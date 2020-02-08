MEM
The Washington Wizards will try to build on a last-second victory while the visiting Memphis Grizzlies look to bounce back from a tough loss when the two teams meet on Sunday night.

Washington is coming off of a 119-118 victory over Dallas Friday night, a game in which Bradley Beal made a tough layup with 0.2 seconds left for the win.

"Coach (Scott Brooks) drew up a great play," Beal said on the team's site. "He wanted me to get a full head of steam downhill. I'm just happy my teammates trusted me and coach trusted me to pull us out with this win."

Beal finished with a game-high 29 points as the Wizards continued playing well at home. Washington has won seven of its last nine home games.

The Wizards made a few moves at the trading deadline, bringing in Shabazz Napier and Jerome Robinson. Napier played with Washington for the first time on Friday and scored 14 points, thanks mainly to four 3-pointers.

Robinson did not play in this game but is expected to go against Memphis.

Napier gave Washington plenty of help off the bench, as did Davis Bertans. Bertans scored 20 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter and went 5-for-9 on 3-pointers.

Washington now has won three of its last four games and has been playing well on offense throughout much of the season despite missing five-time All-Star John Wall.

The Wizards' biggest weakness is their defense, something they've not been able to improve much as they've consistently ranked at or near the bottom of the NBA.

Memphis is trying to rebound after the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Grizzlies a 119-107 road loss Friday night.

The Sixers now are 23-2 at home this season, so Memphis couldn't do much there as Philadelphia found plenty of offense. For the Grizzlies, Jonas Valanciunas finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Rookie Ja Morant added a team-best 15 points to go along with six assists and three rebounds.

Tyus Jones came off the bench for 13 points and seven assists while Brandon Clarke had 11 points and five rebounds.

"(We've got to) just be the same team, even better," Valanciunas told the team's web site. "We have such a young group in the locker room, so we're improving every day. It's been a process for us, but we just got to get it on."

There's still plenty of time left in the regular season for the Grizzlies, who are clinging to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Memphis made some deadline moves of its own, acquiring Justise Winslow, Gorgui Dieng and Dion Waiters plus Jordan Bell. None of them played in Friday's loss, and Waiters has been battling injury problems as well as multiple suspensions this season.

The Daily Memphian previously reported that there's a "decent chance" Dieng and Bell might play versus the Wizards.

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 22
WAS Wizards 22

Time Team Play Score
2:39 +1 Moe Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-77
2:39   WAS team rebound  
2:39   Moe Wagner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:39   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
2:39   WAS team rebound  
2:40   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
2:52   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02 +1 Bradley Beal made 3rd of 3 free throws 69-76
3:02   WAS team rebound  
3:02   Bradley Beal missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
3:02 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 3 free throws 69-75
3:02   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
3:07   Turnover on Brandon Clarke  
3:07   Offensive foul on Brandon Clarke  
3:12 +2 Bradley Beal made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 69-74
3:22 +2 Ja Morant made layup 69-72
3:30 +2 Davis Bertans made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 67-72
3:39   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
3:43   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:54   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-70
4:12   MEM team rebound  
4:12   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
4:27 +2 Moe Wagner made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 66-70
4:41 +2 De'Anthony Melton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 66-68
4:46   Bad pass turnover on Troy Brown Jr., stolen by Ja Morant  
4:56 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made layup, assist by Ja Morant 64-68
5:09 +2 Bradley Beal made finger-roll layup 62-68
5:22 +1 Kyle Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-66
5:22 +1 Kyle Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 61-66
5:22   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
5:22   MEM team rebound  
5:24   Isaac Bonga missed jump shot  
5:49 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 60-66
6:04   Violation  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:08   Ish Smith missed hook shot  
6:21 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 58-66
6:38   Out of bounds turnover on Ish Smith  
6:38   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
6:52   Ja Morant missed hook shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:05   Ian Mahinmi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:05 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws 56-66
7:05   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
7:23 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 56-65
7:33 +1 Isaac Bonga made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-65
7:33 +1 Isaac Bonga made 1st of 2 free throws 53-64
7:33   Shooting foul on Kyle Anderson  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
7:34   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
7:52   Out of bounds turnover on Dillon Brooks  
7:59   MEM team rebound  
7:59   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot, blocked by Ian Mahinmi  
8:11 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk 53-63
8:10   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
8:10   Ish Smith missed reverse layup  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
8:16   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Bradley Beal  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
8:24   Ian Mahinmi missed layup  
8:37 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-61
8:37   MEM team rebound  
8:37   Dillon Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:37   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
8:52 +2 Ish Smith made layup 52-61
8:56   Bad pass turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Ish Smith  
8:57   Personal foul on Ish Smith  
9:04 +1 Isaac Bonga made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-59
9:04 +1 Isaac Bonga made 1st of 2 free throws 52-58
9:04   Shooting foul on Kyle Anderson  
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:27   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
9:48   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:58   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
10:10 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 52-57
10:16   Personal foul on Bradley Beal  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:25   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
10:45 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot 50-57
10:54 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-57
10:54 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 48-56
10:54   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
11:05 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-55
11:05   MEM team rebound  
11:05   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:05   Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
11:10   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
11:23   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
11:23   WAS team rebound  
11:23   Rui Hachimura missed dunk  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
11:23   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
11:36   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
11:47   Ian Mahinmi missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 29
WAS Wizards 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
0:03   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk, assist by Isaac Bonga 47-55
0:25   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
0:29   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
0:38   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:49 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 47-53
0:58   MEM team rebound  
0:58   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
0:58   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:01   Brandon Clarke missed jump shot  
1:17   MEM team rebound  
1:18   Ian Mahinmi missed finger-roll layup  
1:22   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Bradley Beal  
1:39 +2 Bradley Beal made running Jump Shot 44-53
1:59   Turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
1:59   Offensive foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:09   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
2:09   MEM team rebound  
2:13   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
2:29   WAS team rebound  
2:29   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
2:34   Tyus Jones missed hook shot, blocked by Ian Mahinmi  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:50   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
3:07   Out of bounds turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
3:21 +2 Bradley Beal made finger-roll layup, assist by Ish Smith 44-51
3:31 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyus Jones 44-49
3:49 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
3:49   WAS team rebound  
3:49   Shooting foul on Kyle Anderson  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
4:05   Brandon Clarke missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:05   MEM team rebound  
4:05   Brandon Clarke missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:05   Shooting foul on Ish Smith  
4:29 +2 Rui Hachimura made finger-roll layup, assist by Ish Smith 42-48
4:33   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:35   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
4:47 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 42-46
4:58   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
5:00   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:05   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
5:18 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made dunk 42-43
5:19   Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
5:20   Troy Brown Jr. missed finger-roll layup  
5:28 +2 Kyle Anderson made layup, assist by Ja Morant 42-41
5:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:38   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
5:48   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 40-41
6:18   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:21   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
6:31   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
6:39 +2 Dillon Brooks made dunk, assist by Kyle Anderson 40-38
6:43   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
6:51 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 38-38
7:10 +2 Moe Wagner made driving layup, assist by Davis Bertans 36-38
7:18   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
7:22   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:33   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 36-36
8:06 +2 Davis Bertans made dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 34-36
8:17 +2 Kyle Anderson made running Jump Shot 34-34
8:29 +2 Moe Wagner made driving layup, assist by Jerome Robinson 32-34
8:45 +2 Kyle Anderson made dunk 32-32
8:45   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:47   Kyle Anderson missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:59   Moe Wagner missed hook shot, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:11 +2 Kyle Anderson made finger-roll layup, assist by Ja Morant 30-32
9:15   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
9:19   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Personal foul on Yuta Watanabe  
9:35 +1 Ja Morant made free throw 28-32
9:35   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
9:35 +2 Ja Morant made running Jump Shot 27-32
9:51   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
9:53   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
10:04   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18 +2 Moe Wagner made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 25-32
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Davis Bertans  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
10:31   Moe Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot 25-30
10:50   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
10:50   MEM team rebound  
10:50   Josh Jackson missed dunk  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
10:52   Yuta Watanabe missed finger-roll layup  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Yuta Watanabe  
10:57   Troy Brown Jr. missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ja Morant  
11:09 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 22-30
11:18   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
11:21   Davis Bertans missed jump shot  
11:36 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 20-30
11:47   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:51   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 18