POR
DEN

Nuggets latest to get shot at surging Lillard, Blazers

  • FLM
  • Feb 04, 2020

Damian Lillard cemented his place among the NBA elite when his long 3-pointer eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder in last year's playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazer's guard is now adding to that legacy with one of the most prolific scoring streaks in league history. He capped a six-game onslaught with a 51-point performance in a win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. He has three games of 50 points or more in his last six and is averaging 48.8 points and 10.2 assists per game in that stretch.

It's obvious Lillard will be the focus of the Denver Nuggets' defense when Portland is in town for a Northwest Division matchup on Tuesday night.

Lillard has had good games against the Nuggets but he is coming into the third meeting between the teams playing at another level. In five of the last six games he has scored 47 points or more, and the only game he didn't he notched his first career triple-double with 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

"I don't think we've ever seen anything like this," Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony told after Saturday's game. "We've seen great basketball, we've seen guys score the basketball in different fashions, but what he's doing, we haven't seen that in a long time. I'm just happy to be a part of it, be a fan of it."

Lillard started this scorching stretch with a career-high 61 points against Golden State on Jan. 20. He has also hit 49 of his 3-pointers in the six games, and he has helped Portland win four in a row to climb within four games of .500 with 32 games remaining.

He and his Portland teammates have yet to figure out how to beat Denver this season, however. The Nuggets have taken the first two games, including a win at the Moda Center in Portland on opening night. Tuesday will be the third of four between the teams and the last one in Denver.

The Nuggets come in limping after a disappointing overtime loss at Detroit after leading by 21 early in the first quarter on Sunday. Denver got guard Gary Harris back from personal leave but Jamal Murray (left ankle), Paul Millsap (left knee) and Mason Plumlee (right foot) have missed multiple games in a row.

Add to that the injury Michael Porter Jr. suffered in Milwaukee on Friday night and the Nuggets were digging deep into their bench -- and still nearly came away with their third straight win. Porter's status for Tuesday's game is not known.

Denver has gotten some big minutes from Malik Beasley, PJ Dozier and Juancho Hernangomez to help keep the team atop the Northwest Division.

"At the end of the day, we feel like we're one of the best teams in the league," Nuggets forward Will Barton said. "Top-tier teams don't make excuses, chasing what we're trying to chase. You always expect to win, in our mind, no matter what anyone else thinks."

Portland has gotten a combined three games out of centers Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins this season while Rodney Hood, who played well in the seven-game series win over Denver last spring, ruptured his left Achilles tendon in December.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 10
DEN Nuggets 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10 +2 Nikola Jokic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 38-64
0:33 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 38-62
0:38 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Jamal Murray 36-62
0:53 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 36-60
1:01   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:19   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-60
1:39 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 34-59
1:39   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
1:39   DEN team rebound  
1:41   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
1:50   Jerami Grant missed layup  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
1:56   Hassan Whiteside missed reverse layup  
2:20 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 34-58
2:25   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
2:28   Hassan Whiteside missed layup  
2:50 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk 34-55
2:57   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
2:59   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
3:06   POR team rebound  
3:06   Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
3:20 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 34-53
3:28   Jumpball  
3:32   DEN team rebound  
3:32   Gary Harris missed driving dunk, blocked by Gary Trent Jr.  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:45   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:00   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot  
4:21 +1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-51
4:21 +1 Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 34-50
4:21   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
4:31   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46 +2 Will Barton made reverse layup 34-49
4:57 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made driving layup, assist by Damian Lillard 34-47
5:03   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:07   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
5:16   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by Gary Trent Jr.  
5:18   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
5:34   DEN team rebound  
5:34   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made free throw 32-47
5:48   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
5:48 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 32-46
6:04   DEN team rebound  
6:04   Torrey Craig missed layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
6:11   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 32-44
6:30   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:33   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot, blocked by CJ McCollum  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:52   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:09   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
7:22 +2 Anfernee Simons made reverse layup 32-42
7:42   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
7:45   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54 +1 Torrey Craig made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-42
7:54   DEN team rebound  
7:54   Torrey Craig missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:54   Flagrant foul on CJ McCollum  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:59   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
8:22   Jerami Grant missed layup  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
8:27   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:32   CJ McCollum missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Torrey Craig  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
8:56   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
9:05   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:15   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36 +2 Torrey Craig made dunk 30-41
9:38   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:41   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:04   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
10:09   Juancho Hernangomez missed reverse layup  
10:22 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 30-39
10:22   Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
10:28   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
10:39   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
10:52   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:58   Carmelo Anthony missed layup  
11:17   Traveling violation turnover on Juancho Hernangomez  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
11:27   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
11:46 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Monte Morris 28-39

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 28
DEN Nuggets 37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +1 Malik Beasley made free throw 28-37
0:00   Shooting foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
0:00 +2 Malik Beasley made finger-roll layup 28-36
0:03 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-34
0:03   POR team rebound  
0:03   Gary Trent Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:03   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
0:03   POR team rebound  
0:03   Monte Morris missed finger-roll layup  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
0:29   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
0:33   Damian Lillard missed driving dunk, blocked by Jerami Grant  
0:45 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot 27-34
0:58 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 27-32
1:12 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-32
1:12 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 25-31
1:12   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
1:26 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-30
1:26 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
1:26   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
1:35   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:39   Torrey Craig missed driving layup  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:48   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot  
2:08 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot 23-30
2:13   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
2:15   Nassir Little missed layup  
2:23   Bad pass turnover on Juancho Hernangomez, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
2:33   Traveling violation turnover on Anfernee Simons  
2:53 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 23-27
3:03   Damian Lillard missed layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
3:08   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot  
3:20 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-24
3:20 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 23-23
3:20   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
3:37 +3 Nassir Little made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 23-22
3:53 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 20-22
4:15 +2 Damian Lillard made fade-away jump shot 20-19
4:27 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 18-19
4:39   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
4:45   Lost ball turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Jerami Grant  
5:03 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 18-17
5:12 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 18-14
5:18   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
5:21   Nikola Jokic missed floating jump shot  
5:35 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-14
5:35 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
5:35   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
5:43   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 14-14
6:16 +2 Jamal Murray made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 11-14
6:29 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard 11-12
6:42   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
6:44   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
7:10 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 9-12
7:20 +2 Will Barton made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 7-12
7:31 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
7:31 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 6-10
7:31   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
7:44 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 5-10
7:44   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:55 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup, assist by Will Barton 4-10
8:03   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:11   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 4-8
8:39 +1 Jamal Murray made free throw 4-5
8:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:52 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 4-4
8:52   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:56   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
9:12   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
9:26   Turnover on Trevor Ariza  
9:26   Offensive foul on Trevor Ariza  
9:38   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:51   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 2-4
9:55   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:56   Nikola Jokic missed dunk  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:59   Nikola Jokic missed finger-roll layup  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
10:17   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34 +2 Gary Harris made driving dunk, assist by Jamal Murray 2-2
10:54 +2 Hassan Whiteside made driving dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 2-0
11:05   Personal foul on Will Barton  
11:05   POR team rebound  
11:05   Will Barton missed dunk  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:07   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:20   Damian Lillard missed finger-roll layup  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:30   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
11:41   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
46.1 Field Goal % 51.4
46.2 Three Point % 51.3
88.9 Free Throw % 80.5
  POR team rebound 0:00
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 0:10
+ 2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 0:33
+ 2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Jamal Murray 0:38
+ 2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 0:53
  Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 1:16
  CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
+ 1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:39
+ 1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 1:39
Team Stats
Points 38 64
Field Goals 14-46 (30.4%) 23-48 (47.9%)
3-Pointers 2-16 (12.5%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 22 37
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 13 23
Team 5 6
Assists 5 14
Steals 2 1
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 3 6
Fouls 13 7
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
13 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
21 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 23-27 2810--38
home team logo Nuggets 34-16 3727--64
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 23-27 113.5 PPG 46 RPG 20.0 APG
home team logo Nuggets 34-16 109.8 PPG 44.9 RPG 26.3 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 29.8 PPG 4.4 RPG 7.9 APG 46.3 FG%
N. Jokic C 20.2 PPG 10.0 RPG 6.7 APG 51.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 13 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
N. Jokic C 21 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
30.4 FG% 47.9
12.5 3PT FG% 42.9
88.9 FT% 92.3
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
H. Whiteside
T. Ariza
C. McCollum
C. Anthony
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 13 1 4 5/16 0/3 3/3 0 18 0 0 0 1 0 -23 22
H. Whiteside 6 3 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 1 0 1 2 -19 10