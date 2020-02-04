MIN
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and five assists, Bogdan Bogdanovic made five free throws in the final 69 seconds, and the Sacramento Kings held off a late run by Minnesota to win 113-109 Monday night, handing the Timberwolves their 12th consecutive loss.

Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Buddy Hield added 16 and Harrison Barnes had 14 points and seven assists for Sacramento.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead six Minnesota players in double figures. Shabazz Napier added 17 points and seven assists.

It was the third game between the teams this season and the first to end in regulation. Minnesota won in double overtime in December to end an 11-game skid, then Sacramento came back from 17 down with 2:49 remaining in regulation to win last Monday.

This one nearly needed extra time, too.

Robert Covington’s 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left pulled Minnesota to 112-109. After the Kings turned it over on a five-second violation, Andrew Wiggins rushed a 3 that hit off the back of the rim.

The Timberwolves haven’t won since Jan. 9.

The Kings jumped out to a 15-2 lead, went up 60-40 following Fox’s breakaway layup in the second quarter and led 65-50 at halftime.

Fox provided another spark in the third quarter when he went around Napier and cut past Towns for a one-handed dunk that made it 87-66.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns’ double-double was the 257th of his career, moving him past Kevin Love into second place on the franchise list. Kevin Garnett holds the Timberwolves record with 606. … Allen Crabbe (knee) was held out for a third consecutive game.

Kings: Fox shot 10 of 16 while topping 30 points for the fourth time this season.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Play the Hawks in Minnesota on Wednesday. Minnesota has won three of the last four games against Atlanta at Target Center.

Kings: Host the Heat on Friday. Sacramento swept the two-game series last season but Miami won their first matchup this season.

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 20
SAC Kings 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
11:29   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
11:29 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:29   De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:25   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:14   Harrison Barnes missed hook shot  
11:11   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:03 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk, assist by DeWayne Dedmon 0-3
10:45 +2 Robert Covington made floating jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 2-3
10:31   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
10:31   SAC team rebound  
10:21   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:17   Nemanja Bjelica missed dunk  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
10:13   Jarrett Culver missed layup  
10:11   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:07   De'Aaron Fox missed layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:05   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:43   Jarrett Culver missed fade-away jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
9:27 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made fade-away jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 2-5
9:15   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:01 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 2-7
8:49   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:38   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   SAC team rebound  
8:29 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 2-10
8:15   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   SAC team rebound  
8:02 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup 2-12
7:49   Robert Covington missed floating jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
7:43 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 2-15
7:27 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 4-15
7:14 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 4-18
7:02   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
6:57   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Robert Covington  
6:43   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
6:32   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:25   Jarrett Culver missed layup  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:15 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 7-18
6:04   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
5:58   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
5:58   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:58   MIN team rebound  
5:58 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-18
5:39 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 8-20
5:22   Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:22   MIN team rebound  
5:18   Lost ball turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:18   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
5:03 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 8-23
4:42   Robert Covington missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
4:34   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Jarrett Culver  
4:27   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
4:22 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made hook shot 10-23
4:10   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
3:55   SAC team rebound  
3:45   Lost ball turnover on DeWayne Dedmon, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:40   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
3:39   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
3:26   Shooting foul on Jordan McLaughlin  
3:26 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 10-24
3:26   De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:09 +3 Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 13-24
2:50   Out of bounds turnover on Harry III Giles  
2:40 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup 15-24
2:40   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
2:40 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 16-24
2:28 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 16-26
2:15   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
1:55   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
1:50 +2 Josh Okogie made dunk, assist by Andrew Wiggins 18-26
1:21   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
1:10 +2 Kelan Martin made layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 20-26
0:56 +2 Cory Joseph made fade-away jump shot 20-28
0:56   Shooting foul on Jordan McLaughlin  
0:56 +1 Cory Joseph made free throw 20-29
0:40   Offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
0:40   Turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns  
0:33   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
0:10   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan McLaughlin  
0:00   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
0:00   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 30
SAC Kings 36

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Kent Bazemore 20-31
11:31   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
11:18   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Offensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
11:13   Lost ball turnover on Kent Bazemore, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
11:08   Out of bounds turnover on Gorgui Dieng  
10:52   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
10:52 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 20-32
10:52 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-33
10:31 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving layup 22-33
10:12   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:04   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
10:04 +1 Gorgui Dieng made 1st of 2 free throws 23-33
10:04 +1 Gorgui Dieng made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-33
9:53 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 24-35
9:36 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 26-35
9:36   Violation  
9:20 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Buddy Hield 26-37
9:03   Andrew Wiggins missed fade-away jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
8:51 +2 Harry III Giles made floating jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 26-39
8:34   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
8:34 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 27-39
8:34 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-39
8:22 +2 Buddy Hield made floating jump shot 28-41
8:08   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
7:55 +3 Gorgui Dieng made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 31-41
7:34 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 31-44
7:12 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 33-44
7:12   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
7:12 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made free throw 34-44
6:51 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 34-47
6:35   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:25   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:04   Keita Bates-Diop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
5:41   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
5:41   Buddy Hield missed 1st of 3 free throws  
5:41   SAC team rebound  
5:41 +1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-48
5:41 +1 Buddy Hield made 3rd of 3 free throws 34-49
5:24   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:24   MIN team rebound  
5:19   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
5:19 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 35-49
5:16   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:01   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
5:01   Harrison Barnes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:01   SAC team rebound  
5:01 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-50
4:49 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 38-50
4:38 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 38-52
4:38   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
4:38 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 38-53
4:22   Bad pass turnover on Jarrett Culver, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
4:15 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 38-56
3:50 +2 Shabazz Napier made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 40-56
3:33   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
3:25   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
2:58   Bad pass turnover on Harrison Barnes, stolen by Robert Covington  
2:48   Josh Okogie missed driving layup, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:48   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
2:48 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 40-57
2:48 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-58
2:36   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
2:34 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 40-60
2:34   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
2:34   De'Aaron Fox missed free throw  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
2:28 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 42-60
2:28   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:28 +1 Shabazz Napier made free throw 43-60
2:14   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
2:06 +2 Josh Okogie made driving dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 45-60
1:44 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 45-62
1:44   Violation  
1:32   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   SAC team rebound  
1:22   Jumpball  
1:12 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeWayne Dedmon 45-65
0:56 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 47-65
0:33   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
0:11 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot 50-65
0:01   DeWayne Dedmon missed jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  

3rd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 34
SAC Kings 28

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk 50-67
11:27   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
11:17   Out of bounds turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
11:09 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 52-67
10:53 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 52-70
10:42   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
10:42 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 53-70
10:42 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-70
10:24 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 54-73
10:10   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup, blocked by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:56  