SA
LAC

No Text

No Text

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 39
LAC Clippers 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
11:47 +1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:47 +1 Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:29 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 2-3
11:13   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
11:04   Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
11:00 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 4-3
10:51   Out of bounds turnover on Patrick Beverley  
10:37   LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
10:27   Maurice Harkless missed driving layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
10:27   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
10:14   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
10:01   DeMar DeRozan missed running Jump Shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:55   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
9:52   Paul George missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:45   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
9:32 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 4-6
9:14   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
8:54 +2 Maurice Harkless made finger-roll layup, assist by Paul George 4-8
8:35 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 6-8
8:13   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:06 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 8-8
8:06   Shooting foul on Paul George  
8:06 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 9-8
7:57 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 9-11
7:45   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
7:38   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
7:32   Kawhi Leonard missed fade-away jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
7:16 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 12-11
6:55 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 12-14
6:41 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 14-14
6:25   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:18 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 17-14
5:59   Out of bounds turnover on Paul George  
5:36 +2 Trey Lyles made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 19-14
5:22 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 19-17
4:55 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 22-17
4:34   Paul George missed jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
4:27   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
4:16 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 22-20
4:01   Shooting foul on Kawhi Leonard  
4:01 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 23-20
4:01 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-20
3:51 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 24-22
3:29 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 27-22
3:22 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 27-25
3:08 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 29-25
3:00   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
3:00   Violation  
2:52   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
2:35 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 32-25
2:24   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
2:10 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot 34-25
2:10   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
2:10 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made free throw 35-25
1:53   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:35 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot 37-25
1:26   Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:20   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:59   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
0:46 +2 Montrezl Harrell made reverse layup, assist by Lou Williams 37-27
0:28 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made hook shot, assist by Derrick White 39-27
0:10   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
0:10 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 39-28
0:10 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-29
0:02   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 24
LAC Clippers 25

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
11:48   JaMychal Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:48   LAC team rebound  
11:48   JaMychal Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
11:38   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
11:17   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
11:13   JaMychal Green missed dunk  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
10:55   Traveling violation turnover on Jakob Poeltl  
10:40   Out of bounds turnover on Lou Williams  
10:32   Personal foul on Rodney McGruder  
10:25 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 42-29
10:17   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
10:17 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 42-30
10:17 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-31
10:06 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 45-31
9:54 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 45-34
9:39 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Patty Mills 47-34
9:27   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
9:17   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
9:04   Lost ball turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Patty Mills  
8:52 +2 Rudy Gay made hook shot, assist by Derrick White 49-34
8:37   Montrezl Harrell missed driving dunk, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
8:30   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
8:17   JaMychal Green missed reverse layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
8:09   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
7:59 +2 Landry Shamet made layup 49-36
7:47   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
7:37 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving dunk, assist by Paul George 49-38
7:14   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
7:04 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot, assist by Paul George 49-40
6:51 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 51-40
6:40   Violation  
6:33   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot, blocked by Trey Lyles  
6:30   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
6:24   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
6:19 +2 Paul George made layup 51-42
6:04   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
5:50 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 53-42
5:42   Backcourt turnover on Patrick Beverley  
5:34   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:27   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:27 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 53-43
5:27 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-44
5:12   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
4:53 +2 Montrezl Harrell made jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 53-46
4:46   Personal foul on Paul George  
4:40   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
4:32 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 55-46
4:16   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
4:05   Dejounte Murray missed fade-away jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
3:58   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   SA team rebound  
3:38   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot  
3:37   LAC team rebound  
3:26   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
3:12 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 57-46
3:00   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
3:00   Ivica Zubac missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:00   LAC team rebound  
3:00 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-47
2:34   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
2:19 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Paul George 57-49
1:58   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:48   Paul George missed driving layup  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
1:36 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 59-49
1:29   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
1:29 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 59-50
1:29 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-51
1:07   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
0:55 +2 Kawhi Leonard made floating jump shot 59-53
0:55   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
0:55 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 59-54
0:43   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
0:40 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk 61-54
0:34   Traveling violation turnover on Maurice Harkless  
0:11   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:08   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
0:01 +2 DeMar DeRozan made turnaround jump shot 63-54
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 19
LAC Clippers 31

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Traveling violation turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
11:25   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:17 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 63-57
10:58   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:51   Dejounte Murray missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:45 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Maurice Harkless 63-59
10:36   Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:36   Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
10:20   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Ivica Zubac, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
10:03   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Maurice Harkless  
9:51   Kawhi Leonard missed hook shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
9:44   Personal foul on Maurice Harkless  
9:30   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley