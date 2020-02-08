DAL
CHA

No Text

Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets 116-100

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 116-100 victory over the Hornets on Saturday night.

Curry made his first 10 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers to help the Mavericks snap a two-game losing streak.

Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle sprain, while Porzingis rested a sore left knee.

Devonte Graham had 16 points and 10 assists for the struggling Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 14 games.

This one was never close.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 31-10 lead in the first quarter behind 12 points from Curry and led by as many as 31 in the second half.

Curry's older brother, Stephen, has had some big-time performances in Charlotte, where the boys grew up and went to high school. But this was the first big showing for the younger Curry in a homecoming game.

TIP INS

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. had 14 points. ... Bench outscored Charlotte's bench 54-27. ... Outrebounded the Hornets 46-39.

Hornets: Waived former No. 2 pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams earlier in the day. ... Malik Monk had two high-flying dunks for the Hornets. ... New Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady sat courtside. ... A fan from South Carolina named Lawrence Thomas made a halfcourt shot at the end of the third quarter to win $10,000, drawing applause and smiles from both teams.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Jazz on Monday night.

Hornets: Visit the Pistons on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 31
CHA Hornets 10

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:31   Jalen Brunson missed driving layup  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
11:17   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   DAL team rebound  
11:02   Out of bounds turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:44   P.J. Washington missed driving layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:44   CHA team rebound  
10:37   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:28 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 2-0
10:02   Cody Zeller missed driving layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:53   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot, blocked by Terry Rozier  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
9:46   Miles Bridges missed layup  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
9:44 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk 2-2
9:25 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 5-2
9:02   Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Washington  
8:48   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:35   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:30   Cody Zeller missed dunk  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
8:23   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:12   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
7:56   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by P.J. Washington  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:49   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
7:32 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 8-2
7:17   Personal foul on Jalen Brunson  
7:02   Cody Zeller missed layup  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:41   Maxi Kleber missed turnaround jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:35   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
6:21   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
6:04 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made driving dunk 10-2
5:39   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
5:21   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
5:11   Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
4:57 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made layup, assist by Maxi Kleber 12-2
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Seth Curry  
4:40 +2 Seth Curry made layup 14-2
4:26   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
4:18 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made layup, assist by Jalen Brunson 16-2
4:01   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Malik Monk  
3:48 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 16-5
3:24   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
3:24 +1 Maxi Kleber made 1st of 2 free throws 17-5
3:24 +1 Maxi Kleber made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-5
3:11   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
3:02 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 20-5
2:41 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 20-8
2:19   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
1:57   Miles Bridges missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
1:57   CHA team rebound  
1:55   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:36 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Broekhoff 23-8
1:25   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
1:15   Delon Wright missed driving layup  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
1:15 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 25-8
1:15   Shooting foul on Caleb Martin  
1:15 +1 Boban Marjanovic made free throw 26-8
0:57 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by Malik Monk 26-10
0:38 +2 Seth Curry made fade-away jump shot, assist by Courtney Lee 28-10
0:30   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
0:13 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 31-10
0:04   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
0:01   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 33
CHA Hornets 33

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
11:30 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Broekhoff 34-10
11:15 +2 Malik Monk made driving layup 34-12
11:06 +2 Delon Wright made driving dunk 36-12
10:47   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
10:41 +2 P.J. Washington made jump shot 36-14
10:31   Out of bounds turnover on Delon Wright  
10:10 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 36-17
9:58 +3 Ryan Broekhoff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 39-17
9:44 +2 Malik Monk made alley-oop shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 39-19
9:22 +2 Courtney Lee made jump shot 41-19
9:05 +2 P.J. Washington made reverse layup, assist by Malik Monk 41-21
8:56   Delon Wright missed layup  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
8:52 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 43-21
8:36 +2 Malik Monk made driving layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 43-23
8:15   Violation  
8:06   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
8:03   Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic  
7:53 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot 43-25
7:33   Boban Marjanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Cody Zeller  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:26   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Courtney Lee  
7:24   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
7:13 +3 Ryan Broekhoff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 46-25
6:56   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
6:50   P.J. Washington missed layup, blocked by Courtney Lee  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
6:36   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:19   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
6:12   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:05   Malik Monk missed driving layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
5:52   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
5:47 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Broekhoff 49-25
5:26   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
5:13 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made layup, assist by Seth Curry 51-25
5:13   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
5:13 +1 Willie Cauley-Stein made free throw 52-25
4:50 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 52-28
4:35   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
4:28 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup 52-30
4:11   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
4:11 +1 Maxi Kleber made 1st of 2 free throws 53-30
4:11 +1 Maxi Kleber made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-30
3:57 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot 54-32
3:38 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made reverse layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 56-32
3:17   Devonte' Graham missed fade-away jump shot  
3:12   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
3:12 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 56-34
2:50 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Jalen Brunson 58-34
2:28   Miles Bridges missed hook shot, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
2:27   Offensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
2:27 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 58-37
2:27   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
2:09 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 61-37
1:46 +2 Malik Monk made driving dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 61-39
1:27   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
1:27   DAL team rebound  
1:15   Dorian Finney-Smith missed jump shot  
1:13   CHA team rebound  
0:54 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot 61-41
0:36 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 64-41
0:32   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:32 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 64-42
0:32 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-43
0:12   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
0:00   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 30
CHA Hornets 22

Time Team Play Score
11:39   P.J. Washington missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
11:20 +2 Jalen Brunson made driving layup 66-43
11:10   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:50   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:44   Shooting foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:44 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 66-44
10:44   Cody Zeller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
10:36   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
10:32   Devonte' Graham missed driving layup  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
10:25 +2 Devonte' Graham made dunk 66-46
10:00   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:47   Cody Zeller missed layup  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:38   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
9:29 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 68-46
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:05 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk 70-46
8:54   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
8:40 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 73-46
8:20   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
8:20 +1 P.J. Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 73-47
8:20   P.J. Washington missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
8:03   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
7:50   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:39   Personal foul on Cody Zeller  
7:29   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
7:12   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:08   Out of bounds turnover on Cody Zeller  
6:59   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Cody Zeller  
6:58   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:58 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 73-48
6:58 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-49
6:38   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
6:27   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Terry Rozier  
6:25   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
6:19 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Martin 73-52
6:04   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
5:56   Caleb Martin missed layup  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
5:49 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 76-52
5:27   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
5:21   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   CHA team rebound  
5:21   Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
5:21 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 76-53
5:21