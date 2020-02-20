No Text
CHA
CHI
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:38
|
|Lost ball turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Luke Kornet
|11:25
|
|Thaddeus Young missed reverse layup
|11:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller
|11:10
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington
|3-0
|10:51
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller
|10:40
|
|Shooting foul on Luke Kornet
|10:40
|
|+1
|P.J. Washington made 1st of 2 free throws
|4-0
|10:40
|
|+1
|P.J. Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5-0
|10:24
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young
|10:16
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Luke Kornet
|5-2
|10:02
|
|Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young
|9:52
|
|Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot
|9:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham
|9:31
|
|Personal foul on Luke Kornet
|9:25
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington made driving layup, assist by Devonte' Graham
|7-2
|9:14
|
|Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Cody Zeller
|9:09
|
|Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Thaddeus Young
|9:05
|
|+2
|Tomas Satoransky made layup
|7-4
|9:05
|
|Shooting foul on P.J. Washington
|9:05
|
|+1
|Tomas Satoransky made free throw
|7-5
|8:51
|
|Miles Bridges missed driving layup
|8:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono
|8:43
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made reverse layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|7-7
|8:22
|
|Miles Bridges missed fade-away jump shot
|8:20
|
|Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington
|8:17
|
|Miles Bridges missed layup
|8:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford
|8:03
|
|Thaddeus Young missed jump shot
|8:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|7:52
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Devonte' Graham
|9-7
|7:37
|
|+2
|Daniel Gafford made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|9-9
|7:23
|
|Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot
|7:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller
|7:22
|
|Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono
|7:22
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws
|10-9
|7:22
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11-9
|7:02
|
|Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller
|6:45
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Cody Martin
|13-9
|6:33
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made driving dunk
|13-11
|6:26
|
|Personal foul on Daniel Gafford
|6:26
|
|Full timeout called
|6:18
|
|+2
|Malik Monk made driving layup
|15-11
|5:59
|
|Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|5:49
|
|+3
|P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier
|18-11
|5:34
|
|+2
|Shaquille Harrison made layup, assist by Daniel Gafford
|18-13
|5:22
|
|Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young
|5:16
|
|Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Terry Rozier
|5:11
|
|+2
|Malik Monk made dunk, assist by Cody Martin
|20-13
|4:47
|
|+2
|Tomas Satoransky made jump shot
|20-15
|4:34
|
|Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky
|4:34
|
|+1
|Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws
|21-15
|4:34
|
|+1
|Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22-15
|4:20
|
|Zach LaVine missed driving layup
|4:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Monk
|4:15
|
|Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky
|4:15
|
|+1
|Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws
|23-15
|4:15
|
|+1
|Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24-15
|3:56
|
|Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo
|3:49
|
|Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison
|3:49
|
|+1
|Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws
|25-15
|3:49
|
|+1
|Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26-15
|3:31
|
|Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky
|3:25
|
|Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo
|3:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|3:18
|
|Devonte' Graham missed layup
|3:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio
|3:13
|
|+2
|Shaquille Harrison made layup, assist by Coby White
|26-17
|2:53
|
|Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:49
|
|Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|2:47
|
|Miles Bridges missed driving layup
|2:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|2:41
|
|Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Monk
|2:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio
|2:09
|
|Shooting foul on Bismack Biyombo
|2:09
|
|Full timeout called
|2:09
|
|Coby White missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:09
|
|CHI team rebound
|2:09
|
|+1
|Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26-18
|1:55
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges made driving layup
|28-18
|1:40
|
|Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo
|1:28
|
|Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:26
|
|Offensive rebound by Cody Martin
|1:24
|
|+2
|Cody Martin made dunk
|30-18
|0:59
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono missed jump shot
|0:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Martin
|0:54
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Bismack Biyombo
|0:36
|
|Coby White missed driving layup
|0:33
|
|Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio
|0:33
|
|+2
|Cristiano Felicio made dunk
|30-20
|0:11
|
|+3
|Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham
|33-20
|0:01
|
|Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|CHI team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:39
|
|Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by P.J. Washington
|11:34
|
|Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young
|11:34
|
|+2
|Thaddeus Young made dunk
|33-22
|11:31
|
|Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Thaddeus Young
|11:30
|
|Personal foul on Devonte' Graham
|11:17
|
|Thaddeus Young missed driving layup
|11:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|11:12
|
|+2
|Malik Monk made alley-oop shot, assist by Devonte' Graham
|35-22
|11:01
|
|Thaddeus Young missed layup
|10:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison
|10:58
|
|+2
|Shaquille Harrison made dunk
|35-24
|10:52
|
|Personal foul on Coby White
|10:42
|
|Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Thaddeus Young
|10:38
|
|+2
|Shaquille Harrison made dunk, assist by Coby White
|35-26
|10:20
|
|Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:17
|
|Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|10:16
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges made dunk
|37-26
|9:59
|
|Lost ball turnover on Coby White, stolen by Devonte' Graham
|9:49
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by Malik Monk
|39-26
|9:34
|
|+2
|Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Coby White
|39-28
|9:19
|
|Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:14
|
|Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington
|9:14
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington made dunk
|41-28
|9:06
|
|Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels
|9:06
|
|+1
|Coby White made 1st of 2 free throws
|41-29
|9:06
|
|+1
|Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41-30
|8:41
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham
|43-30
|8:22
|
|Cristiano Felicio missed jump shot
|8:21
|
|CHI team rebound
|8:12
|
|Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham
|7:59
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller made driving dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham
|45-30
|7:57
|
|Violation
|7:41
|
|Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels
|7:32
|
|Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Daniel Gafford
|7:24
|
|Shooting foul on Cody Zeller
|7:24
|
|Shaquille Harrison missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:24
|
|CHI team rebound
|7:24
|
|+1
|Shaquille Harrison made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-31
|7:13
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Cody Martin
|7:01
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Gafford
|6:38
|
|P.J. Washington missed jump shot
|6:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|6:28
|
|Shooting foul on Cody Zeller
|6:28
|
|Full timeout called
|6:28
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws
|45-32
|6:28
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-33
|6:16
|
|Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono
|6:05
|
|Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford
|5:52
|
|Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:49
|
|Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky
|5:43
|
|Daniel Gafford missed layup, blocked by Cody Zeller
|5:40
|
|Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington
|5:32
|
|Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|5:24
|
|Shooting foul on Cody Zeller
|5:24
|
|Tomas Satoransky missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5:24
|
|CHI team rebound
|5:24
|
|+1
|Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-34
|5:07
|
|Miles Bridges missed turnaround jump shot
|5:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford
|4:48
|
|+2
|Luke Kornet made floating jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|45-36
|4:32
|
|Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot
|4:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford
|4:24
|
|Offensive foul on Daniel Gafford
|4:24
|
|Turnover on Daniel Gafford
|4:07
|
|+2
|Cody Martin made layup, assist by Miles Bridges
|47-36
|3:57
|
|Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup
|3:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo
|3:50
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier made driving layup
|49-36
|3:39
|
|Coby White missed floating jump shot
|3:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|3:29
|
|+3
|Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Monk
|52-36
|2:59
|
|+2
|Thaddeus Young made jump shot
|52-38
|2:41
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier made driving layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo
|54-38
|2:25
|
|Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Martin
|2:07
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges made driving layup
|56-38
|2:01
|
|Full timeout called
|1:53
|
|+2
|Thaddeus Young made hook shot, assist by Zach LaVine
|56-40
|1:29
|
|Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky
|1:20
|
|Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:16
|
|Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio
|1:11
|
|Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo
|1:11
|
|CHI team rebound
|1:06
|
|Zach LaVine missed jump shot
|1:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|1:01
|
|Shooting foul on Coby White
|1:01
|
|+1
|Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws
|57-40
|1:01
|
|+1
|Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58-40
|0:51
|
|Zach LaVine missed driving layup
|0:49
|
|Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young
|0:49
|
|+2
|Thaddeus Young made dunk
|58-42
|0:32
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham
|60-42
|0:09
|
|+2
|Coby White made finger-roll layup
|60-44
|0:00
|
|Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|CHA team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:46
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|11:46
|
|Zach LaVine missed free throw
|11:46
|
|CHI team rebound
|11:43
|
|Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by P.J. Washington
|11:40
|
|Miles Bridges missed driving layup, blocked by Zach LaVine
|11:40
|
|CHI team rebound
|11:24
|
|Thaddeus Young missed layup
|11:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller
|11:13
|
|P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:10
|
|CHA team rebound
|11:10
|
|Personal foul on Thaddeus Young
|11:01
|
|Miles Bridges missed turnaround jump shot
|10:58
|
|Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington
|10:58
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington made reverse layup
|62-44
|10:58
|
|Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford
|10:58
|
|P.J. Washington missed free throw
|10:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young
|10:34
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|10:18
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington made reverse layup, assist by Cody Zeller
|64-44
|10:06
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|64-46
|9:54
|
|Terry Rozier missed driving layup
|9:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young
|9:44
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono
|9:33
|
|Thaddeus Young missed layup
|9:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|9:31
|
|Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky
|9:21
|
|Personal foul on Thaddeus Young
|9:07
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington
|67-46
|8:42
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young
|67-49
|8:25
|
|Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky
|8:16
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|67-51
|8:16
|
|Full timeout called
|7:55
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington
|69-51
|7:44
|
|Zach LaVine missed driving layup
|7:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Martin
|7:26
|
|Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|7:11
|
|+3
|Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine
|69-54
|6:46
|
|Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio
|6:38
|
|+3
|Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine
|69-57
|6:15
|
|Violation
|6:04
|
|Lost ball turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Tomas Satoransky
|5:59
|
|Coby White missed jump shot
|5:58
|
|CHI team rebound
|5:58
|
|Personal foul on Bismack Biyombo
|5:55
|
|Personal foul on Cody Martin
|5:50<