CHA
CHI

No Text

No Text

1st Quarter
CHA Hornets 33
CHI Bulls 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:38   Lost ball turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Luke Kornet  
11:25   Thaddeus Young missed reverse layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
11:10 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 3-0
10:51   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
10:40   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
10:40 +1 P.J. Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
10:40 +1 P.J. Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-0
10:24   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
10:16 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Luke Kornet 5-2
10:02   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
9:52   Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
9:31   Personal foul on Luke Kornet  
9:25 +2 P.J. Washington made driving layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 7-2
9:14   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Cody Zeller  
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
9:05 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup 7-4
9:05   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
9:05 +1 Tomas Satoransky made free throw 7-5
8:51   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
8:43 +2 Zach LaVine made reverse layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 7-7
8:22   Miles Bridges missed fade-away jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:17   Miles Bridges missed layup  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
8:03   Thaddeus Young missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
7:52 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 9-7
7:37 +2 Daniel Gafford made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 9-9
7:23   Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot  
7:22   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:22   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
7:22 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 10-9
7:22 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-9
7:02   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:45 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Cody Martin 13-9
6:33 +2 Zach LaVine made driving dunk 13-11
6:26   Personal foul on Daniel Gafford  
6:26   Full timeout called  
6:18 +2 Malik Monk made driving layup 15-11
5:59   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
5:49 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 18-11
5:34 +2 Shaquille Harrison made layup, assist by Daniel Gafford 18-13
5:22   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
5:16   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Terry Rozier  
5:11 +2 Malik Monk made dunk, assist by Cody Martin 20-13
4:47 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot 20-15
4:34   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
4:34 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 21-15
4:34 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-15
4:20   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
4:15   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
4:15 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 23-15
4:15 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-15
3:56   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:49   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
3:49 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 25-15
3:49 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-15
3:31   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
3:25   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:18   Devonte' Graham missed layup  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:13 +2 Shaquille Harrison made layup, assist by Coby White 26-17
2:53   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
2:47   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
2:41   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:09   Shooting foul on Bismack Biyombo  
2:09   Full timeout called  
2:09   Coby White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:09   CHI team rebound  
2:09 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-18
1:55 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup 28-18
1:40   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
1:28   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
1:24 +2 Cody Martin made dunk 30-18
0:59   Ryan Arcidiacono missed jump shot  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:54   Out of bounds turnover on Bismack Biyombo  
0:36   Coby White missed driving layup  
0:33   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
0:33 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 30-20
0:11 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 33-20
0:01   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 27
CHI Bulls 24

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by P.J. Washington  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
11:34 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 33-22
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
11:30   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
11:17   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
11:12 +2 Malik Monk made alley-oop shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 35-22
11:01   Thaddeus Young missed layup  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
10:58 +2 Shaquille Harrison made dunk 35-24
10:52   Personal foul on Coby White  
10:42   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
10:38 +2 Shaquille Harrison made dunk, assist by Coby White 35-26
10:20   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:16 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk 37-26
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Coby White, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
9:49 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by Malik Monk 39-26
9:34 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Coby White 39-28
9:19   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
9:14 +2 P.J. Washington made dunk 41-28
9:06   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
9:06 +1 Coby White made 1st of 2 free throws 41-29
9:06 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-30
8:41 +2 P.J. Washington made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 43-30
8:22   Cristiano Felicio missed jump shot  
8:21   CHI team rebound  
8:12   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
7:59 +2 Cody Zeller made driving dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 45-30
7:57   Violation  
7:41   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:32   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Daniel Gafford  
7:24   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
7:24   Shaquille Harrison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:24   CHI team rebound  
7:24 +1 Shaquille Harrison made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-31
7:13   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Martin  
7:01   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Gafford  
6:38   P.J. Washington missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
6:28   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
6:28   Full timeout called  
6:28 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 45-32
6:28 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-33
6:16   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
6:05   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
5:52   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
5:43   Daniel Gafford missed layup, blocked by Cody Zeller  
5:40   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
5:32   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
5:24   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
5:24   Tomas Satoransky missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:24   CHI team rebound  
5:24 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-34
5:07   Miles Bridges missed turnaround jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
4:48 +2 Luke Kornet made floating jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 45-36
4:32   Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
4:24   Offensive foul on Daniel Gafford  
4:24   Turnover on Daniel Gafford  
4:07 +2 Cody Martin made layup, assist by Miles Bridges 47-36
3:57   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:50 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup 49-36
3:39   Coby White missed floating jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:29 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Monk 52-36
2:59 +2 Thaddeus Young made jump shot 52-38
2:41 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo 54-38
2:25   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
2:07 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup 56-38
2:01   Full timeout called  
1:53 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot, assist by Zach LaVine 56-40
1:29   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
1:20   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
1:11   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
1:11   CHI team rebound  
1:06   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
1:01   Shooting foul on Coby White  
1:01 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 57-40
1:01 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-40
0:51   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
0:49   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:49 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 58-42
0:32 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 60-42
0:09 +2 Coby White made finger-roll layup 60-44
0:00   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 19
CHI Bulls 29

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:46   Zach LaVine missed free throw  
11:46   CHI team rebound  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by P.J. Washington  
11:40   Miles Bridges missed driving layup, blocked by Zach LaVine  
11:40   CHI team rebound  
11:24   Thaddeus Young missed layup  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
11:13   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   CHA team rebound  
11:10   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
11:01   Miles Bridges missed turnaround jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
10:58 +2 P.J. Washington made reverse layup 62-44
10:58   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
10:58   P.J. Washington missed free throw  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
10:34   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
10:18 +2 P.J. Washington made reverse layup, assist by Cody Zeller 64-44
10:06 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 64-46
9:54   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
9:44   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
9:33   Thaddeus Young missed layup  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
9:31   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
9:21   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
9:07 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 67-46
8:42 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 67-49
8:25   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:16 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 67-51
8:16   Full timeout called  
7:55 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 69-51
7:44   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
7:26   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
7:11 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 69-54
6:46   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:38 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 69-57
6:15   Violation  
6:04   Lost ball turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
5:59   Coby White missed jump shot  
5:58   CHI team rebound  
5:58   Personal foul on Bismack Biyombo  
5:55   Personal foul on Cody Martin  
5:50