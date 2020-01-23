WAS
Larry Nance Jr. wasn't putting much stock into the latest setback for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have lost five in a row and 10 of their past 12 games.

Nance and the Cavaliers aim to rebound from a listless second-half performance when the Washington Wizards visit Cleveland on Thursday.

The Cavaliers were outscored 30-14 in the third quarter on Monday and limped to a 106-86 setback to the New York Knicks, who had lost eight of their previous nine.

Despite the 20-point pasting by a club that is on par with the Cavaliers, Nance wasn't going to get too down on his team as it endures its growing pains.

"We feel like this is an outlier," the 27-year-old forward told Cleveland.com. "I'm not looking at our young talent, going like, 'Man, you guys shouldn't have let this happen.' This was a team thing, and if you live on a game-by-game basis here, you'll drive yourself crazy. So we're not trippin' over this game. Everybody has bad days, teams have bad days, and today was one of our bad days."

Tristan Thompson, who had a career-high 22 rebounds on Monday, shared Nance's mindset.

"I think people know what kind of team we can be, especially in the first half (with) how hard we played," the 28-year-old center said. "We've just got to string it together for 48 minutes, but I think we will have more energy and effort on Thursday against the Wizards. So no one has to be too worried."

Cleveland should worry about scoring just 36 points in a demoralizing second half on Monday, shooting 34 percent for the game (32 of 94) and mustering just 15 assists. The young backcourt particularly struggled as rookie Darius Garland and Collin Sexton combined to make 10 of 40 shots while veteran Kevin Love went 4 of 14 from the floor.

The Cavaliers fared significantly better in their first encounter with the Wizards, a 113-100 win at Washington on Nov. 8.

Thompson collected 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Love added 16 and 12, respectively, to highlight seven Cleveland players scoring in double digits.

The Wizards face the Cavaliers having lost five in a row on the road, including the opener of their current four-game trek, a 134-129 overtime setback against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Bradley Beal, who averages a team-best 27.2 points, erupted for 38 points on 16-of-24 shooting from the floor. He added nine rebounds and five assists.

Still, Beal felt as though he should have had more than four foul shots on the night.

"It's kind of sad the way we get disrespected, especially myself getting disrespected like I do, because I attack the basket," Beal said. "We can look at our last three drives, and I got fouled on all three of them. It is what it is."

Beal had 20 points and nine assists in the Wizards' first encounter with Cleveland.

Washington's Davis Bertans had 24 points on Wednesday, a much different effort than the 2-for-10 performance -- including 1-for-8 from 3-point range -- he turned in during the previous meeting with the Cavaliers.

3rd Quarter
WAS Wizards 5
CLE Cavaliers 6

Time Team Play Score
10:25 +1 Collin Sexton made free throw 73-67
10:25   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
10:25 +2 Collin Sexton made driving dunk, assist by Kevin Love 73-66
10:33 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-64
10:33 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 72-64
10:33   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
10:42   WAS team rebound  
10:43   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:53   Ian Mahinmi missed finger-roll layup  
11:22 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 71-64
11:40 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 71-61
11:42   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
11:46   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 39
CLE Cavaliers 37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
0:02   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:18 +3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 68-61
0:33 +1 Collin Sexton made free throw 65-61
0:33   Shooting foul on Johnathan Williams  
0:33 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 65-60
0:52 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 65-58
0:56   Jumpball  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Johnathan Williams  
1:07   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Anzejs Pasecniks  
1:16   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24 +2 Tristan Thompson made alley-oop shot, assist by Cedi Osman 63-58
1:37   Personal foul on Johnathan Williams  
1:37   CLE team rebound  
1:38   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 63-56
2:16 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 63-54
2:26 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 60-54
2:37 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 60-51
2:48 +1 Cedi Osman made free throw 58-51
2:48   Shooting foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
2:48 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 58-50
3:02   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Collin Sexton  
3:11   Personal foul on Kevin Love  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Ish Smith  
3:11   Ish Smith missed driving layup  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
3:22   Kevin Love missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:22 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 58-48
3:22   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
3:40 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Ish Smith 58-47
3:43   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
3:48   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
4:00 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup, assist by Bradley Beal 56-47
4:15   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
4:24 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 54-47
4:29   CLE team rebound  
4:30   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
4:44   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 54-45
5:09 +2 Davis Bertans made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 54-42
5:28   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
5:31   Matthew Dellavedova missed floating jump shot  
5:52 +2 Ian Mahinmi made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 52-42
6:03 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk 50-42
6:03   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
6:08   Kevin Love missed hook shot  
6:26 +1 Davis Bertans made free throw 50-40
6:26   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
6:26 +2 Davis Bertans made driving layup 49-40
6:38 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made hook shot 47-40
6:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:55   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
7:08 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 47-38
7:24 +2 Jordan McRae made layup 47-36
7:31   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Ish Smith  
7:47 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 45-36
7:52 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk 42-36
7:52   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:57   Kevin Love missed turnaround jump shot  
8:10   CLE team rebound  
8:10   Jordan McRae missed floating jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Anzejs Pasecniks  
8:18   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
8:36   CLE team rebound  
8:37   Jordan McRae missed alley-oop shot  
8:41   Bad pass turnover on John Henson, stolen by Ish Smith  
8:55 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup 42-34
9:01   Personal foul on John Henson  
9:15 +3 John Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 40-34
9:25   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:27   Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot  
9:41 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by John Henson 40-31
9:50   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
9:53   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 40-29
10:24 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 40-26
10:32   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
10:34   Alfonzo McKinnie missed floating jump shot  
10:47 +2 Jordan McRae made dunk, assist by Ish Smith 37-26
10:53 +2 Dante Exum made dunk, assist by John Henson 35-26
11:05 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 35-24
11:10   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
11:15   John Henson missed reverse layup  
11:42 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 32-24

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 29
CLE Cavaliers 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   Jordan McRae missed layup, blocked by Cedi Osman  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
0:04   Kevin Love missed reverse layup  
0:26 +1 Anzejs Pasecniks made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
0:26 +1 Anzejs Pasecniks made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
0:26   Personal foul on John Henson  
0:26   WAS team rebound  
0:26   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
0:33 +2 Anzejs Pasecniks made alley-oop shot, assist by Jordan McRae 27-24
0:40   WAS team rebound  
0:41   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
0:52   Personal foul on Anzejs Pasecniks  
0:52   CLE team rebound  
0:53   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
1:07   WAS team rebound  
1:10   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
1:19   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot 25-24
1:58 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 25-22
2:11   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
2:13   Alfonzo McKinnie missed floating jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:26   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
2:38   Isaiah Thomas missed jump shot  
3:04 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 22-22
3:20 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 22-20
3:39 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made fade-away jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 19-20
3:58 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk, assist by Isaiah Thomas 19-18
3:59   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:02   Tristan Thompson missed layup  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Dante Exum  
4:11   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Dante Exum  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
4:29   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:39   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:52   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
5:06 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Isaiah Thomas 17-18
5:15   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
5:18   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
5:36 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-18
5:36   WAS team rebound  
5:36   Ian Mahinmi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:36   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
5:45   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 14-18
6:11   WAS team rebound  
6:11   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
6:26 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 11-18
6:26   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
6:32   Bradley Beal missed fade-away jump shot  
6:48   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
7:02 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 9-18
7:15 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk 6-18
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Thomas, stolen by Collin Sexton  
7:28 +2 Cedi Osman made running Jump Shot 6-16
7:40   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:43   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Cedi Osman 6-14
8:02   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Thomas, stolen by Kevin Love  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
8:12   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26 +2 Bradley Beal made reverse layup 6-12
8:39 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 4-12
8:53 +2 Isaiah Thomas made jump shot 4-10
8:57   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
9:00   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Turnover on Ian Mahinmi  
9:11   Offensive foul on Ian Mahinmi  
9:21 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 2-10
9:26   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:28   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:35   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
9:51   Tristan Thompson missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
10:03   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
10:23 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 2-8
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Thomas, stolen by Collin Sexton  
10:52 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
10:52 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 2-4
10:52   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
11:01   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
11:07   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20 +2 Bradley Beal made fade-away jump shot 2-3
11:35 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 0-3
11:38   CLE team rebound  
11:38   Kevin Love missed reverse layup  
12:00   Jumpball  
