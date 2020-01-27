DEN
Banged-up Nuggets look to extend win streak over Grizzlies

  • Jan 27, 2020

The Denver Nuggets, like every NBA team that was in action on Sunday, played through the fog and sadness of the sudden and tragic death of former NBA great Kobe Bryant earlier that day.

Players admitted after their 117-110 win over the Houston Rockets that it was tough to focus on the game after hearing the news not long before tip-off. One thing that got them through was the thought that Bryant's love for the game meant they should play through the pain.

"To be honest, when you think about Kobe it's, 'No excuse. Nothing can put your mind off what you love to do.' It's the Mamba mentality for sure," Denver center Nikola Jokic said.

The Grizzlies had the same mentality in their game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Memphis took a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of one of Bryant's jersey and the Suns took an 8-second violation to honor his other jersey number.

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said it was tough to play in the win over the Suns.

"I didn't feel like doing it, to keep it 100 (percent)," Jackson said after the game. "You've got to be a pro. That's what (number) 2-4 stood for and there's no better way to go out there and honor him than to play pro basketball, what you love to do, so that's what we did today. Both teams."

The mourning continues for the basketball world, but the NBA season marches on, and the Nuggets and Grizzlies will face each other in Memphis on Tuesday night. Denver has won the first two meetings between the teams, including a 131-114 rout at the FedEx Forum on Nov. 17.

Their last meeting was Dec. 28 in Denver, which the Nuggets won by nine, but it is a different Grizzlies team a month later. Memphis has won 10 of the 15 games played since then to climb into the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Jackson, the second-year player out of Michigan State, has led the way with 18 points a game but the Grizzlies have gotten production up and down the roster. Five players are averaging in double figures.

Memphis will be without guard Grayson Allen for the foreseeable future. The guard suffered a hip injury in a win over Detroit on Friday and the team recalled Joshua Jackson from the G-League.

Denver has been dealing with injuries all season and is down three of its top rotation players. Power forward Paul Millsap (left knee contusion) will miss his 10th straight game, point guard Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain) will sit for the seventh straight and big man Mason Plumlee (right foot injury) has missed three games.

The Nuggets have gotten some key production from others. Guard Malik Beasley has seen his minutes increase and rookie forward Michael Porter Jr. has stepped up big over the last month despite missing a game last week because of back tightness.

Porter has averaged 15.5 points and 10.3 rebounds in his last four games and has two double-doubles in that stretch.

The Grizzlies will need to stop Jokic, who has stepped up his production with all of the injuries. Jokic notched his ninth triple-double of the season against Houston on Sunday and has 21 double-doubles over the last 27 games.

4th Quarter
DEN Nuggets 27
MEM Grizzlies 20

Time Team Play Score
1:00   MEM team rebound  
1:00   Dillon Brooks missed free throw  
1:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:00   Traveling violation turnover on Will Barton  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Will Barton  
1:03   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Traveling violation turnover on Dillon Brooks  
1:14   Personal foul on Will Barton  
1:22 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 93-102
1:22 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 92-102
1:22   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:22   Jonas Valanciunas missed floating jump shot  
1:46   MEM team rebound  
1:48   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
1:59   Ja Morant missed fade-away jump shot  
2:18 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 91-102
2:34 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 88-102
2:47   Out of bounds turnover on Will Barton  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
2:53   Dillon Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:53   MEM team rebound  
2:53   Dillon Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:53   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
3:15 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 88-100
3:34 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 85-100
3:56 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 85-98
3:56   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:57   Gary Harris missed floating jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
4:05   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk, blocked by Jerami Grant  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:07   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:11   Brandon Clarke missed floating jump shot  
4:26 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 83-98
4:28   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
4:30   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:50   Jonas Valanciunas missed free throw  
4:50   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
4:50 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot 80-98
5:10   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
5:13   Jerami Grant missed floating jump shot  
5:35 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 80-96
5:47   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:49   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:07   Jonas Valanciunas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:07 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 80-94
6:07   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
6:14   Lost ball turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by Ja Morant  
6:39 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 80-93
6:57 +2 Monte Morris made finger-roll layup 80-91
7:00   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
7:03   Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
7:16 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 78-91
7:26   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:29   Jonas Valanciunas missed turnaround jump shot  
7:52 +2 Torrey Craig made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 75-91
8:01   Personal foul on Marko Guduric  
8:02   Personal foul on Marko Guduric  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
8:19   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
8:29   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:39   Marko Guduric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-91
8:54   DEN team rebound  
8:54   Jerami Grant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:54   Shooting foul on Solomon Hill  
9:18 +2 Ja Morant made layup, assist by Solomon Hill 72-91
9:35   Jumpball  
9:37   MEM team rebound  
9:37   Jerami Grant missed dunk  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
9:42   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
9:51   DEN team rebound  
9:51   Jerami Grant missed driving layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
10:04 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 72-89
10:19   Out of bounds turnover on Monte Morris  
10:19   DEN team rebound  
10:19   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
10:34   Traveling violation turnover on Ja Morant  
10:51 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 72-87
11:05 +2 Ja Morant made driving dunk, assist by Marko Guduric 69-87
11:25 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 69-85
11:27   Offensive rebound by Monte Morris  
11:30   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Hill 66-85

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 16
MEM Grizzlies 19

Time Team Play Score
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:17   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
0:20   Michael Porter Jr. missed reverse layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
0:33 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 66-82
0:39   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
0:50   Violation  
0:50 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 66-79
0:53   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
0:56   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Marko Guduric  
1:15   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:23   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Violation  
1:36 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made floating jump shot 64-79
1:41   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
1:43   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
2:01   Out of bounds turnover on Solomon Hill  
2:17 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 64-77
2:24   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
2:28   Marko Guduric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Marko Guduric  
2:45 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Solomon Hill 61-77
2:52   Defensive rebound by Marko Guduric  
2:54   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
3:16   Bad pass turnover on Marko Guduric, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
3:33 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-75
3:33 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 60-75
3:33   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
3:42   DEN team rebound  
3:44   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
4:08   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Tyus Jones 59-75
4:50 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Will Barton 59-73
5:06   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:06   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   MEM team rebound  
5:25   Michael Porter Jr. missed layup  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
5:29   Jerami Grant missed driving layup, blocked by Brandon Clarke  
5:40   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Anderson  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:58   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
6:15   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by Jerami Grant  
6:27   Out of bounds turnover on Gary Harris  
6:36 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 57-73
6:46   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:49   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
7:10   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 57-71
7:35   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
7:40   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
7:54 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 54-71
8:05 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 52-71
8:17   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:21   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47 +2 Dillon Brooks made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 52-69
9:05   Out of bounds turnover on Will Barton  
9:30 +2 Dillon Brooks made dunk, assist by Kyle Anderson 52-67
9:34   Lost ball turnover on Gary Harris, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Gary Harris  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:53   Will Barton missed free throw  
9:53   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
9:53 +2 Will Barton made alley-oop shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 52-65
9:59   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
10:02   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
10:26   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
10:42 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made reverse layup 50-65
10:59   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:04   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
11:29   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
11:43   Will Barton missed jump shot  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 32
MEM Grizzlies 32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Ja Morant  
0:00 +1 Solomon Hill made 3rd of 3 free throws 50-63
0:00 +1 Solomon Hill made 2nd of 3 free throws 50-62
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   Solomon Hill missed 1st of 3 free throws  
0:00   Shooting foul on Gary Harris  
0:04 +2 Will Barton made dunk 50-61
0:04   Offensive rebound by Will Barton  
0:06   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
0:26 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 48-61
0:26   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
0:27   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
0:39   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Out of bounds turnover on Tyus Jones  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
0:53   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
0:59   Ja Morant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:59   MEM team rebound  
0:59   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:59   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
1:11 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-59
1:11 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 47-59
1:11   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
1:18   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
1:31 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot 46-59
1:49 +2 Gary Harris made driving layup, assist by Will Barton 46-57
1:54   Bad pass turnover on Tyus Jones, stolen by Will Barton  
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Tyus Jones  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
2:09   Brandon Clarke missed dunk  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
2:12   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
2:28   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:33   Gary Harris missed floating jump shot  
2:49 +2 Brandon Clarke made finger-roll layup, assist by Tyus Jones 44-57
3:01   Bad pass turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:17 +2 Dillon Brooks made floating jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 44-55
3:35 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 44-53
3:54 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 42-53
4:07   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
4:11   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   DEN team rebound  
