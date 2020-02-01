12:00 Jumpball

11:44 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 3-0

11:22 Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Jimmy Butler

11:18 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup 5-0

10:53 Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot

10:51 Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler

10:44 Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot

10:40 Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic

10:35 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 5-2

10:10 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 7-2

9:53 Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot

9:52 ORL team rebound

9:52 Personal foul on Jimmy Butler

9:47 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khem Birch 7-5

9:31 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 10-5

9:15 Aaron Gordon missed jump shot

9:12 Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo

9:11 Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Markelle Fultz

9:10 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 10-7

9:10 Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard

9:10 +1 Markelle Fultz made free throw 10-8

8:55 Personal foul on Khem Birch

8:47 Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Evan Fournier

8:29 Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:26 Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard

8:09 Bam Adebayo missed hook shot

8:06 Defensive rebound by Khem Birch

7:58 Khem Birch missed hook shot

7:55 Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard

7:39 Jimmy Butler missed jump shot

7:35 Defensive rebound by Khem Birch

7:32 Out of bounds turnover on Markelle Fultz

7:18 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 12-8

6:51 +2 Nikola Vucevic made finger-roll layup 12-10

6:40 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 15-10

6:29 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 15-13

6:12 +2 Jimmy Butler made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 17-13

5:51 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 17-16

5:35 +2 James Johnson made driving dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson 19-16

5:17 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 19-19

5:00 Out of bounds turnover on Jimmy Butler

4:26 Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot

4:25 Offensive rebound by James Johnson

4:15 Bad pass turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Aaron Gordon

4:06 Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Vucevic

3:54 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 21-21

3:43 Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot

3:41 Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson

3:32 Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic

3:32 Full timeout called

3:32 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 22-21

3:32 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-21

3:14 Aaron Gordon missed jump shot

3:11 Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic

3:00 Bam Adebayo missed jump shot

2:56 Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic

2:41 Violation

2:33 +3 Michael Carter-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 23-24

2:15 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Meyers Leonard 26-24

1:58 Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot

1:55 Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro

1:50 Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mo Bamba

1:45 Defensive rebound by Gary Clark

1:39 Jumpball

1:28 Offensive rebound by Gary Clark

1:20 Wes Iwundu missed jump shot

1:17 Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard

1:06 Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams

1:00 Offensive foul on Goran Dragic

1:00 Turnover on Goran Dragic

0:45 Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard

0:45 +1 Wes Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws 26-25

0:45 Wes Iwundu missed 2nd of 2 free throws

0:42 Defensive rebound by James Johnson

0:24 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 28-25

0:04 Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:01 Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro

0:00 Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:00 MIA team rebound