BKN
PHI

76ers put league-best home record on line vs. Nets

  • Feb 19, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 26th victory in 28 home games when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The Sixers also will be looking for their fourth win in a row.

Philadelphia entered the All-Star break with some momentum as they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers to snap a four-game losing streak.

Despite a 9-19 record on the road, the Sixers continue to sparkle in Philadelphia, where they have the best home mark in the league.

"We love to compete and you see that from everybody on the floor," said Ben Simmons, one of the Sixers' two All-Stars along with Joel Embiid. "They (bench) love to come in and compete and hustle and make those plays and it's kind of just trickling down to everybody on the team. We're setting a standard for everybody and everyone has to hold themselves to that standard. If not, you're going to fall behind."

Before the win over the Clippers, Sixers head coach Brett Brown shook up his lineup by sending veteran Al Horford to the bench. Aside from four games as a rookie, it was the first time in Horford's storied career that he entered as a substitute. The result was a win over a championship-caliber team.

"I said that this starting group has been struggling and that he had done nothing wrong," Brown said of Horford. "I keep myself up late at night trying to find ways to better coach it and fix and let it co-exist. To date, after 50-plus games, we've struggled a little bit. I feel like I can help Al play at the level that he can play at and that we have seen.

"I think it can be a win-win. It was all class. He's a great teammate and he understood. It was a high-level adult conversation that I appreciate and respect."

The Nets won their final two games before the break but go to Philadelphia with a subpar 9-16 road record.

And they'll also be competing without star guard Kyrie Irving, who's out indefinitely after aggravating a right shoulder injury. Irving missed 26 games with this injury earlier this season has been sidelined for 33 of 53 games on the season.

"He's still having issues with his shoulder. He is going to see a specialist this week. That's about all I can tell you," Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson said. "I don't expect him to be available for Thursday. His shoulder continues to bother him. That's kind of the extent of it for now."

Already without Kevin Durant, the Nets will have a daunting challenge without Irving to become just the third team to win at Philadelphia this season. But it's the only option they have - to simply play hard with their healthy players.

"Ky is one of the most positive people I've ever been around this whole process of me knowing him, meeting him since he signed. I'm sure it's just another testament to his book," Taurean Prince told the New York Post. "It's time for other guys to step up and be the players that they feel they want to be along with trying to help us win as many games as possible down the stretch."

4th Quarter
BKN Nets 20
PHI 76ers 18

Time Team Play Score
3:28 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 98-95
3:35   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
3:38   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
3:55   Turnover on Joe Harris  
3:55   Offensive foul on Joe Harris  
4:05   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Richardson  
4:13 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3rd of 3 free throws 96-95
4:13 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 3 free throws 95-95
4:13 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 3 free throws 94-95
4:14   Full timeout called  
4:13   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:25   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
4:39   PHI team rebound  
4:41   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54 +1 Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws 93-95
4:54 +1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 93-94
4:54   Shooting foul on Garrett Temple  
5:05   PHI team rebound  
5:05   Tobias Harris missed free throw  
5:05   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:07 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving dunk 93-93
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Shake Milton, stolen by Garrett Temple  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
5:21   Spencer Dinwiddie missed layup, blocked by Al Horford  
5:23   Full timeout called  
5:24   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
5:27   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
5:46 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot 91-93
6:03 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 91-91
6:11 +2 Tobias Harris made alley-oop shot, assist by Al Horford 89-91
6:23   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:25   DeAndre Jordan missed free throw  
6:25   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
6:25 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 89-89
6:37   Turnover on Joel Embiid  
6:37   Offensive foul on Joel Embiid  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:44   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
7:00   Joel Embiid missed fade-away jump shot  
7:15 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 87-89
7:34 +2 Joel Embiid made finger-roll layup, assist by Tobias Harris 84-89
7:39   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:44   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:51   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11 +2 Wilson Chandler made jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 84-87
8:24   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
8:32 +2 Raul Neto made finger-roll layup 82-87
8:45 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made jump shot 82-85
8:55   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
8:57   BKN team rebound  
8:57   DeAndre Jordan missed dunk  
8:57   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
9:09 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Raul Neto 80-85
9:26 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 80-83
9:50   Full timeout called  
9:51 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made finger-roll layup, assist by Raul Neto 78-83
9:59   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:59   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
10:03   Wilson Chandler missed turnaround jump shot  
10:24 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-81
10:24 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 78-80
10:24   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:28   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:40   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup, blocked by Furkan Korkmaz  
10:57 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 78-79
11:08   Offensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
11:15   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:20   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Raul Neto  
11:32   Caris LeVert missed fade-away jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
11:48   Joel Embiid missed fade-away jump shot  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 26
PHI 76ers 35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
0:08 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-77
0:08   PHI team rebound  
0:08   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:08   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
0:31 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 78-76
0:35 +1 Shake Milton made free throw 75-76
0:35   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
0:35 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup 75-75
0:44 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 75-73
0:49   Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:52   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-73
1:02 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 73-72
1:02   Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan  
1:02   PHI team rebound  
1:02   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
1:13   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:15   Shake Milton missed layup  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
1:25   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40 +2 Alec Burks made floating jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 73-71
1:53   Out of bounds turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:14 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 73-69
2:25 +1 DeAndre Jordan made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-66
2:25 +1 DeAndre Jordan made 1st of 2 free throws 72-66
2:25   Personal foul on Alec Burks  
2:25   BKN team rebound  
2:25   Spencer Dinwiddie missed fade-away jump shot  
2:48 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 71-66
3:00 +1 Joe Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-64
3:00 +1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 70-64
3:00   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
3:10   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made free throw 69-64
3:27   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
3:27 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 68-64
3:35 +2 Al Horford made driving layup 66-64
3:47   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:49   Jarrett Allen missed reverse layup  
4:07   Full timeout called  
4:08 +2 Alec Burks made finger-roll layup 66-62
4:10   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
4:13   Garrett Temple missed layup  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
4:21   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
4:37 +2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 66-60
4:51 +1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-60
4:51 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 64-59
4:51   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
5:10   Spencer Dinwiddie missed finger-roll layup  
5:22 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-58
5:22 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 64-57
5:22   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:44   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:44 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 64-56
5:44   Shooting foul on Alec Burks  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:49   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:01   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
6:11   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:32   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45 +2 Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot 63-56
6:53   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:54   Josh Richardson missed dunk  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
6:55   Joel Embiid missed dunk  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:58   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
7:09   DeAndre Jordan missed jump shot  
7:31 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-54
7:31 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 63-53
7:31   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
7:47   Full timeout called  
7:47 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 63-52
7:54   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:54   Joel Embiid missed jump shot, blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie  
8:12 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made dunk, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 61-52
8:17   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
8:19   Tobias Harris missed layup  
8:30   Turnover on Joe Harris  
8:30   Offensive foul on Joe Harris  
8:42 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Raul Neto 59-52
8:50   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:01 +2 Caris LeVert made fade-away jump shot 59-50
9:26 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 57-50
9:43 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made dunk, assist by DeAndre Jordan 57-48
9:55   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
10:10 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 55-48
10:24 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 55-46
10:26   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:27   DeAndre Jordan missed layup  
10:50 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 52-46
10:56   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
10:59   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
11:05   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk 52-44
11:27   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:31   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
11:43   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 32
PHI 76ers 16

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
0:04   BKN team rebound  
0:07   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
0:30 +3 Joel Embiid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 52-42
0:35 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 52-39
0:51 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-39
0:51 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 50-38
0:51   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
0:51   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
0:53   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
1:07   Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan  
1:08   Bad pass turnover on DeAndre Jordan, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
1:24   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Richardson  
1:33   Out of bounds turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:50 +2 Josh Richardson made driving layup 50-37
2:02   Lost ball turnover on Garrett Temple, stolen by Tobias Harris  
2:20 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 50-35
2:38   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:53 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 50-33
3:08   Full timeout called  
3:08 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 50-30
3:17   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
3:19   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made hook shot 48-30
3:38   Jumpball  
3:38   BKN team rebound  
3:46   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
3:56   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
4:08   Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:08   Offensive foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:21   Bad pass turnover on Raul Neto, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:35 +2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 46-30
4:49   Full timeout called  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:51   Al Horford missed free throw  
4:51   Shooting foul on Garrett Temple  
4:51 +2 Al Horford made layup, assist by Tobias Harris 44-30
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, stolen by Al Horford  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:13   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:31   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
5:42   Out of bounds turnover on Joel Embiid  
6:05 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 44-28
6:10   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
6:14   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
6:25   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
6:40 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-28
6:40 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 40-28
6:40   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
6:41   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
6:43   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
6:57   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
7:12 +2 Garrett Temple made turnaround jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 39-28
7:26   Out of bounds turnover on Tobias Harris  
7:39 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-28
7:39   BKN team rebound  
7:39   Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:39   Shooting foul on Raul Neto  
7:58 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 36-28
8:12   Full timeout called  
8:14 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 36-26
8:28   BKN team rebound  
8:30