CHI
TOR

Raptors seek 11th straight win in matchup vs. Bulls

  • FLM
  • Feb 02, 2020

The Toronto Raptors will be trying to match a franchise record with their 11th straight win Sunday when they host the Chicago Bulls.

The Raptors have twice won 11 in a row -- Feb. 26-March 16, 2018, and Jan. 6-30, 2016.

Toronto won its 10th consecutive game Friday night by defeating the host Detroit Pistons 105-92 as Pascal Siakam scored 30 points.

The Bulls lost 133-118 on Friday to the host Brooklyn Nets, who had 54 points from Kyrie Irving.

The win in Detroit clinched a coaching spot in the All-Star Game for Raptors coach Nick Nurse. There were so many Raptors fans at the game in Detroit that it was almost like a home game for Toronto.

"It's always fun for us here in Detroit," said Nurse, who will coach Team Giannis at the All-Star Game in Chicago with his staff. "We get a great following down here. It's always, always lively, a lot of juice in the building and it's pretty cool."

Playing the second night of a back-to-back set after defeating the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, the Raptors used zone defenses in the first half at Detroit.

"I think it was good on a second night of a back-to-back to be able to play it for some length of time," Nurse said. "I just thought it wasn't probably as physical or hard-working, maybe as guarding them in the man-to-man sets. They really do a great job executing in the man-to-man, so I think it bought us some time with some heavy legs there for a little bit."

The Raptors played without Marc Gasol (tight hamstring) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (sprained ankle), with a possible return date uncertain.

Norman Powell, who had 12 points Friday, dislocated a finger on his left hand during the fourth quarter. On Saturday, the Raptors said Powell sustained a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of the hand. He will be listed as out indefinitely and will be reassessed as appropriate.

The Bulls lost guard Kris Dunn to a right-knee injury after 13 seconds of the first quarter on Friday. He was sent home Saturday to have the injury evaluated.

"It was a disappointing play -- first play of the game we take a charge, and he gets landed on by the guy taking the charge," Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. "I don't want to speculate (on the injury)."

The Bulls have been playing without Otto Porter Jr. (foot), Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) and Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle).

"We've been a very good defensive team," Boylen said when asked about coping with so many injuries. "We're going to continue to work at being a good defensive team, and we'll coach our guys that we do have to become that. That's what we'll do."

"I think (Dunn is) an all-league defender," said Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who had a team-best 22 points and eight assists against the Nets. "He's tops in steals. He guards the best player each and every night. Sometimes he takes them out, makes it tough for them. He's meant a lot for us -- toughest dude on the team, not scared of anybody. He means a lot to us."

LaVine was disappointed at not being selected to play in the All-Star Game that will be played in Chicago.

"I don't think there are 12 people in the East who have had a better year than me," he said.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 29
TOR Raptors 32

Time Team Play Score
0:03 +2 Chris Boucher made jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 29-32
0:18 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 29-30
0:30 +1 Chris Boucher made free throw 26-30
0:30   Shooting foul on Denzel Valentine  
0:30 +2 Chris Boucher made driving dunk, assist by Matt Thomas 26-29
0:45   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Gafford  
1:12 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 26-27
1:16   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
1:19   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 26-24
1:48   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:50   Daniel Gafford missed jump shot  
1:55   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Zach LaVine  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
2:05   Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot  
2:12   Out of bounds turnover on Terence Davis  
2:23   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
2:37 +2 Thaddeus Young made floating jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 26-21
2:45 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 24-21
2:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:00 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup 23-21
3:17 +2 Zach LaVine made reverse layup 23-19
3:31   CHI team rebound  
3:31   Fred VanVleet missed floating jump shot  
3:49 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk 21-19
3:52   Bad pass turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Zach LaVine  
4:15 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk, assist by Coby White 19-19
4:18   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
4:23   Coby White missed finger-roll layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:40   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Gafford  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
5:08   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:12   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-19
5:23 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 1st of 2 free throws 16-19
5:23   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
5:30   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
5:48   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:54   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
6:06   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 15-19
6:20   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:24   Zach LaVine missed layup  
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Chandler Hutchison  
6:38   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
6:41   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:52   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
7:00   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-19
7:09 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 13-18
7:09   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
7:18 +2 Chandler Hutchison made layup, assist by Luke Kornet 13-17
7:32   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
7:32   Bad pass turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Luke Kornet  
7:53 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 11-17
8:07 +2 Pascal Siakam made turnaround jump shot 8-17
8:14   TOR team rebound  
8:14   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot  
8:30 +2 Fred VanVleet made driving layup 8-15
8:37   Out of bounds turnover on Zach LaVine  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:41   Serge Ibaka missed layup  
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
9:03 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 8-13
9:15 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 8-11
9:27 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 5-11
9:37 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 5-8
9:50 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 2-8
10:01   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:03   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Out of bounds turnover on Serge Ibaka  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:19   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
10:39   OG Anunoby missed reverse layup  
10:51 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 2-6
11:02 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 0-6
11:11   Out of bounds turnover on Zach LaVine  
11:26 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
11:38   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
11:42   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
P. Siakam
43 PF
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
23.8 Pts. Per Game 23.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
44.1 Field Goal % 46.4
44.0 Three Point % 46.2
83.0 Free Throw % 79.8
+ 2 Chris Boucher made jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 0:03
+ 3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 0:18
+ 1 Chris Boucher made free throw 0:30
  Shooting foul on Denzel Valentine 0:30
+ 2 Chris Boucher made driving dunk, assist by Matt Thomas 0:30
  Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Gafford 0:45
+ 3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Terence Davis 1:16
  Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
+ 3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 1:44
  Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 1:48
Team Stats
Points 29 32
Field Goals 11-23 (47.8%) 12-22 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 13
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 7 10
Team 1 1
Assists 7 7
Steals 5 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 3 2
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
T. Young SF 21
12 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 19-32 29---29
home team logo Raptors 35-14 32---32
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 19-32 106.0 PPG 42.5 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo Raptors 35-14 112.3 PPG 45.6 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
T. Young SF 9.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.8 APG 43.4 FG%
P. Siakam PF 23.8 PPG 7.6 RPG 3.4 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Young SF 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
P. Siakam PF 8 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
47.8 FG% 54.5
36.4 3PT FG% 45.5
100.0 FT% 100.0
Bulls
Starters
C. Hutchison
C. White
D. Valentine
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Hutchison 4 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 7 1 0 0 0 1 -4 6
C. White 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -1 5
D. Valentine 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
C. Felicio 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
R. Arcidiacono 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
On Court
C. Hutchison
C. White
D. Valentine
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Hutchison 4 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 7 1 0 0 0 1 -4 6
C. White 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -1 5
D. Valentine 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
C. Felicio 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
R. Arcidiacono 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
On Bench
D. Gafford
K. Dunn
O. Porter Jr.
S. Harrison
M. Strus
L. Markkanen
W. Carter Jr.
A. Mokoka
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gafford 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0 +1 -2
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 8 7 11/23 4/11 3/3 3 20 5 0 5 1 7 -13 11
Raptors
Starters
T. Davis
C. Boucher
M. Thomas
P. McCaw
O. Anunoby
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Davis 6 1 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 +5 8
C. Boucher 5 0 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +5 5
M. Thomas 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
P. McCaw 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +1 0
O. Anunoby 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 3 +4 3
On Court
T. Davis
C. Boucher
M. Thomas
P. McCaw
O. Anunoby
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Davis 6 1 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 +5 8
C. Boucher 5 0 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +5 5
M. Thomas 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
P. McCaw 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +1 0
O. Anunoby 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 3 +4 3
On Bench
M. Gasol
N. Powell
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Johnson
M. Miller
D. Hernandez
O. Brissett
P. Watson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 12 7 12/22 5/11 3/3 2 19 1 0 7 2 10 +17 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores