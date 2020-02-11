MIA
UTA

Heat relying on Butler entering matchup with Jazz

  • FLM
  • Feb 11, 2020

The Utah Jazz, who snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak last week, now have won three games in a row.

Up next: the Miami Heat in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

Miami knows all about snapping skids. The Heat broke a season-worst, three-game tailspin Monday night, beating the Golden State Warriors 113-101. It was Miami's first win at Golden State since February of 2014, and it happened only after Heat star Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup after missing two games due to a shoulder injury.

"We look like a totally different team when our max player is out there," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Butler, who had 21 points and 10 rebounds. "He makes our offense run smoother and more settled. He finds a way to get to the free-throw line."

Indeed, Butler is averaging 9.2 free throws per game, and Miami's next-best player in that category is Bam Adebayo with just 5.1.

Butler, a five-time All-Star who is shooting 83.7 percent from the foul line, also leads Miami in scoring (20.5), assists (6.2) and steals (1.8).

Interestingly, Butler's effective field-goal percentage -- a metric that adjusts for the extra value of a three-point shot -- is last among Heat rotation players at 47.9 percent. Butler is shooting just 25.5 percent from three-point range.

In other words, Butler does a lot of damage by attacking the rim, and it will be up to the Jazz to keep him off the foul line on Wednesday.

The Jazz defense entered Tuesday tied for seventh in the NBA in points allowed (107.3) and eighth in foul shots allowed (21.3).

Miami is 15th in the league in scoring (111.9) but fourth in getting to the line (25.2 shots per game).

Utah should have an advantage at home, where the Jazz are 19-5. Miami is 13-15 on the road.

Overall, it's a battle of fourth-place teams -- Utah in the Western Conference and Miami in the Eastern Conference.

Utah is led by 6-1 guard Donovan Mitchell, a rising star in just his third year in the NBA. He averaged 20.5 points as a rookie and 23.8 points last season. This season, he is a first-time All-Star, averaging 24.3 points, which ranks 14th in the league.

But the Jazz have more talent than just Mitchell.

Bojan Bogdanovich is averaging 21.0 points while leading the team in three-point percentage (42.3). All-Star center Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.6 points while ranking second in the league in rebounds (14.5) and fifth in blocks (1.92).

Bogdanovich started Utah's current win streak with a team-high 27 points Friday in a 117-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Two nights later, Bogdanovich's 3-pointer at the buzzer beat the Houston Rockets 114-113.

"He knows how much I trust him," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of Bogdanovich's shooting skills.

On Monday, the Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-119 as Jordan Clarkson scored a team-high 25 points. Mitchell and Bogdanovich had 23 points each, and Gobert added 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting to go with 16 rebounds.

Both teams are relatively healthy except for Heat guard Tyler Herro, who missed Monday's game at Golden State due to a sprained right ankle. He has missed the past four games.

In recent history, the teams split their two-game series last season, with the home team prevailing each time. The Heat won at Miami this season, 107-104 on Dec. 23.

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 10
UTA Jazz 14

Time Team Play Score
7:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:53 +2 Rudy Gobert made jump shot 62-61
7:53   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:55   Joe Ingles missed floating jump shot  
8:11   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
8:11   UTA team rebound  
8:11   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
8:27 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 62-59
8:48 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 62-57
8:58 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 59-57
9:17 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk, assist by Kendrick Nunn 59-55
9:34 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 57-55
9:36   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:47 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 57-52
9:47   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
9:47 +2 Jimmy Butler made running Jump Shot 56-52
10:04 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 54-52
10:04   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
10:04 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made turnaround jump shot 54-51
10:14   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:17   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:28   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Turnover  
10:42   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
11:03 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup 54-49
11:10   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:13   Bojan Bogdanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
11:29   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 52-49
11:47   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:48   Rudy Gobert missed layup  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 24
UTA Jazz 22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   Joe Ingles missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:06   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
0:31 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Joe Ingles 52-47
0:37   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
0:39   Kendrick Nunn missed hook shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
0:52   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Traveling violation turnover on Duncan Robinson  
1:18 +1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-45
1:18 +1 Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws 52-44
1:18 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 52-43
1:18   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:18   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
1:35 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 51-43
1:50   MIA team rebound  
1:50   Rudy Gobert missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
2:11 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 48-43
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:29   Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:35   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:51   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup 46-43
3:22   Full timeout called  
3:24 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 44-43
3:25   Offensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:26   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
3:34   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
3:42   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:52   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
4:03   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:07   Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Kendrick Nunn  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:13   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
4:37 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 44-40
4:50   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:58   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:08   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:32   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:32 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
5:32   Full timeout called  
5:32   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:38   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Jae Crowder  
5:53 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 43-38
6:06   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:09   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 41-38
6:47 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 39-38
7:08   Full timeout called  
7:08   UTA team rebound  
7:10   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:26   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:35   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48 +2 Rudy Gobert made hook shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 39-36
8:00 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 39-34
8:03   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
8:12 +2 Georges Niang made reverse layup 36-34
8:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
8:29   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Traveling violation turnover on Georges Niang  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Mudiay  
8:54   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
9:06   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18 +2 Jae Crowder made alley-oop shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 36-32
9:24   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
9:30   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 34-32
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Joe Ingles  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
10:08   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 34-29
10:40 +1 Georges Niang made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-29
10:40 +1 Georges Niang made 1st of 2 free throws 31-28
10:40   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:51   Goran Dragic missed reverse layup, blocked by Tony Bradley  
11:04   MIA team rebound  
11:05   Joe Ingles missed jump shot  
11:22 +1 Goran Dragic made free throw 31-27
11:22   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
11:22 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 30-27
11:39 +2 Jordan Clarkson made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 28-27

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 28
UTA Jazz 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
0:02   Emmanuel Mudiay missed driving layup  
0:17 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 28-25
0:34   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
0:35   Tony Bradley missed free throw  
0:35   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
0:35 +2 Tony Bradley made reverse layup, assist by Jordan Clarkson 25-25
0:51 +2 Goran Dragic made floating jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 25-23
0:55   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
0:59   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
1:10   Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
1:22   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32 +3 Andre Iguodala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 23-23
1:44   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
1:48   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 20-23
2:25 +2 Jordan Clarkson made reverse layup 18-23
2:26   Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
2:27   Jordan Clarkson missed floating jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
2:40   Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot  
2:52   Full timeout called  
2:59 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 18-21
3:13 +2 Jae Crowder made layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 18-19
3:18   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:30   Jae Crowder missed jump shot  
3:43 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 16-19
4:05 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 16-17
4:09   Bad pass turnover on Royce O'Neale, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:12   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot  
4:23   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
4:38 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 13-17
4:45   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
4:48   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:48 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
4:48   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:55   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:05   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 12-14
5:22   UTA team rebound  
5:22   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:37 +2 Jimmy Butler made turnaround jump shot 12-11
6:03 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 10-11
6:26 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-8
6:26 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
6:26   Full timeout called  
6:26   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
6:37 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 8-8
7:02 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 8-6
7:09   Lost ball turnover on Royce O'Neale, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
7:27   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:37   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
8:00 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 6-6
8:15 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 4-6
8:34   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:37   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 4-4
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
9:21   Violation  
9:26   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
9:41 +2 Kendrick Nunn made dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson 4-2
9:44   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:53   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
10:09   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:25   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:30   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
10:39   MIA team rebound  
10:39   Kendrick Nunn missed reverse layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:50   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 2-2
11:23 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
11:23 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:23   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
11:43   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
D. Mitchell
45 SG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
24.3 Pts. Per Game 24.3
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
45.8 Field Goal % 45.7
45.4 Three Point % 45.5
83.6 Free Throw % 86.0
Team Stats
Points 65 61
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 24-50 (48.0%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 25 33
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 19 25
Team 4 4
Assists 14 14
Steals 8 2
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 3 9
Fouls 12 8
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
B. Adebayo PF 13
5 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 35-18 282410-62
home team logo Jazz 35-18 252214-61
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Top Scorers
J. Butler SF 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
D. Mitchell SG 14 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
45.3 FG% 48.0
35.0 3PT FG% 28.6
77.8 FT% 87.5
Heat
Starters
J. Butler
K. Nunn
G. Dragic
B. Adebayo
D. Jones Jr.
On Bench
J. Crowder
A. Iguodala
K. Olynyk
M. Leonard
S. Hill
G. Vincent
K. Alexander
K. Okpala
T. Herro
C. Silva
U. Haslem
Total 65 21 14 24/53 7/20 7/9 12 118 8 4 3 2 19 -10 101