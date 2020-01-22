LAC
ATL

Hawks seek revenge against road-weary Clippers

  • FLM
  • Jan 22, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks will try to prevent a repeat of two months ago when the Los Angeles Clippers come to town on Wednesday.

The Clippers hammered the Hawks 150-101 on Nov. 16 in Los Angeles. Atlanta was playing without John Collins, who was in the midst of a suspension for the violating the league's drug-abuse policy, but that mattered little.

The Hawks surrendered a season high in points that night -- a mark eclipsed 14 days later when they gave up 158 to Houston -- and suffered their widest margin of defeat. It was also the largest margin of victory by either team in the all-time series.

Beyond that, Los Angeles has won the past four meetings between the clubs in Atlanta.

Atlanta has played better at times but remains unpredictable. For example, after getting drubbed by the Detroit Pistons by 33 points on Saturday, the Hawks pressed the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors to the final minute before losing 122-117 two days later.

The Clippers have been playing at a high level and hold the second-best record in the Western Conference. The Clippers, who have won four straight, could be a bit weary since they will be on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and they were pushed to the limit before putting away the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Tuesday night. They have swept two of eight back-to-backs this season.

Kawhi Leonard, who scored 36 on Tuesday, has scored at least 30 points in each of the past six games. It is the longest 30-plus streak by a Clippers player since World B. Free had an 11-game stretch in 1980. Free and Bob McAdoo are the only players in franchise history to score 30-plus in five or more consecutive games.

"Making shots. Simple as that," Leonard told reporters after the game.

The Wednesday game will also mark a homecoming for Atlanta product Lou Williams. He continues to be a 3-point shooting machine, and he recently moved into sole possession of fifth place on the team's all-time 3-point list. He sank three treys on Tuesday.

"I feel like I can make 100 in a row once I make one," Williams said. "I feel like I can make them any time after that."

Leonard said of Williams, "Very talented scorer -- fearless, just goes out there and plays the game."

The Clippers may again be without Paul George, who has missed six consecutive games due to a left hamstring issue. George scored 37 against the Hawks in the first meeting.

The Hawks have received the desired results with the acquisition of backup point guard Jeff Teague. He has totaled 17 points and eight assists in the two games since he was obtained from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"To be able to use his voice in the locker room is important," Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. "They will look to him just because of who he is and what he's done in this league and his familiarity with Atlanta, so I'm going to look to him as well."

But there's no question that the Hawks live and die with starting point guard Trae Young. The 21-year-old averages 29.2 points and already has seven 40-point games this season. In the Monday loss to the Raptors, Young had 42 points and 15 assists, his fourth career 40-10 game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 12
ATL Hawks 11

Time Team Play Score
6:49 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-27
6:49 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 44-26
6:49   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
7:08 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-25
7:08   LAC team rebound  
7:08   Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:08   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
7:11   Bad pass turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by JaMychal Green  
7:14   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:18   Rodney McGruder missed layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
7:29   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Personal foul on Lou Williams  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:38   Rodney McGruder missed driving layup, blocked by De'Andre Hunter  
7:43   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Rodney McGruder  
7:56 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Lou Williams 43-25
7:58   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
8:03   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:06   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
8:12   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
8:32   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by John Collins  
9:02 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Cam Reddish 41-25
9:16 +1 Montrezl Harrell made free throw 41-23
9:16   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
9:16 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Terance Mann 40-23
9:32 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk 38-23
9:33   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
9:36   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
9:47 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terance Mann 38-21
9:53   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
9:55   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
10:01   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Terance Mann  
10:19 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Derrick Walton 35-21
10:30 +1 Cam Reddish made free throw 33-21
10:30   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
10:30 +2 Cam Reddish made layup, assist by Jeff Teague 33-20
10:34   Out of bounds turnover on Jerome Robinson  
10:37   Personal foul on Treveon Graham  
10:37   LAC team rebound  
10:37   JaMychal Green missed floating jump shot  
10:58 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-18
10:58 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 33-17
10:58   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
11:06   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
11:13   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
11:19   Montrezl Harrell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:19 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 33-16
11:19   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Vince Carter, stolen by Montrezl Harrell  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
11:35   Montrezl Harrell missed hook shot  
11:51   Turnover on Damian Jones  
11:51   Offensive foul on Damian Jones  

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 32
ATL Hawks 16

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   ATL team rebound  
0:01   Jeff Teague missed jump shot  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
0:13   Jerome Robinson missed jump shot  
0:30 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-16
0:30 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 32-15
0:39 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Jerome Robinson 32-14
0:58 +2 Alex Len made dunk, assist by Jeff Teague 30-14
1:09 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 30-12
1:18   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:19   Alex Len missed dunk  
1:23   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
1:30   Vince Carter missed driving layup  
1:48   Out of bounds turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:53   Vince Carter missed turnaround jump shot  
2:09 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 28-12
2:09   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:15   Rodney McGruder missed floating jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
2:28   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
2:36 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-12
2:36 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 25-12
2:36   Shooting foul on Brandon Goodwin  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:41   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup  
2:54 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot, assist by Rodney McGruder 24-12
3:00   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
3:04   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
3:14   Cam Reddish missed floating jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
3:37   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
3:45   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup  
4:05 +1 Rodney McGruder made free throw 22-12
4:05   Shooting foul on Brandon Goodwin  
4:05 +2 Rodney McGruder made running Jump Shot, assist by Lou Williams 21-12
4:14   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:16   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37 +2 Ivica Zubac made floating jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 19-12
4:42   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
4:45   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot  
5:09 +2 Rodney McGruder made floating jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 17-12
5:20   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
5:24   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
5:41 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-12
5:41 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 14-12
5:41 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 13-12
5:41   Shooting foul on John Collins  
5:54   Turnover on Alex Len  
5:54   Offensive foul on Alex Len  
5:57   ATL team rebound  
5:57   Bruno Fernando missed turnaround jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
6:00   Bruno Fernando missed dunk  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
6:05   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
6:13   Terance Mann missed finger-roll layup  
6:26   Out of bounds turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
6:40 +2 Lou Williams made turnaround jump shot 12-12
6:48   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:51   De'Andre Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:51 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 10-12
6:51   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
7:06   Personal foul on Terance Mann  
7:16 +2 Landry Shamet made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 10-11
7:27   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:31   Bruno Fernando missed driving layup  
7:48 +2 Landry Shamet made layup 8-11
7:53   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Landry Shamet  
8:03 +2 Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 6-11
8:21 +2 Kevin Huerter made layup 4-11
8:23   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:24   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:31   Landry Shamet missed jump shot  
8:49 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 4-9
9:06 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 4-6
9:33 +2 De'Andre Hunter made floating jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 2-6
9:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
9:47   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
10:04 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 2-4
10:09   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by John Collins  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:18   Jeff Teague missed jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
10:35   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
10:43 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 2-2
10:43   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:46   Landry Shamet missed driving layup  
11:15 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Jeff Teague 0-2
11:24   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
11:27   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter  
11:43   Lost ball turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by Bruno Fernando  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
J. Collins
20 PF
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
46.6 Field Goal % 51.6
46.6 Three Point % 51.2
88.8 Free Throw % 77.4
+ 1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:49
+ 1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 6:49
  Personal foul on JaMychal Green 6:49
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 7:08
  LAC team rebound 7:08
  Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws 7:08
  Shooting foul on Cam Reddish 7:08
  Bad pass turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by JaMychal Green 7:11
  Defensive rebound by John Collins 7:14
  Rodney McGruder missed layup 7:18
  Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green 7:26
Team Stats
Points 44 27
Field Goals 17-32 (53.1%) 9-33 (27.3%)
3-Pointers 1-4 (25.0%) 1-6 (16.7%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 22 20
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 16 11
Team 2 2
Assists 13 7
Steals 4 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 5 8
Fouls 8 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Harrell PF 5
19 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
J. Collins PF 20
13 PTS, 2 REB
1234T
away team logo Clippers 31-13 3215--47
home team logo Hawks 10-34 1611--27
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 31-13 116.0 PPG 48.2 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Hawks 10-34 107.8 PPG 42.5 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
M. Harrell PF 19.1 PPG 7.2 RPG 1.8 APG 57.4 FG%
J. Collins PF 17.5 PPG 9.6 RPG 1.3 APG 51.2 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Harrell PF 19 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
J. Collins PF 13 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
53.1 FG% 27.3
25.0 3PT FG% 16.7
81.8 FT% 88.9
Clippers
Starters
M. Harrell
R. McGruder
L. Williams
M. Harkless
J. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 19 4 0 7/9 0/0 5/7 1 9 1 0 2 1 3 +7 22
R. McGruder 5 1 1 2/5 0/0 1/1 0 6 1 0 0 0 1 +15 9
L. Williams 5 2 4 1/3 0/1 3/3 1 10 0 0 1 0 2 +9 14
M. Harkless 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 +14 3
J. Green 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 0 1 3 +3 5
On Court
M. Harrell
R. McGruder
L. Williams
M. Harkless
J. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 19 4 0 7/9 0/0 5/7 1 9 1 0 2 1 3 +7 22
R. McGruder 5 1 1 2/5 0/0 1/1 0 6 1 0 0 0 1 +15 9
L. Williams 5 2 4 1/3 0/1 3/3 1 10 0 0 1 0 2 +9 14
M. Harkless 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 +14 3
J. Green 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 0 1 3 +3 5
On Bench
J. Robinson
D. Walton
P. Beverley
K. Leonard
P. George
P. Patterson
J. Motley
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Robinson 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 1 +7 7
D. Walton 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. George - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 20 13 17/32 1/4 9/11 8 54 4 1 5 4 16 +57 62
Hawks
Starters
J. Collins
D. Hunter
A. Len
K. Huerter
B. Goodwin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Collins 13 2 0 4/6 1/2 4/4 1 11 2 0 0 0 2 -5 17
D. Hunter 3 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 10 0 1 2 0 1 -15 3
A. Len 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 1 1 -14 3
K. Huerter 2 2 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 2 -15 5
B. Goodwin 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 -7 0
On Court
J. Collins
D. Hunter
A. Len
K. Huerter
B. Goodwin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Collins 13 2 0 4/6 1/2 4/4 1 11 2 0 0 0 2 -5 17
D. Hunter 3 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 10 0 1 2 0 1 -15 3
A. Len 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 1 1 -14 3
K. Huerter 2 2 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 2 -15 5
B. Goodwin 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 -7 0
On Bench
C. Reddish
V. Carter
D. Jones
T. Graham
C. Parsons
E. Turner
D. Bembry
J. Parker
T. Young
C. Brown
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Reddish 5 2 1 1/4 0/2 3/3 2 10 0 0 1 1 1 -14 8
V. Carter 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 -3 0
D. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 -1 -1
T. Graham 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 1 -2 2
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 18 7 9/33 1/6 8/9 11 58 3 1 8 7 11 -76 37
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores