Bucks look to start new win streak vs. Suns

  • Feb 01, 2020

Two superstars who were unhappy with the All-Star selections this week go head-to-head on Super Bowl Sunday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in an afternoon affair.

Both teams are coming off a loss, perhaps the result of having been a bit distracted by what they considered to be omissions on the lists of All-Star reserves announced earlier in the week.

After Giannis Antetokounmpo had complained that the Bucks, who easily sport the best record in the NBA at 41-7, deserved more than two All-Stars, the club didn't perform like the league's best when overwhelmed by travel-weary Denver in the second half of a 127-115 home defeat on Friday night.

"We weren't very good," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer observed to reporters afterward. "Got to coach better, play better, smarter."

Playing without George Hill (strained left hamstring) and Donte DiVincenzo (sore left ankle), the Bucks were down to just one of their top three ballhandlers. But that was Eric Bledsoe, the guy Antetokounmpo insisted belonged on the All-Star team.

Bledsoe put up decent numbers with 15 points and seven assists in his 32 minutes, but the veteran's minus-12 plus/minus was the game's second worst.

The loss ended a nine-game winning streak and put the Bucks in a position where they have thrived this season. They responded to each of their previous six losses with a win, five times igniting winning streaks of at least three games.

Milwaukee will put its 22-3 home record up against a team that's been much better on the road than in its own arena this season. The Suns have won six of their last nine road games, with Portland, Boston, San Antonio and Dallas being among the victims.

The shockingly easy 133-104 win at Dallas on Tuesday came immediately before a 111-107 home loss to Oklahoma City on Friday in a game in which Devin Booker went for 27 points.

That snapped a string of three straight with 30 or more points for Booker, whose perceived snub in the All-Star selections received disapproval from many points on the NBA map, including his own comments in Phoenix.

"It was always a goal of mine," he admitted to reporters in the wake of the announcement. "It just re-proves the point that the NBA is different than the game that I fell in love with at the beginning -- of all the best players in the All-Star Game -- growing up, watching it. Now it's an entertainment-, drama-, political-field league.

Booker and Antetokounmpo have gone head-to-head five times in their careers, with Booker holding a 3-2 advantage in points scored.

Phoenix swept the two-game season series last year, winning at Milwaukee despite Antetokounmpo's 35 points, then taking the rematch in Phoenix when Booker outscored the league's Most Valuable Player 22-21.

The meeting between the Bucks and Suns will be their first of the season, with Milwaukee already having gone 5-0 against the other four Pacific Division teams.

Phoenix has countered by going 9-6 against Eastern Conference clubs, as opposed to just 11-22 against rivals from the West.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 16
MIL Bucks 12

Time Team Play Score
6:56 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 68-79
7:01   PHO team rebound  
7:01   Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:21 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Khris Middleton 65-79
7:25   Personal foul on Elie Okobo  
7:27   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
7:36 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 65-77
7:36   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
7:36 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup, assist by Elie Okobo 64-77
7:47 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Khris Middleton 62-77
8:03 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 62-75
8:17 +2 Brook Lopez made dunk, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 60-75
8:20   Jumpball  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:24   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:28   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:33   Mikal Bridges missed dunk  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:38   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
8:50 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-73
8:50 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 60-72
8:50   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
8:52   Mikal Bridges missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
8:58   Violation  
9:05   Bad pass turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Elie Okobo  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:13   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:22   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-71
9:31 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 59-71
9:31   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
9:34   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
9:54 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 58-71
9:54   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:57   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
10:13   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:26   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
10:37   PHO team rebound  
10:37   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
10:47 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 56-71
10:49   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:52   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-71
11:05   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
11:09 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 52-71
11:10   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:11   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed dunk  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:14   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
11:21   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32 +1 Wesley Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-69
11:32 +1 Wesley Matthews made 1st of 2 free throws 52-68
11:32   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
11:40   Deandre Ayton missed layup  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 26
MIL Bucks 37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   MIL team rebound  
0:00   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
0:03   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Robin Lopez  
0:28 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Lopez 52-67
0:32   Turnover on Elie Okobo  
0:32   Offensive foul on Elie Okobo  
0:34   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:34   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:40 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-64
0:40 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 51-64
0:40   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
0:46   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed free throw  
0:46   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
0:46 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Khris Middleton 50-64
0:48   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
0:51   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
1:03 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 50-62
1:18 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 50-60
1:36   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
1:43   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
1:53   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:53 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 48-60
1:53   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
1:59   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17 +1 Donte DiVincenzo made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-59
2:17   MIL team rebound  
2:17   Donte DiVincenzo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:17   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
2:29 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-58
2:29 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 47-58
2:29   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
2:32   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
2:40 +3 Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot 46-58
2:42   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:45   Robin Lopez missed turnaround jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
3:03   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
3:29 +2 Brook Lopez made dunk, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 46-55
3:45 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 46-53
4:02   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
4:05   Wesley Matthews missed driving layup  
4:16 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 44-53
4:32 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 42-53
4:39   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
4:41   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup  
5:02 +2 Eric Bledsoe made finger-roll layup 42-50
5:18   MIL team rebound  
5:20   Mikal Bridges missed floating jump shot  
5:25   Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:31   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49 +2 Mikal Bridges made finger-roll layup, assist by Devin Booker 42-48
5:59   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:59   Ersan Ilyasova missed dunk  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
6:04   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Elie Okobo 40-48
6:29   Violation  
6:29 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made layup, assist by Khris Middleton 38-48
6:30   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
6:33   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:54   Eric Bledsoe missed free throw  
6:54   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
6:54 +2 Eric Bledsoe made finger-roll layup 38-46
7:04 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 38-44
7:18 +1 Khris Middleton made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-44
7:18 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 3 free throws 36-43
7:18 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 3 free throws 36-42
7:18   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:25 +2 Tariq Owens made dunk 36-41
7:26   Offensive rebound by Tariq Owens  
7:28   Cheick Diallo missed dunk  
7:44   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Korver  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
7:52   Tariq Owens missed layup  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Tariq Owens  
7:56   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Khris Middleton  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:01   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:07   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
8:21   Tariq Owens missed jump shot  
8:40   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Korver  
8:51 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Elie Okobo 34-41
9:09 +2 Brook Lopez made turnaround jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 32-41
9:21   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
9:25   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:38   Personal foul on Khris Middleton  
9:42   PHO team rebound  
9:42   Cheick Diallo missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:54   3-second violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
10:05   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed free throw  
10:05   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
10:05 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup 32-39
10:07   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
10:09   Tyler Johnson missed floating jump shot  
10:21 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 32-37
10:25   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
10:30   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
10:39   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
10:50 +2 Cheick Diallo made jump shot, assist by Tyler Johnson 32-35
11:05 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot 30-35
11:13 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Jevon Carter 30-32
11:35 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Khris Middleton 28-32
11:45 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 28-30

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 26
MIL Bucks 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
0:02   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:02 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 26-30
0:02   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
0:10 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 26-29
0:11   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
0:13   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Tyler Johnson  
0:33   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Personal foul on Tyler Johnson  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:46   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
1:03 +2 Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 24-29
1:09   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
1:12   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:23   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Deandre Ayton 24-27
1:58 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 22-27
2:10   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:13   Mikal Bridges missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:13 +1 Mikal Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
2:13   Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
2:25 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup, assist by Kyle Korver 21-25
2:30   Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
2:33   Ersan Ilyasova missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
2:45   Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Bad pass turnover on Ersan Ilyasova, stolen by Jevon Carter  
3:09 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 21-23
3:27 +3 Ersan Ilyasova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Connaughton 18-23
3:41 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Jevon Carter 18-20
3:44  