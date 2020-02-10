No Text
SA
DEN
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:42
|
|Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:39
|
|Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|11:18
|
|Bryn Forbes missed jump shot
|11:12
|
|Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV
|11:12
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lonnie Walker IV, stolen by Torrey Craig
|11:01
|
|Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Bryn Forbes
|10:55
|
|Shooting foul on Jamal Murray
|10:55
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 3 free throws
|1-0
|10:55
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 3 free throws
|2-0
|10:55
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 3rd of 3 free throws
|3-0
|10:36
|
|Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|10:26
|
|+3
|Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|6-0
|10:01
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|9:49
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|8-0
|9:28
|
|+3
|Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray
|8-3
|9:16
|
|+3
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|11-3
|9:02
|
|+3
|Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray
|11-6
|8:38
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot
|8:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
|8:30
|
|Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge
|8:30
|
|Personal foul on Nikola Jokic
|8:18
|
|+2
|Trey Lyles made driving layup, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|13-6
|8:06
|
|+2
|Jerami Grant made driving layup, assist by Gary Harris
|13-8
|7:50
|
|+3
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes
|16-8
|7:35
|
|Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes
|7:19
|
|+3
|Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes
|19-8
|6:59
|
|Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:56
|
|Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig
|6:45
|
|+3
|Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic
|19-11
|6:27
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot
|6:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Gary Harris
|6:19
|
|Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|6:07
|
|+2
|Lonnie Walker IV made finger-roll layup, assist by Dejounte Murray
|21-11
|5:44
|
|+3
|Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray
|21-14
|5:26
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed reverse layup
|5:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|5:18
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|24-14
|5:07
|
|Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge
|4:59
|
|Jerami Grant missed jump shot
|4:54
|
|Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
|4:54
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic made dunk
|24-16
|4:35
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made hook shot
|26-16
|4:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jerami Grant, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV
|4:02
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|3:55
|
|+3
|PJ Dozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris
|26-19
|3:45
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Derrick White
|28-19
|3:32
|
|+2
|Monte Morris made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic
|28-21
|3:17
|
|+3
|Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|31-21
|3:04
|
|Offensive foul on PJ Dozier
|3:04
|
|Turnover on PJ Dozier
|2:52
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot
|2:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap
|2:38
|
|+2
|Monte Morris made layup, assist by Paul Millsap
|31-23
|2:22
|
|+2
|Derrick White made driving layup, assist by Marco Belinelli
|33-23
|2:07
|
|+3
|Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic
|33-26
|1:49
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot
|1:47
|
|Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|1:36
|
|Derrick White missed jump shot
|1:29
|
|Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|1:29
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk
|35-26
|1:15
|
|Monte Morris missed jump shot
|1:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Patty Mills
|1:01
|
|+3
|Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|38-26
|0:46
|
|Paul Millsap missed floating jump shot
|0:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|0:42
|
|Lost ball turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Paul Millsap
|0:41
|
|+2
|Keita Bates-Diop made finger-roll layup, assist by Paul Millsap
|38-28
|0:28
|
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl made hook shot, assist by Derrick White
|40-28
|0:06
|
|+2
|Monte Morris made jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae
|40-30
|0:00
|
|Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|SA team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:47
|
|+3
|Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl
|43-30
|11:26
|
|+2
|Paul Millsap made floating jump shot, assist by Monte Morris
|43-32
|11:12
|
|Rudy Gay missed jump shot, blocked by Keita Bates-Diop
|11:12
|
|Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|11:12
|
|Shooting foul on PJ Dozier
|11:12
|
|+1
|Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws
|44-32
|11:12
|
|+1
|Rudy Gay made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-32
|11:03
|
|Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|10:51
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay made driving layup
|47-32
|10:37
|
|Shooting foul on Derrick White
|10:37
|
|+1
|Keita Bates-Diop made 1st of 2 free throws
|47-33
|10:37
|
|Keita Bates-Diop missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap
|10:23
|
|+3
|Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae
|47-36
|10:03
|
|Rudy Gay missed jump shot
|10:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae
|9:56
|
|Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|9:39
|
|Shooting foul on PJ Dozier
|9:39
|
|+1
|Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws
|48-36
|9:39
|
|+1
|Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49-36
|9:15
|
|Paul Millsap missed jump shot
|9:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|9:06
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jakob Poeltl, stolen by Paul Millsap
|8:56
|
|Lost ball turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Marco Belinelli
|8:52
|
|+2
|Patty Mills made reverse layup
|51-36
|8:29
|
|+3
|Jordan McRae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray
|51-39
|8:19
|
|Personal foul on Jordan McRae
|8:15
|
|Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae
|8:00
|
|Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl
|8:00
|
|Paul Millsap missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8:00
|
|DEN team rebound
|8:00
|
|+1
|Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51-40
|7:48
|
|Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV
|7:41
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed dunk
|7:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|7:38
|
|+3
|Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae
|51-43
|7:22
|
|+3
|Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|54-43
|7:01
|
|Nikola Jokic missed hook shot
|7:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV
|6:43
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay made jump shot
|56-43
|6:22
|
|Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV
|6:16
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV
|58-43
|6:09
|
|Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge
|5:56
|
|Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|5:32
|
|Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|5:17
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Dejounte Murray
|5:13
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made dunk
|60-43
|5:05
|
|Jamal Murray missed driving layup
|5:03
|
|Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|4:57
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot
|4:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|4:45
|
|Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV
|4:45
|
|Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4:45
|
|DEN team rebound
|4:45
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-44
|4:27
|
|Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge
|4:27
|
|Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge
|4:15
|
|Personal foul on Jakob Poeltl
|4:15
|
|+1
|Torrey Craig made 1st of 2 free throws
|60-45
|4:15
|
|+1
|Torrey Craig made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-46
|4:07
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Lonnie Walker IV
|4:00
|
|Personal foul on Dejounte Murray
|4:00
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws
|60-47
|4:00
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-48
|3:49
|
|Dejounte Murray missed jump shot
|3:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig
|3:37
|
|Gary Harris missed floating jump shot
|3:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|3:26
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Gary Harris
|3:00
|
|Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:57
|
|Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig
|2:47
|
|Gary Harris missed jump shot
|2:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|2:27
|
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl made floating jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes
|62-48
|2:00
|
|+2
|Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic
|62-50
|1:43
|
|+2
|Trey Lyles made driving layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV
|64-50
|1:43
|
|Violation
|1:28
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Gary Harris
|64-52
|1:10
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed floating jump shot
|1:10
|
|DEN team rebound
|0:52
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray
|0:30
|
|Shooting foul on Torrey Craig
|0:30
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|0:30
|
|+1
|Jamal Murray made free throw
|64-53
|0:30
|
|+1
|Dejounte Murray made 1st of 3 free throws
|65-53
|0:30
|
|+1
|Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 3 free throws
|66-53
|0:30
|
|+1
|Dejounte Murray made 3rd of 3 free throws
|67-53
|0:17
|
|Offensive foul on Nikola Jokic
|0:17
|
|Turnover on Nikola Jokic
|0:00
|
|Derrick White missed fade-away jump shot
|0:00
|
|SA team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:42
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV
|69-53
|11:17
|
|+2
|Jamal Murray made fade-away jump shot
|69-55
|11:04
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot
|10:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|10:59
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Jamal Murray
|10:53
|
|Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Trey Lyles
|10:47
|
|+2
|Lonnie Walker IV made reverse layup, assist by Bryn Forbes
|71-55
|10:47
|
|Shooting foul on Jerami Grant
|10:47
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed free throw
|10:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig
|10:35
|
|Jamal Murray missed driving dunk
|10:33
|
|Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|10:27
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|74-55
|10:13
|
|Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV
|10:03
|
|+2
|Gary Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray
|74-57
|9:53
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup
|76-57
|9:31
|
|+2
|Jamal Murray made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic
|76-59
|9:17
|
|+3
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|79-59
|8:47
|
|Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
|8:44
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic made dunk
|79-61
|8:29
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot
|8:26
|
|Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV
|8:25
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed dunk
|8:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray
|8:17
|
|Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV
|8:06
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made driving layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV
|81-61
|7:52
|
|Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|7:41
|
|Dejounte Murray missed hook shot
|7:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|7:37
|
|Jerami Grant missed layup
|7:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|7:30
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made layup, assist by Trey Lyles
|83-61
|7:14
|
|+2
|Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic
|83-63
|6:49
|
|+3
|Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|86-63
|6:33
|
|+2
|Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic
|86-65
|6:19
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
|6:03
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|6:03
|
|+1
|Jamal Murray made free throw
|86-66
|5:53
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic made jump shot
|86-68
|5:32
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae
|5:22
|
|Paul Millsap missed floating jump shot, blocked by Trey Lyles
|5:22
|
|SA team rebound
|5:18
|
|Jumpball
|4:59
|
|Shooting foul on Jordan McRae
|4:59
|
|+1
|Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws
|87-68
|4:59
|
|+1
|Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|88-68
|4:40
|
|Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap
|4:34
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic made finger-roll layup, assist by Paul Millsap
|88-70
|4:23
|
|Traveling violation turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge
|4:20
|
|Shooting foul on Rudy Gay
|4:20
|
|+1
|PJ Dozier made 1st of 2 free throws
|88-71
|4:20
|
|PJ Dozier missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|3:58
|
|Derrick White missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic
|3:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
|3:44
|
|+2
|Paul Millsap made jump shot
|88-73
|3:25
|
|+3
|Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay
|91-73
|3:04
|
|+2
|Paul Millsap made layup, assist by PJ Dozier
|91-75
|3:04
|
|Shooting foul on Derrick White
|3:04
|
|+1
|Paul Millsap made free throw
|91-76
|2:45
|
|Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae
|2:39
|
|Shooting foul on Derrick White
|2:39
|
|+1
|Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws
|91-77
|2:39
|
|+1
|Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws
|91-78
|2:21
|
|Derrick White missed driving layup, blocked by Paul Millsap
|2:21
|
|SA team rebound
|2:16
|
|Rudy Gay missed jump shot
|2:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap