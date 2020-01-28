12:00 Jumpball

11:44 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 0-2

11:44 Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter

11:44 Pascal Siakam missed free throw

11:42 Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter

11:31 Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby

11:28 Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam

11:17 Personal foul on Kevin Huerter

11:14 Marc Gasol missed layup

11:12 Defensive rebound by John Collins

11:03 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 2-2

10:53 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 2-5

10:41 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 4-5

10:24 Personal foul on Cam Reddish

10:09 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot 4-7

9:58 Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot

9:55 Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam

9:51 Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot

9:48 Defensive rebound by John Collins

9:40 Trae Young missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Marc Gasol

9:38 Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam

9:34 Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot

9:31 Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby

9:27 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 4-9

9:10 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 7-9

8:53 OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:50 Defensive rebound by John Collins

8:46 Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:42 Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam

8:33 +2 Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot 7-11

8:22 Personal foul on OG Anunoby

8:16 Out of bounds turnover on John Collins

8:08 Pascal Siakam missed jump shot

8:04 Defensive rebound by John Collins

8:00 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 10-11

7:37 +2 Marc Gasol made layup, assist by OG Anunoby 10-13

7:30 Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young

7:19 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 10-15

7:19 Violation

7:04 Cam Reddish missed reverse layup, blocked by Marc Gasol

7:01 Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish

6:58 Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot

6:57 Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam

6:42 OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot

6:39 Defensive rebound by John Collins

6:31 Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Fred VanVleet

6:26 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 10-17

6:09 Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby

6:06 Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry

6:03 Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot

6:00 Offensive rebound by Marc Gasol

5:57 Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:52 Defensive rebound by Damian Jones

5:45 Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:42 Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet

5:38 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 10-19

5:31 +2 Cam Reddish made hook shot, assist by Trae Young 12-19

5:23 Personal foul on Trae Young

5:16 +2 Marc Gasol made driving dunk 12-21

5:06 +2 John Collins made hook shot 14-21

5:06 Shooting foul on Marc Gasol

5:06 +1 John Collins made free throw 15-21

4:59 Personal foul on Trae Young

4:59 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 15-22

4:59 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23

4:46 Discontinue dribble turnover on Cam Reddish

4:26 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 15-26

4:10 John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby

4:06 Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry

4:01 Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry

3:52 Personal foul on Kyle Lowry

3:39 Cam Reddish missed floating jump shot

3:35 Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish

3:35 +2 Cam Reddish made dunk 17-26

3:19 Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot

3:16 Defensive rebound by John Collins

3:08 +2 John Collins made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeff Teague 19-26

2:53 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 19-29

2:41 +2 John Collins made driving layup, assist by Jeff Teague 21-29

2:22 Bad pass turnover on Norman Powell, stolen by Jeff Teague

2:17 Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam

2:14 Defensive rebound by Norman Powell

2:13 Shooting foul on Cam Reddish

2:13 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 21-30

2:13 Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws

2:11 Defensive rebound by Vince Carter

2:02 De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot

2:00 Defensive rebound by Terence Davis

1:52 Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot

1:49 Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter

1:34 De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot

1:30 Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka

1:22 Fred VanVleet missed jump shot

1:21 ATL team rebound

1:21 Personal foul on Serge Ibaka

1:07 +2 Vince Carter made jump shot 23-30

0:51 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 23-33

0:38 Vince Carter missed jump shot

0:35 Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby

0:28 Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:25 Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter

0:04 De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:01 Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka