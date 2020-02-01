11:49 Shooting foul on Marcus Morris

11:49 +1 T.J. McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 24-12

11:49 +1 T.J. McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-13

11:37 Damyean Dotson missed fade-away jump shot

11:35 Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis

11:28 Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox

11:28 Doug McDermott missed 1st of 2 free throws

11:28 IND team rebound

11:28 +1 Doug McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-14

11:10 +2 Bobby Portis made driving layup, assist by Damyean Dotson 26-14

10:56 Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis

10:56 Turnover on Domantas Sabonis

10:37 Kevin II Knox missed driving layup, blocked by Justin Holiday

10:32 Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis

10:32 Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot

10:32 Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell

10:20 Shooting foul on Bobby Portis

10:20 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 26-15

10:20 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-16

10:05 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damyean Dotson 29-16

9:52 Out of bounds turnover on Domantas Sabonis

9:38 Shooting foul on Justin Holiday

9:38 +1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 30-16

9:38 +1 Marcus Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-16

9:23 Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot

9:20 Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox

9:08 Kevin II Knox missed driving layup

9:06 Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox

9:06 +2 Kevin II Knox made dunk 33-16

8:49 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 33-18

8:37 +2 Damyean Dotson made reverse layup, assist by Bobby Portis 35-18

8:27 Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:24 Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday

8:18 +2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 35-20

8:17 Violation

8:01 Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot

7:57 Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb

7:51 Personal foul on Damyean Dotson

7:42 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 35-22

7:25 Lost ball turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by T.J. Warren

7:12 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 35-24

7:12 Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson

7:12 Domantas Sabonis missed free throw

7:11 Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock

7:02 Reggie Bullock missed jump shot

6:59 Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis

6:47 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Doug McDermott 35-26

6:28 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 37-26

6:04 +2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup 37-28

5:42 Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:39 IND team rebound

5:32 Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:29 Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson

5:22 Reggie Bullock missed floating jump shot

5:18 Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott

5:06 Doug McDermott missed driving layup

5:04 Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock

4:53 Reggie Bullock missed floating jump shot

4:49 Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson

4:49 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 39-28

4:25 Personal foul on Taj Gibson

4:25 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 39-29

4:25 Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws

4:24 Defensive rebound by Julius Randle

4:07 Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot

4:04 Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo

3:57 Shooting foul on Taj Gibson

3:57 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 39-30

3:57 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-31

3:43 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taj Gibson 42-31

3:24 Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Julius Randle

3:19 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 45-31

2:58 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 45-33

2:30 Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot

2:27 Defensive rebound by Myles Turner

2:19 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup 45-35

2:06 Shooting foul on T.J. Warren

2:06 +1 Reggie Bullock made 1st of 2 free throws 46-35

2:06 +1 Reggie Bullock made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-35

1:56 +2 Justin Holiday made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 47-37

1:42 Personal foul on T.J. Warren

1:40 Personal foul on T.J. Warren

1:40 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 48-37

1:40 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-37

1:25 Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday

1:18 Personal foul on Justin Holiday

1:18 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 50-37

1:18 Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws

1:16 Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson

1:04 Victor Oladipo missed finger-roll layup

1:01 Defensive rebound by Julius Randle

0:51 Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Bullock

0:42 Unsportsmanlike technical foul

0:42 Malcolm Brogdon missed free throw

0:42 IND team rebound

0:33 +2 Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 50-39

0:15 Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:12 IND team rebound

0:04 Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:00 Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.