26 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 67-74
6:32   Bad pass turnover on OG Anunoby, stolen by Damian Jones  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:49   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 67-72
7:05   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
7:05 +1 Marc Gasol made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-72
7:05 +1 Marc Gasol made 1st of 2 free throws 65-72
7:05   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
7:17   TOR team rebound  
7:18   OG Anunoby missed reverse layup, blocked by John Collins  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
7:27   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
7:52   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
8:00   Bruno Fernando missed free throw  
8:00   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
8:00 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk, assist by Trae Young 64-72
8:09 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-70
8:09   TOR team rebound  
8:09   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:09   Shooting foul on John Collins  
8:14   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
8:25   Out of bounds turnover on Cam Reddish  
8:41 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Marc Gasol 63-70
8:55 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 61-70
8:59   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
9:02   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup, blocked by De'Andre Hunter  
9:15 +2 De'Andre Hunter made driving layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 61-67
9:30   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
9:33   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
9:51   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
9:51   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
9:53   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:04   Marc Gasol missed free throw  
10:04   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
10:04 +2 Marc Gasol made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 61-65
10:15   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
10:17   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:24   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
10:45 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Cam Reddish 59-65
10:49   Offensive rebound by Trae Young  
10:54   De'Andre Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:54 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 59-63
10:54   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Marc Gasol, stolen by De'Andre Hunter  
11:04   Personal foul on John Collins  
11:20 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 59-62
11:30 +2 Pascal Siakam made alley-oop shot, assist by OG Anunoby 59-60
11:34   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Fred VanVleet  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 21
ATL Hawks 35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:18 +2 John Collins made reverse layup, assist by Trae Young 57-60
0:31 +1 Fred VanVleet made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-58
0:31 +1 Fred VanVleet made 1st of 2 free throws 56-58
0:31 +1 Fred VanVleet made free throw 55-58
0:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:31   Personal foul on Trae Young  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
0:37   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
0:53   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
0:59   Marc Gasol missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:59   TOR team rebound  
0:59   Marc Gasol missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:59   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
1:13 +2 DeAndre' Bembry made floating jump shot, assist by Trae Young 54-58
1:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
1:23   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
1:36 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
1:36 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
1:36   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:47 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 54-54
1:49   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
2:05 +2 De'Andre Hunter made driving dunk, assist by Trae Young 51-54
2:11   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
2:28   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
2:36   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
2:39   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
2:51   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
3:09 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 51-52
3:16   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
3:19   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk 51-50
3:36   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
3:40   John Collins missed layup  
4:01 +2 Marc Gasol made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 51-48
4:04   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Huerter  
4:20 +2 Fred VanVleet made layup 49-48
4:22   Lost ball turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
4:29 +1 Fred VanVleet made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-48
4:29 +1 Fred VanVleet made 1st of 2 free throws 46-48
4:29   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
4:47 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws