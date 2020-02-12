MIL
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) T.J. Warren scored 35 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and tied a career high with 13 assists, helping the Indiana Pacers hold on for a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

The victory sent Indiana into the All-Star break with some momentum after beating the league's best team to end a season-worst seven-game losing streak. The Pacers also had lost five straight home games.

Donte DiVincenzo led the Bucks with 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 as reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game following the birth of his first child. Milwaukee's five-game winning streak also ended.

The Bucks trailed by as much as 25 in the first half and were still down 73-52 midway through the third.

Then they went on a 16-5 run to get within 11 at 82-71 after three quarters, opened the fourth with six straight points and cut the deficit to 90-86 on Eric Bledsoe's layup with 8:18 to play.

But Jeremy Lamb and Warren made consecutive 3s to spur the decisive run that allowed the Pacers to rebuild a 100-86 lead.

Milwaukee didn't get closer than seven again.

TIP-INS

Bucks: The loss ended Milwaukee's seven-game winning streak on the road and the Bucks' perfect record against Central Division foes this season at 11-0. ... The Bucks fell to 5-1 in games Antetokounmpo has missed this season. ... George Hill (strained left hamstring) and Kyle Korver (sore back) also missed the game. ... Bledsoe had 15 points, Sterling Brown had 14, while Ersan Ilyasova and Brook Lopez each finished with 12. ... DiVincenzo and Brown each had eight rebounds. ... The Bucks have scored at least 100 points in 78 consecutive games, tied for the sixth-longest streak in NBA history.

Pacers: First-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Myles Turner had 14 points and 10 rebounds. ... Jeremy Lamb and Victor Oladipo each scored 13 points, and Warren had four steals. ... After scoring 68 points in the first half, the Pacers went 6 of 24 from the field in the third quarter. ... Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak in the series with Milwaukee, winning for the first time in three tries this season.

OLADIPO UPDATE

Oladipo came into the game averaging 10.8 points, shooting 29.5% from the field and 23.1% on 3s.

Unexpected? Not really.

But coach Nate McMillan said the Pacers will use the All-Star break to contemplate how best to use Oladipo when Indiana returns to action.

''We've already made one adjustment when he went from coming off the bench to starting,'' McMillan said. ''We'll look at how he's playing, how he's feeling and figure out if we need to adjust his role after the break.''

Oladipo went 5 of 7 from the field and 1 of 2 on 3s on Wednesday.

''He's been out more than a year. You can't expect him to be the Victor of old in two weeks,'' McMillan said.

UP NEXT

Bucks: return from the All-Star break Feb. 20 at Detroit.

Pacers: visit New York on Feb. 21, following the All-Star break.

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 20
IND Pacers 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Offensive foul on Brook Lopez  
11:42   Turnover on Brook Lopez  
11:22 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 0-2
11:13 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 3-2
10:58 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 3-4
10:43   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Myles Turner  
10:36   Domantas Sabonis missed dunk  
10:34   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
10:32 +2 T.J. Warren made reverse layup 3-6
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by T.J. Warren  
10:18 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 3-8
10:18   Full timeout called  
10:02   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:45   Domantas Sabonis missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
9:31   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:21   Out of bounds turnover on Victor Oladipo  
9:09   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:00   Personal foul on Khris Middleton  
8:53   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon  
8:44   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
8:44   MIL team rebound  
8:40 +2 Wesley Matthews made jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 5-8
8:25 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 5-10
8:08   Ersan Ilyasova missed fade-away jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:53 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 5-12
7:33   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
7:31   MIL team rebound  
7:25   Brook Lopez missed fade-away jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:12   Domantas Sabonis missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
6:59   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:49 +2 Eric Bledsoe made floating jump shot 7-12
6:34 +2 Victor Oladipo made driving layup 7-14
6:34   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
6:34 +1 Victor Oladipo made free throw 7-15
6:26   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   MIL team rebound  
6:21   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:14   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Brook Lopez  
5:56   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
5:40 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 7-17
5:25   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by T.J. Warren  
5:21 +2 Victor Oladipo made dunk, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 7-19
5:19   Full timeout called  
4:57   Donte DiVincenzo missed floating jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:45 +2 Myles Turner made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 7-21
4:32 +2 Khris Middleton made finger-roll layup, assist by Brook Lopez 9-21
4:16 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Victor Oladipo 9-23
3:53 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 11-23
3:37 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 11-26
3:20 +2 Marvin Williams made layup, assist by Pat Connaughton 13-26
3:20   Full timeout called  
3:09   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:58 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup, assist by Pat Connaughton 15-26
2:58   Violation  
2:48   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:31   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
2:25   Traveling violation turnover on T.J. McConnell  
2:13   Donte DiVincenzo missed jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
1:57   Bad pass turnover on Doug McDermott, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
1:50   Sterling Brown missed reverse layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
1:41   Lost ball turnover on Justin Holiday, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:35   Sterling Brown missed layup  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
1:18   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
1:10   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
0:58 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 15-29
0:43 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 17-29
0:35 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 17-32
0:29 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot 20-32
0:09 +2 Jeremy Lamb made turnaround jump shot 20-34
0:00   Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 25
IND Pacers 34

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Doug McDermott 20-36
11:32   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Justin Holiday  
11:22   Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
11:13   Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
11:13 +1 Justin Holiday made 1st of 3 free throws 20-37
11:13 +1 Justin Holiday made 2nd of 3 free throws 20-38
11:13 +1 Justin Holiday made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-39
11:03   Shooting foul on Doug McDermott  
11:03 +1 Ersan Ilyasova made 1st of 2 free throws 21-39
11:03 +1 Ersan Ilyasova made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-39
10:47 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by Justin Holiday 22-41
10:35 +3 Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Lopez 25-41
10:17   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
10:04   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
9:55   Flagrant foul on Eric Bledsoe  
9:55   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
9:55   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:55   IND team rebound  
9:55 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-42
9:55   Violation  
9:45 +3 Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 25-45
9:26   Brook Lopez missed driving layup  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
9:22   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
9:13   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
9:13 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 25-46
9:13 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-47
8:52   Wesley Matthews missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Jeremy Lamb  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
8:44   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
8:35   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
8:29 +2 Brook Lopez made floating jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 27-47
8:13   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
8:03   Bad pass turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by T.J. McConnell  
7:56 +2 T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot 27-49
7:46   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by T.J. McConnell  
7:40   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
7:40 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 27-50
7:40 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-51
7:25   Brook Lopez missed turnaround jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
7:17   Violation  
7:01   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Donte DiVincenzo  
6:59   Offensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
6:59   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:59   Full timeout called  
6:46   Turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
6:43   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   MIL team rebound  
6:42   Personal foul on Doug McDermott  
6:38 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made dunk, assist by Brook Lopez 29-51
6:23   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
6:23   Jeremy Lamb missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:23   IND team rebound  
6:23 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-52
6:01   Wesley Matthews missed jump shot  
5:59   MIL team rebound  
5:59   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:48 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 29-54
5:34   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
5:34 +1 Marvin Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 30-54
5:34 +1 Marvin Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-54
5:12   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
5:03 +2 Khris Middleton made driving layup 33-54
4:45 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 33-57
4:33   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:23   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
4:13   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
4:13 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 34-57
4:13 +1 Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-57
4:03   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
3:53   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
3:41   Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Brook Lopez  
3:33   Shooting foul on Victor Oladipo  
3:33 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 36-57
3:33 +1 Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-57
3:17 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot 37-59
3:06 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 40-59
2:48   Myles Turner missed driving layup  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:39 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 43-59
2:23   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
2:13   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
2:03 +2 Victor Oladipo made finger-roll layup 43-61
2:02   Full timeout called  
1:47   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
1:27 +2 Myles Turner made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 43-63
1:17   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by T.J. Warren  
1:13 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup 43-65
1:12   Full timeout called  
1:02   Lost ball turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Justin Holiday  
0:58 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Justin Holiday 43-67
0:35   Robin Lopez missed jump shot  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
0:27   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
0:27 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 43-68
0:27   Victor Oladipo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
0:13   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
0:13 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 44-68
0:13 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-68
0:03   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   IND team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 26
IND Pacers 14

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
11:34   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
11:34 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 46-68
11:34 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-68
11:14   Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
11:08 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 50-68
10:48   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
10:43   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
10:37   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:24   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
10:11   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
9:59   Myles Turner missed dunk, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
9:52   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:31   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
9:26   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
9:19   Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
9:08   Pat Connaughton missed reverse layup  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:01 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot 50-71
8:44   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
8:29   Turnover on T.J. Warren  
8:19 +2 Eric Bledsoe made jump shot 52-71
7:56 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 52-73
7:39   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:22   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:10   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Brook Lopez  
6:57   Out of bounds turnover on Brook Lopez  
6:57   Full timeout called  
6:42   Shooting foul on Khris Middleton  
6:42   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:42   IND team rebound  
6:42   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  