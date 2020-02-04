|
Jumpball
11:44
Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:39
Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica
11:29
Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier
11:29
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
11:29
De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:25
Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
11:14
Harrison Barnes missed hook shot
11:11
Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
11:03
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk, assist by DeWayne Dedmon
0-3
10:45
+2
|
Robert Covington made floating jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier
2-3
10:31
Harrison Barnes missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington
10:31
SAC team rebound
10:21
Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot
10:17
Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica
10:17
Nemanja Bjelica missed dunk
10:16
Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver
10:13
Jarrett Culver missed layup
10:11
Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
10:07
De'Aaron Fox missed layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns
10:05
Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins
10:05
Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic
9:43
Jarrett Culver missed fade-away jump shot
9:41
Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
9:27
+2
|
DeWayne Dedmon made fade-away jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
2-5
9:15
Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:12
Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
9:01
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica
2-7
8:49
Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:45
Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica
8:38
DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:36
SAC team rebound
8:29
+3
|
De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica
2-10
8:15
Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:13
SAC team rebound
8:02
+2
|
Harrison Barnes made driving layup
2-12
7:49
Robert Covington missed floating jump shot
7:45
Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
7:43
+3
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
2-15
7:27
+2
|
Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns
4-15
7:14
+3
|
De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes
4-18
7:02
Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier
6:57
Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Robert Covington
6:43
Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:41
Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
6:32
De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins
6:29
Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
6:25
Jarrett Culver missed layup
6:23
Offensive rebound by Robert Covington
6:15
+3
|
Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Culver
7-18
6:04
Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:00
Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier
5:58
Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica
5:58
Karl-Anthony Towns missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:58
MIN team rebound
5:58
+1
|
Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-18
5:39
+2
|
Nemanja Bjelica made dunk, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic
8-20
5:22
Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon
5:22
MIN team rebound
5:18
Lost ball turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica
5:18
Personal foul on Robert Covington
5:03
+3
|
Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes
8-23
4:42
Robert Covington missed jump shot
4:37
Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
4:34
Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Jarrett Culver
4:27
Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:25
Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns
4:22
+2
|
Karl-Anthony Towns made hook shot
10-23
4:10
DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:06
Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier
3:55
SAC team rebound
3:45
Lost ball turnover on DeWayne Dedmon, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns
3:40
Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:39
Offensive rebound by Kelan Martin
3:39
Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon
3:31
Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles
3:26
Shooting foul on Jordan McLaughlin
3:26
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws
10-24
3:26
De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:23
Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns
3:09
+3
|
Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie
13-24
2:50
Out of bounds turnover on Harry III Giles
2:40
+2
|
Karl-Anthony Towns made layup
15-24
2:40
Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore
2:40
+1
|
Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw
16-24
2:28
+2
|
Buddy Hield made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph
16-26
2:15
Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:12
Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore
1:55
Kent Bazemore missed driving layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns
1:51
Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins
1:50
+2
|
Josh Okogie made dunk, assist by Andrew Wiggins
18-26
1:21
Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:17
Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin
1:10
+2
|
Kelan Martin made layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins
20-26
0:56
+2
|
Cory Joseph made fade-away jump shot
20-28
0:56
Shooting foul on Jordan McLaughlin
0:56
+1
|
Cory Joseph made free throw
20-29
0:40
Offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns
0:40
Turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns
0:33
Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:29
Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie
0:10
Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:10
Out of bounds turnover on Jordan McLaughlin
0:00
Buddy Hield missed jump shot
0:00
Buddy Hield missed jump shot
0:00
SAC team rebound
