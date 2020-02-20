MIA
ATL

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 36
ATL Hawks 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:33 +2 De'Andre Hunter made finger-roll layup 0-2
11:11 +2 Kendrick Nunn made driving layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 2-2
10:55   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
10:55   MIA team rebound  
10:37   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
10:28   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:17   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
10:17 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
10:17   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:13   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:01   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:55   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
9:55 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 4-2
9:55 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
9:46   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
9:37 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 8-2
9:25   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
9:25 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 8-3
9:25 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-4
9:14 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 11-4
9:00 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by Trae Young 11-6
8:54   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:46 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 11-9
8:36 +2 Kendrick Nunn made reverse layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 13-9
8:21   Trae Young missed jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:13   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
8:09   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
7:59 +2 Kevin Huerter made floating jump shot 13-11
7:51   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by John Collins  
7:40   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
7:26   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:06 +2 Jimmy Butler made alley-oop shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 15-11
6:56   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
6:56   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
6:56   Full timeout called  
6:42   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
6:42 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws 16-11
6:42 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-11
6:29 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 17-14
6:20   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup, blocked by John Collins  
6:20   MIA team rebound  
6:17 +2 Duncan Robinson made layup, assist by Jimmy Butler 19-14
6:05   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:55   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:38 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 19-16
5:27 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot 21-16
5:21   Shooting foul on Solomon Hill  
5:21 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 21-17
5:21 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-18
5:07   Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
5:02   Personal foul on Goran Dragic  
4:47 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 21-20
4:27 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot 23-20
4:19 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 23-23
4:17   Full timeout called  
4:03   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
3:50   Vince Carter missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:40 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 26-23
3:31   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:19   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Jeff Teague  
3:13   Bruno Fernando missed hook shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:02   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
3:02 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 27-23
3:02 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-23
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
2:50 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk 30-23
2:40 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup, assist by Brandon Goodwin 30-25
2:22 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 32-25
2:08   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:08 +1 Brandon Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
2:08   Brandon Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
2:01   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
2:01 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 33-26
2:01 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-26
1:56   Violation  
1:49   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:49 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 34-27
1:49 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-28
1:35   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
1:21   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
1:13 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 34-30
0:58   Lost ball turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Cam Reddish  
0:55 +2 Cam Reddish made layup 34-32
0:44   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
0:31   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
0:06   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
0:06 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 35-32
0:06 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 28
ATL Hawks 31

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   ATL team rebound  
11:42   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
11:33 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 36-35
11:14   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by John Collins  
11:09   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
10:53   Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
10:41 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson 38-35
10:25   De'Andre Hunter missed layup, blocked by Kelly Olynyk  
10:22   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:19 +2 Kevin Huerter made driving layup, assist by De'Andre Hunter 38-37
10:07   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
9:57   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
9:43   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
9:38   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
9:20   Lost ball turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Trae Young  
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Andre Iguodala  
9:11 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 41-37
9:10   Full timeout called  
8:59 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 41-40
8:37   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:22   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
8:17   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
8:17 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 41-41
8:17 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-42
8:08   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:00   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
7:54   John Collins missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
7:54   Personal foul on John Collins  
7:35   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
7:21 +3 Jeff Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 41-45
7:15   Full timeout called  
7:05   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
7:01   MIA team rebound  
6:55   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:43   De'Andre Hunter missed layup, blocked by Jae Crowder  
6:43   ATL team rebound  
6:39   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
6:39 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 41-46
6:39 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-47
6:29   Offensive foul on Kendrick Nunn  
6:29   Turnover on Kendrick Nunn  
6:16 +2 De'Andre Hunter made dunk, assist by Trae Young 41-49
5:58   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Offensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
5:54   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:40 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 41-52
5:38   Full timeout called  
5:25 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 43-52
5:07 +2 De'Andre Hunter made driving dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 43-54
4:56   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
4:50   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Cam Reddish  
4:50   MIA team rebound  
4:50   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
4:41 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 46-54
4:20   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
4:15   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
4:15 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws 47-54
4:15 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-54
4:12   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
4:08   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
3:55 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup 48-56
3:55   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
3:55 +1 Jeff Teague made free throw 48-57
3:39 +2 Duncan Robinson made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 50-57
3:29   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:19 +2 Duncan Robinson made driving layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 52-57
3:19   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
3:19 +1 Duncan Robinson made free throw 53-57
3:06   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:49   Duncan Robinson missed floating jump shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
2:43 +3 Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 56-57
2:26   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
2:26 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 56-58
2:26 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-59
2:14 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot 58-59
1:56   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:48   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
1:46   Shooting foul on John Collins  
1:46 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 59-59
1:46 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-59
1:35   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Teague  
1:18   Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
1:11   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
1:00   Jimmy Butler missed layup  
1:00   ATL team rebound  
0:47   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
0:45 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk 60-61
0:26 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 62-61
0:04 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot 62-63
0:00   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
0:00 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 63-63
0:00 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-63
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 33
ATL Hawks 27

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
11:38   Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
11:32 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 67-63
11:08   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:00   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:44 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 67-66
10:44   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
10:44 +1 Trae Young made free throw 67-67
10:28   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:16