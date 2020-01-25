BKN
The Brooklyn Nets were three games above .500 just more than a month ago. Their record has gone south since then, but a stretch of games against losing teams could help turn around things.

Brooklyn's next seven opponents are well below .500, beginning with the host Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

The Nets have lost 12 of their past 14 games, including five straight. All of their recent losses came against quality opponents -- Utah, Philadelphia (twice), Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooklyn has given up at least 117 points in each game during the five-game slide, including a 128-113 home loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

"We just have to fight even more -- that's really what it comes down to," guard Kyrie Irving said. "We have to have that mentality coming into games that although we are undersized at times in matchups, we still have to do the little things -- boxing out, getting out in transition, shooting open shots and just making good decisions. We don't have a lot of room for error."

They might have a little more leeway the next two weeks. They'll face the Pistons twice along with New York, Chicago, Washington, Phoenix and Golden State.

Forward Taurean Prince believes the Nets become discouraged too easily when things go badly.

"Our ability to move onto the next play and not allow things to snowball ... into even worse situations," Prince said of the Nets' biggest issue. "In these games, we're right there. It's just minor slip-ups as a team that we can fix. That's the good part about it, but if we don't make those slip-ups, we're in every game."

Irving's return from a shoulder injury has not provided the desired jolt. The Nets are 1-4 in the five games he has played this month.

Coach Kenny Atkinson is more concerned with his players hustling on defense. Brooklyn was outscored in each quarter by the Lakers.

"We couldn't really figure out our transition defense," he said, "even on dead balls, which is very frustrating to me as a coach. They exploited us continuously in transition defense. Third game in a row where we really struggled there."

The Pistons beat the Nets 113-109 on Nov. 2 at Detroit in the first of four meetings between the teams this season.

It remains to be seen how many players will be in uniform Saturday for the banged-up Pistons.

Detroit had to go without center Andre Drummond and starting wings Bruce Brown and Tony Snell in a 125-112 loss to the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Drummond sat out for the second straight game after getting elbowed in the mouth at Washington on Monday. Brown and Snell were sidelined by the flu.

The Pistons have already lost their biggest star, Blake Griffin, to season-ending knee surgery, and swingman Luke Kennard (knee) also has been sidelined this month.

"It's going to be a challenge for us," coach Dwane Casey said. "At the same time, guys like Svi (Mykhailiuk), guys like Christian Wood and guys like Sekou (Doumbouya) have to continue to get better."

The Pistons were tied with the Grizzlies at 101 but got outscored 24-11 the rest of the way.

"Our defensive mishaps down the stretch, not switching when we're supposed to, all the things you don't do against a quality team like Memphis," Casey said. "They've got a high-powered offense led by a young man (Ja Morant) who's going to be a star in our league."

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 24
DET Pistons 35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 50-60
0:21 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made driving layup 47-60
0:36   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:36   Jarrett Allen missed jump shot  
0:36   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
0:39   Kyrie Irving missed layup  
0:53 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 47-58
1:09 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-55
1:09 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 46-55
1:09   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:17   Derrick Rose missed hook shot  
1:34 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 45-55
1:45 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made reverse layup 42-55
1:44   Bad pass turnover on Jarrett Allen, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
1:47   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:59   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
1:57   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 42-53
2:18   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:20   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
2:31 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 42-50
2:56 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot 42-48
3:02   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
3:06   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
3:25 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 39-48
3:34   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
3:36   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
3:42   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
3:53   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 39-46
4:17 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 39-43
4:30 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 37-43
4:41   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
4:46   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
5:01 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-40
5:01   DET team rebound  
5:01   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:01   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
5:15 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot 37-39
5:29 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 35-39
5:39   Personal foul on Kyrie Irving  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:47   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
5:59   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 35-37
6:34 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Markieff Morris 32-37
6:41   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
6:44   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Turnover on Markieff Morris  
7:03   Offensive foul on Markieff Morris  
7:17 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot 32-35
7:41 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 30-35
7:48   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Markieff Morris  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
7:53   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
8:01   BKN team rebound  
8:04   Nicolas Claxton missed layup, blocked by Christian Wood  
8:10   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
8:23 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 30-32
8:27   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
8:30   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:41   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
8:50   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
8:55 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made reverse layup 30-29
9:14 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Bruce Brown 28-29
9:30   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
9:39   Caris LeVert missed turnaround jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
9:58   Louis King missed free throw  
9:58   Shooting foul on Nicolas Claxton  
9:58 +2 Louis King made layup 28-27
10:19 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
10:19 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
10:19   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
10:32   Louis King missed jump shot  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:46   Markieff Morris missed jump shot  
11:10   Traveling violation turnover on Wilson Chandler  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
11:20   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
11:39   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
11:48   Caris LeVert missed fade-away jump shot  

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 26
DET Pistons 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
0:01   Nicolas Claxton missed layup, blocked by Andre Drummond  
0:06   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
0:10   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
0:30   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
0:44   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
1:02 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 26-25
1:14 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 23-25
1:25   DET team rebound  
1:26   Jordan Bone missed jump shot  
1:54 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 23-22
2:01   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:04   Jordan Bone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Out of bounds turnover on Nicolas Claxton  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
2:30   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
2:32   Andre Drummond missed driving layup, blocked by Wilson Chandler  
2:54   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:57 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 20-22
3:01   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:01   Markieff Morris missed floating jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
3:10   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
3:19   Langston Galloway missed floating jump shot  
3:31   DET team rebound  
3:31   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42 +2 Wilson Chandler made jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 20-20
3:59 +2 Derrick Rose made hook shot 18-20
4:10 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 18-18
4:22   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:24   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:24 +1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
4:24   Shooting foul on Kyrie Irving  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:33   Caris LeVert missed fade-away jump shot  
4:57 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-17
4:57 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 2 free throws 16-16
4:57   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:05   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17 +2 Derrick Rose made reverse layup 16-15
5:35 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 16-13
5:37   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:41   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:48   Jarrett Allen missed jump shot  
6:05   Out of bounds turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
6:11   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 13-13
6:23   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:26   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:41   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   BKN team rebound  
6:49   Garrett Temple missed layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:53   Andre Drummond missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
7:05 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot 13-11
7:23 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 10-11
7:41 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot 10-9
7:54 +1 Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
7:54 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
7:54   Shooting foul on Garrett Temple  
8:08 +2 Jarrett Allen made hook shot 8-7
8:29 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 6-7
8:43   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:43   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:49   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:58   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Bruce Brown 6-4
9:20   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:23   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
9:37   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
9:48   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot 6-2
10:17   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
10:20   Garrett Temple missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:20 +1 Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws 6-0
10:20   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
10:20   Andre Drummond missed dunk  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:23   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
10:29   Sekou Doumbouya missed driving dunk, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
10:53 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 5-0
11:03   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:10   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 2-0
11:23   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:26   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
11:43   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
+ 3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 0:00
+ 2 Svi Mykhailiuk made driving layup 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:36
  Jarrett Allen missed jump shot 0:36
  Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen 0:36
  Kyrie Irving missed layup 0:39
+ 3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 0:53
+ 1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
+ 1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Shooting foul on Andre Drummond 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince 1:14
Nets
Starters
K. Irving
J. Allen
J. Harris
T. Waller-Prince
S. Dinwiddie
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Irving 12 3 2 5/13 2/5 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 3 -11 19
J. Allen 8 6 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 3 1 3 3 -5 18
J. Harris 6 4 2 2/6 2/6 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 1 3 -12 13
T. Waller-Prince 6 3 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 3 -6 9
S. Dinwiddie 4 0 3 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 15 1 0 1 0 0 -9 10
On Bench
C. LeVert
W. Chandler
N. Claxton
K. Durant
D. Jordan
T. Pinson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
C. Chiozza
J. Martin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. LeVert 8 1 0 2/6 2/3 2/2 2 11 0 0 0 0 1 -1 9
W. Chandler 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 1 1 1 0 -4 3
N. Claxton 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 1 3 -5 3
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -