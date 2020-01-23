SAC
CHI

Bulls seek consecutive wins vs. Kings

  • FLM
  • Jan 23, 2020

The Chicago Bulls have followed up each of their past five victories with a loss.

The Bulls will try to reverse that trend when they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Chicago is coming off a 117-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night and will look to win back-to-back contests for the first time in more than a month.

The Bulls have won four of their past seven games while posting a 3-0 record at home.

"I've said before that we have a hardworking, high-character group of guys who are willing to be coached and willing to work," Bulls coach Jim Boylen recently told reporters. "That's a credit to them. Those are things I think are important."

Sacramento is looking to snap a six-game losing streak. The Kings are coming off a 127-106 road defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

A pair of injuries to Marvin Bagley III (foot) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder) have hurt Sacramento's depth. Bagley is averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds, while Holmes is not far behind with averages of 13.1 points and 8.5 boards.

The Kings did get roster help in the form of Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver. Both players made their team debuts Wednesday after arriving in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bazemore scored seven points in 16 minutes, while Tolliver did not score in six-plus minutes.

"Me and Kent both feel exactly the same way -- it's not unfixable," 12-year veteran Tolliver told reporters when asked about the Kings' slump. "It's not something where we feel, '(Oh no), we're just going to have to ride it out.' We really feel we have an opportunity to do something with the guys we have."

The Bulls and Kings previously played once this season, with Chicago posting a 113-106 win Dec. 2 in Sacramento. Zach LaVine scored a team-high 28 points for the Bulls, making seven of 13 shots overall and five of seven attempts from beyond the 3-point line.

LaVine leads the Bulls with 25.0 points per game. He will try to stay hot against Sacramento after scoring 25 or more points seven times in his past nine games.

Buddy Hield led the Kings in the first meeting with the Bulls. He scored 26 points on 9-of-21 shooting but made only three of 13 shots from beyond the arc.

Like LaVine, Hield is tops on his team in scoring. He is averaging 20.0 points in his fourth NBA season but has failed to reach 20 points five times in his past seven games.

Chicago is 10-14 at home this season. Sacramento is 7-16 on the road.

Both teams could use a victory Friday to lighten the mood.

"There are days that we look really good and we play really good basketball, and sometimes we get stagnant," Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen said. "(We) just have to figure out what it is and make it consistent."

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 17
CHI Bulls 18

Time Team Play Score
2:57   Personal foul  
3:03 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 46-39
3:18 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 46-36
3:34 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 44-36
3:34   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
3:34 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 44-35
3:39   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
3:50 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 44-33
3:58   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
4:20 +2 De'Aaron Fox made dunk 42-33
4:23   Bad pass turnover on Kris Dunn, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
4:26   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
4:26   CHI team rebound  
4:26   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 40-33
4:44   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:46   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
5:11   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:17   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
5:30   Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
5:35   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:00   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-33
6:14 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made 1st of 2 free throws 36-33
6:14   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
6:23   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:26   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:52   Harrison Barnes missed free throw  
6:52   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
6:52 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 35-33
7:05 +2 Chandler Hutchison made floating jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 33-33
7:22   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
7:25   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
7:38   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Cristiano Felicio  
7:42   Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
7:50   Luke Kornet missed dunk  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
7:53   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:02   Offensive foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:05   Personal foul on Coby White  
8:05   SAC team rebound  
8:05   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17 +2 Luke Kornet made hook shot, assist by Chandler Hutchison 33-31
8:32   Turnover on DeWayne Dedmon  
8:32   Offensive foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
8:38   Personal foul on Coby White  
8:50 +2 Shaquille Harrison made finger-roll layup, assist by Coby White 33-29
8:59   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
8:59   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
9:02   Kent Bazemore missed reverse layup  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
9:20   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 33-27
9:54 +1 Chandler Hutchison made free throw 31-27
9:54   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
9:54 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving layup, assist by Shaquille Harrison 31-26
9:56   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
9:58   Kent Bazemore missed layup  
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Shaquille Harrison, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
10:12   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 31-24
10:52 +2 Kent Bazemore made layup, assist by Harry III Giles 31-21
11:09   Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
11:12   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
11:20   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
11:44   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by Harry III Giles  

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 29
CHI Bulls 21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:17   Turnover on Shaquille Harrison  
0:17   Offensive foul on Shaquille Harrison  
0:33 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 29-21
0:45   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:45   CHI team rebound  
0:45   Coby White missed driving layup  
1:09 +1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-21
1:09 +1 Buddy Hield made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
1:09   Shooting foul on Chandler Hutchison  
1:22 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 24-21
1:45 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 24-18
1:54   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
2:00   Out of bounds turnover on Cristiano Felicio  
2:09 +2 Buddy Hield made layup, assist by Harry III Giles 21-18
2:22 +1 Thaddeus Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-18
2:22 +1 Thaddeus Young made 1st of 2 free throws 19-17
2:22   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
2:48 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Thaddeus Young 19-16
2:52   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
2:52   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup, blocked by Zach LaVine  
3:14 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 19-14
3:29   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:29   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
3:40   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
3:49 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup, assist by Anthony Tolliver 19-11
4:10 +2 Thaddeus Young made driving layup, assist by Zach LaVine 17-11
4:20   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:22   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33 +2 Thaddeus Young made driving layup, assist by Kris Dunn 17-9
4:37   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
4:40   Nemanja Bjelica missed jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:48   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
5:00   CHI team rebound  
5:00   Coby White missed reverse layup, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:22 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 17-7
5:26   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
5:28   Zach LaVine missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:45   Jumpball  
5:45   CHI team rebound  
5:51   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Kris Dunn  
6:01 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-7
6:01 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws 15-6
6:01   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
6:16 +2 Harrison Barnes made reverse layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 15-5
6:20   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
6:21   Kris Dunn missed driving layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:34   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
6:40   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
6:51   Violation  
6:51 +2 Kris Dunn made driving layup 13-5
6:54   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
6:57   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:13   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made driving dunk, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 13-3
7:39   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
7:42   Kris Dunn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:42 +1 Kris Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 11-3
7:42   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:57 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made driving layup 11-2
8:19 +2 Kris Dunn made driving layup, assist by Zach LaVine 9-2
8:40 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 9-0
8:45   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:50   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
8:53   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:01   Harrison Barnes missed hook shot  
9:18   Turnover on Luke Kornet  
9:18   Offensive foul on Luke Kornet  
9:30 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 7-0
9:30   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
9:30 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 6-0
9:34   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
9:37   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
9:49   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:18   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 4-0
10:31   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:36   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
10:50   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:51   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
11:09 +2 Harrison Barnes made reverse layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 2-0
11:26   Out of bounds turnover on Thaddeus Young  
11:31   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
11:41   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
47.3 Field Goal % 44.3
47.5 Three Point % 44.4
69.2 Free Throw % 82.7
  Personal foul 2:57
+ 3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 3:03
+ 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 3:18
+ 1 Zach LaVine made free throw 3:34
  Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon 3:34
+ 2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 3:34
  Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox 3:39
+ 2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 3:50
  Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by De'Aaron Fox 3:58
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made dunk 4:20
  Bad pass turnover on Kris Dunn, stolen by De'Aaron Fox 4:23
Team Stats
Points 46 39
Field Goals 19-42 (45.2%) 14-35 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 23 22
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 17 16
Team 2 4
Assists 14 12
Steals 3 2
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 4 8
Fouls 11 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
7 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
T. Young SF 21
6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 15-29 2917--46
home team logo Bulls 17-29 2118--39
United Center Chicago, IL
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 15-29 106.8 PPG 42.5 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Bulls 17-29 105.9 PPG 42.7 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
N. Bjelica PF 12.4 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.6 APG 48.7 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 25.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.8 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Bjelica PF 10 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
Z. LaVine PG 8 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
45.2 FG% 40.0
25.0 3PT FG% 23.5
83.3 FT% 87.5
Kings
Starters
N. Bjelica
H. Barnes
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
D. Dedmon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Bjelica 10 2 1 4/7 0/1 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 1 1 +11 14
H. Barnes 8 2 0 4/9 0/1 0/1 1 15 0 0 0 0 2 +4 10
D. Fox 7 4 6 3/8 0/0 1/1 2 13 2 0 1 0 4 +11 24
B. Bogdanovic 5 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 2 +13 8
D. Dedmon 2 5 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 2 1 1 4 +4 8
On Court
N. Bjelica
H. Barnes
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
D. Dedmon
On Bench
B. Hield
C. Joseph
K. Bazemore
H. Giles
A. Tolliver
R. Holmes
D. Jeffries
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
M. Bagley III
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 7 3 0 2/4 1/3 2/2 1 8 0 0 1 0 3 -6 9
C. Joseph 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0 -4 6
K. Bazemore 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 1 0 +1 4
H. Giles 2 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 +3 11
A. Tolliver 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -2 3
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 21 14 19/42 3/12 5/6 11 100 3 3 4 4 17 +35 97
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
T. Young
T. Satoransky
D. Valentine
C. Felicio
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 8 1 2 3/9 1/4 1/1 1 14 0 1 0 0 1 -6 14
T. Young 6 4 2 2/5 0/3 2/2 2 13 1 0 1 0 4 -8 14
T. Satoransky 5 1 0 1/3 1/3 2/2 1 10 1 0 2 0 1 -13 5
D. Valentine 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
C. Felicio 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 2 +2 2
On Court
Z. LaVine
T. Young
T. Satoransky
D. Valentine
C. Felicio
On Bench
C. Hutchison
R. Arcidiacono
C. White
S. Harrison
O. Porter Jr.
M. Strus
L. Markkanen
D. Gafford
W. Carter Jr.
A. Mokoka
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Hutchison 5 1 1 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 +1 8
R. Arcidiacono 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 1 -1 6
C. White 3 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1 +6 6
S. Harrison 2 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 0 1 -3 5
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -