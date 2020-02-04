CHA
Struggling Hornets face tall order against Rockets

  • Feb 04, 2020

The Houston Rockets have played just long enough without starting center Clint Capela that envisioning a long-term future without Capela contributing nightly double-doubles has started to crystallize.

That makes the timing of the published reports of his potential trade to an Eastern Conference team particularly intriguing. With the NBA trade deadline set for Thursday, the Rockets have reached a juncture where their status as title contenders could be solidified by one transaction.

Before then, Houston will host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Capela has missed consecutive games and six total since Christmas with a heel contusion, and the Rockets have opted for small-ball lineups in his absence. While there is a possibility that Capela has played his final game with the organization that selected him 25th overall in the 2014 draft, the Rockets continue to talk as though Capela will return to their lineup when he is healthy.

"There's going to be a lineup that, when Clint goes out, we can get more spread and give a different look," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "Maybe the bigs aren't working so you go small; maybe the smalls aren't working so you go big. Yeah, it gives you an extra weapon."

There are questions regarding how long the Rockets can thrive playing as small as they did in wins over Dallas and New Orleans in the past two games. Houston benefited from the Mavericks playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic last Friday and won despite finishing at a minus-15 rebounding deficit. Against Dallas, the Rockets didn't play anyone taller than 6-foot-6. ESPN reported that hadn't happened in the NBA since 1963.

The Rockets were even worse on the glass against the Pelicans, who posted a plus-20 advantage on the boards and snagged half of their misses on the offensive end in the first half. Houston fought harder and did a better job of limiting second-chance opportunities in the second half of their 117-109 win against the Pelicans, but the challenge will remain without Capela or a legitimate center capable of cleaning the glass should the Rockets not land one prior to the trade deadline.

"We're just doing what every team in the NBA will do when one man goes down," said Rockets forward Danuel House Jr., who posted two double-digit rebounding games over the past week with Capela sidelined. "We've just come together as a team and try to put the pieces together that that man usually brings. I just think guys overall are doing a great job of doing more and putting more energy and effort into a lot of things, and it's starting to show for us."

In the Hornets, Houston will face a reeling team that has dropped three consecutive games -- 11 of 12 overall -- and ranks among the bottom five teams in the league in rebounding rate. Charlotte managed a plus-9 rebounding margin against the Orlando Magic on Monday but surrendered 16-of-34 shooting from behind the 3-point line in its 112-100 home setback.

The Hornets have committed to a youth movement, and their current struggles are a byproduct of their approach. Still, there were positives to be gleaned, and they were noted.

"To win the paint (plus-12), I thought that was a positive," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "To win the board, most nights that's going to be a win for us. It came down to making shots. To lose the 3-point line by 21 (points), that's going to be tough for us to make up in other areas."

4th Quarter
CHA Hornets 18
HOU Rockets 23

Time Team Play Score
4:30 +2 James Harden made jump shot 106-115
4:42   Personal foul on Malik Monk  
4:42   HOU team rebound  
4:43   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
4:52   James Harden missed layup  
4:57   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
4:57   HOU team rebound  
4:57   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13 +1 Malik Monk made free throw 106-113
5:13   Violation  
5:13 +2 Malik Monk made layup 105-113
5:13 +2 Malik Monk made layup 105-113
5:13   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
5:18 +2 Danuel House Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Eric Gordon 103-113
5:26   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
5:29   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
5:30   Terry Rozier missed layup, blocked by Eric Gordon  
5:48 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 103-111
5:55   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
5:59   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Bad pass turnover on Cody Zeller, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
6:19 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 103-108
6:27   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
6:30   Terry Rozier missed fade-away jump shot  
6:48 +2 P.J. Tucker made driving layup, assist by Austin Rivers 103-105
7:01 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 103-103
7:01 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 102-103
7:01   Shooting foul on James Harden  
7:21 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 101-103
7:30   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:32   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00 +3 Thabo Sefolosha made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 101-101
8:13 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 101-98
8:29   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
8:32   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 98-98
8:57 +2 P.J. Tucker made floating jump shot, assist by James Harden 95-98
9:07   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
9:28   CHA team rebound  
9:28   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
9:47   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
9:48   Willy Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
10:03   CHA team rebound  
10:03   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13 +1 Dwayne Bacon made 2nd of 2 free throws 95-96
10:13 +1 Dwayne Bacon made 1st of 2 free throws 94-96
10:13   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
10:36 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made finger-roll layup, assist by P.J. Tucker 93-96
10:41   Lost ball turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Austin Rivers  
10:58 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup 93-94
11:11 +2 Malik Monk made driving layup, assist by Willy Hernangomez 93-92
11:28   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
11:30   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 91-92

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 25
HOU Rockets 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made dunk 88-92
0:03   Offensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:05   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26 +2 Miles Bridges made finger-roll layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 88-90
0:30   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
0:33   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
0:45   Malik Monk missed turnaround jump shot  
0:55 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 86-90
1:06   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
1:06   Willy Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   CHA team rebound  
1:26   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48 +2 Malik Monk made turnaround jump shot 86-87
2:03 +2 Austin Rivers made finger-roll layup 84-87
2:09   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
2:21   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
2:33   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thabo Sefolosha 84-85
3:07   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
3:09   Malik Monk missed jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
3:35   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54 +2 P.J. Washington made dunk 84-82
3:55   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
3:58   P.J. Washington missed layup  
4:22 +1 James Harden made free throw 82-82
4:22   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
4:22 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 82-81
4:43 +2 Miles Bridges made layup, assist by P.J. Washington 82-79
5:00 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 80-79
5:25 +1 Terry Rozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-76
5:25 +1 Terry Rozier made 1st of 2 free throws 79-76
5:25   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
5:30   James Harden missed driving layup  
5:42   Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
5:44   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
5:46   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk 78-76
6:10   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
6:11   Miles Bridges missed floating jump shot  
6:28 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 76-76
6:36   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
6:38   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup, assist by Danuel House Jr. 76-73
7:02   Offensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
7:04   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11 +2 Cody Martin made layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 76-71
7:29 +2 Eric Gordon made finger-roll layup, assist by James Harden 74-71
7:43   Personal foul on Cody Martin  
7:45   Bad pass turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:07   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18 +2 P.J. Washington made hook shot 74-69
8:34   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:36   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:36 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 72-69
8:36   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
8:49 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 72-68
9:07   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
9:07   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25 +2 P.J. Washington made finger-roll layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 69-68
9:34 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup 67-68
9:40   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:44   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   CHA team rebound  
10:01   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
10:24   Personal foul on Eric Gordon  
10:32 +1 Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-66
10:32   HOU team rebound  
10:32   Eric Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:32   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
10:41 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-65
10:41   CHA team rebound  
10:41   Miles Bridges missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:41   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:54   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06 +3 Cody Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 66-65
11:20   Personal foul on James Harden  
11:44 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 63-65

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 29
HOU Rockets 40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
0:11   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
0:28   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:38   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50 +3 Cody Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 63-62
1:00   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
1:02   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08 +2 Cody Martin made dunk 60-62
1:08   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
1:13   Miles Bridges missed reverse layup  
1:23   Personal foul on Eric Gordon  
1:35 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 58-62
1:44   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:46   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59 +2 Danuel House Jr. made layup, assist by James Harden 58-59
2:04   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
2:06   Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot  
2:30 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 58-57
2:42   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
2:42   Malik Monk missed free throw  
2:42   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
2:42 +2 Malik Monk made hook shot, assist by P.J. Washington 58-55
2:45   Violation  
2:45 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup 56-55
2:53 +2 Malik Monk made layup 56-53
2:56   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
2:57   James Harden missed dunk  
3:02   Turnover on Willy Hernangomez  
3:02   Offensive foul on Willy Hernangomez  
3:23 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 54-53
3:23 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 54-52
3:23 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 54-51
3:23   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
3:26   Bad pass turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:31   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 54-50
4:06 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-50
4:06 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 51-49
4:06   Shooting foul on Willy Hernangomez  
4:14 +2 Miles Bridges made hook shot, assist by Terry Rozier 51-48
4:33   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
4:35   Eric Gordon missed layup  
4:40   Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by James Harden  
4:58 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 49-48
4:40   Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by James Harden  
5:09   HOU team rebound  
5:09   Eric Gordon missed layup, blocked by Malik Monk  
5:14 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk 49-45
5:16   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
5:18   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 47-45
5:32 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 47-44
5:32 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 47-43
5:32   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
5:41   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
5:43   Cody Martin missed driving layup  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
5:51   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Miles Bridges  
6:01   Out of bounds turnover on Cody Martin  
6:15 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben McLemore 47-42
6:31 +1 Terry Rozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-39
6:31 +1 Terry Rozier made 1st of 2 free throws 46-39
6:31   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
6:43 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben McLemore 45-39
7:00   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
7:02   P.J. Washington missed jump shot, blocked by James Harden  
7:12   Turnover on P.J. Tucker  
7:12   Offensive foul on P.J. Tucker  
7:13   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
7:15   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35 +2 Cody Martin made reverse layup, assist by Terry Rozier 45-36
7:46   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:47   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00 +2 Terry Rozier made layup, assist by P.J. Washington 43-36
8:16 +1 James Harden made free throw 41-36
8:16   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
8:16 +2 James Harden made driving layup 41-35
8:22   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
8:24   Cody Zeller missed hook shot  
8:38 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben McLemore 41-33
9:00 +2 P.J. Washington made hook shot, assist by Cody Zeller 41-30
9:18 +2 James Harden made driving layup 39-30
