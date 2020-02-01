No Text
MIA
ORL
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:44
|
|+3
|Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler
|3-0
|11:22
|
|Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Jimmy Butler
|11:18
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made layup
|5-0
|10:53
|
|Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|10:44
|
|Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot
|10:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|10:35
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz made driving layup
|5-2
|10:10
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made driving layup
|7-2
|9:53
|
|Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:52
|
|ORL team rebound
|9:52
|
|Personal foul on Jimmy Butler
|9:47
|
|+3
|Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khem Birch
|7-5
|9:31
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo
|10-5
|9:15
|
|Aaron Gordon missed jump shot
|9:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|9:11
|
|Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Markelle Fultz
|9:10
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz made driving layup
|10-7
|9:10
|
|Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard
|9:10
|
|+1
|Markelle Fultz made free throw
|10-8
|8:55
|
|Personal foul on Khem Birch
|8:47
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Evan Fournier
|8:29
|
|Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard
|8:09
|
|Bam Adebayo missed hook shot
|8:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Khem Birch
|7:58
|
|Khem Birch missed hook shot
|7:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard
|7:39
|
|Jimmy Butler missed jump shot
|7:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Khem Birch
|7:32
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Markelle Fultz
|7:18
|
|+2
|Kendrick Nunn made jump shot
|12-8
|6:51
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made finger-roll layup
|12-10
|6:40
|
|+3
|Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson
|15-10
|6:29
|
|+3
|Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|15-13
|6:12
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo
|17-13
|5:51
|
|+3
|Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic
|17-16
|5:35
|
|+2
|James Johnson made driving dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson
|19-16
|5:17
|
|+3
|Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic
|19-19
|5:00
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Jimmy Butler
|4:26
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:25
|
|Offensive rebound by James Johnson
|4:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Aaron Gordon
|4:06
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Vucevic
|3:54
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Goran Dragic
|21-21
|3:43
|
|Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot
|3:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson
|3:32
|
|Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic
|3:32
|
|Full timeout called
|3:32
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws
|22-21
|3:32
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23-21
|3:14
|
|Aaron Gordon missed jump shot
|3:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|3:00
|
|Bam Adebayo missed jump shot
|2:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|2:41
|
|Violation
|2:33
|
|+3
|Michael Carter-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross
|23-24
|2:15
|
|+3
|Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Meyers Leonard
|26-24
|1:58
|
|Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro
|1:50
|
|Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mo Bamba
|1:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Gary Clark
|1:39
|
|Jumpball
|1:28
|
|Offensive rebound by Gary Clark
|1:20
|
|Wes Iwundu missed jump shot
|1:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard
|1:06
|
|Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams
|1:00
|
|Offensive foul on Goran Dragic
|1:00
|
|Turnover on Goran Dragic
|0:45
|
|Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard
|0:45
|
|+1
|Wes Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws
|26-25
|0:45
|
|Wes Iwundu missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:42
|
|Defensive rebound by James Johnson
|0:24
|
|+2
|Goran Dragic made jump shot
|28-25
|0:04
|
|Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro
|0:00
|
|Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|MIA team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:39
|
|Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by James Johnson
|11:33
|
|Bad pass turnover on James Johnson, stolen by Evan Fournier
|11:23
|
|+2
|Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup, assist by Evan Fournier
|28-27
|11:08
|
|+2
|James Johnson made layup, assist by Goran Dragic
|30-27
|10:53
|
|+2
|Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams
|30-29
|10:31
|
|+2
|Tyler Herro made driving layup
|32-29
|10:31
|
|Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams
|10:31
|
|+1
|Tyler Herro made free throw
|33-29
|10:16
|
|Personal foul on James Johnson
|10:05
|
|+2
|Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams
|33-31
|9:46
|
|+2
|Goran Dragic made jump shot
|35-31
|9:28
|
|Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:25
|
|Offensive rebound by Evan Fournier
|9:22
|
|+2
|Evan Fournier made floating jump shot
|35-33
|9:12
|
|Traveling violation turnover on James Johnson
|9:01
|
|Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams
|8:58
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Mo Bamba
|8:48
|
|Goran Dragic missed jump shot
|8:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|8:43
|
|Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams
|8:29
|
|Terrence Ross missed jump shot, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.
|8:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard
|8:21
|
|Tyler Herro missed reverse layup, blocked by Mo Bamba
|8:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|8:13
|
|+2
|Terrence Ross made floating jump shot
|35-35
|8:14
|
|Shooting foul on Tyler Herro
|8:14
|
|+1
|Terrence Ross made free throw
|35-36
|7:56
|
|Personal foul on Khem Birch
|7:45
|
|Shooting foul on Mo Bamba
|7:45
|
|Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:45
|
|MIA team rebound
|7:45
|
|Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|7:21
|
|Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|7:09
|
|+3
|Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr.
|38-36
|6:53
|
|Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Bam Adebayo
|6:38
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made driving layup
|40-36
|6:17
|
|Markelle Fultz missed driving layup
|6:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|6:13
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made dunk
|40-38
|5:57
|
|Bam Adebayo missed jump shot
|5:52
|
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.
|5:52
|
|Derrick Jones Jr. missed dunk
|5:49
|
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.
|5:49
|
|Derrick Jones Jr. missed dunk
|5:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|5:45
|
|Michael Carter-Williams missed layup
|5:43
|
|Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams
|5:42
|
|Michael Carter-Williams missed layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.
|5:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|5:35
|
|+3
|Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic
|43-38
|5:07
|
|+2
|Michael Carter-Williams made dunk, assist by Terrence Ross
|43-40
|4:48
|
|Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz
|4:48
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws
|44-40
|4:48
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-40
|4:34
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|45-42
|4:10
|
|Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|3:57
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon made driving layup
|45-44
|3:44
|
|Personal foul on Markelle Fultz
|3:44
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-44
|3:44
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-44
|3:20
|
|+3
|Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic
|47-47
|3:01
|
|Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot
|2:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|2:47
|
|Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Bam Adebayo
|2:34
|
|Goran Dragic missed jump shot
|2:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.
|2:30
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr.
|50-47
|2:07
|
|Evan Fournier missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Butler
|2:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|2:00
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.
|1:56
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz
|1:42
|
|Aaron Gordon missed layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo
|1:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Wes Iwundu
|1:37
|
|Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|1:31
|
|+3
|Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler
|53-47
|1:16
|
|Violation
|1:11
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Evan Fournier
|53-49
|0:50
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn
|55-49
|0:36
|
|Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot
|0:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|0:26
|
|Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams
|0:26
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|56-49
|0:26
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57-49
|0:03
|
|Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:01
|
|ORL team rebound
|0:01
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:01
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Aaron Gordon
|0:00
|
|Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo
|0:00
|
|ORL team rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:46
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|57-51
|11:30
|
|Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz
|11:13
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon
|57-53
|10:59
|
|+3
|Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler
|60-53
|10:30
|
|Markelle Fultz missed jump shot
|10:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard
|10:10
|
|Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot
|10:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Khem Birch
|9:48
|
|Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot
|9:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|9:33
|
|Jimmy Butler missed driving layup
|9:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|9:24
|
|Aaron Gordon missed driving dunk, blocked by Bam Adebayo
|9:24
|
|ORL team rebound
|9:12
|
|Aaron Gordon missed jump shot
|9:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|8:59
|
|+3
|Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot
|63-53
|8:43
|
|+3
|Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|63-56
|8:18
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Meyers Leonard
|8:04
|
|Nikola Vucevic missed turnaround jump shot
|8:03
|
|MIA team rebound
|7:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|7:34
|
|Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|7:14
|
|+2
|Meyers Leonard made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo
|65-56
|6:56
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon made jump shot
|65-58
|6:50
|
|Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz
|6:50
|
|Kendrick Nunn missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6:50
|
|MIA team rebound
|6:50
|
|+1
|Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|66-58
|6:32
|
|Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard
|6:18
|
|Kendrick Nunn missed driving layup
|6:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Khem Birch
|5:55
|
|Aaron Gordon missed jump shot
|5:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard
|5:44
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson
|68-58
|5:24
|
|Nikola Vucevic missed turnaround jump shot
|5:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard
|5:07
|
|Bam Adebayo missed layup
|5:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz
|4:55
|
|Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot
|4:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|4:43
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|4:34