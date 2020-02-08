|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Jalen Brunson missed driving layup
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
DAL team rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
P.J. Washington missed driving layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
CHA team rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Terry Rozier missed driving layup
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein
|
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
Willie Cauley-Stein made layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|
2-0
|
10:02
|
|
|
Cody Zeller missed driving layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Jalen Brunson missed jump shot, blocked by Terry Rozier
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Miles Bridges missed layup
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Miles Bridges made dunk
|
2-2
|
9:25
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|
5-2
|
9:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Washington
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Terry Rozier missed jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Cody Zeller missed dunk
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by P.J. Washington
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein
|
|
7:32
|
|
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-2
|
7:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Brunson
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Cody Zeller missed layup
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham missed jump shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson
|
|
6:04
|
|
+2
|
Dorian Finney-Smith made driving dunk
|
10-2
|
5:39
|
|
|
Terry Rozier missed driving layup
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seth Curry
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein
|
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Dorian Finney-Smith made layup, assist by Maxi Kleber
|
12-2
|
4:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Seth Curry
|
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Seth Curry made layup
|
14-2
|
4:26
|
|
|
Terry Rozier missed driving layup
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Willie Cauley-Stein made layup, assist by Jalen Brunson
|
16-2
|
4:01
|
|
|
Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Monk
|
|
3:48
|
|
+3
|
Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot
|
16-5
|
3:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on P.J. Washington
|
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Maxi Kleber made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-5
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Maxi Kleber made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-5
|
3:11
|
|
|
Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Seth Curry made jump shot, assist by Delon Wright
|
20-5
|
2:41
|
|
+3
|
Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham
|
20-8
|
2:19
|
|
|
Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Miles Bridges missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
CHA team rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
1:36
|
|
+3
|
Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Broekhoff
|
23-8
|
1:25
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Delon Wright missed driving layup
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Boban Marjanovic made dunk
|
25-8
|
1:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Caleb Martin
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Boban Marjanovic made free throw
|
26-8
|
0:57
|
|
+2
|
Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by Malik Monk
|
26-10
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Seth Curry made fade-away jump shot, assist by Courtney Lee
|
28-10
|
0:30
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff
|
|
0:13
|
|
+3
|
Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot
|
31-10
|
0:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Delon Wright
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|