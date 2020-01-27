GS
Sixers aim to stay solid at home vs. skidding Warriors

  Jan 27, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 22nd victory in 24 home games when they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The Sixers improved to 21-2 at home following a resounding 108-91 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. During the game, LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the all-time scoring list in NBA history. Then on Sunday, Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter accident in Southern California.

Bryant was a star at nearby Lower Merion (Pa.) High School before embarking on a 20-year career with the Lakers.

Tobias Harris led the surging Sixers with 29 points while Ben Simmons added 28 points and 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Sixers are expected to play again without All-Star center Joel Embiid (finger) for a 10th straight game along with Josh Richardson, who is out with a strained left hamstring.

"Guys weren't making excuses. We just came out and said, 'Hey, we're going to take on the challenge, we're going to go with it,'" said Al Horford, who scored 16 points. "And it speaks a lot about this group. The guys, they're hungry, ready to play, and a lot of the guys who come off the bench, whatever you throw at them, they're going to do it (play) and they're going to do it at their best."

The Sixers were especially active defensively with a total of 12 steals, five from rookie Matisse Thybulle. They're 8-0 this season when recording at least 12 steals in a game.

"Defensively, you look at the disturbance that Matisse Thybulle and Ben caused with nine cumulative forced turnovers," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. "He (Simmons) was really special (Saturday) on a very talented court."

The Warriors will begin a five-game road trip in Philadelphia looking to snap a maddening skid.

Golden State fell 129-118 to the Indiana Pacers on Friday and lost for the 13th time in 14 games, dropping to 10-37. The injury-riddled Warriors, who are playing without a number of key players such as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, own the worst record in the league.

There was a bright spot against the Pacers as D'Angelo Russell scored 37 points and knocked down 9 of 13 shots from beyond the arc.

"To win a game in this league is difficult, and you have to be solid with all the fundamentals," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "That's why we teach them every day. You have to compete the whole way through."

Glenn Robinson III added 18 points against Indiana, but it wasn't enough to help propel the Warriors to a win. With the trade deadline looming and the losses piling up, more changes could be coming. The Warriors have already dealt big man Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks.

"It is always a weird time of the year," Robinson told the San Francisco Chronicle. "With everything happening with trades, and the dominoes start to fall, but we can't get too caught up in everything that is going on around us. You just have to control what you can control."

4th Quarter
GS Warriors 22
PHI 76ers 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:11   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:26 +2 Eric Paschall made layup, assist by Jacob Evans 104-115
0:32   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:35   Zhaire Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Zhaire Smith  
0:55   Omari Spellman missed jump shot  
1:03   Violation  
1:25 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 102-115
1:25 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 102-114
1:25   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
1:28   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 102-113
1:33 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 102-112
1:33   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
1:37 +3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 102-111
1:38   Offensive rebound by Alec Burks  
1:41   Alec Burks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:41 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 99-111
1:41   Shooting foul on Ben Simmons  
1:44   Bad pass turnover on Shake Milton, stolen by Draymond Green  
2:00 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 98-111
2:10   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
2:14   Al Horford missed jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
2:35   D'Angelo Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:35 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 96-111
2:35   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
2:47 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 95-111
3:04 +2 D'Angelo Russell made floating jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 95-108
3:18 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 93-108
3:18 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 93-107
3:18   Shooting foul on Alec Burks  
3:34 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Alec Burks 93-106
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Al Horford, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:49   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 91-106
4:13   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
4:17   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
4:36   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:44   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55 +2 Shake Milton made reverse layup 91-103
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by Al Horford  
5:20 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 91-101
5:39   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:41   Damion Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:41 +1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 91-99
5:41   Personal foul on Shake Milton  
5:48 +1 Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws 90-99
5:48 +1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 90-98
5:48   Shooting foul on Draymond Green  
6:00   PHI team rebound  
6:01   Tobias Harris missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Draymond Green  
6:12 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 90-97
6:12 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 1st of 2 free throws 89-97
6:12   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
6:25 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 88-97
6:48 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 88-95
7:02   GS team rebound  
7:04   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:12   Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
7:35   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:45   D'Angelo Russell missed free throw  
7:45   Shooting foul on Raul Neto  
7:45 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 85-95
7:54   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
7:57   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:14   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
8:28   Joel Embiid missed free throw  
8:28   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
8:28 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 82-95
8:43   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:46   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
8:58   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
8:58   Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid  
9:06   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:11   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
9:30   Lost ball turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Alec Burks  
9:37   PHI team rebound  
9:40   Raul Neto missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Raul Neto  
9:52   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
10:12 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 82-93
10:23   Personal foul on Alec Burks  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
10:40   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53 +2 Tobias Harris made driving dunk, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 82-90
10:59   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
11:01   Alec Burks missed layup  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
11:10   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Personal foul on Omari Spellman  
11:28   PHI team rebound  
11:30   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42 +2 Joel Embiid made hook shot 82-88

3rd Quarter
GS Warriors 28
PHI 76ers 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   Jacob Evans missed jump shot  
0:07 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 82-86
0:27 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Evans 82-84
0:34   Turnover on Shake Milton  
0:34   Offensive foul on Shake Milton  
0:35   PHI team rebound  
0:37   Ben Simmons missed floating jump shot  
0:45 +2 Jacob Evans made jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 79-84
0:58 +2 Ben Simmons made floating jump shot 77-84
1:02   Lost ball turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by Shake Milton  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
1:09   Zhaire Smith missed alley-oop shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
1:18   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
1:32   Zhaire Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:32 +1 Zhaire Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 77-82
1:32   Shooting foul on Jordan Poole  
1:41 +1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-81
1:41 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 76-81
1:41   Shooting foul on Zhaire Smith  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:55   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:55 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 75-81
1:55   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
1:55   Bad pass turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by Ben Simmons  
2:12 +2 Ben Simmons made reverse layup, assist by Tobias Harris 75-80
2:18   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
2:23   Glenn Robinson III missed jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
2:36   Al Horford missed jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
2:58   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk, assist by Matisse Thybulle 75-78
3:36   Out of bounds turnover on Draymond Green  
3:50 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 75-76
4:05   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
4:08   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
4:12   Ben Simmons missed alley-oop shot  
4:21   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
4:36 +3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot 75-73
4:38   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Glenn Robinson III  
4:57 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 72-73
5:07 +1 Glenn Robinson III made free throw 69-73
5:07   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:07   Out of bounds turnover on Furkan Korkmaz  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:21   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
5:35   GS team rebound  
5:35   Ben Simmons missed floating jump shot  
5:45   Violation  
5:45 +2 D'Angelo Russell made dunk 68-73
5:45   Offensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
5:49   Marquese Chriss missed alley-oop shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
5:59   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
6:08   PHI team rebound  
6:09   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20 +2 Shake Milton made reverse layup, assist by Al Horford 66-73
6:27   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:29   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
6:47 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 66-71
6:55 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 66-68
7:12 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk, assist by Ben Simmons 63-68
7:17   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:21   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-66
7:31 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 63-65
7:31   Full timeout called  
7:31   Shooting foul on Draymond Green  
7:41   PHI team rebound  
7:43   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
8:08   Joel Embiid missed turnaround jump shot  
8:33 +3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 63-64
8:40   Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
8:42   Ben Simmons missed hook shot  
8:51 +2 Draymond Green made floating jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 60-64
9:14 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Shake Milton 58-64
9:20   Out of bounds turnover on Omari Spellman  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
9:32   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
9:42 +1 Draymond Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-62
9:42 +1 Draymond Green made 1st of 2 free throws 57-62
9:42   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
9:55   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:01   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
10:15   Out of bounds turnover on Ben Simmons  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:21   Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33 +2 Shake Milton made finger-roll layup, assist by Al Horford 56-62
10:46 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 56-60
10:57   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:00   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:05   Joel Embiid missed driving layup, blocked by Draymond Green  
11:19   Out of bounds turnover on D'Angelo Russell  
11:26 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-60
11:26   PHI team rebound  
11:26   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:26   Shooting foul on Draymond Green  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
11:48   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  