UTA
POR

Jazz get next shot at slowing Blazers' Lillard

  • FLM
  • Feb 01, 2020

Damian Lillard is carrying the Portland Trail Blazers, and the star point guard stole the show on the night the Los Angeles Lakers were paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The 29-year-old veteran aims to continue his stretch of elite performances when the Trail Blazers host the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Lillard has been hotter than lava by averaging 44.3 points over the past seven games, including a 48-point, 10-assist, nine-rebound effort Friday in Portland's 127-119 win over the Lakers. Lillard knocked down seven 3-pointers to set an NBA record by making 40 in a five-game stretch.

It was Lillard who most displayed the "Mamba Mentality" in a contest played after a tribute to the ultracompetitive Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in Sunday in a helicopter crash.

"It was good that we had to compete, so being on the winning side was a positive," Lillard said afterward, "but I don't think anybody walks away from this moment and this situation a winner."

Lillard shot 17 of 30 against the Lakers while falling two points shy of his third 50-point outing in his past five games. He established franchise records of 61 points and 11 3-pointers in a 129-124 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20.

Lillard, named to the All-Star team for the fifth time on Thursday, also has posted three straight double-doubles, including his first career triple-double during a Wednesday victory over the Houston Rockets.

Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside also stood out against Los Angeles by scoring 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting as well as contributing 13 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Forward Carmelo Anthony is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday for the Trail Blazers, who have won three straight games and four of their last five.

Anthony didn't make the trip to Los Angeles to face the Lakers as he continues to mourn the death of Bryant, a longtime close friend.

"People are affected differently by things," Lillard told reporters at the team's shootaround Friday. "Obviously, being in this situation and having to face something like this with one of your closer friends is just hard to do, so we all respect his decision."

The Jazz gained respect when they were one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 19 of 21 games from Dec. 11-Jan. 25.

Suddenly, things are spiraling downward, and Utah is looking to avoid a season-worst fourth consecutive setback.

Utah's slide began with a 126-117 home loss to the Rockets on Monday and continued with defeats in the first two contests of the three-game trip that ends in Portland. The Jazz fell 127-120 to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and 106-100 to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

The loss to Denver included a rare dreadful showing from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

Hours after Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert were both selected to their first All-Star Game, Mitchell sank just 1 of 12 shots while matching his season low of four points as Utah continually sputtered.

"We stalled for a lot of reasons," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "It was difficult for us to attack. I think we have to have more resolve. We're a team where guys make plays for each other, and we weren't able to create for one another."

Backup guard Jordan Clarkson kept Utah in the game by scoring 24 of his season-best 37 points in the fourth quarter. Clarkson made 13 of 22 field-goal attempts, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range.

"He's unselfish, he attacks the rim, he gets to the line," Snyder said. "If the system is defense, he's embraced that, and I think he'll continue to learn."

Mitchell scored 35 points when the Jazz recorded a 121-115 home win over Portland on Dec. 26. Lillard had 34 points and eight assists.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 15
POR Trail Blazers 9

Time Team Play Score
7:13 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 68-72
7:29 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 65-72
7:37   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:39   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
7:53 +2 Damian Lillard made jump shot 65-70
8:07 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 65-68
8:21   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:26   Trevor Ariza missed layup  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
8:32   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:42   Carmelo Anthony missed layup  
8:51   Violation  
9:13 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 62-68
9:30 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard 59-68
9:51 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 59-66
9:58   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:01   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
10:09   Mike Conley missed jump shot  
10:28 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 57-66
10:42 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-63
10:42 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 56-63
10:42   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
10:48   Violation  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:58   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 55-63
11:34   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:35   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:40   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 19
POR Trail Blazers 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
0:04   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:14 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 53-63
0:32   POR team rebound  
0:35   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-60
0:43 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws 53-59
0:43   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
1:03   Lost ball turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Hassan Whiteside  
1:20 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-58
1:20 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 53-57
1:20   Shooting foul on Joe Ingles  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:27   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 53-56
2:04   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:06   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 53-53
2:21   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:23   Rudy Gobert missed hook shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:27   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
2:44 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 53-51
2:49   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:52   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 53-48
3:14   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:16   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:21   Hassan Whiteside missed dunk  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:25   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:36   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
3:58 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 50-48
4:02   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
4:03   Royce O'Neale missed driving layup  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:15   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 50-45
4:48   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:50   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
5:04 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 47-45
5:11   Personal foul on Damian Lillard  
5:21   Turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
5:21   Offensive foul on Hassan Whiteside  
5:38 +2 Mike Conley made jump shot 44-45
5:59   Full timeout called  
5:59 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup, assist by Anfernee Simons 42-45
6:02   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
6:03   Royce O'Neale missed layup  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
6:08   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:18   Rudy Gobert missed hook shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:23   Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:44 +2 Trevor Ariza made alley-oop shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 42-43
6:45   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
6:47   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot, blocked by CJ McCollum  
7:10   Out of bounds turnover on CJ McCollum  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
7:18   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:35   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:58 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 42-41
8:15 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 39-41
8:25   Violation  
8:27   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
8:29   Jordan Clarkson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
8:36   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
8:41   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
9:01 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk 39-39
9:02   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:04   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
9:09   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
9:25 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot 39-37
9:40 +2 Ed Davis made dunk 39-35
9:40   Offensive rebound by Ed Davis  
9:44   Donovan Mitchell missed reverse layup  
9:54   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
10:09 +2 CJ McCollum made fade-away jump shot 37-35
10:27 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 37-33
10:34   Defensive rebound by Ed Davis  
10:35   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
10:42   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
10:42   POR team rebound  
10:44   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
10:53   Jordan Clarkson missed driving layup  
11:13   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
11:15   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
11:35   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
11:45   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 34
POR Trail Blazers 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05 +2 Nassir Little made alley-oop shot, assist by Damian Lillard 34-33
0:14   Turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
0:14   Offensive foul on Jordan Clarkson  
0:33 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 34-31
0:45   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
0:47   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
1:09 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 34-29
1:17   Defensive rebound by Nassir Little  
1:20   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Royce O'Neale  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:29   Georges Niang missed floating jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
1:44 +2 Nassir Little made alley-oop shot, assist by Damian Lillard 34-27
1:55   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:57   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 34-25
2:13   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:15   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
2:35 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 34-23
2:51 +2 Ed Davis made dunk 34-21
2:51   Offensive rebound by Ed Davis  
2:54   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:04   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
3:16 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 32-21
3:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
3:27   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 29-21
3:46   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:48   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Mike Conley  
3:59   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:09   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
4:27 +2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot 26-21
4:40 +2 Carmelo Anthony made driving layup 24-21
4:55 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-19
4:55 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 23-19
4:55   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
5:08 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 22-19
5:08 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 3 free throws 22-18
5:08 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 3 free throws 22-17
5:08   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
5:20   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:26   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
5:40 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-16
5:40 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
5:40   Shooting foul on Trevor Ariza  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:59   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
6:15   POR team rebound  
6:15   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 20-16
6:36   Violation  
6:45 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-13
6:45 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 19-13
6:45   Shooting foul on Damian Lillard  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:54   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 18-13
7:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:13 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 18-12
7:25   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
7:39 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 15-12
8:01 +2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 15-10
8:06   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:16   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:33 +2 Hassan Whiteside made alley-oop shot, assist by Damian Lillard 13-10
8:43   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:45   Donovan Mitchell missed turnaround jump shot  
8:59 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 13-8
9:10 +2 Mike Conley made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 13-6
9:26 +2 Trevor Ariza made reverse layup 11-6
9:28   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:29   Trevor Ariza missed driving layup  
10:07 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 8-4
10:17 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 8-2
10:33 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 6-2
10:53 +2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot 6-0
10:59 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 4-0
10:59   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:12   UTA team rebound  
11:13   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 3-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
D. Lillard
0 PG
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
29.4 Pts. Per Game 29.4
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
45.7 Field Goal % 46.2
45.8 Three Point % 46.0
86.5 Free Throw % 88.7
+ 3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 7:13
+ 2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 7:29
  Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside 7:37
  Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot 7:39
+ 2 Damian Lillard made jump shot 7:53
+ 3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 8:07
  Personal foul on Trevor Ariza 8:21
  Defensive rebound by Mike Conley 8:23
  Trevor Ariza missed layup 8:26
  Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza 8:28
  Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot 8:32
Team Stats