OKC
ORL

Magic return home to face resilient Thunder

  • Jan 21, 2020

Heading into Wednesday's meeting in Orlando, both the Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off perhaps their most impressive victories of the season.

The Thunder rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to win at Houston, while the Magic turned a sluggish start into a blowout victory at Charlotte to wrap up their longest road trip of the season.

Oklahoma City has made a habit of coming back from big deficits this season.

The Thunder trailed Monday's game by 17 at one point, making the win against the Rockets the fourth time this season they have won despite trailing by 17 or more points at any point.

"We showed it to everybody, to ourselves first, since the beginning of the season," forward Danilo Gallinari said of Oklahoma City's propensity for comebacks. "That's what we do."

In Orlando's 106-83 win over the Hornets on Monday, Terrence Ross hit five first-half 3-pointers to spur the victory after the Magic managed just 19 first-quarter points.

"That was one of our best wins because of our approach," Magic coach Steve Clifford said. "I thought our attitude was great and it set the whole thing up."

Ross has hit multiple 3-pointers in four consecutive games, averaging 15 points per game during that stretch.

"When he gets going, he doesn't need much room," Clifford said. "When he gets that look in his eye ... let's hope he has it again on Wednesday."

The Magic haven't played at home since Jan. 8.

Orlando was 3-3 on the road trip that included both a win over the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers and a loss at cellar-dwelling Golden State.

"Now that you look back at this road trip, it's not bad. ... We could have had a great trip, but 3-3, we'll take it," guard Evan Fournier told the Orlando Sentinel. "It was really just being mentally prepared and just do your job."

The Thunder have been limited on the interior recently and could be short-handed there yet again.

Starting center Steven Adams was knocked out of Monday's win over Houston less than two minutes into the game when he sprained his left ankle getting tied up under the basket with Rockets center Clint Capela.

Oklahoma City was also without Adams' backup, Nerlens Noel, for the seventh time in nine games due to left ankle soreness of his own. Starting forward Terrance Ferguson was out for personal reasons.

Orlando's injuries are much more long-term.

Forwards Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu could miss the rest of the season and point guard D.J. Augustin has missed the last four games and might be sidelined until mid-February. All are dealing with knee injuries.

The game is the second and final meeting of the season between the teams.

Oklahoma City won the first meeting, 102-94, at home on Nov. 5 in a game where Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 44 points.

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 6
ORL Magic 10

Time Team Play Score
9:39   Full timeout called  
9:39   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
9:39 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 66-61
9:49 +1 Luguentz Dort made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-59
9:49 +1 Luguentz Dort made 1st of 2 free throws 65-59
9:49   Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu  
10:04 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 64-59
10:16 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 64-57
10:31 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 62-57
10:52 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 62-55
11:16 +2 Aaron Gordon made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 60-55
11:26   Traveling violation turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:41 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 60-53

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 36
ORL Magic 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 60-51
0:05   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:10   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made free throw 58-51
0:29   Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu  
0:29 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made running Jump Shot 57-51
0:43 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot 55-51
0:49   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
0:51   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
1:13 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 55-49
1:23   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:26   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup 55-47
1:55 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 53-47
2:13 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made finger-roll layup 53-45
2:33 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 51-45
2:53 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 51-42
3:04   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
3:07   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 48-42
3:40 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 46-42
3:46   Bad pass turnover on Luguentz Dort, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
4:04 +2 Wes Iwundu made layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 46-39
4:16   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:19   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Personal foul on Wes Iwundu  
4:32 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 46-37
4:45   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:49   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
5:08 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 46-34
5:28 +2 Nerlens Noel made floating jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 46-32
5:33   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:36   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
5:57 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot 44-32
6:13   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:17   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
6:33 +2 Hamidou Diallo made jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 41-32
6:43   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
6:47   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
7:00 +2 Dennis Schroder made layup 39-32
7:04 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 37-32
7:04   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:06   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:11   Aaron Gordon missed driving layup  
7:31 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 37-30
7:37   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:40   Markelle Fultz missed hook shot  
7:55 +2 Darius Bazley made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 35-30
8:05   Turnover on Evan Fournier  
8:05   Offensive foul on Evan Fournier  
8:18 +2 Nerlens Noel made jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 33-30
8:28 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 31-30
8:47 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 31-28
8:47 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 31-28
8:49   OKC team rebound  
8:48   Nerlens Noel missed floating jump shot  
9:05 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mo Bamba 29-28
9:15   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:18   Nerlens Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47 +2 Khem Birch made dunk 29-25
9:49   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
9:52   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 29-23
10:20   Personal foul on Terrence Ross  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
10:22   Terrence Ross missed reverse layup  
10:41 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hamidou Diallo 27-23
10:46   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
10:49   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
11:07   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
11:19 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made dunk 24-23
11:21   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
11:26   Darius Bazley missed reverse layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
11:41   Michael Carter-Williams missed jump shot  

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 24
ORL Magic 21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
0:02   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:08   Violation  
0:21 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-21
0:21 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
0:21   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
0:21   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
0:26   ORL team rebound  
0:26   Khem Birch missed dunk  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
0:27   Khem Birch missed floating jump shot  
0:46 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-19
0:46 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 23-19
0:46   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
0:59 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made free throw 22-19
0:59   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:59 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup 22-18
1:04   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
1:07   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Terrence Ross 22-16
1:40   Lost ball turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:48   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02 +2 Hamidou Diallo made driving dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 22-14
2:14   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:19   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
2:39 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made layup 20-14
2:41 +2 Khem Birch made dunk 18-14
2:41   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
2:50   Nikola Vucevic missed layup, blocked by Darius Bazley  
3:04   Turnover on Mike Muscala  
3:04   Offensive foul on Mike Muscala  
3:08   Lost ball turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:19   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
3:39 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 18-12
3:55 +2 Luguentz Dort made dunk, assist by Danilo Gallinari 18-10
3:59   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
4:06   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
4:07   Bad pass turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
4:21   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
4:26   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36 +2 Mike Muscala made layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 16-10
4:45   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
4:49   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 14-10
5:27 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 11-10
5:27   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:32   Michael Carter-Williams missed driving layup  
5:57 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 11-8
6:16   Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Chris Paul  
6:25   Bad pass turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Evan Fournier  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
6:35   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
6:49   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
6:58 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 9-8
7:01   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:01   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:06   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:12   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:23   Chris Paul missed free throw  
7:23   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
7:23 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 9-6
7:24   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:28   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
7:55 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 7-6
8:08   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
8:11   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:26   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:49   Nerlens Noel missed jump shot  
9:06 +3 Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 5-6
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Wes Iwundu  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
9:17   Nikola Vucevic missed layup, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
9:33   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
9:41   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 5-3
10:12   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
10:24   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:31   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
10:55 +3 Markelle Fultz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 3-3
11:05   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
11:07   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:25   Aaron Gordon missed finger-roll layup  
11:46 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luguentz Dort 3-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
C. Paul
3 PG
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
48.3 Field Goal % 45.0
48.0 Three Point % 44.8
89.5 Free Throw % 79.8
  Full timeout called 9:39
  Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort 9:39
+ 2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 9:39
+ 1 Luguentz Dort made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:49
+ 1 Luguentz Dort made 1st of 2 free throws 9:49
  Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu 9:49
+ 2 Evan Fournier made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 10:04
+ 2 Chris Paul made jump shot 10:16
+ 2 Aaron Gordon made driving dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 10:31
+ 2 Chris Paul made jump shot 10:52
+ 2 Aaron Gordon made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 11:16
Team Stats
Points 66 61
Field Goals 28-43 (65.1%) 26-58 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 5-11 (45.5%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 27
Offensive 0 10
Defensive 20 15
Team 1 2
Assists 15 17
Steals 4 6
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 8 5
Fouls 6 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Schroder PG 17
11 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 25-19 24366-66
home team logo Magic 21-23 213010-61
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 25-19 109.7 PPG 43.4 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Magic 21-23 103.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
D. Schroder PG 18.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.8 APG 46.7 FG%
N. Vucevic C 18.9 PPG 11.1 RPG 3.3 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Schroder PG 11 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
N. Vucevic C 18 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
65.1 FG% 44.8
45.5 3PT FG% 30.0
83.3 FT% 100.0
Thunder
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
N. Noel
C. Paul
D. Gallinari
L. Dort
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 11 5 1 5/5 0/0 1/1 2 19 2 1 2 0 5 -1 19
N. Noel 10 5 0 5/8 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 1 2 0 5 +7 14
C. Paul 10 1 5 4/6 0/1 2/3 0 15 1 0 1 0 1 +7 21
D. Gallinari 6 4 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 0 4 +2 12
L. Dort 4 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 2 17 0 0 1 0 0 0 5
On Bench
D. Schroder
M. Muscala
H. Diallo
D. Bazley
A. Nader
S. Adams
A. Roberson
D. Burton
K. Hervey
T. Ferguson
J. Patton
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 11 2 6 5/8 1/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 2 +6 25
M. Muscala 8 1 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1 -2 8
H. Diallo 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 2 +3 8
D. Bazley 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 0 0 +3 3
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton -