Struggling Lakers gear up for revamped Golden State

  • Feb 07, 2020

The struggling Los Angeles Lakers head north to face an opponent against which they've had only limited success in recent years when they take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

The Lakers make the one-day trip in the wake of a 121-111 home loss to Houston on Thursday night, capping a disappointing day in which the team stood pat at the trade deadline while many of their closest challengers in the Western Conference -- including the rival Clippers -- added reinforcements.

The Rockets were one of those teams, and they showed off their new look when former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington contributed two important 3-pointers and a late block to a 14-point, eight-rebound Houston debut in the win in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, a Lakers team that reportedly had been seeking increased depth in the trade market got just 27 points from five reserves, ruining another productive night from Anthony Davis (32 points, 13 rebounds) and LeBron James (18 points, 15 assists, nine rebounds).

The defeat was the Lakers' third in their last five games.

In the end, the loss to Houston was remembered as one attended by "retired" guard Darren Collison, who is believed to be ready to make a comeback. He was invited by Lakers executive Jeanie Buss to sit courtside, where ESPN caught up with him.

"Just watching the game, ain't nothing to it," Collison insisted. "Got the best seats in the house."

The Lakers might have the same look, but it was good enough to thump the Warriors 120-94 in a November meeting in L.A. James had 23 points and 12 assists in the cakewalk, while Davis' services weren't even required.

The win was just the Lakers' sixth in the last eight seasons against the Warriors, who have won the last seven series to the tune of 19-5.

The Warriors-hosted games in that run took place in Oakland. The Lakers will be making their regular-season debut at the new Chase Center in San Francisco this time around.

The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Lakers reserve Quinn Cook, who played two seasons for the Warriors and was part of their 2018 championship team. He left Golden State for the Lakers as a free agent last summer.

Cook (10 points) and another former Warriors champion, JaVale McGee (18 points, 17 rebounds), combined for 28 points in the earlier Lakers home win.

While the Lakers get a look at a new arena, Warriors fans will get a look at a reshaped roster, one from which D'Angelo Russell, Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman were all dealt at the trade deadline.

Other than a handful of draft picks, the only player Golden State acquired in the deals was Andrew Wiggins, a 22.4 points-per-game scorer who immediately becomes the Warriors' most potent offensive force with stars Stephen Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (knee) still sidelined.

"Wiggins is an electric athlete," Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed Friday. "He's been in a tough spot and people have talked about him underachieving the last few years, so let's see what we can do and let's see what he can do next to a group of players who have been wildly successful."

The Warriors will be playing at home for the first time since an encouraging 2-3 trip. They have, however, lost seven of their last eight home games, including a pair to Utah and Indiana on their most recent homestand by a total of 44 points.

3rd Quarter
LAL Lakers 11
GS Warriors 0

Time Team Play Score
9:48 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 77-59
9:50 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 74-59
9:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
10:05   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:15   LeBron James missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:33   Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot 73-59
10:47   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
10:50   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Ky Bowman, stolen by JaVale McGee  
11:15 +2 LeBron James made jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 70-59
11:30   Out of bounds turnover on Damion Lee  
11:47 +2 Avery Bradley made driving layup, assist by LeBron James 68-59

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 33
GS Warriors 34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
0:01   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:15 +1 Marquese Chriss made free throw 66-59
0:15   Shooting foul on Danny Green  
0:15 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by Zach Norvell 66-58
0:19   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Marquese Chriss  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:33   Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:33   GS team rebound  
0:33   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:33   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
0:39 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-56
0:39   LAL team rebound  
0:39   Anthony Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:39   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
0:39   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:41   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
0:53 +1 Andrew Wiggins made free throw 65-56
0:53   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
0:53 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup 65-55
0:57   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
0:59 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 65-53
1:21 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-51
1:21 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 64-51
1:21   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
1:37 +3 Marquese Chriss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 63-51
1:54   Violation  
1:54 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by LeBron James 63-48
2:04   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:07   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25 +2 Danny Green made driving layup, assist by Kyle Kuzma 61-48
2:42 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 59-48
2:45   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
2:48   Anthony Davis missed layup  
3:01 +1 Ky Bowman made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-46
3:01 +1 Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws 59-45
3:01   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
3:08 +1 Dwight Howard made free throw 59-44
3:08   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
3:08 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 58-44
3:08   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
3:10   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup, assist by Ky Bowman 56-44
3:33   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
3:34 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 56-42
3:51 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 53-42
4:02 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-40
4:02 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 52-40
4:02   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
4:10 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot 51-40
4:20   Personal foul on Danny Green  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:29   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:29 +1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 51-38
4:29   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
4:38   Ky Bowman missed fade-away jump shot  
4:47   Personal foul on Troy Daniels  
5:08 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 50-38
5:37 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alen Smailagic 47-38
5:45 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 47-35
5:59 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving dunk 45-35
6:11   Offensive goaltending turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
6:15   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Alex Caruso  
6:29 +2 Dwight Howard made hook shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 45-33
6:31   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
6:34   Alen Smailagic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
6:41   Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
6:57   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
7:04   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Zach Norvell  
7:07   Lost ball turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
7:18 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-33
7:18 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 42-33
7:18   Shooting foul on Zach Norvell  
7:29 +3 Zach Norvell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 41-33
7:37   Personal foul on Troy Daniels  
7:47 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-30
7:47 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 40-30
7:47   Shooting foul on Kevon Looney  
8:12 +3 Zach Norvell made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 39-30
8:26 +3 Troy Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 39-27
8:28   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
8:30   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Turnover on Dwight Howard  
8:45   Offensive foul on Dwight Howard  
8:55   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Poole  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Zach Norvell  
9:14   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
9:16   LAL team rebound  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:17   Dwight Howard missed dunk  
9:18   Dwight Howard missed dunk  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:19   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:29   Zach Norvell missed turnaround jump shot  
9:38   Out of bounds turnover on Rajon Rondo  
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Zach Norvell, stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
9:50   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 36-27
10:10   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:13   Marquese Chriss missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Zach Norvell  
10:36   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:36   LAL team rebound  
10:36   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:36   Shooting foul on Alen Smailagic  
10:42   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:45   Alen Smailagic missed jump shot  
10:57 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-27
10:57   LAL team rebound  
10:57   Shooting foul on Kevon Looney  
11:23 +2 Alen Smailagic made driving dunk 33-27
11:42   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
11:48   Troy Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 33
GS Warriors 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot 33-25
0:15   LAL team rebound  
0:15   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed reverse layup  
0:22   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Jeremy Pargo  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:47   Kevon Looney missed hook shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
1:13   Anthony Davis missed free throw  
1:13   Shooting foul on Kevon Looney  
1:13 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 30-25
1:19   Personal foul on Kevon Looney  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
1:25   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 28-25
1:42   LAL team rebound  
1:43   Kyle Kuzma missed dunk, blocked by Alen Smailagic  
1:52 +1 Alen Smailagic made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
1:52 +1 Alen Smailagic made 1st of 2 free throws 25-24
1:52   Shooting foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Alen Smailagic  
2:04   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23 +2 Jeremy Pargo made driving layup 25-23
2:33 +2 Rajon Rondo made finger-roll layup 25-21
2:43   Offensive goaltending turnover on Kevon Looney  
2:58 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 23-21
3:08 +3 Juan Toscano-Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 21-21
3:31 +1 Avery Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-18
3:31 +1 Avery Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 20-18
3:31   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
3:52 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 19-18
3:55   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:00   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
4:14 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 19-15
4:32   Violation  
4:32 +2 LeBron James made hook shot 19-12
4:47   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
4:51   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05 +2 LeBron James made hook shot 17-12
5:19 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 15-12
5:30   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Damion Lee  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:39   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
6:00 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 15-10
6:16 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Damion Lee 12-10
6:22   GS team rebound  
6:25   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
6:30   Ky Bowman missed floating jump shot  
6:50 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 12-8
7:00   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
7:04   Andrew Wiggins missed layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
7:09   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Eric Paschall  
7:17   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:19   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 9-8
7:42   Turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
7:42   Offensive foul on Andrew Wiggins  
7:49   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
7:55 +2 Damion Lee made dunk 6-8
7:55   Offensive rebound by Damion Lee  
8:03   Eric Paschall missed layup  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
8:11   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:31   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:40   Anthony Davis missed free throw  
8:40   Shooting foul on Ky Bowman  
8:40 +2 Anthony Davis made layup, assist by LeBron James 6-6
8:41   Bad pass turnover on Ky Bowman, stolen by Anthony Davis  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
8:46   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Bad pass turnover on Danny Green, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
8:55   LAL team rebound  
8:56   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup  
9:14 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 4-6
9:23   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:26   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
9:37 +2 JaVale McGee made layup, assist by Avery Bradley 2-6
9:40   LAL team rebound  
9:41   Danny Green missed jump shot  
10:02 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 0-6
10:13   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:17   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
10:25   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:34   Anthony Davis missed layup  
10:54 +2 Marquese Chriss made jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 0-4
11:02   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
11:02   GS team rebound  
11:02   Ky Bowman missed floating jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
11:21   LeBron James missed fade-away jump shot  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
11:33   Avery Bradley missed reverse layup, blocked by Ky Bowman  
11:44 +2