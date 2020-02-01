ATL
Brunson scores 27 points, Mavericks beat Hawks 123-100

  Feb 01, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Jalen Brunson scored 27 points in his ninth start of the season, Dorian Finney-Smith added 22 points and Maxi Kleber 18 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-100 on Saturday night in a game between teams with depleted rosters.

Brunson scored 19 points in the first half, nearly surpassing his previous season high of 21. He scored 13 in the second quarter as Dallas took control. Finney-Smith matched his season best.

The Mavericks were missing their top two scorers, Luka Doncic (sprained right ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (recovering from a left knee injury), for the first time in the same game. They lost another starter, Dwight Powell, for the season on Jan. 21 with a torn right Achilles.

Dallas built a 62-49 halftime lead and extended that advantage to 29 points in the third quarter.

John Collins led the Hawks with 26 points and had 11 rebounds. Kevin Huerter scored 20 points.

Trae Young, who averaged 31.7 points in January, opened February with 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting and left the game late in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain. One game after having a career-high 18 assists, Young had one assist.

Atlanta forward De'Andre Hunter, who has made 47 starts this season, didn't play because of a left ankle sprain.

Willie Cauley-Stein, acquired by Dallas four days after Powell was lost, made his first start fors the Mavericks. He had seven points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes.

The Hawks raced to a 15-5 lead in the first four minutes with Huerter hitting all three of the team's 3-point shots. But the Mavericks answered with a 12-2 run to tie the score less than three minutes later. Dallas closed the period with a 19-9 spurt, beginning with a 16-foot pull-up jumper by Brunson with 5:33 left in the first quarter for the game's only lead change.

Rick Carlisle has 500 wins as Mavericks coach and is the franchise leader.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Cam Reddish left the game late in the first quarter with a face contusion. ... Bruno Fernando (left calf strain) missed his second straight game.

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber made his 11th start of the season. ... Carlisle said sitting Porzingis was decided before Friday's game at Houston, where Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points in a 128-121 loss.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Mavericks: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 26
DAL Mavericks 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Damian Jones  
11:34   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
11:29   Cam Reddish missed jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
11:20   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
11:13 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
10:52   Dorian Finney-Smith missed floating jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
10:42   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Trae Young  
10:35 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 5-0
10:18   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
10:11 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 7-0
9:50   Jalen Brunson missed floating jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:49   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
9:49 +1 Willie Cauley-Stein made 1st of 2 free throws 7-1
9:49   Willie Cauley-Stein missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:42 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk 7-3
9:31 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Jones 10-3
9:25   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cam Reddish  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
9:08 +2 Trae Young made jump shot 12-3
8:52 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 12-5
8:34 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Reddish 15-5
8:19   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
8:06   John Collins missed turnaround jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
7:55 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 15-7
7:34   Damian Jones missed layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
7:27 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 15-10
7:16   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
7:03   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot, blocked by Cam Reddish  
7:02   DAL team rebound  
7:01 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 15-13
6:46 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot 17-13
6:29 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot 17-15
6:13   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
6:07 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made layup, assist by Jalen Brunson 17-17
5:50   John Collins missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
5:50   ATL team rebound  
5:42   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 17-19
5:20   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
5:10   Jalen Brunson missed floating jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:05   Violation  
4:56   John Collins missed dunk, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:50   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
4:50 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
4:50 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
4:37   Vince Carter missed jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
4:27   Seth Curry missed finger-roll layup  
4:24   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:19   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
4:02 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by Seth Curry 17-23
3:49   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   DAL team rebound  
3:28   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
3:21   Trae Young missed layup  
3:19   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
3:18 +2 John Collins made dunk 19-23
3:04   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
2:49   Offensive foul on John Collins  
2:49   Turnover on John Collins  
2:36   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
2:36 +1 Ryan Broekhoff made 1st of 2 free throws 19-24
2:36 +1 Ryan Broekhoff made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
2:20 +2 Jeff Teague made finger-roll layup 21-25
2:10   Seth Curry missed jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:56   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
1:50   Shooting foul on Delon Wright  
1:50   Jeff Teague missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:50   ATL team rebound  
1:50   Jeff Teague missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
1:34   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
1:34 +1 Maxi Kleber made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
1:34 +1 Maxi Kleber made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
1:19   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
1:10 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 21-30
0:50 +3 Brandon Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 24-30
0:32 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 24-33
0:17 +2 Damian Jones made alley-oop shot, assist by Jeff Teague 26-33
0:03   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
0:00 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Broekhoff 26-36
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 23
DAL Mavericks 26

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Damian Jones missed alley-oop shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
11:35   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
11:22   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
11:11   Seth Curry missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
10:59   Kevin Huerter missed hook shot, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
10:50 +2 Justin Jackson made driving layup, assist by Seth Curry 26-38
10:32   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:32 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 27-38
10:32   Trae Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
10:10 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 27-41
9:53   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
9:39   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
9:32   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
9:26   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup  
9:25   ATL team rebound  
9:15 +2 Brandon Goodwin made driving layup 29-41
8:57   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
8:45 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 31-41
8:28 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 31-44
8:14 +2 Damian Jones made dunk, assist by Trae Young 33-44
7:49   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
7:43   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
7:28   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
7:19   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
7:06   Brandon Goodwin missed jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
6:55 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot 33-46
6:39   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
6:23 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot 33-48
6:09 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 36-48
5:57 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 36-50
5:40 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot 39-50
5:21 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 39-52
5:11   Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:03   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
4:56   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
4:38 +3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 39-55
4:17 +2 John Collins made finger-roll layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 41-55
3:55   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
3:49   Willie Cauley-Stein missed dunk  
3:48   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
3:42   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
3:36   Out of bounds turnover on Delon Wright  
3:19   John Collins missed hook shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
3:08   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
3:03 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot 41-57
2:41   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
2:22   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
2:16   Willie Cauley-Stein missed dunk  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
2:11 +2 Jeff Teague made finger-roll layup 43-57
1:45   Bad pass turnover on Willie Cauley-Stein, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
1:42 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 45-57
1:17   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
1:11 +2 Vince Carter made dunk, assist by Jeff Teague 47-57
0:52   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
0:43   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
0:33 +2 Justin Jackson made floating jump shot 47-59
0:15   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
0:13   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
0:10   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:10 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 48-59
0:10 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-59
0:06   Personal foul on Trae Young  
0:03 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 49-62
0:00   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ATL team rebound  
0:00   ATL team rebound  

3rd Quarter
ATL Hawks 23
DAL Mavericks 35

Time Team Play Score
11:35   John Collins missed jump shot, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:12 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 49-65
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:54   Lost ball turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Damian Jones  
10:38   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
10:33 +2 John Collins made dunk 51-65
10:22 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 51-68
10:08 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 54-68
9:52   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
9:44   Jeff Teague missed layup  
9:43   ATL team rebound  
9:41   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
9:28 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 54-70
9:11   Damian Jones missed hook shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
8:58