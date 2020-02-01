No Text
NY
IND
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:36
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed reverse layup
|11:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|11:15
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot
|11:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|11:07
|
|Marcus Morris missed jump shot
|11:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Julius Randle
|11:02
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made layup
|2-0
|10:37
|
|Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Julius Randle
|10:32
|
|Julius Randle missed driving layup
|10:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb
|10:25
|
|T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|10:21
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made dunk
|2-2
|10:00
|
|+3
|Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr.
|5-2
|9:46
|
|Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot
|9:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|9:33
|
|Lost ball turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by T.J. Warren
|9:22
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made floating jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|5-4
|9:11
|
|Offensive foul on Reggie Bullock
|9:11
|
|Turnover on Reggie Bullock
|9:03
|
|Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|8:49
|
|+2
|Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Dennis Smith Jr.
|7-4
|8:35
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|8:23
|
|+2
|Taj Gibson made hook shot, assist by Reggie Bullock
|9-4
|8:09
|
|Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Marcus Morris
|8:06
|
|+3
|Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr.
|12-4
|7:50
|
|Personal foul on Reggie Bullock
|7:50
|
|Violation
|7:46
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot
|7:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|7:35
|
|Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|7:23
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot
|7:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|7:01
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made jump shot
|14-4
|6:43
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Myles Turner
|14-6
|6:21
|
|Taj Gibson missed turnaround jump shot
|6:18
|
|Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|6:14
|
|Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon
|6:14
|
|+1
|Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|15-6
|6:14
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|6:03
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|5:51
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.
|5:44
|
|Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson
|5:44
|
|+1
|T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws
|15-7
|5:44
|
|T.J. Warren missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5:43
|
|NY team rebound
|5:43
|
|Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis
|5:32
|
|+2
|Kadeem Allen made floating jump shot, assist by Julius Randle
|17-7
|5:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|4:54
|
|Shooting foul on Myles Turner
|4:54
|
|+1
|Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws
|18-7
|4:54
|
|+1
|Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19-7
|4:45
|
|Victor Oladipo missed jump shot
|4:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|4:37
|
|Victor Oladipo missed jump shot
|4:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|4:28
|
|Offensive foul on Julius Randle
|4:28
|
|Turnover on Julius Randle
|4:20
|
|T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot
|4:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|4:10
|
|Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|4:02
|
|+2
|Marcus Morris made fade-away jump shot
|21-7
|3:46
|
|Personal foul on Marcus Morris
|3:40
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo made alley-oop shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|21-9
|3:25
|
|Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|3:12
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup
|3:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|2:55
|
|Marcus Morris missed floating jump shot
|2:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|2:45
|
|Victor Oladipo missed jump shot
|2:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday
|2:38
|
|Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|2:19
|
|Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:17
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell
|2:06
|
|Offensive foul on Myles Turner
|2:06
|
|Turnover on Myles Turner
|1:55
|
|Julius Randle missed fade-away jump shot
|1:51
|
|Offensive rebound by Julius Randle
|1:46
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin II Knox, stolen by Victor Oladipo
|1:43
|
|Shooting foul on Damyean Dotson
|1:43
|
|Justin Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:43
|
|IND team rebound
|1:43
|
|Justin Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:42
|
|IND team rebound
|1:32
|
|Goga Bitadze missed turnaround jump shot
|1:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|1:22
|
|Personal foul on Justin Holiday
|1:17
|
|+2
|Kadeem Allen made jump shot
|23-9
|1:02
|
|+2
|T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot
|23-11
|0:44
|
|Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze
|0:44
|
|Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:44
|
|NY team rebound
|0:44
|
|+1
|Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24-11
|0:36
|
|Goga Bitadze missed jump shot
|0:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|0:26
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Damyean Dotson
|0:05
|
|Victor Oladipo missed driving layup
|0:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox
|0:00
|
|Kevin II Knox missed jump shot
|0:00
|
|NY team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:49
|
|Shooting foul on Marcus Morris
|11:49
|
|+1
|T.J. McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws
|24-12
|11:49
|
|+1
|T.J. McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24-13
|11:37
|
|Damyean Dotson missed fade-away jump shot
|11:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|11:28
|
|Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox
|11:28
|
|Doug McDermott missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:28
|
|IND team rebound
|11:28
|
|+1
|Doug McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24-14
|11:10
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis made driving layup, assist by Damyean Dotson
|26-14
|10:56
|
|Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis
|10:56
|
|Turnover on Domantas Sabonis
|10:37
|
|Kevin II Knox missed driving layup, blocked by Justin Holiday
|10:32
|
|Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|10:32
|
|Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:32
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell
|10:20
|
|Shooting foul on Bobby Portis
|10:20
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws
|26-15
|10:20
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26-16
|10:05
|
|+3
|Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damyean Dotson
|29-16
|9:52
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Domantas Sabonis
|9:38
|
|Shooting foul on Justin Holiday
|9:38
|
|+1
|Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-16
|9:38
|
|+1
|Marcus Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-16
|9:23
|
|Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot
|9:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox
|9:08
|
|Kevin II Knox missed driving layup
|9:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox
|9:06
|
|+2
|Kevin II Knox made dunk
|33-16
|8:49
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made hook shot
|33-18
|8:37
|
|+2
|Damyean Dotson made reverse layup, assist by Bobby Portis
|35-18
|8:27
|
|Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday
|8:18
|
|+2
|Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup, assist by T.J. McConnell
|35-20
|8:17
|
|Violation
|8:01
|
|Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb
|7:51
|
|Personal foul on Damyean Dotson
|7:42
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell
|35-22
|7:25
|
|Lost ball turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by T.J. Warren
|7:12
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made hook shot
|35-24
|7:12
|
|Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson
|7:12
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed free throw
|7:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock
|7:02
|
|Reggie Bullock missed jump shot
|6:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|6:47
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Doug McDermott
|35-26
|6:28
|
|+2
|Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Dennis Smith Jr.
|37-26
|6:04
|
|+2
|Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup
|37-28
|5:42
|
|Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:39
|
|IND team rebound
|5:32
|
|Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|5:22
|
|Reggie Bullock missed floating jump shot
|5:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott
|5:06
|
|Doug McDermott missed driving layup
|5:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock
|4:53
|
|Reggie Bullock missed floating jump shot
|4:49
|
|Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|4:49
|
|+2
|Taj Gibson made dunk
|39-28
|4:25
|
|Personal foul on Taj Gibson
|4:25
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws
|39-29
|4:25
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|4:07
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot
|4:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|3:57
|
|Shooting foul on Taj Gibson
|3:57
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws
|39-30
|3:57
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39-31
|3:43
|
|+3
|Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taj Gibson
|42-31
|3:24
|
|Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Julius Randle
|3:19
|
|+3
|Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle
|45-31
|2:58
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis
|45-33
|2:30
|
|Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|2:19
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup
|45-35
|2:06
|
|Shooting foul on T.J. Warren
|2:06
|
|+1
|Reggie Bullock made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-35
|2:06
|
|+1
|Reggie Bullock made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-35
|1:56
|
|+2
|Justin Holiday made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|47-37
|1:42
|
|Personal foul on T.J. Warren
|1:40
|
|Personal foul on T.J. Warren
|1:40
|
|+1
|Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws
|48-37
|1:40
|
|+1
|Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49-37
|1:25
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday
|1:18
|
|Personal foul on Justin Holiday
|1:18
|
|+1
|Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|50-37
|1:18
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|
|Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson
|1:04
|
|Victor Oladipo missed finger-roll layup
|1:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|0:51
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Bullock
|0:42
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|0:42
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed free throw
|0:42
|
|IND team rebound
|0:33
|
|+2
|Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|50-39
|0:15
|
|Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:12
|
|IND team rebound
|0:04
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.
|0:00
|
|End of period