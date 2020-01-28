ATL
TOR

No Text

No Text

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 23
TOR Raptors 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 0-2
11:44   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
11:44   Pascal Siakam missed free throw  
11:42   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
11:31   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:17   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
11:14   Marc Gasol missed layup  
11:12   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
11:03 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 2-2
10:53 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 2-5
10:41 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 4-5
10:24   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
10:09 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot 4-7
9:58   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:51   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
9:40   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Marc Gasol  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:34   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:27 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 4-9
9:10 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 7-9
8:53   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:46   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
8:33 +2 Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot 7-11
8:22   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
8:16   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
8:08   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:00 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 10-11
7:37 +2 Marc Gasol made layup, assist by OG Anunoby 10-13
7:30   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
7:19 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 10-15
7:19   Violation  
7:04   Cam Reddish missed reverse layup, blocked by Marc Gasol  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
6:58   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:42   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
6:31   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
6:26 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 10-17
6:09   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
6:03   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Offensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
5:57   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
5:45   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
5:38 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 10-19
5:31 +2 Cam Reddish made hook shot, assist by Trae Young 12-19
5:23   Personal foul on Trae Young  
5:16 +2 Marc Gasol made driving dunk 12-21
5:06 +2 John Collins made hook shot 14-21
5:06   Shooting foul on Marc Gasol  
5:06 +1 John Collins made free throw 15-21
4:59   Personal foul on Trae Young  
4:59 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 15-22
4:59 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23
4:46   Discontinue dribble turnover on Cam Reddish  
4:26 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 15-26
4:10   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
4:01   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
3:52   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
3:39   Cam Reddish missed floating jump shot  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
3:35 +2 Cam Reddish made dunk 17-26
3:19   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
3:08 +2 John Collins made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeff Teague 19-26
2:53 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 19-29
2:41 +2 John Collins made driving layup, assist by Jeff Teague 21-29
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Norman Powell, stolen by Jeff Teague  
2:17   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
2:13   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
2:13 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 21-30
2:13   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
2:02   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
1:52   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
1:34   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
1:22   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
1:21   ATL team rebound  
1:21   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
1:07 +2 Vince Carter made jump shot 23-30
0:51 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 23-33
0:38   Vince Carter missed jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
0:28   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
0:04   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 33
TOR Raptors 35

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 26-33
11:21 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 26-35
11:07   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:01   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
11:01 +1 Terence Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 26-36
11:01 +1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-37
10:49   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Goodwin, stolen by Serge Ibaka  
10:43   Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Terence Davis  
10:41 +2 Terence Davis made dunk 26-39
10:30   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Norman Powell  
10:26 +2 Serge Ibaka made layup, assist by Terence Davis 26-41
10:04 +2 Brandon Goodwin made finger-roll layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 28-41
9:48   Norman Powell missed layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
9:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:46 +1 Kevin Huerter made free throw 29-41
9:39 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 32-41
9:30 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 32-43
9:21   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
9:11 +2 Terence Davis made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 32-45
8:57 +2 Vince Carter made jump shot, assist by Trae Young 34-45
8:43 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 34-48
8:19   Bad pass turnover on Vince Carter, stolen by Norman Powell  
8:15 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell 34-51
7:59   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
7:47   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
7:37   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
7:33   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
7:33   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
7:27 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 37-51
7:07   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup, blocked by Cam Reddish  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
7:00 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 37-53
6:54   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
6:42   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
6:31 +2 John Collins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Trae Young 39-53
6:19   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
6:16   TOR team rebound  
6:16   Jumpball  
6:09   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:56   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
5:56   Trae Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:56   ATL team rebound  
5:56 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-53
5:36   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
5:16 +2 Kevin Huerter made floating jump shot 42-53
5:08   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
5:07   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:59   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
4:43   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
4:43 +1 Terence Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 42-54
4:43 +1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-55
4:38   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
4:38 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 43-55
4:38 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-55
4:26 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Thomas 44-58
4:12   Personal foul on Matt Thomas  
4:12 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 45-58
4:12 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-58
3:55   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
3:48   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
3:25   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   ATL team rebound  
3:11   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
3:01   De'Andre Hunter missed reverse layup  
3:00   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
3:00 +2 John Collins made dunk 48-58
3:00   Shooting foul on Marc Gasol  
3:00 +1 John Collins made free throw 49-58
2:50   Personal foul on Damian Jones  
2:42 +3 Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 49-61
2:21   Personal foul on Marc Gasol  
2:21 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 50-61
2:21 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-61
2:09   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
1:56 +2 De'Andre Hunter made driving layup 53-61
1:47   Personal foul on Jeff Teague  
1:40 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Matt Thomas 53-63
1:23   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
1:18 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 53-65
1:00   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:52   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
0:52   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:52   TOR team rebound  
0:52 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-66
0:29   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:11   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
0:11 +1 Serge Ibaka made 1st of 2 free throws 53-67
0:11 +1 Serge Ibaka made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-68
0:00 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 56-68
0:00   End of period  