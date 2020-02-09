PHO
LAL

Lakers seek strong finish to season's first half vs. Suns

  • FLM
  • Feb 09, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel says getting to the All-Star break on a high note is an obvious challenge. The Lakers will attempt to answer one of those tests before the recess Monday when they host the Phoenix Suns.

With All-Star weekend approaching, Vogel says it's a trial for some players to stay focused knowing that some time off is upon them.

"This whole stretch, from New Year's to All-Star break, is kind of the dog days of the NBA season, and you have to fight the monotony on a daily basis," Vogel told the media after Saturday's 125-120 win over the Golden State Warriors. "But we've got two big games coming up. We've got to lock in and try to get Ws."

The Lakers prevailed over the Warriors despite committing 24 turnovers. They also almost blew a 21-point lead late in the contest before closing out the decision. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds to help overcome the miscues, while LeBron James finished with 22 points, 11 assists and eight boards. James committed a game-high seven turnovers.

The Lakers, who had seven players score in double figures, also got a boost from guard Avery Bradley, who contributed 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-7 3-pointers.

"Not our best win, not a pretty win but it's a win and we did enough down the stretch to secure the victory," Vogel said. "You hope you play a little better, a little less sloppy... but at least we were able to get the W."

The Suns have dropped five of their last six.

The latest setback occurred Saturday, when they lost 117-108 to the visiting Denver Nuggets. Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 28 points and 19 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. Devin Booker finished with 21 points and nine assists and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 points and six boards.

The Suns were playing the second of back-to-back games. On Friday, they crushed the Houston Rockets, 127-91, behind a career-high 39 points from Oubre.

The stellar outing coincided with the passing of the NBA trade deadline. Oubre had been rumored to be on the move but he denied it had anything to do with his motivation against the Rockets.

"Just another game for me. Got to go out there and do my job," said Oubre, who connected on 7 of 9 3-pointers and 14 of 19 shots from the floor to top his previous high of 32 points last season against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I had a hot hand tonight and my guys did a good job of finding me, and we played the right way."

Injuries have plagued the Suns. They have been playing without forwards Aron Baynes (left hip soreness), Frank Kaminsky III (patella stress fracture), Dario Saric (ankle) and guard Tyler Johnson (knee).

The last time the two clubs met on Jan. 1, the Lakers defeated the Suns 117-107. James had a triple-double, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

Both clubs close out their first-half campaigns Wednesday. Los Angeles visits Denver, while Phoenix host Golden State.

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 22
LAL Lakers 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 52-61
0:20   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:39   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06 +2 LeBron James made layup, assist by Kyle Kuzma 50-61
1:16 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-59
1:16 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 49-59
1:16   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
1:25   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:34   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   PHO team rebound  
1:50   LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:50 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 48-59
1:50   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:06   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Danny Green 48-58
2:31 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 48-56
2:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:45   Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges  
2:57   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
3:12 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 47-56
3:17   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
3:20   LeBron James missed jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:30   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
3:37   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   LAL team rebound  
3:42   Avery Bradley missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Cheick Diallo  
3:48   LAL team rebound  
3:49   Anthony Davis missed turnaround jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:11   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
4:22   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
4:36   Violation  
4:36 +2 Ty Jerome made floating jump shot 45-56
4:36   Offensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
4:36   Ty Jerome missed floating jump shot  
4:58 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 43-56
5:20 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 43-53
5:33 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 40-53
5:45   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:49   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05 +2 Rajon Rondo made floating jump shot 40-51
6:29 +1 Ty Jerome made 3rd of 3 free throws 40-49
6:29 +1 Ty Jerome made 2nd of 3 free throws 39-49
6:28 +1 Ty Jerome made 1st of 3 free throws 38-49
6:28   Shooting foul on Rajon Rondo  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
6:34   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed driving layup  
6:59 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson 37-49
7:22 +2 Rajon Rondo made jump shot 34-49
7:42   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:44   Mikal Bridges missed floating jump shot  
8:04 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made dunk, assist by LeBron James 34-47
8:07   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
8:09   Ty Jerome missed jump shot  
8:23 +2 Dwight Howard made layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 34-45
8:30   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:33   LeBron James missed fade-away jump shot  
8:41   Turnover on Cheick Diallo  
8:41   Offensive foul on Cheick Diallo  
8:51 +2 Kyle Kuzma made fade-away jump shot 34-43
9:19 +2 Jevon Carter made jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 34-41
9:38 +2 Kyle Kuzma made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 32-41
9:55 +2 Ty Jerome made jump shot 32-39
10:12 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 30-39
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
10:37 +2 Rajon Rondo made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 30-36
10:50   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
10:52   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 30-34
11:35   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
11:38   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:48   Elie Okobo missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Kuzma  

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 30
LAL Lakers 31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
0:00   LeBron James missed fade-away jump shot  
0:17   Lost ball turnover on Cheick Diallo, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:33   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Elie Okobo  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:38   Ty Jerome missed floating jump shot  
0:56 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made dunk 30-31
0:56   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:59   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25 +1 Ty Jerome made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-29
1:25 +1 Ty Jerome made 1st of 2 free throws 29-29
1:25   Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma  
1:25   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Ty Jerome  
1:34   Bad pass turnover on Jevon Carter, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
1:39   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
1:52   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
1:54   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:13 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 28-29
2:11   Anthony Davis missed turnaround jump shot  
2:25 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
2:25 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 27-27
2:25   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
2:26   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:28   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
2:46 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheick Diallo 26-27
2:59 +2 Anthony Davis made running Jump Shot 23-27
3:02   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:06   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
3:12   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
3:24   Rajon Rondo missed jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:32   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 23-25
3:47   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:47 +2 Anthony Davis made floating jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 23-24
4:02 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made fade-away jump shot 23-22
4:19 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 21-22
4:47 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 21-19
5:11 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 18-19
5:28 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 18-16
5:47 +2 Danny Green made driving dunk 15-16
6:04   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:04   Ricky Rubio missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:04 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
6:04   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
6:26 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 14-14
6:43   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
6:45   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:54   Devin Booker missed jump shot, blocked by Danny Green  
7:09 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup 14-12
7:13   Jumpball  
7:27   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:30   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 14-10
7:58   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
8:01   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18 +2 Cheick Diallo made reverse layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 11-10
8:32   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Danny Green  
8:49 +2 LeBron James made floating jump shot 9-10
9:00   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:02   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Cameron Johnson  
9:23   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:25   Cameron Johnson missed free throw  
9:25   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
9:26 +2 Cameron Johnson made driving dunk, assist by Cheick Diallo 9-8
9:40 +2 Anthony Davis made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 7-8
9:54   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:58   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
10:08   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 7-6
10:27   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
10:31   Avery Bradley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:31 +1 Avery Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 5-6
10:31   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
10:40 +2 Cheick Diallo made floating jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 5-5
10:50   Personal foul on Danny Green  
11:07 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 3-5
11:26 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson 3-2
11:55 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 0-2
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
L. James
23 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
10.8 Ast. Per Game 10.8
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
50.1 Field Goal % 49.0
50.2 Three Point % 49.0
92.1 Free Throw % 69.5
+ 2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 0:03
  Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Kuzma 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma 0:38
  Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:39
+ 2 LeBron James made layup, assist by Kyle Kuzma 1:06
+ 1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:16
+ 1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 1:16
  Shooting foul on Anthony Davis 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges 1:21
  Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:25
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis 1:31
Team Stats
Points 52 61
Field Goals 17-36 (47.2%) 26-45 (57.8%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 27
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 11 18
Team 1 2
Assists 13 14
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 6 6
Fouls 5 8
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
M. Bridges SF 25
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
A. Davis PF 3
15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 21-32 3022--52
home team logo Lakers 39-12 3130--61
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 21-32 112.7 PPG 43.7 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Lakers 39-12 114.4 PPG 45.9 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
M. Bridges SF 7.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.6 APG 50.3 FG%
A. Davis PF 26.5 PPG 9.2 RPG 3.3 APG 51.8 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Bridges SF 14 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
A. Davis PF 15 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
47.2 FG% 57.8
41.2 3PT FG% 40.0
84.6 FT% 60.0
On Bench
T. Jerome
J. Carter
E. Okobo
F. Kaminsky
A. Baynes
D. Saric
D. Ayton
J. Lecque
J. Harper
T. Owens
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Jerome 9 2 2 2/6 0/1 5/5 0 9 1 0 0 1 1 -10 16
J. Carter 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 -8 1
E. Okobo 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 1 -7 2
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Saric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ayton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 14 13 17/36 7/17 11/13 5 102 3 1 6 3 11 -43 80
On Bench
R. Rondo
D. Howard
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
T. Daniels
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
A. Caruso
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rondo 15 1 3 6/8 3/4 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 1 0 +10 22
D. Howard 2 5 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 4 +8 7
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 25 14 26/45 6/15 3/5 8 95 4 3 6 7 18 +44 106
NBA Scores