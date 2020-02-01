MIA
ORL

No Text

No Text

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 28
ORL Magic 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 3-0
11:22   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
11:18 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup 5-0
10:53   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:44   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:35 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 5-2
10:10 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 7-2
9:53   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   ORL team rebound  
9:52   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
9:47 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khem Birch 7-5
9:31 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 10-5
9:15   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
9:10 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 10-7
9:10   Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard  
9:10 +1 Markelle Fultz made free throw 10-8
8:55   Personal foul on Khem Birch  
8:47   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Evan Fournier  
8:29   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
8:09   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
7:58   Khem Birch missed hook shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
7:39   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
7:32   Out of bounds turnover on Markelle Fultz  
7:18 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 12-8
6:51 +2 Nikola Vucevic made finger-roll layup 12-10
6:40 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 15-10
6:29 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 15-13
6:12 +2 Jimmy Butler made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 17-13
5:51 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 17-16
5:35 +2 James Johnson made driving dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson 19-16
5:17 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 19-19
5:00   Out of bounds turnover on Jimmy Butler  
4:26   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by James Johnson  
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
4:06   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
3:54 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 21-21
3:43   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
3:32   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
3:32   Full timeout called  
3:32 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 22-21
3:32 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-21
3:14   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
3:00   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:41   Violation  
2:33 +3 Michael Carter-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 23-24
2:15 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Meyers Leonard 26-24
1:58   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
1:50   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mo Bamba  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
1:39   Jumpball  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Gary Clark  
1:20   Wes Iwundu missed jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
1:06   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
1:00   Offensive foul on Goran Dragic  
1:00   Turnover on Goran Dragic  
0:45   Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard  
0:45 +1 Wes Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws 26-25
0:45   Wes Iwundu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:42   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
0:24 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 28-25
0:04   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
0:00   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 29
ORL Magic 24

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by James Johnson  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on James Johnson, stolen by Evan Fournier  
11:23 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup, assist by Evan Fournier 28-27
11:08 +2 James Johnson made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 30-27
10:53 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 30-29
10:31 +2 Tyler Herro made driving layup 32-29
10:31   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
10:31 +1 Tyler Herro made free throw 33-29
10:16   Personal foul on James Johnson  
10:05 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 33-31
9:46 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 35-31
9:28   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
9:22 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot 35-33
9:12   Traveling violation turnover on James Johnson  
9:01   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:58   Traveling violation turnover on Mo Bamba  
8:48   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:43   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:29   Terrence Ross missed jump shot, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
8:21   Tyler Herro missed reverse layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:13 +2 Terrence Ross made floating jump shot 35-35
8:14   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
8:14 +1 Terrence Ross made free throw 35-36
7:56   Personal foul on Khem Birch  
7:45   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
7:45   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:45   MIA team rebound  
7:45   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:21   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:09 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 38-36
6:53   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
6:38 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 40-36
6:17   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:13 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 40-38
5:57   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:52   Derrick Jones Jr. missed dunk  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:49   Derrick Jones Jr. missed dunk  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:45   Michael Carter-Williams missed layup  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
5:42   Michael Carter-Williams missed layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:35 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 43-38
5:07 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made dunk, assist by Terrence Ross 43-40
4:48   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
4:48 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 44-40
4:48 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-40
4:34 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 45-42
4:10   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
3:57 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving layup 45-44
3:44   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
3:44 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 46-44
3:44 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-44
3:20 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 47-47
3:01   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
2:47   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
2:34   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
2:31   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:30 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 50-47
2:07   Evan Fournier missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Butler  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:00   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:56   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
1:42   Aaron Gordon missed layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
1:37   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
1:31 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 53-47
1:16   Violation  
1:11 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 53-49
0:50 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 55-49
0:36   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
0:26   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
0:26 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 56-49
0:26 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-49
0:03   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   ORL team rebound  
0:01   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:01   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
0:00   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
0:00   ORL team rebound  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 19
ORL Magic 18

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 57-51
11:30   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
11:13 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 57-53
10:59 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 60-53
10:30   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
10:10   Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
9:48   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
9:33   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:24   Aaron Gordon missed driving dunk, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
9:24   ORL team rebound  
9:12   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:59 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 63-53
8:43 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 63-56
8:18   Traveling violation turnover on Meyers Leonard  
8:04   Nikola Vucevic missed turnaround jump shot  
8:03   MIA team rebound  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:34   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:14 +2 Meyers Leonard made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 65-56
6:56 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot 65-58
6:50   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
6:50   Kendrick Nunn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:50   MIA team rebound  
6:50 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-58
6:32   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
6:18   Kendrick Nunn missed driving layup  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
5:55   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
5:44 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 68-58
5:24   Nikola Vucevic missed turnaround jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
5:07   Bam Adebayo missed layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:55   Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:43   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:34