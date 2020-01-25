PHO
Balanced Grizzlies try to cool off Booker, Suns

  • Jan 25, 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday seeking to win the season series and continue a strong January.

With wins in eight of its 11 games since the beginning of the month, Memphis has played its way into the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies ran off seven straight victories from Jan. 4-17 before losing two last week, but rebounded on Friday with a 125-112 defeat of Detroit.

Five different Grizzlies scored in double-figures in the road win, a statistic Dillon Brooks told reporters afterward was indicative of Memphis' identity.

"We come in different waves," Brooks said. "Jaren (Jackson Jr.) had his role, and I played well. Ja (Morant) came in and finished it. He had (16) points with (12) assists; we need him to do that every game, set up guys."

Jackson scored 29 points and Brooks had 27. Both knocked down four 3-pointers. Brandon Clarke added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and fellow reserve De'Anthony Melton chipped in 14 points.

On the season, six Memphis players average between Jae Crowder's 9.8 points per game and Jackson's team-leading 18.0 clip. Morant, a front-runner for 2019-20 Rookie of the Year, is right behind Jackson at 17.4 points per game to go along with 7.1 assists.

The Memphis scoring distribution deviates significantly from that of Phoenix. Devin Booker ranks eighth in the league with 26.7 points per game.

Booker hit at least 29 points in five of the Suns' past six outings, and at least 35 in three of the past four. His 35 points and 10 assists before fouling out helped Phoenix to a 103-99 defeat of San Antonio on Friday.

"I never have in my mind a point (total) I'm trying to get to," Booker told reporters following the win. "Just be aggressive and make plays for my teammates and score the ball when I have to."

The win was Phoenix's first in San Antonio since February 2013, and keeps the Suns within striking distance of the final playoff spot Memphis currently occupies. Phoenix is 10th in the Western Conference, and its 19 victories on the season already match the team's 2018-19 win total.

Phoenix is playing above .500 at 8-6 since it snapped an eight-game losing skid on Dec. 29.

The losing streak began Dec. 11 with a 115-108 loss to Memphis. The Grizzlies beat the Suns again on Jan. 5, 121-114. Both Memphis wins came in Phoenix; the Suns won the lone matchup thus far at FedExForum, a 114-105 decision on Nov. 2.

Second-year center DeAndre Ayton has settled back into the Phoenix lineup. He served a 25-game suspension from Oct. 25 to Dec. 17 after testing positive for a league-banned substance, then missed another five games with an ankle sprain. He has posted double-doubles in eight of 12 games since Jan. 1, including a 10-point, 11-rebound effort at San Antonio.

Phoenix will need a consistent defensive performance from its interior presence Sunday at Memphis. The Grizzlies come in with the NBA's seventh-best 2-point field-goal average at 53.3 percent.

4th Quarter
PHO Suns 31
MEM Grizzlies 31

Time Team Play Score
0:17   Full timeout called  
0:17 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 109-112
0:17 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 109-111
0:17   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
0:20 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 109-110
0:20 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 108-110
0:20   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
0:32 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 107-110
0:32 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 106-110
0:46   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
0:50   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
1:03 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 107-108
1:03   PHO team rebound  
1:03   Ricky Rubio missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:03   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
1:09 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 106-108
1:27 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 106-106
1:27 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 105-106
1:27   Shooting foul on Ja Morant  
1:42 +2 Ja Morant made driving layup 104-106
1:57 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 104-104
2:12   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:15   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed floating jump shot  
2:28   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
2:38   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
2:58 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 101-104
2:58 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 100-104
2:58   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:59   Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
3:23   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:31   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:54   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
4:02 +2 Ja Morant made dunk 99-104
4:02   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
4:07   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
4:29 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 99-102
4:29 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 98-102
4:29   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
4:47 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 97-102
5:10 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made floating jump shot 97-99
5:17   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:20   Ja Morant missed jump shot  
5:40 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 95-99
5:56 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 92-99
6:14   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
6:17   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 92-96
6:44 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 92-94
6:44   PHO team rebound  
6:44   Ricky Rubio missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:44   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:50   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
7:07 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 91-94
7:20 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 89-94
7:20 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 89-93
7:20   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
7:31   Out of bounds turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:32   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup, blocked by Dillon Brooks  
7:48 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 89-92
8:00 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 89-90
8:00 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 88-90
8:00   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
8:02   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
8:22 +2 Kyle Anderson made reverse layup, assist by Dillon Brooks 87-90
8:28   Lost ball turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Ja Morant  
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Jevon Carter  
8:38   Lost ball turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:49 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 87-88
9:03 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Ty Jerome 87-86
9:04   PHO team rebound  
9:04   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:17   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Anderson  
9:17   Out of bounds turnover on Ty Jerome  
9:38 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made floating jump shot 85-86
9:49 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made free throw 85-84
9:49   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
9:49 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made layup, assist by Ty Jerome 84-84
9:52   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
9:56   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   MEM team rebound  
10:10   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
10:37   Ja Morant missed free throw  
10:37   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
10:37 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 82-84
10:50 +2 Ty Jerome made floating jump shot 82-82
11:02 +1 Solomon Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-82
11:02   MEM team rebound  
11:02   Solomon Hill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:02   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
11:12   Personal foul on Cheick Diallo  
11:24 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk 80-81
11:27   Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
11:28   MEM team rebound  
11:30   Ja Morant missed reverse layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
11:42   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 33
MEM Grizzlies 25

Time Team Play Score
0:01 +2 Brandon Clarke made dunk 78-81
0:01   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
0:01   Brandon Clarke missed dunk  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
0:03   Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup  
0:25 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 78-79
0:31   Bad pass turnover on Tyus Jones, stolen by Jevon Carter  
0:47 +2 Jevon Carter made finger-roll layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 75-79
0:48   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
0:48   Brandon Clarke missed dunk, blocked by Cheick Diallo  
0:48   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
0:53   Tyus Jones missed jump shot  
1:08 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 73-79
1:21 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-79
1:21   MEM team rebound  
1:21   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:21   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
1:38 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot 71-78
1:42   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
1:47   De'Anthony Melton missed floating jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
1:59   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10 +1 De'Anthony Melton made free throw 69-78
2:10   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
2:10 +2 De'Anthony Melton made finger-roll layup, assist by Tyus Jones 69-77
2:16   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
2:19   Deandre Ayton missed hook shot  
2:31   Traveling violation turnover on Solomon Hill  
2:46 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 69-75
2:51   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
2:54   Dillon Brooks missed finger-roll layup  
3:03 +3 Ty Jerome made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter 66-75
3:23   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:25   Brandon Clarke missed finger-roll layup  
3:47 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-75
3:47   PHO team rebound  
3:47   Deandre Ayton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:47   Personal foul on Brandon Clarke  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:47   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
3:47   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:48   Mikal Bridges missed reverse layup  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
3:59   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
4:11 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-75
4:11   PHO team rebound  
4:11   Devin Booker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:11   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
4:20   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
4:30   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
4:44 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 61-75
4:50   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
4:53   Jevon Carter missed layup  
5:00 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup, assist by Tyus Jones 61-72
5:15 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot 61-70
5:30   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:32   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:32   MEM team rebound  
5:32   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:32   Personal foul on Ty Jerome  
5:41   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
5:43   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Turnover on Dillon Brooks  
5:46   Offensive foul on Dillon Brooks  
5:57 +2 Deandre Ayton made reverse layup, assist by Devin Booker 59-70
6:15   Turnover on Brandon Clarke  
6:15   Offensive foul on Brandon Clarke  
6:18   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Brandon Clarke  
6:32 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-70
6:32 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 57-69
6:32   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
6:40   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:40 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 57-68
6:40   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
6:50   Deandre Ayton missed hook shot  
7:07 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 57-67
7:12   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
7:23 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-65
7:23 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 57-64
7:23   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:36 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-63
7:36 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 56-63
7:36   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
7:38   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:44   Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
7:50   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:54   Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:06   Out of bounds turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:16 +1 Deandre Ayton made free throw 55-63
8:16   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
8:16 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 54-63
8:29   Offensive goaltending turnover on Jonas Valanciunas  
8:43   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:51   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
9:08 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot 52-63
9:17   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:19   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:29   Ja Morant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:29   MEM team rebound  
9:29   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:29   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
9:43 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-60
9:43 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 51-60
9:43   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
9:50 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 50-60
10:08 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 50-58
10:16   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:20   Kyle Anderson missed driving layup  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
10:32   Dario Saric missed layup  
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:50   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04