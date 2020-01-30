TOR
With history in hand, Lowry, Raptors look to extend streak

  Jan 30, 2020

The Toronto Raptors will be trying to extend their season-best eight-game winning streak Thursday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors are coming off a 130-114 home win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in which Kyle Lowry had 11 assists to become the franchise leader with 3,772. Jose Calderon had been the leader with 3,770 assists.

"To pass a guy like Jose means a tremendous amount," the 33-year-old Lowry, who also had 12 points and eight rebounds, told reporters after the game. "He was one of the best players in the history (of the team), one of the best passers this organization has ever had, and one of the greatest people ever. It means a lot for me to pass him, but to be here and to do it this long and do it for this franchise means the world."

Toronto got 24 points each from Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam. Ibaka added 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double and 14th of the season.

The Raptors have won both meetings with the Cavs this season, both in Toronto.

The Cavaliers lost 125-111 to the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and have dropped eight of their past nine games. The win came Monday, 115-100 over the host Detroit Pistons.

Collin Sexton had a team-best 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting against the Pelicans. Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. added 21 off the bench, playing with an ankle sprain.

Larry Nance Jr. scored 17 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added seven assists. He has had a double-double in four of his past five games.

"Since I got in the league people have told me to be more aggressive, shoot my shot," Nance said. "And it's just taking me a little bit to figure out what exactly what that means and where exactly my shots may come from. Now I'm starting to really figure out a groove and I'm playing very confident right now."

The Pelicans led 74-65 at halftime.

"Our first-half defense was bad," Nance said. "They were on pace to score like 150. You can't win a basketball game like that. No matter how well you play offensively, no matter how well you play in the second half, putting up 75, however many points they had in the first half, that's too big of a deficit to overcome."

Cleveland rookie point guard Darius Garland was rested Tuesday on the second night of a back-to-back. He has been dealing with the flu recently. Dante Exum replaced him and had four points in 18 minutes.

The Raptors sustained two injuries Tuesday. Marc Gasol, who had 10 points, left in the third quarter with a tight hamstring and OG Anunoby, who had four points, injured his shoulder near the end of the game. They were being evaluated on Wednesday.

Patrick McCaw (fractured nose) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (sprained right ankle) did not play Tuesday.

Fred VanVleet had 19 points and Terence Davis II had 15 as six Raptors reached double figures in scoring on Tuesday. But the number the players were watching keenly was Lowry's assist total.

"It's a fantastic accomplishment for (Lowry)," VanVleet said. "For him to still be here, still be kicking, still be playing at a high level, is pretty special."

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 4
CLE Cavaliers 2

Time Team Play Score
10:42 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 60-54
10:43   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:48   Pascal Siakam missed floating jump shot  
10:54   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
11:04 +2 Pascal Siakam made turnaround jump shot 58-54
11:11   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:13   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
11:24   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:50 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Darius Garland 56-54

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 25
CLE Cavaliers 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 56-52
0:05   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
0:08   OG Anunoby missed hook shot  
0:33   Bad pass turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
0:45 +2 Serge Ibaka made floating jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 56-50
0:56   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
0:58   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:11   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 54-50
1:36   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
1:39   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57 +1 Serge Ibaka made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-50
1:57 +1 Serge Ibaka made 1st of 2 free throws 51-50
1:57   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
1:57   Bad pass turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
2:01   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Kevin Love  
2:23 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 50-50
2:25   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:28   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:42   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
2:48 +2 Cedi Osman made floating jump shot 50-47
3:10 +2 OG Anunoby made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 50-45
3:24   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
3:29   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:36   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
3:46 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 48-44
3:46   Violation  
3:46   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
3:51   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
4:06 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 48-43
4:17   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:27   Tristan Thompson missed dunk, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
4:41 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot 46-43
5:04 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 44-43
5:18   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
5:34 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot 44-41
5:41   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:44   Dante Exum missed driving layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
5:55   Kyle Lowry missed jump shot  
6:01 +2 Dante Exum made driving layup 41-41
6:21 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 41-39
6:29   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:31   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
6:42   OG Anunoby missed layup  
7:00   CLE team rebound  
7:00   Darius Garland missed driving layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:17   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
7:29 +2 Dante Exum made finger-roll layup 39-39
7:37   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
7:40   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Terence Davis  
7:54 +2 Chris Boucher made jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 39-37
8:14 +1 Alfonzo McKinnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-37
8:14 +1 Alfonzo McKinnie made 1st of 2 free throws 37-36
8:14   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
8:17   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
8:33   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
8:46 +2 Patrick McCaw made finger-roll layup 37-35
8:57   TOR team rebound  
8:57   Dante Exum missed reverse layup  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
9:05   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup  
9:18 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 35-35
9:29   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
9:33   Patrick McCaw missed free throw  
9:33   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
9:33 +2 Patrick McCaw made layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 35-33
9:34   Offensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
9:37   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
10:02 +1 Dante Exum made free throw 33-33
10:02   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
10:02 +2 Dante Exum made layup, assist by Darius Garland 33-32
10:04   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
10:08   Norman Powell missed floating jump shot  
10:25 +2 John Henson made dunk 33-30
10:25   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
10:31   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43 +1 Chris Boucher made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-28
10:43 +1 Chris Boucher made 1st of 2 free throws 32-28
10:43   Shooting foul on John Henson  
11:00 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Darius Garland 31-28
11:08   Out of bounds turnover on Patrick McCaw  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
11:11   Alfonzo McKinnie missed finger-roll layup  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
11:17   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Terence Davis  
11:30   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Out of bounds turnover on John Henson  

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 31
CLE Cavaliers 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 31-26
0:09   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
0:12   Alfonzo McKinnie missed floating jump shot  
0:33 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 29-26
0:40   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Porter  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
0:56   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
1:15   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Violation  
1:27   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:35   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
1:45   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04 +2 Chris Boucher made floating jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 26-26
2:14 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Kevin Love 24-26
2:22   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:24   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
2:33   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
2:41 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 24-24
2:52 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 22-24
3:17 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 22-22
3:28 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-22
3:28 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 19-21
3:28   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
3:36 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 19-20
3:43   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
3:46   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
3:52   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Porter  
4:24 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
6:04 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
4:24   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
4:34   Personal foul on Kevin Porter  
4:41 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. turnaround jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 15-20
4:53 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-17
4:53   TOR team rebound  
4:53   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:53   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
4:56   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:09   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
5:31 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 14-17
5:45 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot 11-17
5:54   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
5:57   Kyle Lowry missed jump shot  
6:12   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:37   OG Anunoby missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:37   TOR team rebound  
6:37   OG Anunoby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:37   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
6:42 +2 Kevin Porter made layup, assist by Kevin Love 11-14
6:46   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Cedi Osman  
7:02 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 11-12
7:18 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 11-9
7:34 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 9-9
7:40   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
7:41   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
7:58   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:05   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 9-7
8:30   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Serge Ibaka  
8:38 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 7-7
8:40   Jumpball  
8:57 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 5-7
9:15 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 5-4
9:21 +2 Collin Sexton made fade-away jump shot 3-4
9:42 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
9:42 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 2-2
9:42   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
9:53   TOR team rebound  
9:55   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:12   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 1-2
10:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:32   TOR team rebound  
10:34   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:44   OG Anunoby missed reverse layup, blocked by Collin Sexton  
10:57 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 0-2
11:08   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:11   Pascal Siakam missed fade-away jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
11:26   Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
11:38   CLE team rebound  
11:39   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
11:46   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
P. Siakam
43 PF
K. Love
0 PF
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
45.8 Field Goal % 45.3
45.6 Three Point % 45.1
79.4 Free Throw % 84.3
Team Stats
Points 60 54
Field Goals 23-48 (47.9%) 21-47 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 7-7 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 33
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 14 24
Team 5 2
Assists 12 13
Steals 9 2
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 3 12
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 0 1
S. Ibaka PF 9
15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
K. Love PF 0
13 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 33-14 31254-60
home team logo Cavaliers 13-35 26262-54
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 33-14 112.4 PPG 45.9 RPG 25.7 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 13-35 105.3 PPG 44.2 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
S. Ibaka PF 15.0 PPG 8.2 RPG 1.3 APG 50.7 FG%
K. Love PF 17.4 PPG 9.9 RPG 2.8 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Ibaka PF 15 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
K. Love PF 13 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
47.9 FG% 44.7
28.6 3PT FG% 25.0
71.4 FT% 100.0