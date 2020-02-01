LAL
SAC

After emotion-filled loss, Lakers visit Sacramento

  • FLM
  • Feb 01, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers hope to put the emotions of their Kobe Bryant tribute behind them when they travel north for the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers celebrated the former superstar before their Friday home game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but then they couldn't celebrate a win later in the evening, stunned by Damian Lillard's 48-point explosion in a 127-119 defeat.

The loss came despite a monster effort from Anthony Davis, who had been considered a question mark for the game because of glute pain. He not only started but nearly rescued the night with 37 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots in 39 minutes.

The back-to-back will be the Lakers' seventh of the season. Davis has played on the second night on four of the previous six occasions, but he once again will be considered questionable to face the Kings.

LeBron James, who had 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in 38 minutes against the Trail Blazers, has played on five of the previous six second-night scenarios.

The Lakers are 6-0 on second nights, including 4-0 on the road.

James played Friday for the first time since getting a new tattoo on his left thigh to honor his former rival. It features a black snake with the words "Mamba 4 Life."

He explained the tattoo's purpose during his address to Lakers fans before Friday's game.

"In the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba out,'" he said. "But in the words of us, 'Not forgotten.' Live on, brother."

Two games -- one from November, one from earlier this week -- should serve to warn the Lakers of the potential danger represented by the Kings.

The Lakers needed two tiebreaking free throws from James with 5.5 seconds remaining and a block by Davis on Harrison Barnes' potential overtime-producer at the buzzer to salvage a 99-97 home win on Nov. 15.

Then on Thursday, the Kings returned to the Staples Center and recorded one of the biggest shockers of the NBA season, a 124-103 blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kings accomplished the latter with the help of a career-high 34 points from De'Aaron Fox and a franchise-record 21 3-pointers, including five by Buddy Hield, who finished with 19 points.

Fox credited a new approach for his sustained success against the Clippers.

"I just wanted to come out aggressive," he said after the win. "I know earlier, most of the games, I don't come out as well as I do finishing games. So it was just ... come out and throw the first punch and not take the first punch."

The Kings were able to outrebound the Clippers 47-39 despite missing big men Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes. Dewayne Dedmon responded to just his ninth start of the season by producing 11 points and 11 rebounds. He even found time for four steals and three blocks.

Dedmon likely will get the call against the Lakers as well with Bagley having been ruled out through the All-Star break with a foot injury and Holmes hoping to be back sometime next week as he deals with a shoulder issue.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
LAL Lakers 23
SAC Kings 25

Time Team Play Score
0:05 +2 Rajon Rondo made jump shot 104-89
0:24   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
0:26   Anthony Tolliver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:26 +1 Anthony Tolliver made 1st of 2 free throws 102-89
0:26   Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma  
0:28   SAC team rebound  
0:28   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Offensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
0:33   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
0:39   Kyle Kuzma missed hook shot  
0:52   LAL team rebound  
0:53   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Anthony Tolliver  
1:16 +2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 102-88
1:30 +2 Rajon Rondo made hook shot, assist by Alex Caruso 102-86
1:50 +2 Buddy Hield made driving layup 100-86
2:00   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
2:03   Alex Caruso missed free throw  
2:03   Shooting foul on Eric Mika  
2:03 +2 Alex Caruso made floating jump shot 100-84
2:21 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 98-84
2:21   SAC team rebound  
2:21   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:21   Shooting foul on Alex Caruso  
2:33 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 98-83
2:33 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 97-83
2:33   Personal foul on Eric Mika  
2:52 +3 Anthony Tolliver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 96-83
2:58   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
3:00   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
3:18 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 96-80
3:35   Defensive rebound by Eric Mika  
3:37   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
3:45   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 96-77
3:59 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 95-77
3:59   Personal foul on Eric Mika  
4:08 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made free throw 94-77
4:08   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
4:08 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 94-76
4:20   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:20   LeBron James missed driving layup  
4:32 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 94-74
4:43   Offensive goaltending turnover on JaVale McGee  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
4:58   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:09   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21 +1 JaVale McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws 94-71
5:21 +1 JaVale McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 93-71
5:21   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
5:27   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:34   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Eric Mika  
5:57   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Full timeout called  
6:15   Out of bounds turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
6:15   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
6:21   LeBron James missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:32   Out of bounds turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
6:47   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 92-71
7:03 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 92-70
7:03   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
7:14 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot 92-69
7:22   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:30 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 90-69
7:30   SAC team rebound  
7:30   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:30   Shooting foul on LeBron James  
7:34   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
7:37   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:43   LeBron James missed turnaround jump shot  
7:54   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:05   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot 90-68
8:32   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:34   Anthony Davis missed floating jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:39   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:46   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
8:59 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 88-68
9:27 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 85-68
9:33   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:36   JaVale McGee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:36 +1 JaVale McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 85-66
9:36   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
9:51   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:51   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
9:55   De'Aaron Fox missed layup, blocked by Danny Green  
9:59   Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:12   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:15   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   SAC team rebound  
10:33   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45 +2 Harry III Giles made driving layup 84-66
10:59   Turnover on Danny Green  
10:59   Offensive foul on Danny Green  
11:13   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:15   Harrison Barnes missed alley-oop shot  
11:28 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaVale McGee 84-64
11:36   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:39   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 37
SAC Kings 42

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   LAL team rebound  
0:00   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Kent Bazemore 81-64
0:06 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 81-62
0:29 +1 Harry III Giles made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-62
0:29 +1 Harry III Giles made 1st of 2 free throws 78-61
0:29   Personal foul on LeBron James  
0:29   SAC team rebound  
0:29   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
0:39 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 78-60
1:01 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 75-60
1:12 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Danny Green 75-58
1:16   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Anthony Davis  
1:28   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis  
1:40 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 73-58
1:56   Violation  
1:56 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made reverse layup, assist by LeBron James 73-56
2:02   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Anthony Davis  
2:19 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-56
2:19   LAL team rebound  
2:19   LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:19   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:37 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 70-56
2:50   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
2:52   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 70-53
3:08   Shooting foul on Alex Caruso  
3:08 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 70-52
3:11   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
3:15   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18 +2 Buddy Hield made dunk 70-50
3:25   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
3:25   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31 +2 Anthony Davis made layup, assist by LeBron James 70-48
3:43 +2 Harry III Giles made hook shot 68-48
3:43   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
3:43   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
3:58 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 68-46
4:18 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 65-46
4:26 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Rajon Rondo 65-43
4:30   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
4:38   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 63-43
4:57 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 63-41
5:12   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:14   Cory Joseph missed jump shot  
5:35 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-41
5:35 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 59-41
5:35   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
5:37   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
5:48 +2 LeBron James made driving dunk, assist by Danny Green 58-41
6:00   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:03   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
6:18   Dwight Howard missed dunk  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
6:22   LeBron James missed fade-away jump shot  
6:34   Personal foul on Buddy Hield  
6:44 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 56-41
6:44   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
6:44 +2 De'Aaron Fox made finger-roll layup 56-40
6:50 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 56-38
6:54   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:57   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 53-38
7:17 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 50-38
7:20   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
7:21   Harrison Barnes missed dunk  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
7:26   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Personal foul on Alex Caruso  
7:40 +1 Yogi Ferrell made free throw 50-35
7:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:57 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 50-34
8:02   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:05   Eric Mika missed reverse layup  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
8:20   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot 47-34
8:42 +2 Alex Caruso made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 47-31
8:50   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:54   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Out of bounds turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
9:07   LeBron James missed jump shot  
9:25 +2 Yogi Ferrell made jump shot 45-31
9:41   Out of bounds turnover on Rajon Rondo  
10:06 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yogi Ferrell 45-29
10:12   Offensive rebound by Eric Mika  
10:15   Yogi Ferrell missed jump shot  
10:30   Turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
10:30   Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma  
10:39 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 45-26
10:52   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
10:54   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:54 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 1st of 2 free throws 45-24
10:54   Shooting foul on Eric Mika  
10:58   Personal foul on Harrison Barnes  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:57   Kyle Kuzma missed hook shot  
11:10   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
11:18 +1 Eric Mika made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-24
11:18 +1 Eric Mika made 1st of 2 free throws 44-23
11:18   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Eric Mika  
11:20   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   SAC team rebound  
11:23   Yogi Ferrell missed layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Eric Mika  
11:34   Kyle Kuzma missed dunk, blocked by Harrison Barnes  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
11:34   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
11:42   Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot  