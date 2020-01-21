MIN
CHI

Timberwolves bring six-game losing streak to Chicago

  • FLM
  • Jan 21, 2020

The host Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves enter Wednesday night's game at United Center with identical January records of 3-8.

Minnesota has lost six straight and Chicago has dropped three of its last five. If there's a silver lining to the clubs' first meeting of the season, it's that one side will emerge with a much-needed win.

"You've got to go out there and do your part and just try to keep leading," Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said.

Minnesota remained within one possession of the Western Conference-contending Denver Nuggets for much of Monday's second half, and a Keita Bates-Diop dunk over Nuggets star Nikola Jokic trimmed the deficit to 88-85 with 8:33 to go.

But Denver distanced itself down the stretch en route to a 107-100 road win, extending the Wolves' slide despite a 28-point, eight-rebound effort from Towns.

The Timberwolves, who lost 11 straight games from Dec. 1-23, have fallen by double digits three times during their current skid.

"I think we have great guys in here, and we have to set our foundation, and our foundation has to be set with consistency," Towns said. "It's not good enough to be six out of seven days consistent. You've got to be seven out of seven days. That's what we're striving for, and we're going to reach it."

Bulls coach Jim Boylen channeled similar resolve after Chicago's 111-98 loss at Milwaukee on Monday afternoon. The Bulls struggled to 37 percent shooting against the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks, including a 14-for-48 effort (29.2 percent) from deep.

"We just keep fighting and scrapping," Boylen said. "If we have a normal shooting night from the 3, it's a different outcome."

Guard Zach LaVine, who spent his first three NBA seasons with Minnesota, paced the Bulls with 24 points and has scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games.

Still, the Bulls endured a familiar struggle in trying to cultivate scoring depth behind LaVine. Lauri Markkanen, acquired with LaVine via trade on draft day in 2017, shot just 2-for-11 against the Bucks and missed all seven attempts from long distance.

"I know he's going to work," Boylen said. "He cares and he has high character. I believe in him and our team believes in him."

Markkanen also expressed optimism about rebounding from his recent woes.

"I've had long stretches where I didn't make shots," he said. "I'm not worried about that."

The 7-foot Markkanen stands three 3-pointers shy of becoming just the third Bull to drill 100 treys in his first three seasons in the league.

Minnesota defeated Chicago in both meetings last season, rolling by 15 points at home and 25 on the road. The Timberwolves have won three straight in the series and seven of eight overall.

The Timberwolves will host the Bulls on March 4 to complete the season series.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 14
CHI Bulls 18

Time Team Play Score
5:00   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
5:00 +2 Kris Dunn made driving layup 14-18
5:10   Traveling violation turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:19   Out of bounds turnover on Lauri Markkanen  
5:27 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 14-16
5:29   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:35   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 11-16
5:45   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
5:50   Tomas Satoransky missed layup  
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Kris Dunn  
6:04 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 11-14
6:13 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
6:13   MIN team rebound  
6:13   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:13   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
6:25   Traveling violation turnover on Zach LaVine  
6:36   Personal foul on Jarrett Culver  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
6:50   Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
6:58   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
7:14 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made floating jump shot 10-12
7:42 +2 Luke Kornet made alley-oop shot, assist by Zach LaVine 8-12
7:45   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
7:49   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
8:00   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
8:19 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 8-10
8:19   Offensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
8:24   Lauri Markkanen missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
8:40 +2 Shabazz Napier made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 8-7
8:58 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot, assist by Luke Kornet 6-7
9:13   Bad pass turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Luke Kornet  
9:30 +2 Luke Kornet made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 6-5
9:41   Out of bounds turnover on Jarrett Culver  
9:51   Out of bounds turnover on Lauri Markkanen  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Lauri Markkanen  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:06   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 6-3
10:16   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
10:16 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made reverse layup, assist by Robert Covington 5-3
10:30   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:33   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 3-3
11:07 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 0-3
11:22   Out of bounds turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
11:33   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
11:36   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
Z. LaVine
8 PG
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
50.8 Field Goal % 44.4
50.7 Three Point % 44.4
80.5 Free Throw % 82.9
  Shooting foul on Robert Covington 5:00
+ 2 Kris Dunn made driving layup 5:00
  Traveling violation turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns 5:10
  Out of bounds turnover on Lauri Markkanen 5:19
+ 3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 5:27
  Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie 5:29
  Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:35
+ 2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 5:45
  Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio 5:45
  Tomas Satoransky missed layup 5:50
  Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Kris Dunn 5:55
Team Stats
Points 14 19
Field Goals 5-8 (62.5%) 8-16 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 5
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 5 2
Team 1 0
Assists 4 6
Steals 0 4
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 7 3
Fouls 2 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
L. Kornet PF 2
7 PTS, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 15-28 14---14
home team logo Bulls 16-29 18---18
United Center Chicago, IL
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 15-28 111.1 PPG 46.1 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Bulls 16-29 105.7 PPG 42.6 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 26.0 PPG 11.1 RPG 4.3 APG 50.4 FG%
L. Kornet PF 4.2 PPG 1.8 RPG 0.8 APG 38.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 12 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
L. Kornet PF 7 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
62.5 FG% 50.0
50.0 3PT FG% 28.6
66.7 FT% 100.0
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
S. Napier
R. Covington
A. Wiggins
J. Okogie
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 12 2 1 4/5 2/2 2/3 0 7 0 0 1 0 2 -5 15
S. Napier 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -5 3
R. Covington 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 1 2 0 2 -5 3
A. Wiggins 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 3 0 0 -5 -1
J. Okogie 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 -3 3
On Court
K. Towns
S. Napier
R. Covington
A. Wiggins
J. Okogie
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 12 2 1 4/5 2/2 2/3 0 7 0 0 1 0 2 -5 15
S. Napier 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -5 3
R. Covington 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 1 2 0 2 -5 3
A. Wiggins 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 3 0 0 -5 -1
J. Okogie 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 -3 3
On Bench
J. Layman
A. Crabbe
G. Dieng
N. Vonleh
K. Martin
K. Bates-Diop
J. McLaughlin
J. Bell
J. Nowell
N. Reid
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dieng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 6 4 5/8 2/4 2/3 2 29 0 1 7 1 5 -23 23
Bulls
Starters
K. Dunn
L. Markkanen
Z. LaVine
C. Felicio
C. White
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Dunn 3 2 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 7 1 0 0 1 1 +5 8
L. Markkanen 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 7 1 0 2 1 1 +5 4
Z. LaVine 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0 +5 3
C. Felicio 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 +4 3
C. White 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +3 0
On Court
K. Dunn
L. Markkanen
Z. LaVine
C. Felicio
C. White
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Dunn 3 2 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 7 1 0 0 1 1 +5 8
L. Markkanen 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 7 1 0 2 1 1 +5 4
Z. LaVine 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0 +5 3
C. Felicio 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 +4 3
C. White 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +3 0
On Bench
T. Young
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
M. Strus
D. Gafford
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
A. Mokoka
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gafford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 5 6 8/16 2/7 1/1 2 23 4 0 3 3 2 +22 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores