No Text
MIA
ATL
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:33
|
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter made finger-roll layup
|0-2
|11:11
|
|+2
|Kendrick Nunn made driving layup, assist by Bam Adebayo
|2-2
|10:55
|
|De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot
|10:55
|
|MIA team rebound
|10:37
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Trae Young
|10:28
|
|Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|10:17
|
|Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter
|10:17
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|3-2
|10:17
|
|Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10:13
|
|Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
|10:01
|
|Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot
|9:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|9:55
|
|Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter
|9:55
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws
|4-2
|9:55
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5-2
|9:46
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young
|9:37
|
|+3
|Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo
|8-2
|9:25
|
|Shooting foul on Jae Crowder
|9:25
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|8-3
|9:25
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8-4
|9:14
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler
|11-4
|9:00
|
|+2
|John Collins made jump shot, assist by Trae Young
|11-6
|8:54
|
|Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:50
|
|Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
|8:46
|
|+3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot
|11-9
|8:36
|
|+2
|Kendrick Nunn made reverse layup, assist by Bam Adebayo
|13-9
|8:21
|
|Trae Young missed jump shot
|8:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|8:13
|
|Jimmy Butler missed driving layup
|8:09
|
|Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
|7:59
|
|+2
|Kevin Huerter made floating jump shot
|13-11
|7:51
|
|Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon
|7:41
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by John Collins
|7:40
|
|Personal foul on Jae Crowder
|7:26
|
|Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|7:06
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made alley-oop shot, assist by Duncan Robinson
|15-11
|6:56
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Jimmy Butler
|6:56
|
|Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon
|6:56
|
|Full timeout called
|6:42
|
|Shooting foul on Jeff Teague
|6:42
|
|+1
|Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws
|16-11
|6:42
|
|+1
|Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17-11
|6:29
|
|+3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague
|17-14
|6:20
|
|Bam Adebayo missed driving layup, blocked by John Collins
|6:20
|
|MIA team rebound
|6:17
|
|+2
|Duncan Robinson made layup, assist by Jimmy Butler
|19-14
|6:05
|
|Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|5:55
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:52
|
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|5:38
|
|+2
|John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter
|19-16
|5:27
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo made jump shot
|21-16
|5:21
|
|Shooting foul on Solomon Hill
|5:21
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|21-17
|5:21
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21-18
|5:07
|
|Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot
|5:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish
|5:02
|
|Personal foul on Goran Dragic
|4:47
|
|+2
|John Collins made jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague
|21-20
|4:27
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot
|23-20
|4:19
|
|+3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot
|23-23
|4:17
|
|Full timeout called
|4:03
|
|Jimmy Butler missed jump shot
|4:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Vince Carter
|3:50
|
|Vince Carter missed jump shot
|3:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|3:40
|
|+3
|Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo
|26-23
|3:31
|
|Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|3:19
|
|Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Jeff Teague
|3:13
|
|Bruno Fernando missed hook shot
|3:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|3:02
|
|Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando
|3:02
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws
|27-23
|3:02
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28-23
|2:55
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Bam Adebayo
|2:50
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo made dunk
|30-23
|2:40
|
|+2
|Jeff Teague made driving layup, assist by Brandon Goodwin
|30-25
|2:22
|
|+2
|Goran Dragic made jump shot
|32-25
|2:08
|
|Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.
|2:08
|
|+1
|Brandon Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|32-26
|2:08
|
|Brandon Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
|2:01
|
|Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin
|2:01
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws
|33-26
|2:01
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34-26
|1:56
|
|Violation
|1:49
|
|Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.
|1:49
|
|+1
|Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws
|34-27
|1:49
|
|+1
|Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34-28
|1:35
|
|Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Solomon Hill
|1:21
|
|Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin
|1:13
|
|+2
|Cam Reddish made jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin
|34-30
|0:58
|
|Lost ball turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Cam Reddish
|0:55
|
|+2
|Cam Reddish made layup
|34-32
|0:44
|
|Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Vince Carter
|0:31
|
|Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot
|0:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill
|0:06
|
|Shooting foul on Vince Carter
|0:06
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws
|35-32
|0:06
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36-32
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:44
|
|Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:42
|
|ATL team rebound
|11:42
|
|Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk
|11:33
|
|+3
|Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young
|36-35
|11:14
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by John Collins
|11:09
|
|Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
|10:53
|
|Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot
|10:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter
|10:48
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Kelly Olynyk
|10:41
|
|+2
|Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson
|38-35
|10:25
|
|De'Andre Hunter missed layup, blocked by Kelly Olynyk
|10:22
|
|Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|10:19
|
|+2
|Kevin Huerter made driving layup, assist by De'Andre Hunter
|38-37
|10:07
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter
|9:57
|
|Trae Young missed floating jump shot
|9:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
|9:43
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish
|9:38
|
|Kevin Huerter missed jump shot
|9:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson
|9:20
|
|Lost ball turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Trae Young
|9:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Andre Iguodala
|9:11
|
|+3
|Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr.
|41-37
|9:10
|
|Full timeout called
|8:59
|
|+3
|Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter
|41-40
|8:37
|
|Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:34
|
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|8:22
|
|Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk
|8:17
|
|Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala
|8:17
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|41-41
|8:17
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41-42
|8:08
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:05
|
|Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
|8:00
|
|Personal foul on Duncan Robinson
|7:54
|
|John Collins missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Andre Iguodala
|7:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala
|7:54
|
|Personal foul on John Collins
|7:35
|
|Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:31
|
|Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
|7:21
|
|+3
|Jeff Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young
|41-45
|7:15
|
|Full timeout called
|7:05
|
|Bam Adebayo missed jump shot
|7:01
|
|MIA team rebound
|6:55
|
|Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:52
|
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|6:43
|
|De'Andre Hunter missed layup, blocked by Jae Crowder
|6:43
|
|ATL team rebound
|6:39
|
|Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn
|6:39
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|41-46
|6:39
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41-47
|6:29
|
|Offensive foul on Kendrick Nunn
|6:29
|
|Turnover on Kendrick Nunn
|6:16
|
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter made dunk, assist by Trae Young
|41-49
|5:58
|
|Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Andre Iguodala
|5:54
|
|Jimmy Butler missed jump shot
|5:50
|
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|5:40
|
|+3
|De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague
|41-52
|5:38
|
|Full timeout called
|5:25
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made driving layup
|43-52
|5:07
|
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter made driving dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter
|43-54
|4:56
|
|Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter
|4:50
|
|Jimmy Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Cam Reddish
|4:50
|
|MIA team rebound
|4:50
|
|Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon
|4:41
|
|+3
|Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler
|46-54
|4:20
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Bam Adebayo
|4:15
|
|Shooting foul on Jeff Teague
|4:15
|
|+1
|Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws
|47-54
|4:15
|
|+1
|Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48-54
|4:12
|
|Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Kendrick Nunn
|4:08
|
|Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter
|3:55
|
|+2
|Jeff Teague made driving layup
|48-56
|3:55
|
|Shooting foul on Jae Crowder
|3:55
|
|+1
|Jeff Teague made free throw
|48-57
|3:39
|
|+2
|Duncan Robinson made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo
|50-57
|3:29
|
|Trae Young missed floating jump shot
|3:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|3:19
|
|+2
|Duncan Robinson made driving layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn
|52-57
|3:19
|
|Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter
|3:19
|
|+1
|Duncan Robinson made free throw
|53-57
|3:06
|
|Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|2:49
|
|Duncan Robinson missed floating jump shot
|2:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Solomon Hill
|2:43
|
|+3
|Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler
|56-57
|2:26
|
|Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn
|2:26
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|56-58
|2:26
|
|+1
|Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56-59
|2:14
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot
|58-59
|1:56
|
|Trae Young missed floating jump shot
|1:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|1:48
|
|Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|1:46
|
|Shooting foul on John Collins
|1:46
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|59-59
|1:46
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-59
|1:35
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Teague
|1:18
|
|Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot
|1:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando
|1:11
|
|Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|1:00
|
|Jimmy Butler missed layup
|1:00
|
|ATL team rebound
|0:47
|
|Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando
|0:45
|
|+2
|Bruno Fernando made dunk
|60-61
|0:26
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo
|62-61
|0:04
|
|+2
|Kevin Huerter made jump shot
|62-63
|0:00
|
|Shooting foul on Jeff Teague
|0:00
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws
|63-63
|0:00
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|64-63
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:44
|
|Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot
|11:38
|
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|11:38
|
|Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Bam Adebayo
|11:32
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo
|67-63
|11:08
|
|Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|11:00
|
|Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:56
|
|Defensive rebound by John Collins
|10:44
|
|+3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot
|67-66
|10:44
|
|Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn
|10:44
|
|+1
|Trae Young made free throw
|67-67
|10:28
|
|Bam Adebayo missed driving layup
|10:25
|
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|10:16
|