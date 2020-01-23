ATL
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks both have had to learn how to play without key players recently.

That might be the case again Friday, when the teams meet in Oklahoma City.

For the Thunder, center Steven Adams and small forward Terrance Ferguson have been out recently. Adams' absence has been due to an ankle injury suffered early in Monday's win in Houston. His backup, Nerlens Noel, has been battling an ankle injury on and off since early in the month.

Noel played in Wednesday's win in Orlando but still is hampered by the injury.

Without as much depth in the middle, the Thunder have had to regularly rely on Mike Muscala.

"Obviously when Steven's playing, he's more of an around-the-basket guy and so is Nerlens," Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul said. "Mike is a stretch-the-court kind of guy so when he plays, it's great because he gives us a different dynamic."

Muscala was hit all four tries from behind the 3-point line in Wednesday's victory.

The Hawks could be without second-year point guard Trae Young on Friday.

Young, who entered Thursday in the top five in the NBA in scoring (29.2 points per game) and assists (8.6), sat out Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers because of a right thigh contusion he suffered in Monday's loss to Toronto.

Atlanta fell behind early, trailing by as many as 21 points in the second quarter before slowly climbing back.

It was Atlanta's first win without Young this season. The Hawks had lost each of the first three games he sat out.

While Young has been such a focal point of Atlanta's offense, either creating for himself or facilitating for others, the Hawks had to figure out how to be successful without him against the Clippers.

"I hope this is a momentum builder," Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. "I hope it's an understanding of how we have to play from start to finish."

Young is listed as questionable for Friday's game, though he participated in Thursday's practice.

Young grew up in Norman, Okla., just south of Oklahoma City.

In his lone appearance in his home state as a rookie, Young was just four of 15 from the field in a 15-point loss last season.

If Young does play, Ferguson's status figures to be magnified. Ferguson has been an excellent perimeter defender this season, but he has missed the last three games for personal reasons and has missed nine games overall.

The Hawks announced Thursday that forward Chandler Parsons, who was involved in an automobile accident Jan. 15 that left him with a concussion and other injuries, was still in the first stage of the league's concussion protocol and that Parsons would return home to California to continue his recovery.

This is the first meeting of the season between the teams. They split last season's two games.

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 28
OKC Thunder 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:01   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:13   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 58-66
0:31   Offensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:33   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Offensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:37   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup, blocked by Alex Len  
0:57 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-64
0:57 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 57-64
0:57   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
1:13 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-64
1:13 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 56-63
1:13   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
1:24   Alex Len missed hook shot  
1:35 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Danilo Gallinari 56-62
1:42   Lost ball turnover on Alex Len, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
1:52   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot, blocked by Alex Len  
2:12 +2 Trae Young made jump shot 56-60
2:27   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Paul  
2:32 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 54-60
2:41   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
2:43   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:43 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 51-60
2:43   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
2:59 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 51-59
3:01   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
3:03   Jeff Teague missed finger-roll layup  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
3:23   Nerlens Noel missed free throw  
3:23   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
3:23 +2 Nerlens Noel made layup, assist by Luguentz Dort 48-59
3:29   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:31   Alex Len missed dunk  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
3:35   Trae Young missed reverse layup  
3:55 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 48-57
4:00   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
4:00   OKC team rebound  
4:00   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed finger-roll layup  
4:11 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 48-54
4:22 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-54
4:22 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 45-53
4:22   Shooting foul on John Collins  
4:31 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 45-52
4:43 +2 Danilo Gallinari made driving dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 43-52
5:03 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-50
5:03 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 42-50
5:03   Shooting foul on Danilo Gallinari  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
5:10   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
5:18   OKC team rebound  
5:18   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup, blocked by Cam Reddish  
5:33 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 41-50
5:33 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 40-50
5:33   ATL team rebound  
5:33   Trae Young missed 1st of 3 free throws  
5:33   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
5:42   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
5:46 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 39-50
5:59 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 39-48
6:14 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Muscala 36-48
6:32 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Trae Young 36-45
6:48 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made reverse layup 34-45
6:53   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
6:55   Alex Len missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Darius Bazley  
7:10 +2 Hamidou Diallo made driving dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 34-43
7:20   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
7:24   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
7:29   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
7:32 +2 Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup, assist by Hamidou Diallo 34-41
7:54   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Goodwin  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
8:00   Darius Bazley missed driving layup  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
8:19   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
8:32   Hamidou Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 34-39
9:00 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 32-39
9:05   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
9:08   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Alex Len  
9:29 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot 32-37
9:52 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 30-37
10:01   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
10:03   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
10:19 +2 Hamidou Diallo made dunk 30-35
10:19   Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
10:26   Nerlens Noel missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
10:50   Jeff Teague missed hook shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
11:10   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
11:21   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot  
11:21   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
11:40   De'Andre Hunter missed layup  

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 30
OKC Thunder 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 30-33
0:04 +1 Brandon Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-30
0:04 +1 Brandon Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 29-30
0:04   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
0:06   Personal foul on Nerlens Noel  
0:26 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 28-30
0:37   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
0:40 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot 28-28
0:49 +2 Darius Bazley made jump shot 26-28
0:49   Offensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
0:51   Darius Bazley missed layup  
1:09 +2 Brandon Goodwin made floating jump shot 26-26
1:14   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
1:17   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 24-26
1:51 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 22-26
1:53   OKC team rebound  
1:53   OKC team rebound  
1:53   Dennis Schroder missed layup, blocked by Alex Len  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
1:57   Cam Reddish missed jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:11   Out of bounds turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:26 +2 Cam Reddish made driving layup 22-24
2:38   Turnover on Hamidou Diallo  
2:38   Offensive foul on Hamidou Diallo  
2:56   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
3:00   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
3:02   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
3:21   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 20-24
3:43 +2 Cam Reddish made floating jump shot 20-21
3:52   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
3:55   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot  
4:10 +2 John Collins made driving layup 18-21
4:29 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 16-21
4:42 +2 John Collins made floating jump shot, assist by Trae Young 16-18
4:55   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
4:57   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
5:20 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 14-18
5:28   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
5:31   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:54   Out of bounds turnover on Luguentz Dort  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
6:00   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
6:08   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
6:22   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:34   Out of bounds turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
6:41   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:53 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-18
6:53 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 11-17
6:53   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:02   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
7:23 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot 11-16
7:45 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Trae Young 11-14
7:51   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:52   Luguentz Dort missed layup  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:58   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 9-14
8:21 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 9-12
8:35   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
8:37   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot 6-12
9:02 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 4-12
9:15 +2 De'Andre Hunter made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 4-10
9:30 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 2-10
9:35   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
9:39   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
9:53   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
10:09 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 2-8
10:18 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
10:18 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
10:18   Clear path foul on John Collins  
10:17   Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Chris Paul  
10:35 +2 Luguentz Dort made layup, assist by Chris Paul 2-4
11:01 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 2-2
11:18 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
11:18 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:18   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
11:33   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
12:00   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
C. Paul
3 PG
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
44.4 Field Goal % 48.0
44.6 Three Point % 47.8
84.0 Free Throw % 89.6
Team Stats
Points 58 66
Field Goals 22-45 (48.9%) 25-47 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 21 27
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 16 19
Team 1 4
Assists 13 15
Steals 1 3
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 5 6
Fouls 9 9
Technicals 0 0
T. Young PG 11
11 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
C. Paul PG 3
11 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
Team Stats
Key Players
J. Collins PF 18.3 PPG 9.9 RPG 1.3 APG 51.5 FG%
C. Paul PG 17.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.4 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Collins PF 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
C. Paul PG 11 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
48.9 FG% 53.2
42.9 3PT FG% 38.5
88.9 FT% 84.6
Starters
C. Reddish
T. Young
J. Teague
K. Huerter
A. Len
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Reddish 13 5 0 5/6 3/3 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 5 +3 19
T. Young 11 2 8 2/10 1/5 6/7 0 17 0 0 1 0 2 -7 28
J. Teague 4 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 0 -1 9
K. Huerter 3 3 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 3 -8 10
A. Len 0 4 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 14 1 3 1 2 2 +4 7
On Bench
B. Goodwin
T. Graham
C. Parsons
E. Turner
V. Carter
D. Jones
D. Bembry
J. Parker
C. Brown
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Goodwin 4 1 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 6 0 0 1 0 1 -1 6
T. Graham 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 20 13 22/45 6/14 8/9 9 81 1 4 5 4 16 -13 79