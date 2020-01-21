WAS
The Miami Heat, who have the best home record in the NBA at 19-1, will play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Miami has already matched its home wins from last season, when the Heat went just 19-22 at American Airlines Arena.

The Heat have been vulnerable on the road this season (11-12), but they continued their home dominance on Monday night with a 118-113 overtime win against the Sacramento Kings.

Miami now leads the NBA in another category this season -- best overtime record (7-0).

"We've got a lot of determination," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "That's what you want to see in your locker room."

Adebayo's layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation sent Monday's game to overtime. Adebayo, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, benefited from point guard Goran Dragic's terrific in-bounds pass, and the Heat center also got away with a push in order to get position.

But that's not to diminish what the Heat have accomplished this season. Coach Erik Spoelstra has managed numerous potential trouble spots seamlessly, including the season-long banishment of guard Dion Waiters, 28, who has been suspended three times this campaign.

Spoelstra also suspended forward James Johnson at the start of the season after he reported to training camp out of shape. But Johnson is now in Spoelstra's good graces, and he was sensational in Miami's win Monday, scoring a season-high 22 points. Johnson made 9-of-11 shots, including 4-of-5 from deep, and also blocked a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Bogdan Bogdanovic in the final seconds of overtime.

Miami won that game without its top player, four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, who sat out due to a sore right hip.

Butler, who leads the Heat in points (20.2), assists (6.4) and steals (1.9), is questionable for Wednesday's game, although Spoelstra didn't seem concerned long-term.

"I think a couple of days of treatment will serve (Butler) really well," Spoelstra said.

The Heat, who were already without Justise Winslow (back injury), temporarily lost Derrick Jones Jr. with 8.4 seconds left in the third quarter when he was accidentally poked in both eyes by Sacramento's Cory Joseph. Jones, however, returned late in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Wizards, who are just 5-17 on the road this season, are coming off a 106-100 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Bradley Beal posted a game-high 29 points and added six assists against Detroit, passing Hall of Famer Wes Unseld for fourth place on Washington's all-time scoring list.

The Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Detroit, have split two contests with the Heat this season, with each team winning at home. The last time the teams played each other was Dec. 30, when the Wizards upset the Heat 123-105.

Beal missed that game due to a leg injury, but undrafted rookie Garrison Mathews scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Washington charge. The Wizards also got 29 from Jordan McRae and 25 from Ian Mahinmi.

The Wizards, just 14-28 this season overall but still hoping to make a playoff push, will be looking for more inspirational performances on Wednesday.

"That's the goal," Beal said when asked about the playoffs. "We've got to tighten up."

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 15
MIA Heat 23

Time Team Play Score
5:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-53
5:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 41-53
5:36   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
5:40   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
5:50   Personal foul on Bradley Beal  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:51   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 40-53
6:17 +2 Davis Bertans made hook shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 40-51
6:32   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
6:32   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Davis Bertans  
6:37 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 38-51
6:37   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
6:44   Davis Bertans missed layup  
6:57 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Herro 36-51
7:01   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
7:05   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 36-48
7:26   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:32   Ian Mahinmi missed layup, blocked by James Johnson  
7:40 +2 James Johnson made dunk, assist by Goran Dragic 36-45
7:56 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 36-43
8:16 +2 Kelly Olynyk made dunk 33-43
8:16   Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:17   Tyler Herro missed reverse layup  
8:25   MIA team rebound  
8:26   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
8:42 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 33-40
8:42   Shooting foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:47   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 33-39
9:24 +2 Jordan McRae made floating jump shot 33-36
9:49 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
9:49 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
9:49   Shooting foul on Ish Smith  
9:57 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Thomas Bryant 31-34
10:09 +2 Kelly Olynyk made finger-roll layup, assist by Goran Dragic 29-34
10:20 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Jordan McRae 29-32
10:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
10:29   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
10:43   Personal foul on Thomas Bryant  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
10:45   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 27-32
11:04   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
11:07   Jordan McRae missed jump shot  
11:10   WAS team rebound  
11:10   Troy Brown Jr. missed reverse layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
11:15   James Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by Thomas Bryant  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
11:33   Ish Smith missed floating jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
11:46   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 27
MIA Heat 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 27-30
0:07 +2 James Johnson made driving layup 24-30
0:28 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 24-28
0:30   Personal foul on James Johnson  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
0:36   Bam Adebayo missed free throw  
0:36   Shooting foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
0:36 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot, assist by Goran Dragic 22-28
0:52   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
0:54   Jordan McRae missed fade-away jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
1:02   James Johnson missed reverse layup, blocked by Davis Bertans  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
1:13   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup 22-26
1:48 +3 Jordan McRae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 22-24
1:59   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
2:01   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:07   Bam Adebayo missed driving dunk, blocked by Thomas Bryant  
2:22 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 19-24
2:29   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:46 +2 Thomas Bryant made hook shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 16-24
3:10 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 14-24
3:29 +2 Davis Bertans made finger-roll layup, assist by Isaiah Thomas 14-21
3:44 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 12-21
3:50   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
3:54   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
4:00   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10 +2 Davis Bertans made finger-roll layup 12-19
4:25 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 10-19
4:35 +2 Thomas Bryant made reverse layup, assist by Davis Bertans 10-17
4:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
4:47   Meyers Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:47 +1 Meyers Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 8-17
4:47   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
5:08 +2 Bradley Beal made driving dunk 8-16
5:16   Personal foul on Meyers Leonard  
5:22 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-16
5:22 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 6-15
5:22   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:36   Ian Mahinmi missed dunk, blocked by Meyers Leonard  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
5:41   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
6:00   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:03   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:16   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
6:28   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
6:41 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 6-14
6:58 +2 Isaiah Thomas made jump shot 6-11
7:12 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 4-11
7:16   MIA team rebound  
7:16   Kendrick Nunn missed driving layup, blocked by Ian Mahinmi  
7:25   Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Bonga  
7:39 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
7:39 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 4-7
7:39   Shooting foul on Bradley Beal  
7:51   Traveling violation turnover on Bradley Beal  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
8:04   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 4-6
8:32   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
8:34   Jimmy Butler missed hook shot  
8:46 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 2-6
8:56 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 0-6
9:03   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
9:05   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
9:13   Isaiah Thomas missed floating jump shot  
9:19   WAS team rebound  
9:21   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Gary Payton II  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:57   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07 +2 Meyers Leonard made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 0-3
10:22   Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Thomas  
10:30 +1 Duncan Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
10:30   MIA team rebound  
10:30   Duncan Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:30   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
10:36   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Turnover on Bam Adebayo  
10:50   Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:55   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   3-second violation turnover on Meyers Leonard  
11:24   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
11:42   Ian Mahinmi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
B. Adebayo
13 PF
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
43.9 Field Goal % 58.9
43.7 Three Point % 59.0
83.8 Free Throw % 68.5
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:36
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 5:36
  Shooting foul on Tyler Herro 5:36
  Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Isaac Bonga 5:40
  Personal foul on Bradley Beal 5:50
  Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler 5:50
  Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:51
+ 2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 6:01
+ 2 Davis Bertans made hook shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 6:17
  Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk 6:32
  Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Davis Bertans 6:32
Team Stats
Points 42 53
Field Goals 18-41 (43.9%) 18-31 (58.1%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 16 23
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 11 17
Team 2 3
Assists 11 13
Steals 4 0
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 3 6
Fouls 10 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Bertans SF 42
12 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Butler SF 22
4 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 14-28 2715--42
home team logo Heat 30-13 3023--53
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 14-28 114.3 PPG 42.4 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Heat 30-13 111.6 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.1 APG
Key Players
D. Bertans SF 15.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.6 APG 43.3 FG%
K. Olynyk PF 7.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.2 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Bertans SF 12 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
K. Olynyk PF 10 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
43.9 FG% 58.1
22.2 3PT FG% 58.3
100.0 FT% 76.9
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
J. McRae
I. Thomas
I. Mahinmi
I. Bonga
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 11 2 0 4/8 1/5 2/2 2 10 0 0 1 0 2 -8 12
J. McRae 5 1 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -1 12
I. Thomas 2 2 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 1 1 -8 5
I. Mahinmi 2 3 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 1 0 2 1 -11 6
I. Bonga 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 1 0 0 -6 0
On Bench
D. Bertans
T. Brown Jr.
T. Bryant
I. Smith
J. Wall
J. Williams
M. Wagner
A. Schofield
A. Pasecniks
R. Hachimura
G. Mathews
C. Miles
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bertans 12 0 2 5/10 2/6 0/0 1 12 1 1 0 0 0 -5 18
T. Brown Jr. 6 1 3 3/5 0/1 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 1 -6 14
T. Bryant 4 4 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 2 0 0 4 0 12
I. Smith 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schofield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pasecniks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hachimura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 14 11 18/41 4/18 2/2 10 79 4 4 3 3 11 -48 81
Heat
Starters
G. Dragic
J. Butler
T. Herro
D. Jones Jr.
B. Adebayo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Dragic 8 2 5 2/3 0/1 4/4 0 10 0 0 2 0 2 +4 18
J. Butler 4 5 6 0/1 0/0 4/4 1 9 0 0 0 1 4 +8 21
T. Herro 3 1 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 +5 6
D. Jones Jr. 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 0 1 +2 4
B. Adebayo 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 10 0 0 2 1 2 +6 3
On Bench
K. Olynyk
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
G. Vincent
K. Alexander
K. Okpala
C. Silva
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Olynyk 10 3 0 4/4 2/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 2 +7 13
J. Johnson 4 0 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 0 0 +3 7
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Vincent - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 20 13 18/31 7/12 10/13 6 61 0 3 6 3 17 +35 72
