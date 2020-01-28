No Text
ATL
TOR
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:44
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
|0-2
|11:44
|
|Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter
|11:44
|
|Pascal Siakam missed free throw
|11:42
|
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|11:31
|
|Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby
|11:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|11:17
|
|Personal foul on Kevin Huerter
|11:14
|
|Marc Gasol missed layup
|11:12
|
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|11:03
|
|+2
|John Collins made jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter
|2-2
|10:53
|
|+3
|Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
|2-5
|10:41
|
|+2
|John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young
|4-5
|10:24
|
|Personal foul on Cam Reddish
|10:09
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet made jump shot
|4-7
|9:58
|
|Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|9:51
|
|Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:48
|
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|9:40
|
|Trae Young missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Marc Gasol
|9:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|9:34
|
|Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:31
|
|Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|9:27
|
|+2
|OG Anunoby made layup
|4-9
|9:10
|
|+3
|Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young
|7-9
|8:53
|
|OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:50
|
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|8:46
|
|Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|8:33
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot
|7-11
|8:22
|
|Personal foul on OG Anunoby
|8:16
|
|Out of bounds turnover on John Collins
|8:08
|
|Pascal Siakam missed jump shot
|8:04
|
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|8:00
|
|+3
|De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young
|10-11
|7:37
|
|+2
|Marc Gasol made layup, assist by OG Anunoby
|10-13
|7:30
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young
|7:19
|
|+2
|Kyle Lowry made layup, assist by Pascal Siakam
|10-15
|7:19
|
|Violation
|7:04
|
|Cam Reddish missed reverse layup, blocked by Marc Gasol
|7:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish
|6:58
|
|Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|6:42
|
|OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:39
|
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|6:31
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Fred VanVleet
|6:26
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup
|10-17
|6:09
|
|Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby
|6:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|6:03
|
|Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Marc Gasol
|5:57
|
|Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Damian Jones
|5:45
|
|Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|5:38
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup
|10-19
|5:31
|
|+2
|Cam Reddish made hook shot, assist by Trae Young
|12-19
|5:23
|
|Personal foul on Trae Young
|5:16
|
|+2
|Marc Gasol made driving dunk
|12-21
|5:06
|
|+2
|John Collins made hook shot
|14-21
|5:06
|
|Shooting foul on Marc Gasol
|5:06
|
|+1
|John Collins made free throw
|15-21
|4:59
|
|Personal foul on Trae Young
|4:59
|
|+1
|Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws
|15-22
|4:59
|
|+1
|Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15-23
|4:46
|
|Discontinue dribble turnover on Cam Reddish
|4:26
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot
|15-26
|4:10
|
|John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby
|4:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|4:01
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry
|3:52
|
|Personal foul on Kyle Lowry
|3:39
|
|Cam Reddish missed floating jump shot
|3:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish
|3:35
|
|+2
|Cam Reddish made dunk
|17-26
|3:19
|
|Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:16
|
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|3:08
|
|+2
|John Collins made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeff Teague
|19-26
|2:53
|
|+3
|Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
|19-29
|2:41
|
|+2
|John Collins made driving layup, assist by Jeff Teague
|21-29
|2:22
|
|Bad pass turnover on Norman Powell, stolen by Jeff Teague
|2:17
|
|Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam
|2:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Norman Powell
|2:13
|
|Shooting foul on Cam Reddish
|2:13
|
|+1
|Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws
|21-30
|2:13
|
|Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Vince Carter
|2:02
|
|De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Terence Davis
|1:52
|
|Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:49
|
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|1:34
|
|De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|1:22
|
|Fred VanVleet missed jump shot
|1:21
|
|ATL team rebound
|1:21
|
|Personal foul on Serge Ibaka
|1:07
|
|+2
|Vince Carter made jump shot
|23-30
|0:51
|
|+3
|Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby
|23-33
|0:38
|
|Vince Carter missed jump shot
|0:35
|
|Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|0:28
|
|Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:25
|
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|0:04
|
|De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:41
|
|+3
|Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter
|26-33
|11:21
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
|26-35
|11:07
|
|Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|11:01
|
|Shooting foul on Vince Carter
|11:01
|
|+1
|Terence Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|26-36
|11:01
|
|+1
|Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26-37
|10:49
|
|Lost ball turnover on Brandon Goodwin, stolen by Serge Ibaka
|10:43
|
|Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup
|10:42
|
|Offensive rebound by Terence Davis
|10:41
|
|+2
|Terence Davis made dunk
|26-39
|10:30
|
|Lost ball turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Norman Powell
|10:26
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka made layup, assist by Terence Davis
|26-41
|10:04
|
|+2
|Brandon Goodwin made finger-roll layup, assist by Kevin Huerter
|28-41
|9:48
|
|Norman Powell missed layup
|9:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Vince Carter
|9:46
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|9:46
|
|+1
|Kevin Huerter made free throw
|29-41
|9:39
|
|+3
|Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young
|32-41
|9:30
|
|+2
|Kyle Lowry made driving layup
|32-43
|9:21
|
|Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|9:11
|
|+2
|Terence Davis made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry
|32-45
|8:57
|
|+2
|Vince Carter made jump shot, assist by Trae Young
|34-45
|8:43
|
|+3
|Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot
|34-48
|8:19
|
|Bad pass turnover on Vince Carter, stolen by Norman Powell
|8:15
|
|+3
|Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell
|34-51
|7:59
|
|Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|7:47
|
|Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish
|7:37
|
|Personal foul on Kyle Lowry
|7:33
|
|Personal foul on Norman Powell
|7:33
|
|Personal foul on Terence Davis
|7:27
|
|+3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot
|37-51
|7:07
|
|Pascal Siakam missed driving layup, blocked by Cam Reddish
|7:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|7:00
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka made hook shot
|37-53
|6:54
|
|Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Terence Davis
|6:42
|
|Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter
|6:31
|
|+2
|John Collins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Trae Young
|39-53
|6:19
|
|Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup
|6:16
|
|TOR team rebound
|6:16
|
|Jumpball
|6:09
|
|Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:06
|
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|5:56
|
|Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka
|5:56
|
|Trae Young missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5:56
|
|ATL team rebound
|5:56
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-53
|5:36
|
|Pascal Siakam missed jump shot
|5:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter
|5:16
|
|+2
|Kevin Huerter made floating jump shot
|42-53
|5:08
|
|Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup
|5:07
|
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|4:59
|
|Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas
|4:43
|
|Shooting foul on Cam Reddish
|4:43
|
|+1
|Terence Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-54
|4:43
|
|+1
|Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-55
|4:38
|
|Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet
|4:38
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|43-55
|4:38
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44-55
|4:26
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Thomas
|44-58
|4:12
|
|Personal foul on Matt Thomas
|4:12
|
|+1
|John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|45-58
|4:12
|
|+1
|John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46-58
|3:55
|
|Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter
|3:48
|
|Out of bounds turnover on John Collins
|3:25
|
|Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:22
|
|ATL team rebound
|3:11
|
|De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Damian Jones
|3:01
|
|De'Andre Hunter missed reverse layup
|3:00
|
|Offensive rebound by John Collins
|3:00
|
|+2
|John Collins made dunk
|48-58
|3:00
|
|Shooting foul on Marc Gasol
|3:00
|
|+1
|John Collins made free throw
|49-58
|2:50
|
|Personal foul on Damian Jones
|2:42
|
|+3
|Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
|49-61
|2:21
|
|Personal foul on Marc Gasol
|2:21
|
|+1
|John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|50-61
|2:21
|
|+1
|John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51-61
|2:09
|
|Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague
|1:56
|
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter made driving layup
|53-61
|1:47
|
|Personal foul on Jeff Teague
|1:40
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Matt Thomas
|53-63
|1:23
|
|Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Kyle Lowry
|1:18
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry
|53-65
|1:00
|
|Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|0:52
|
|Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter
|0:52
|
|Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:52
|
|TOR team rebound
|0:52
|
|+1
|Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53-66
|0:29
|
|Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|0:11
|
|Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin
|0:11
|
|+1
|Serge Ibaka made 1st of 2 free throws
|53-67
|0:11
|
|+1
|Serge Ibaka made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53-68
|0:00
|
|+3
|De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague
|56-68
|0:00
|
|End of period