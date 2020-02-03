No Text
SA
LAC
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:47
|
|Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley
|11:47
|
|+1
|Bryn Forbes made 1st of 2 free throws
|1-0
|11:47
|
|+1
|Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2-0
|11:29
|
|+3
|Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley
|2-3
|11:13
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|11:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|11:04
|
|Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by DeMar DeRozan
|11:00
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup
|4-3
|10:51
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Patrick Beverley
|10:37
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot
|10:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|10:27
|
|Maurice Harkless missed driving layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge
|10:27
|
|Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|10:27
|
|Personal foul on Trey Lyles
|10:14
|
|Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|10:01
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed running Jump Shot
|9:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|9:55
|
|Personal foul on Bryn Forbes
|9:52
|
|Paul George missed jump shot
|9:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|9:45
|
|Dejounte Murray missed jump shot
|9:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley
|9:32
|
|+3
|Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|4-6
|9:14
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|8:54
|
|+2
|Maurice Harkless made finger-roll layup, assist by Paul George
|4-8
|8:35
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|6-8
|8:13
|
|Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|8:06
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made driving layup
|8-8
|8:06
|
|Shooting foul on Paul George
|8:06
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made free throw
|9-8
|7:57
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley
|9-11
|7:45
|
|Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley
|7:38
|
|Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:33
|
|Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|7:32
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed fade-away jump shot
|7:29
|
|Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|7:16
|
|+3
|Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|12-11
|6:55
|
|+3
|Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|12-14
|6:41
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made jump shot
|14-14
|6:25
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|6:23
|
|Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|6:18
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|17-14
|5:59
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Paul George
|5:36
|
|+2
|Trey Lyles made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|19-14
|5:22
|
|+3
|Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|19-17
|4:55
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|22-17
|4:34
|
|Paul George missed jump shot
|4:32
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|4:27
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|4:16
|
|+3
|Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George
|22-20
|4:01
|
|Shooting foul on Kawhi Leonard
|4:01
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws
|23-20
|4:01
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24-20
|3:51
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made jump shot
|24-22
|3:29
|
|+3
|Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|27-22
|3:22
|
|+3
|JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams
|27-25
|3:08
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made jump shot
|29-25
|3:00
|
|Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan
|3:00
|
|Violation
|2:52
|
|Lou Williams missed floating jump shot
|2:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|2:35
|
|+3
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White
|32-25
|2:24
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:21
|
|Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|2:10
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot
|34-25
|2:10
|
|Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell
|2:10
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge made free throw
|35-25
|1:53
|
|JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:51
|
|Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|1:35
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot
|37-25
|1:26
|
|Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge
|1:20
|
|JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|0:59
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot
|0:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder
|0:46
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made reverse layup, assist by Lou Williams
|37-27
|0:28
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made hook shot, assist by Derrick White
|39-27
|0:10
|
|Shooting foul on Rudy Gay
|0:10
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|39-28
|0:10
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39-29
|0:02
|
|Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:48
|
|Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl
|11:48
|
|JaMychal Green missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:48
|
|LAC team rebound
|11:48
|
|JaMychal Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|11:38
|
|Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet
|11:17
|
|Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot
|11:13
|
|Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|11:13
|
|JaMychal Green missed dunk
|11:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|10:55
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Jakob Poeltl
|10:40
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Lou Williams
|10:32
|
|Personal foul on Rodney McGruder
|10:25
|
|+3
|Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White
|42-29
|10:17
|
|Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV
|10:17
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-30
|10:17
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-31
|10:06
|
|+3
|Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl
|45-31
|9:54
|
|+3
|JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell
|45-34
|9:39
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Patty Mills
|47-34
|9:27
|
|JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|9:17
|
|Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:15
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|9:04
|
|Lost ball turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Patty Mills
|8:52
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay made hook shot, assist by Derrick White
|49-34
|8:37
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed driving dunk, blocked by Jakob Poeltl
|8:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Patty Mills
|8:30
|
|Rudy Gay missed jump shot
|8:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|8:17
|
|JaMychal Green missed reverse layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl
|8:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Patty Mills
|8:09
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot
|8:06
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|7:59
|
|+2
|Landry Shamet made layup
|49-36
|7:47
|
|Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|7:37
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made driving dunk, assist by Paul George
|49-38
|7:14
|
|Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|7:04
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot, assist by Paul George
|49-40
|6:51
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made jump shot
|51-40
|6:40
|
|Violation
|6:33
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot, blocked by Trey Lyles
|6:30
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|6:24
|
|Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Kawhi Leonard
|6:19
|
|+2
|Paul George made layup
|51-42
|6:04
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|5:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|5:50
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made jump shot
|53-42
|5:42
|
|Backcourt turnover on Patrick Beverley
|5:34
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|5:27
|
|Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge
|5:27
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws
|53-43
|5:27
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53-44
|5:12
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot
|5:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|4:53
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|53-46
|4:46
|
|Personal foul on Paul George
|4:40
|
|Personal foul on Patrick Beverley
|4:32
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made jump shot
|55-46
|4:16
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Dejounte Murray
|4:05
|
|Dejounte Murray missed fade-away jump shot
|4:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|3:58
|
|Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:58
|
|SA team rebound
|3:38
|
|Bryn Forbes missed jump shot
|3:37
|
|LAC team rebound
|3:26
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|3:23
|
|Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|3:12
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made jump shot
|57-46
|3:00
|
|Shooting foul on Trey Lyles
|3:00
|
|Ivica Zubac missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:00
|
|LAC team rebound
|3:00
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57-47
|2:34
|
|Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|2:19
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Paul George
|57-49
|1:58
|
|Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|1:48
|
|Paul George missed driving layup
|1:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|1:36
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot
|59-49
|1:29
|
|Personal foul on Dejounte Murray
|1:29
|
|+1
|Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws
|59-50
|1:29
|
|+1
|Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59-51
|1:07
|
|Dejounte Murray missed jump shot
|1:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|0:55
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made floating jump shot
|59-53
|0:55
|
|Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes
|0:55
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made free throw
|59-54
|0:43
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|0:40
|
|+2
|Trey Lyles made dunk
|61-54
|0:34
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Maurice Harkless
|0:11
|
|Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:08
|
|Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|0:01
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made turnaround jump shot
|63-54
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:48
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Kawhi Leonard
|11:25
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|11:17
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley
|63-57
|10:58
|
|Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|10:51
|
|Dejounte Murray missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Kawhi Leonard
|10:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|10:45
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Maurice Harkless
|63-59
|10:36
|
|Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge
|10:36
|
|Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge
|10:26
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Dejounte Murray
|10:20
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|10:12
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ivica Zubac, stolen by DeMar DeRozan
|10:03
|
|Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Maurice Harkless
|9:51
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed hook shot
|9:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|9:44
|
|Personal foul on Maurice Harkless
|9:30
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|9:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley