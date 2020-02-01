BKN
Hot-shooting Irving, Nets visit Wizards

  Feb 01, 2020

Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving, who scored 54 points in the Nets' win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, will look for an encore in a Saturday road game against the Washington Wizards.

Irving scored 27 points in each half of the Nets' 133-118 victory against the Bulls. He made all of his 10 first-half shots and finished the night 19-for-23 from the field.

Seven of his baskets were 3-pointers, matching his season high, and Chicago just could not find a way to slow or stop him.

Irving said he was paying tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

"I hit a few shots, so I had to keep going and Kobe mentality, and Mamba mentality, keep going," Irving said. "It's still hard, everyone's still grieving, but I think coming out here, knowing this is a place where we connected on a deep scale, it makes a lot of sense (playing)."

The Nets won for the third time in four games.

"We've just got to keep building consistency -- that's the difference between a good and a great team -- so we've just gotta keep building, keep building," Irving said. "I think the guys in the locker room are doing a great job of listening and really just being aggressive on the defensive end, and that's leading to our offensive capabilities."

Spencer Dinwiddie came off the bench and gave Brooklyn 20 points. The Nets scored 73 in the first half to take command, their season-best total for the opening half of a game.

Overall, Brooklyn shot a season-high 62.5 percent from the field, making 50 of 80 shots, to run away from the Bulls.

The Nets also could do some damage in Washington because even though the Wizards have been playing better, they are one of the NBA's worst defensive teams. The Wizards allow an average of 121 points per game, the worst figure in the NBA by a large margin.

On the plus side for Washington, Bradley Beal comes into the Saturday game on a roll. He has scored 30-plus points during each of the past five contests and is averaging 39 points in that span.

Beal is coming off of a strong performance Thursday when Washington topped the Charlotte Hornets 121-107. He finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The All-Star rosters came out Thursday, and Beal was surprisingly left off, and that might have given him a bit of motivation in the game. Regardless, Charlotte could not slow him down.

"He's hard to stop," Washington coach Scott Brooks said, according to the team's website. "He's been attacking the last five or six games now. He had a great game. ... Brad made a lot of winning plays on both ends."

The Wizards will send rookie forward Rui Hachimura and second-year forward/center Moritz Wagner to the 2020 Rising Stars Challenge at the NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 14 in Chicago.

Both will be playing for Team World in that game.

Hachimura, a Japan native, has missed 22 games due to a groin injury but is averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He ranks third on Washington in scoring, and he finally might be ready to play Saturday for the first time since Dec. 16, Brooks said Friday.

Wagner, a Germany native, is scoring 11.6 rebounds and pulling down six rebounds per game. He hasn't played since Dec. 10 due to a sprained left ankle.

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 10
WAS Wizards 10

Time Team Play Score
6:52   Full timeout called  
6:52   Personal foul on Garrett Temple  
7:09 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 71-69
7:10   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:14   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:20   Bradley Beal missed layup  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
7:30   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46 +2 Bradley Beal made layup, assist by Ian Mahinmi 69-69
8:01 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 69-67
8:06   Personal foul on Gary Payton II  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:14   Bradley Beal missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:14 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 66-67
8:14   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
8:28   Violation  
8:28 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup, assist by Kyrie Irving 66-66
8:33   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:37   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
8:58 +2 Joe Harris made jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 64-66
9:03   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
9:03   BKN team rebound  
9:05   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:09   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:16   Isaiah Thomas missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kyrie Irving  
9:23   WAS team rebound  
9:23   Gary Payton II missed dunk, blocked by Garrett Temple  
9:27   Lost ball turnover on Kyrie Irving, stolen by Bradley Beal  
9:33   Personal foul on Gary Payton II  
9:49 +2 Ian Mahinmi made hook shot 62-66
9:51   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
9:54   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
10:09 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-64
10:09   BKN team rebound  
10:09   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:09   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:24   Ian Mahinmi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
10:35   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot 61-64
10:56   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
11:00   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Jumpball  
11:02   BKN team rebound  
11:04   Jarrett Allen missed layup, blocked by Bradley Beal  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:11   Gary Payton II missed dunk  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
11:18   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
11:25   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41 +2 Ian Mahinmi made layup, assist by Gary Payton II 61-61

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 25
WAS Wizards 32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-59
0:00 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 61-58
0:00   Personal foul on Kyrie Irving  
0:01   Lost ball turnover on Kyrie Irving, stolen by Bradley Beal  
0:10 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Isaac Bonga 61-57
0:27   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
0:31   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonga 61-55
0:52   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
0:56   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
1:03   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
1:13   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
1:19   Kyrie Irving missed layup, blocked by Ian Mahinmi  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
1:29   Isaiah Thomas missed jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
1:39   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
1:51   Bradley Beal missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:51 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 61-52
1:51   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
2:00   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
2:08   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Thomas, stolen by Kyrie Irving  
2:26 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot 61-51
2:44   Out of bounds turnover on Ian Mahinmi  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
3:00   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23 +2 Ian Mahinmi made hook shot 59-51
3:49 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 59-49
4:02 +2 Isaac Bonga made dunk, assist by Isaiah Thomas 56-49
4:10 +2 Kyrie Irving made floating jump shot 56-47
4:21 +2 Isaiah Thomas made floating jump shot 54-47
4:40 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 54-45
4:53   BKN team rebound  
4:55   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
5:03   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:18   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
5:29 +2 Kyrie Irving made finger-roll layup 51-45
6:01 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 49-43
6:13   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:17   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
6:33 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 46-43
6:51 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 44-43
7:09   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
7:13   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made dunk, assist by Ish Smith 44-41
7:33   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
7:34   Caris LeVert missed layup  
7:46 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk 44-39
7:46   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
7:53   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
8:13   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:13   BKN team rebound  
8:14   Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
8:39   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
8:50 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 44-37
9:14 +3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 41-37
9:18   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
9:23   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
9:43   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:45   Troy Brown Jr. missed free throw  
9:45   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
9:45 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made reverse layup 41-34
9:55   Traveling violation turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
9:55   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:57   Ish Smith missed floating jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
10:04   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
10:19 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Payton II 41-32
10:28   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Gary Payton II  
10:37   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:41   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk 41-29
10:52   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:58   Garrett Temple missed floating jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
11:13   Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot  
11:34 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 39-29
11:44 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk, assist by Davis Bertans 36-29

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 36
WAS Wizards 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot 36-27
0:02   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
0:06   Ish Smith missed floating jump shot  
0:29 +1 Garrett Temple made free throw 33-27
0:29   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
0:29 +2 Garrett Temple made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 32-27
0:31   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:35   Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot  
0:51 +2 Garrett Temple made driving layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 30-27
0:54   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:56   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 28-27
1:21 +1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-27
1:21 +1 Davis Bertans made 1st of 2 free throws 26-26
1:21   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
1:29   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   BKN team rebound  
1:46   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
2:01   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:12 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 26-25
2:15   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
2:18   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
2:38 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made driving layup, assist by Isaiah Thomas 26-22
2:42   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
2:46   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
3:08   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 26-20
3:32 +2 Bradley Beal made fade-away jump shot 23-20
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by DeAndre Jordan  
3:46   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:00 +2 DeAndre Jordan made driving layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 23-18
4:08   Personal foul on Isaiah Thomas  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:19   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 21-18
4:43   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:43   Ian Mahinmi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:48   Isaiah Thomas missed driving layup  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:57   Joe Harris missed driving layup, blocked by Isaac Bonga  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
5:11   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
5:17   Ian Mahinmi missed reverse layup  
5:31   WAS team rebound  
5:32   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
5:56 +2 Bradley Beal made finger-roll layup 18-18
6:18 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 18-16
6:30   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:32   Gary Payton II missed free throw  
6:32   Shooting foul on Kyrie Irving  
6:32 +2 Gary Payton II made layup 15-16
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Kyrie Irving, stolen by Gary Payton II  
6:51 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Payton II 15-14
7:08 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Garrett Temple 15-11
7:11   BKN team rebound  
7:14   Jarrett Allen missed free throw  
7:14   Shooting foul on Bradley Beal  
7:14 +2 Jarrett Allen made hook shot, assist by Joe Harris 13-11
7:26   Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Thomas  
7:31 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Joe Harris 11-11
7:53 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonga 9-11
7:54   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
7:58   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
8:04   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19 +2 Isaiah Thomas made jump shot 9-8
8:31 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 9-6
8:39   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:39   Ian Mahinmi missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
8:49   Ian Mahinmi missed dunk, blocked by Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
8:53   Isaac Bonga missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
9:06   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
9:06   WAS team rebound  
9:08   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:21   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot