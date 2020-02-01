NY
IND

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 24
IND Pacers 11

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   Dennis Smith Jr. missed reverse layup  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:15   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:07   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:02 +2 Julius Randle made layup 2-0
10:37   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Julius Randle  
10:32   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
10:25   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:21 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 2-2
10:00 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 5-2
9:46   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:33   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by T.J. Warren  
9:22 +2 Domantas Sabonis made floating jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 5-4
9:11   Offensive foul on Reggie Bullock  
9:11   Turnover on Reggie Bullock  
9:03   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:49 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 7-4
8:35   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:23 +2 Taj Gibson made hook shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 9-4
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Marcus Morris  
8:06 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 12-4
7:50   Personal foul on Reggie Bullock  
7:50   Violation  
7:46   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:35   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:23   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:01 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 14-4
6:43 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 14-6
6:21   Taj Gibson missed turnaround jump shot  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:14   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
6:14 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 15-6
6:14   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:03   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
5:51   Traveling violation turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.  
5:44   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
5:44 +1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 15-7
5:44   T.J. Warren missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:43   NY team rebound  
5:43   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
5:32 +2 Kadeem Allen made floating jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 17-7
5:08   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
4:54   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
4:54 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 18-7
4:54 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-7
4:45   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
4:41   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
4:37   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:28   Offensive foul on Julius Randle  
4:28   Turnover on Julius Randle  
4:20   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
4:10   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
4:02 +2 Marcus Morris made fade-away jump shot 21-7
3:46   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
3:40 +2 Victor Oladipo made alley-oop shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 21-9
3:25   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:12   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:55   Marcus Morris missed floating jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:45   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
2:38   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
2:19   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
2:06   Offensive foul on Myles Turner  
2:06   Turnover on Myles Turner  
1:55   Julius Randle missed fade-away jump shot  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:46   Bad pass turnover on Kevin II Knox, stolen by Victor Oladipo  
1:43   Shooting foul on Damyean Dotson  
1:43   Justin Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:43   IND team rebound  
1:43   Justin Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:42   IND team rebound  
1:32   Goga Bitadze missed turnaround jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:22   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
1:17 +2 Kadeem Allen made jump shot 23-9
1:02 +2 T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot 23-11
0:44   Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze  
0:44   Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:44   NY team rebound  
0:44 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-11
0:36   Goga Bitadze missed jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
0:26   Out of bounds turnover on Damyean Dotson  
0:05   Victor Oladipo missed driving layup  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
0:00   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
0:00   NY team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 26
IND Pacers 28

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
11:49 +1 T.J. McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 24-12
11:49 +1 T.J. McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-13
11:37   Damyean Dotson missed fade-away jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:28   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
11:28   Doug McDermott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:28   IND team rebound  
11:28 +1 Doug McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-14
11:10 +2 Bobby Portis made driving layup, assist by Damyean Dotson 26-14
10:56   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
10:56   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
10:37   Kevin II Knox missed driving layup, blocked by Justin Holiday  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
10:32   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
10:20   Shooting foul on Bobby Portis  
10:20 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 26-15
10:20 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-16
10:05 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damyean Dotson 29-16
9:52   Out of bounds turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
9:38   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
9:38 +1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 30-16
9:38 +1 Marcus Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-16
9:23   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
9:08   Kevin II Knox missed driving layup  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
9:06 +2 Kevin II Knox made dunk 33-16
8:49 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 33-18
8:37 +2 Damyean Dotson made reverse layup, assist by Bobby Portis 35-18
8:27   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
8:18 +2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 35-20
8:17   Violation  
8:01   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
7:51   Personal foul on Damyean Dotson  
7:42 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 35-22
7:25   Lost ball turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by T.J. Warren  
7:12 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 35-24
7:12   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
7:12   Domantas Sabonis missed free throw  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
7:02   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:47 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Doug McDermott 35-26
6:28 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 37-26
6:04 +2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup 37-28
5:42   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   IND team rebound  
5:32   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
5:22   Reggie Bullock missed floating jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
5:06   Doug McDermott missed driving layup  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
4:53   Reggie Bullock missed floating jump shot  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
4:49 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 39-28
4:25   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
4:25 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 39-29
4:25   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:07   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
3:57   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
3:57 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 39-30
3:57 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-31
3:43 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taj Gibson 42-31
3:24   Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Julius Randle  
3:19 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 45-31
2:58 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 45-33
2:30   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
2:19 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup 45-35
2:06   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
2:06 +1 Reggie Bullock made 1st of 2 free throws 46-35
2:06 +1 Reggie Bullock made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-35
1:56 +2 Justin Holiday made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 47-37
1:42   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
1:40   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
1:40 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 48-37
1:40 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-37
1:25   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday  
1:18   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
1:18 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 50-37
1:18   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:16   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
1:04   Victor Oladipo missed finger-roll layup  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
0:51   Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Bullock  
0:42   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:42   Malcolm Brogdon missed free throw  
0:42   IND team rebound  
0:33 +2 Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 50-39
0:15   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:12   IND team rebound  
0:04   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 22
IND Pacers 32

Time Team Play Score
11:51 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 50-42
11:35 +2 Taj Gibson made reverse layup, assist by Reggie Bullock 52-42
11:20   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17