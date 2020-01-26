TOR
SA

Surging Raptors look for rare win in San Antonio

  • FLM
  • Jan 26, 2020

Just when it looked like the San Antonio Spurs had things on track, they took another step back in a home loss to Phoenix on Friday. Now, things really get tough for the perplexing Spurs as they host surging Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

San Antonio sleepwalked through the second quarter on Friday, allowing the Suns to forge a 29-9 run that turned a seven-point lead into a 12-point halftime deficit from which it never recovered in a 103-99 loss.

Toronto, on the other hand, garnered a 118-112 win on the road over New York on Friday that stretched its winning streak to six games.

It would be easy, based on past performances, to think Sunday's dustup would favor the Raptors (31-14), who have the hot hand.

But as enigmatic as San Antonio has been this year, the Spurs (20-24) have played some of their best basketball against the NBA's top teams -- in fact, the last team to beat the Raptors was San Antonio, a 105-104 decision in Toronto on Jan. 12.

The Spurs had won three straight for only the second time this season before running aground against Phoenix. The victory snapped an 11-game losing streak in San Antonio for Phoenix, which hadn't won in the Alamo City since Feb. 27, 2013.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting. LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points and Derrick White tallied 13 for San Antonio, which is 6-4 in its past 10 outings.

"The second quarter was a killer," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "Their physicality (was critical). They got up into us in the second quarter. We had seven turnovers, and that really kicked us. We fought back hard. Guys did a great job.

"We had three or four wide-open threes late in the game that didn't go down. Had we played better in the second quarter, maybe we wouldn't have been in that position."

Toronto held off a late Knicks rally on Friday thanks to Kyle Lowry's game-high 26 points and 23 from Pascal Siakam. Those two players combined to score the final 12 points -- seven by Siakam and five by Lowry -- for the Raptors.

Fred VanVleet scored 16 points while Norman Powell (16) and Serge Ibaka (14) reached double digits off the bench for Toronto.

"We're making the reads where they are, and we're taking what's there," Raptors coach Nick Nurse told the Toronto Star. "There usually are one or two guys that are going to be consistently up in numbers. But it's been nice to see all these guys going 15, 16, 18 points, a bunch of guys each night. It's good."

Siakam, a day after being named an NBA All-Star starter for the first time, canned a clutch 3-pointer in the waning seconds to help secure the win.

"At that moment of the game, I know I'm asked to be that person and I'm comfortable with doing that," Siakam said. "I just have to continue to play. I just have to be myself and trust the work that I put in."

The Spurs own a 34-13 all-time edge over Toronto that includes a 19-4 advantage at home. San Antonio has not lost to the Raptors in the Alamo City since Dec. 28, 2007, a 10-game winning streak.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 19
SA Spurs 34

Time Team Play Score
1:00 +1 Marco Belinelli made 3rd of 3 free throws 82-85
1:00 +1 Marco Belinelli made 2nd of 3 free throws 82-84
1:00 +1 Marco Belinelli made 1st of 3 free throws 82-83
1:00   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
1:11   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patty Mills 82-82
1:38   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
1:41   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
1:46   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
1:59 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 82-79
2:11 +3 Lonnie Walker IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli 80-79
2:20   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:19   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
2:42   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
2:42   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
3:04 +2 Pascal Siakam made dunk 80-76
3:04   Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:09   Pascal Siakam missed floating jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
3:17   Dejounte Murray missed driving layup  
3:37 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk 78-76
3:33   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:39   Norman Powell missed layup  
4:01 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 76-76
4:09   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
4:10   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:09   LaMarcus Aldridge missed dunk  
4:08   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:10   DeMar DeRozan missed finger-roll layup  
4:24 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 76-73
4:26   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
4:27   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 73-73
5:08   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
5:12   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:19   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk 73-70
5:31   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
5:36   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot, blocked by Dejounte Murray  
5:55 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 71-70
6:12 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 71-67
6:37 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 69-67
6:46   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
6:50   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
7:01 +2 Bryn Forbes made layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 69-64
7:04   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:06   OG Anunoby missed layup, blocked by Derrick White  
7:31 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 69-62
7:36   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
7:39   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Derrick White  
7:49 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 69-59
8:06 +2 Fred VanVleet made reverse layup 69-56
8:23 +2 Bryn Forbes made reverse layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 67-56
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
8:38   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
8:40   Dejounte Murray missed driving layup  
8:47   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
8:54   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
8:58   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:22   Derrick White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:22 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 67-54
9:22   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Derrick White  
9:22   Derrick White missed driving layup, blocked by Fred VanVleet  
9:29   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
9:34   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by OG Anunoby  
9:56 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-53
9:56 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 66-53
9:56   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:17 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 65-53
10:27   Turnover on Pascal Siakam  
10:27   Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam  
10:37   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick White  
10:54 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 65-51
11:05   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
11:06   Dejounte Murray missed turnaround jump shot  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:10   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:24   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
11:42   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 26
SA Spurs 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 63-51
0:03   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:05   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
0:28 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-48
0:28 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 63-47
0:28   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:34   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
0:43   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 63-46
0:55   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
0:55 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup, assist by Marc Gasol 62-46
1:06   Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:06   Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:11   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
1:22   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol 60-46
1:51 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 57-46
2:09   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Lowry  
2:23   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
2:25   Derrick White missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:33   Marc Gasol missed floating jump shot  
2:44 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-44
2:44 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 57-43
2:44   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
2:48   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
2:51   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
3:01   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 57-42
3:35   TOR team rebound  
3:35   Derrick White missed jump shot  
3:58 +2 OG Anunoby made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 55-42
4:05   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:07   Dejounte Murray missed reverse layup  
4:15   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:20   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 53-42
4:52 +1 Pascal Siakam made free throw 53-39
4:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:52   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
5:02 +2 Pascal Siakam made dunk, assist by Marc Gasol 52-39
5:04   Offensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
5:05   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup  
5:19 +2 DeMar DeRozan made turnaround jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli 50-39
5:23   SA team rebound  
5:23   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
5:36 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made free throw 50-37
5:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:53   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
5:55   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:55   TOR team rebound  
5:55   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:55   Shooting foul on Marco Belinelli  
6:08 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 50-36
6:17 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-33
6:17 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 49-33
6:17   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
6:21   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:32   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
6:56   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
7:01   Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup  
7:13 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli 48-33
7:26 +2 Serge Ibaka made driving dunk, assist by Norman Powell 48-31
7:34   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
7:36   Marco Belinelli missed floating jump shot  
7:52 +2 Norman Powell made jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol 46-31
8:02   Personal foul on Marco Belinelli  
8:13 +3 Lonnie Walker IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 44-31
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:35   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot  
8:47 +2 Serge Ibaka made driving dunk, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 44-28
8:55   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:56   Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
9:10   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21 +1 Lonnie Walker IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-28
9:21 +1 Lonnie Walker IV made 1st of 2 free throws 42-27
9:21   Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
9:30   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46 +2 Jakob Poeltl made reverse layup, assist by Derrick White 42-26
9:54   Lost ball turnover on Norman Powell, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
10:04   Traveling violation turnover on Jakob Poeltl  
10:12 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Terence Davis 42-24
10:22   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
10:24   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 40-24
10:43   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:46   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58 +1 Jakob Poeltl made free throw 37-24
10:58   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
10:58 +2 Jakob Poeltl made layup, assist by Patty Mills 37-23
11:01   Bad pass turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Norman Powell  
11:13   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Traveling violation turnover on Derrick White  
11:34   Lost ball turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Rudy Gay  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:45   Jakob Poeltl missed hook shot  

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 37
SA Spurs 21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02 +1 Derrick White made 3rd of 3 free throws 37-21
0:02 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 3 free throws 37-20
0:02 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 3 free throws 37-19
0:02   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
0:06 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot, assist by Matt Thomas 37-18
0:27 +1 Rudy Gay made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-18
0:27 +1 Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws 35-17
0:27   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:37   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
0:43   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 35-16
1:07   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by Serge Ibaka  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
1:16