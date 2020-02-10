SA
DEN

No Text

No Text

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 40
DEN Nuggets 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
11:18   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
11:12   Bad pass turnover on Lonnie Walker IV, stolen by Torrey Craig  
11:01   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
10:55   Shooting foul on Jamal Murray  
10:55 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 3 free throws 1-0
10:55 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 3 free throws 2-0
10:55 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3rd of 3 free throws 3-0
10:36   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
10:26 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 6-0
10:01   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:49 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 8-0
9:28 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 8-3
9:16 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 11-3
9:02 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 11-6
8:38   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:30   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
8:18 +2 Trey Lyles made driving layup, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 13-6
8:06 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup, assist by Gary Harris 13-8
7:50 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 16-8
7:35   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
7:19 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 19-8
6:59   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
6:45 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 19-11
6:27   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
6:19   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:07 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made finger-roll layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 21-11
5:44 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 21-14
5:26   LaMarcus Aldridge missed reverse layup  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:18 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 24-14
5:07   Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:59   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:54 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 24-16
4:35 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made hook shot 26-16
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Jerami Grant, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
4:02   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
3:55 +3 PJ Dozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 26-19
3:45 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Derrick White 28-19
3:32 +2 Monte Morris made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 28-21
3:17 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 31-21
3:04   Offensive foul on PJ Dozier  
3:04   Turnover on PJ Dozier  
2:52   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
2:38 +2 Monte Morris made layup, assist by Paul Millsap 31-23
2:22 +2 Derrick White made driving layup, assist by Marco Belinelli 33-23
2:07 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 33-26
1:49   LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot  
1:47   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:36   Derrick White missed jump shot  
1:29   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:29 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk 35-26
1:15   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
1:01 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 38-26
0:46   Paul Millsap missed floating jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
0:42   Lost ball turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Paul Millsap  
0:41 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made finger-roll layup, assist by Paul Millsap 38-28
0:28 +2 Jakob Poeltl made hook shot, assist by Derrick White 40-28
0:06 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 40-30
0:00   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 27
DEN Nuggets 23

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 43-30
11:26 +2 Paul Millsap made floating jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 43-32
11:12   Rudy Gay missed jump shot, blocked by Keita Bates-Diop  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
11:12   Shooting foul on PJ Dozier  
11:12 +1 Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws 44-32
11:12 +1 Rudy Gay made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-32
11:03   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
10:51 +2 Rudy Gay made driving layup 47-32
10:37   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
10:37 +1 Keita Bates-Diop made 1st of 2 free throws 47-33
10:37   Keita Bates-Diop missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
10:23 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 47-36
10:03   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
9:56   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
9:39   Shooting foul on PJ Dozier  
9:39 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 48-36
9:39 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-36
9:15   Paul Millsap missed jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
9:06   Lost ball turnover on Jakob Poeltl, stolen by Paul Millsap  
8:56   Lost ball turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Marco Belinelli  
8:52 +2 Patty Mills made reverse layup 51-36
8:29 +3 Jordan McRae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 51-39
8:19   Personal foul on Jordan McRae  
8:15   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
8:00   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
8:00   Paul Millsap missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:00   DEN team rebound  
8:00 +1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-40
7:48   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
7:41   Lonnie Walker IV missed dunk  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
7:38 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 51-43
7:22 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 54-43
7:01   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
6:43 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 56-43
6:22   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
6:16 +2 Dejounte Murray made layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 58-43
6:09   Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:56   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:32   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:17   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
5:13 +2 Dejounte Murray made dunk 60-43
5:05   Jamal Murray missed driving layup  
5:03   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:57   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
4:45   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
4:45   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:45   DEN team rebound  
4:45 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-44
4:27   Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:27   Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:15   Personal foul on Jakob Poeltl  
4:15 +1 Torrey Craig made 1st of 2 free throws 60-45
4:15 +1 Torrey Craig made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-46
4:07   Out of bounds turnover on Lonnie Walker IV  
4:00   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
4:00 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 60-47
4:00 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-48
3:49   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
3:37   Gary Harris missed floating jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
3:26   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
3:00   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
2:47   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
2:27 +2 Jakob Poeltl made floating jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 62-48
2:00 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 62-50
1:43 +2 Trey Lyles made driving layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 64-50
1:43   Violation  
1:28 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 64-52
1:10   Lonnie Walker IV missed floating jump shot  
1:10   DEN team rebound  
0:52   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray  
0:30   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
0:30   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:30 +1 Jamal Murray made free throw 64-53
0:30 +1 Dejounte Murray made 1st of 3 free throws 65-53
0:30 +1 Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 3 free throws 66-53
0:30 +1 Dejounte Murray made 3rd of 3 free throws 67-53
0:17   Offensive foul on Nikola Jokic  
0:17   Turnover on Nikola Jokic  
0:00   Derrick White missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 26
DEN Nuggets 36

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 69-53
11:17 +2 Jamal Murray made fade-away jump shot 69-55
11:04   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:59   Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Jamal Murray  
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Trey Lyles  
10:47 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made reverse layup, assist by Bryn Forbes 71-55
10:47   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
10:47   Lonnie Walker IV missed free throw  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
10:35   Jamal Murray missed driving dunk  
10:33   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:27 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 74-55
10:13   Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
10:03 +2 Gary Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 74-57
9:53 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup 76-57
9:31 +2 Jamal Murray made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 76-59
9:17 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 79-59
8:47   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:44 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 79-61
8:29   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
8:25   Lonnie Walker IV missed dunk  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
8:17   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
8:06 +2 Dejounte Murray made driving layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 81-61
7:52   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:41   Dejounte Murray missed hook shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
7:37   Jerami Grant missed layup  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:30 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made layup, assist by Trey Lyles 83-61
7:14 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 83-63
6:49 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 86-63
6:33 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 86-65
6:19   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:03 +1 Jamal Murray made free throw 86-66
5:53 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 86-68
5:32   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
5:22   Paul Millsap missed floating jump shot, blocked by Trey Lyles  
5:22   SA team rebound  
5:18   Jumpball  
4:59   Shooting foul on Jordan McRae  
4:59 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 87-68
4:59 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 88-68
4:40   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
4:34 +2 Nikola Jokic made finger-roll layup, assist by Paul Millsap 88-70
4:23   Traveling violation turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:20   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
4:20 +1 PJ Dozier made 1st of 2 free throws 88-71
4:20   PJ Dozier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:58   Derrick White missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:44 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot 88-73
3:25 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 91-73
3:04 +2 Paul Millsap made layup, assist by PJ Dozier 91-75
3:04   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
3:04 +1 Paul Millsap made free throw 91-76
2:45   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
2:39   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
2:39 +1 Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws 91-77
2:39 +1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 91-78
2:21   Derrick White missed driving layup, blocked by Paul Millsap  
2:21   SA team rebound  
2:16   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap