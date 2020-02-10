MIA
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr just wants Andrew Wiggins to fit in.

Wiggins will suit up for the second time for Golden State when the Warriors host the suddenly struggling Miami Heat on Monday night in San Francisco.

Wiggins was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves before Thursday's trading deadline, and he scored 24 points in a 125-120 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Wiggins, who will turn 25 on Feb. 23, spent 5 1/2 seasons with Minnesota but never lived up to the billing as a No. 1 overall pick. He was selected first by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 and later was traded to the Timberwolves as part of the package to acquire Kevin Love.

With point guard Stephen Curry (hand) and shooting guard Klay Thompson (knee) sidelined by injuries, the Warriors have the worst record in the league at 12-41 and aren't in the playoff race, so Kerr is more interested in taking pressure off Wiggins. His only expectation for the forward is for him to sprint hard on both ends of the floor.

"Minnesota needed him to be a star, and we're not asking him to be a star," Kerr told reporters. "We're asking him to play a role on a team that already has some star players."

The Warriors needed an upgrade at small forward after losing Kevin Durant in free agency after last season.

"It's a huge addition for us to add Andrew on the wing," Kerr said. "It's a position we had to fill, and we feel good about it."

Wiggins averaged a career-high 23.6 points during the 2016-17 season, but his averages slipped to 17.7 and 18.1 the following two seasons. He averaged 22.4 points in 42 games for Minnesota this season, but the team's losing culture was affecting him, so he said he welcomes the opportunity to join a Golden State squad that has won three of the past five NBA titles.

"We lost a lot in Minnesota," Wiggins said. "So coming here, being part of a winning culture, it's different. Losing's never fun. Being here, you can tell by everyone's attitude, approach, everything -- they're winners. That's something I've wanted to be."

Miami (34-18) is dealing with losing as it arrives in San Francisco with a season-worst three-game slide.

Even new Heat additions Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder, both acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies last week, couldn't deliver a win in their team debuts on Sunday when Miami fell 115-109 to host Portland.

"Incorporating Andre and Jae was a big plus for us," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said after Sunday's loss. "They're veteran players, so they pick up things very quickly. It felt like they have been with us for a while.

"Andre does so many small things. The majority of them probably don't even show up (in the box score). His IQ level is so high."

Iguodala, 36, certainly will receive a nice ovation when he enters the game Monday against the Warriors after helping the organization win three championships. He was MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals.

"I've played a lot of basketball games in my career, so the emotional highs and lows, I don't have anymore," Iguodala said about returning to play against Golden State. "For this team, more importantly, we want to win. This road trip is tough with a lot of guys down. We've got new bodies, and us getting a win is more important than how I feel."

Iguodala had two points and six rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench vs. the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler (shoulder injury) will sit out his third straight game, while rookie reserve guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is expected to miss his fourth.

Backup point guard Goran Dragic was the most productive player against Portland with 27 points and seven assists. Crowder contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

No Text

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 35
GS Warriors 20

Time Team Play Score
2:13   Full timeout called  
2:13   MIA team rebound  
2:16   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27 +2 Jordan Poole made layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 59-40
2:34 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 59-38
2:51 +1 Damion Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-38
2:51 +1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 57-37
2:51   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
3:03 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 57-36
3:14 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Draymond Green 55-36
3:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
3:25   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
3:39   Lost ball turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
3:51   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Violation  
4:15 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 55-34
4:15   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:19   Draymond Green missed driving layup  
4:32 +1 Andrew Wiggins made free throw 55-32
4:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
4:42   Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
4:53   Andrew Wiggins missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Butler  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
5:04   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:04 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 55-31
5:04   Personal foul on Ky Bowman  
5:12   Lost ball turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Jae Crowder  
5:25 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-31
5:25 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 53-31
5:25   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:38   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 52-31
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
6:13 +2 Jimmy Butler made running Jump Shot, assist by Goran Dragic 49-31
6:16   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
6:18   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33 +2 Ky Bowman made layup, assist by Draymond Green 47-31
6:47 +2 Jae Crowder made floating jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 47-29
6:56   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:06   GS team rebound  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
7:10   Jae Crowder missed jump shot  
7:20 +1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-29
7:20 +1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 45-28
7:20   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
7:37 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 45-27
7:47   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
7:49   Kevon Looney missed jump shot  
8:05   Traveling violation turnover on Goran Dragic  
8:11   Lost ball turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson, stolen by Jae Crowder  
8:26 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 42-27
8:31   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
8:36   Zach Norvell missed hook shot  
8:51 +2 Goran Dragic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 39-27
9:01   Out of bounds turnover on Zach Norvell  
9:12 +2 Kelly Olynyk made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 37-27
9:20   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
9:24   Zach Norvell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 35-27
9:56   Personal foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
10:02   Jeremy Pargo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 32-27
10:34 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-27
10:34 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
10:34   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Eric Paschall  
10:49 +1 Jordan Poole made free throw 29-25
10:49   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
10:49 +2 Jordan Poole made driving layup, assist by Jeremy Pargo 29-24
10:57   GS team rebound  
10:59   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Lost ball turnover on Alen Smailagic, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
11:20 +1 Jae Crowder made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-22
11:20 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-22
11:20 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 3 free throws 27-22
11:20   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
11:30 +1 Alen Smailagic made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-22
11:30 +1 Alen Smailagic made 1st of 2 free throws 26-21
11:30   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Alen Smailagic  
11:31   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
11:45 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
11:45 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws 25-20
11:45   Shooting foul on Jeremy Pargo  

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 24
GS Warriors 20

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:02   Alen Smailagic missed layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:20 +1 Goran Dragic made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-20
0:20   MIA team rebound  
0:20   Goran Dragic missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
0:20 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 3 free throws 23-20
0:20   Personal foul on Jordan Poole  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:36   Jeremy Pargo missed floating jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:48   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:59   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12 +2 Goran Dragic made reverse layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 22-20
1:23 +2 Jeremy Pargo made jump shot 20-20
1:29   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
1:33   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54 +2 Jeremy Pargo made jump shot 20-18
2:10   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
2:14   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Personal foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:38   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:43   Jeremy Pargo missed jump shot  
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:15   Personal foul on Jordan Poole  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
3:29   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Kevon Looney  
3:45 +1 Jordan Poole made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-16
3:45 +1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 3 free throws 20-15
3:45 +1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 3 free throws 20-14
3:45   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
4:00   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
4:17 +3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremy Pargo 20-13
4:37 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup 20-10
4:41   Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Pargo, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
4:49   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Jones Jr., stolen by Draymond Green  
5:07 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot 18-10
5:16   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
5:31 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 18-8
5:40   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:44   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
5:51   Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot  
6:02   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
6:10   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 16-8
6:37 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-8
6:37 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 13-7
6:37   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:39   Marquese Chriss missed jump shot  
6:49   Violation  
6:59 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 13-6
7:17 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 11-6
7:28 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 11-3
7:33   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:40   Damion Lee missed fade-away jump shot  
7:50 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 9-3
8:00   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
8:02   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:11   Kendrick Nunn missed layup, blocked by Draymond Green  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:34   Marquese Chriss missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:34 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 7-3
8:34   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
8:43   Bam Adebayo missed layup  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:49   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:06   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Jimmy Butler 7-2
9:39   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:41   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:59 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 5-2
10:07   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
10:08   Draymond Green missed layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:17   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:29   Marquese Chriss missed jump shot  
10:47   GS team rebound  
10:49   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
10:51   MIA team rebound  
10:52   Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:03   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 3-2
11:46 +2 Marquese Chriss made hook shot, assist by Draymond Green 0-2
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
B. Adebayo
13 PF
A. Wiggins
22 SG
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
22.5 Pts. Per Game 22.5
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
58.3 Field Goal % 44.6
58.1 Three Point % 44.6
68.7 Free Throw % 71.4
  Full timeout called 2:13
  MIA team rebound 2:13
  Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:16
+ 2 Jordan Poole made layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 2:27
+ 2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 2:34
+ 1 Damion Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:51
+ 1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 2:51
  Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr. 2:51
+ 2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 3:03
+ 2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Draymond Green 3:14
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole 3:21
Team Stats
Points 59 40
Field Goals 21-40 (52.5%) 11-36 (30.6%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 2-14 (14.3%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 16-17 (94.1%)
Total Rebounds 28 19
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 22 13
Team 3 3
Assists 17 7
Steals 6 4
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 10 10
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
J. Butler SF 22
11 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
J. Poole SG 3
12 PTS, 2 REB
1234T
away team logo Heat 34-18 2435--59
home team logo Warriors 12-41 2020--40
Chase Center San Francisco, California
Chase Center San Francisco, California
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 34-18 111.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Warriors 12-41 106.4 PPG 43.2 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
J. Crowder SF PPG RPG APG FG%
J. Poole SG 7.7 PPG 1.9 RPG 2.0 APG 29.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Crowder SF 16 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
J. Poole SG 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
52.5 FG% 30.6
43.8 3PT FG% 14.3
83.3 FT% 94.1
Heat
Starters
J. Butler
D. Robinson
D. Jones Jr.
B. Adebayo
K. Nunn
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Butler 11 7 5 5/8 0/0 1/2 0 13 3 2 1 0 7 +7 32
D. Robinson 9 0 1 3/5 3/5 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 0 +25 11
D. Jones Jr. 6 1 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 11 0 1 1 0 1 +5 7
B. Adebayo 6 6 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 2 4 0 16
K. Nunn 0 2 2 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 2 +2 6
On Bench
J. Crowder
G. Dragic
K. Olynyk
A. Iguodala
M. Leonard
S. Hill
G. Vincent
K. Alexander
K. Okpala
T. Herro
C. Silva
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crowder 16 4 0 4/6 3/4 5/5 0 13 2 0 0 1 3 +12 22
G. Dragic 6 0 2 2/4 0/2 2/3 1 12 0 0 2 0 0 +13 8
K. Olynyk 5 5 5 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 9 1 0 1 0 5 +19 20
A. Iguodala 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 +12 0
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Vincent - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Herro - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 25 17 21/40 7/16 10/12 10 104 6 3 5 3 22 +95 122
Warriors
Starters
J. Poole
M. Chriss
D. Lee
D. Green
A. Wiggins
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Poole 12 2 0 3/6 0/1 6/6 2 11 0 0 0 0 2 -4 14
M. Chriss 7 4 0 2/4 0/0 3/4 2 9 0 0 1 2 2 -6 10
D. Lee 5 1 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 1 -8 6
D. Green 3 1 3 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 13 1 1 1 0 1 -11 11
A. Wiggins 3 2 1 1/5 0/3 1/1 0 13 0 0 1 0 2 -7 6
On Bench
J. Pargo
E. Paschall
A. Smailagic
K. Looney
Z. Norvell
J. Toscano-Anderson
K. Thompson
S. Curry
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Pargo 4 0 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0 +5 7
E. Paschall 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 8 1 0 0 0 0 -8 3
A. Smailagic 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 1 1 0 -6 2
K. Looney 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 1 -7 2
Z. Norvell 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 -16 -1
J. Toscano-Anderson 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 1 0 3 -12 3
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 16 7 11/36 2/14 16/17 10 94 4 1 7 3 13 -80 63
